La Tour Cafe - KAPOLEI COMMONS

868 Reviews

$$

4450 Kapolei Parkway #530

Kapolei, HI 96707

Order Again

Popular Items

Pommes Frites
Garlic Pommes Frites
Chicken Pesto Panini

Pizza

Margherita

Margherita

$15.99Out of stock

Red Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Parmesan, and Lemon Zest on an Organic Sourdough Crust

Chili Lime Chicken Pizza

Chili Lime Chicken Pizza

$15.99Out of stock

Chili Oil, Lime Marinated Chicken, Roasted Red Peppers, Red Onions, Shredded Mozzarella, Cilantro, and Parmesan on an Organic Sourdough Crust

Alsatian Pzza

Alsatian Pzza

$15.99

Garlic Cream Sauce, Bacon, Caramelized Onions, Gruyere Cheese, Fresh Mozzarella, and Parmesan on an Organic Sourdough Crust

Cheesy Pizza

Cheesy Pizza

$15.99Out of stock

Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Basil, Parmesan, and EVOO on an Organic Sourdough Crust

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$15.99Out of stock

Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Pepperoni, and Parmesan on an Organic Sourdough Crust

SMG Pizza

SMG Pizza

$16.99

Garlic Cream Sauce, Roasted Button and Oyster Mushrooms, Spinach, Shredded Mozzarella and Parmesan on an Organic Sourdough Crust

Vegan Cheese Pizza

Vegan Cheese Pizza

$15.99Out of stock

Red Sauce, "Daiya" Vegan Cheese, Basil and EVOO on an Organic Sourdough Crust

Kiddy Cheese Pizza

Kiddy Cheese Pizza

$14.99Out of stock

Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, and Parmesan on an Organic Sourdough Crust

JMP Pizza

JMP Pizza

$15.99Out of stock

Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Roasted Button Mushrooms, and Jalapenos on a Sourdough Crust

2 Pizza Combo

2 Pizza Combo

$29.00Out of stock

Choose any 2 Pzzas!

Featured

Soup & Salad

French Onion Soup

French Onion Soup

House Made, Served With Gruyere Cheese

Tomato Basil Soup

Tomato Basil Soup

House Made With Tomatoes, Basil, and a Touch of Cream

Crispy Goat Cheese and Beet Salad

Crispy Goat Cheese and Beet Salad

$11.50

Breaded Goat Cheese, Roasted Beets, Leafy Greens, Almonds, Balsamic Vinaigrette, Cranberry Crisps

Gee's Chicken Salad

Gee's Chicken Salad

$10.99

Rotisserie chicken, pickled lychee, kale, cucumber, Herbs, tomatoes, sesame crunch, crispy lotus root, on leafy greens with a Kizami Shoga vinaigrette

Roasted Mushroom Caesar Salad

Roasted Mushroom Caesar Salad

$13.99

Garlic Roasted Mushrooms, Leafy Greens, Grape Tomato, Sunflower Crunch, Creamy Hoisin Parmesan Dressing, Garlic Crisps

La Tour Salad

La Tour Salad

$7.25

Leafy Greens, Tomatoes, Carrot Strings, Balsamic Vinaigrette, Garlic Crisps

Side Salad

Side Salad

$2.00

Leafy Greens, Grape Tomatoes, Choice of Dressing

Soup Bowl and Salad Combo

Soup Bowl and Salad Combo

$10.99
Sandwiches

Served With Pickles And a Choice of Side Salad with Swiss Dressing or House Made Chips
Wagyu French Dip with Au Jus

Wagyu French Dip with Au Jus

$12.65

Snake River Farms American Wagyu Beef, Caramelized Onions, on an Organic Rustic Baguette, with Au Jus Dipping Sauce. Served A la Carte.

Pho-ggie

Pho-ggie

$15.25

Snake River Farms American Wagyu Beef, Pho Mayo, Leafy Greens, Shaved Onions, Cilantro, Fresh Jalapeño, Lemon on an Organic Rustic Baguette. Served A la Carte.

Meatball Banh Mi

Meatball Banh Mi

$10.99

Vietnamese-Style Chicken Meatballs in Tomato Sauce, Pickled Daikon & Carrots, Cucumber, Cilantro, LTC Mayo, on an Organic Rustic Baguette. Served A la Carte.

Falafel Banh Mi

Falafel Banh Mi

$10.99

Falafel, Harissa Hummus, Pickled Daikon & Carrots, Firecracker Sauce, Cucumber, Cilantro, Avocado, on an Organic Rustic Baguette. Served A la Carte.

Smoked Tuna Sandwich

Smoked Tuna Sandwich

$9.79

House-Made Kiawe Tuna Salad, Avocado, Kale, Tomato, Firecracker Sauce, LTC Mayonnaise, on Toasted Honey Oat Bread. Served A la Carte.

Panini

Chicken Pesto Panini

Chicken Pesto Panini

$10.99

Chicken Breast, Swiss Cheese, Spinach, and House Pesto on Sourdough. Served A la Carte.

Turkey and Sun-Dried Tomato Panini

Turkey and Sun-Dried Tomato Panini

$10.99

Sliced Roasted Turkey, Provolone, Spinach, Sun-Dried Tomato Spread, and House Pesto on Sourdough. Served A la Carte.

Eggplant Parmesan Panini

Eggplant Parmesan Panini

$10.99

Roasted Eggplant, Tomato Sauce, Breadcrumbs, Mozzarella, and Parmesan on Sourdough. Served A la Carte.

Melts

Wagyu Melt

Wagyu Melt

$10.45

Snake River Farms Wagyu Beef, Cheddar, Creamy Hoisin Parmesan Dressing, Caramelized Onions, and Jalapeños on Shokupan. Served A la Carte.

Kale & Mushroom Grilled Cheese

Kale & Mushroom Grilled Cheese

$8.69

Baby Kale, Garlic Roasted Mushrooms, Cotija and Havarti Cheese, Whipped Cream Cheese, Garlic Butter, on Shokupan. Served A la Carte.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$6.49

Cheddar, Havarti, and Whipped Cream Cheese on Shokupan. Served A la Carte.

Tuna Melt

Tuna Melt

$9.79

House-Made Kiawe Smoked Tuna Salad, American Cheese, Kale, LTC Mayonnaise, on Organic Sourdough. Served A la Carte.

Burgers

Served A la Carte.
LTC Teri Burger

LTC Teri Burger

$10.99

House Made Teri Sauce on a Wagyu Burger Patty, American Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, and Sliced Red Onion, on a Toasted Artisan Bun.

La Tour Burger

La Tour Burger

$10.99

Angus Steak Burger Patty, Caramelized Onion, Sliced Tomato, Chimichurri, Creamy Dijon, and Havarti on an Artisan Bun. Served A la Carte without sides.

Bacon Jalapeno Cheddar Burger

Bacon Jalapeno Cheddar Burger

$10.99

Angus Steak Burger Patty, Bacon, Fresh Jalapeño, Creamy Dijon, and Cheddar on an Artisan Bun. Served A la Carte without sides.

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$9.90

Falafel Patty, Chimichurri, Avocado, Harissa Hummus, Leafy Greens, Tomato and Red Onion on an Artisan Bun. Served A la Carte.

Sides & Extras

Crispy Chicken Tenders

Crispy Chicken Tenders

$7.50
Garlic Pommes Frites

Garlic Pommes Frites

$5.50

Roasted Garlic, Fried Garlic, Garlic Butter

Pommes Frites

Pommes Frites

$4.40

Crispy Fries, Salt & Pepper, Served with Swiss Dressing

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$6.49

Cheddar, Havarti and Parmesan, Bechamel, Macaroni, Topped with Toasted Breadcrumbs.

Side Salad

Side Salad

$2.00

Leafy Greens, Grape Tomatoes, Choice of Dressing

House Bread & Butter Pickles

House Bread & Butter Pickles

$0.50
Falafel 4 Pieces

$2.00

Breaded Goat Cheese Balls 4 pc

$2.50

Extra Garlic Crisp

$0.50
Side Balasamic

Side Balasamic

$0.75
Side Swiss

Side Swiss

$0.75

Au Jus Cup

$1.00

Au Jus only on the side

Veggie Patty

$2.00

Truffle'd BBQ Sauce

$1.50

Mix n Match

SIde Salad & Large Drink Combo

SIde Salad & Large Drink Combo

$5.79

Add on a Side Salad with Large Drink of Your Choice

Frites & Large Drink Combo

Frites & Large Drink Combo

$7.55

Add on Pommes Frites with Large Drink of Your Choice

Signature

Strawberry Melon Mint Julep

Strawberry Melon Mint Julep

Watermelon Syrup, Strawberry Puree, our Signature Mint H2O with a splash of Lychee Lemonade, Topped with a Slice of Lime.

Mint H2O

Mint H2O

Paradise Tea

Paradise Tea

Chilled Black Tea Mixed with Pineapple Juice and Orgeat Syrup

Coffee

La Tour Iced Coffee

La Tour Iced Coffee

Cold Brew Coffee

Cold Brew Coffee

Honolulu Coffee Co. Beans

Brown Sugar Oat Milk Latte

Brown Sugar Oat Milk Latte

Espresso with House Made Brown Sugar Syrup, Oat Milk & Topped with Brown Sugar Cinnamon Crumbles. Served Iced.

Tiramisu Latte

Tiramisu Latte

Espresso & Milk Flavored with Chocolate & Tiramisu Syrups, a Hint of Brown Sugar, Topped with Whipped Cream and a Dusting of Cocoa Powder. Served Iced.

Cafe Latte

Vanilla Latte

Caramel Latte

Cafe Mocha

Espresso

$2.05

Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Brew

Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Brew

$4.50+

Luscious Vanilla Sweet Cream Combined with our House Made Cold Brew Coffee!

Lemonade

Lychee Lemonade

Lychee Lemonade

Housemade Lemonade, Lychee Puree

Li Hing Mui Lemonade

Li Hing Mui Lemonade

Housemade Lemonade, Li Hing Mui

Chee Mui-Ade

Chee Mui-Ade

1/2 Lychee lemonade 1/2 Li hing mui lemonade

Fountain

Fountain Drink Small

$3.50Out of stock

Fountain Drink Large

$4.50Out of stock

Fountain Drink Quart

$8.85Out of stock

Milk 2% Small

$2.20

Milk 2% Large

$2.50

Bottled

Water Dasani

Water Dasani

$2.50
Juice Apple

Juice Apple

$2.50
Tea Ito En

Tea Ito En

$3.50
Coca Cola

Coca Cola

$3.50
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.50
Sprite

Sprite

$3.50

BEER TAKEOUT (Must Purchase FOOD to order)

Golden Road Melon

Golden Road Melon

$2.00Out of stock
Golden Road Wolf Pup

Golden Road Wolf Pup

$2.00Out of stock
Coors Light

Coors Light

$2.00Out of stock
Deschutes Black Butte

Deschutes Black Butte

$2.00Out of stock
Elysian Space Dust IPA

Elysian Space Dust IPA

$2.50Out of stock
Fat Tire

Fat Tire

$2.00Out of stock
Heineken

Heineken

$2.00Out of stock