Burgers
Bars & Lounges
Gastropubs

Legends Tavern & Grille

318 Reviews

$$

3128 N Federal Hwy

Lighthouse Point, FL 33064

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

The Havana
The Legendary Burger
One Pound Boneless Wings

Beverages

Pepsi

$3.49

Diet Pepsi

$3.49

Mist Twist

$3.49

Dr. Pepper

$3.49

Club Soda

$0.99

Brisk Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.49

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.49

Southern Sweet Tea

$3.49

Ginger Ale

$3.49

Tropicana Pink Lemonade

$3.49

Arnold Palmer

$3.49

Eli's | Root Beer

$4.00

Eli's | Black Cherry

$4.00

Elis Blueberry

$4.00

Apple Juice

$1.99

Pineapple Juice

$3.99

Red Bull

$3.99

Bottled Water

$1.99

Water

Bar Classics

Corn Nuggets

$8.99

Sheet Pan Nachos

$12.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

Starters

Chicken Chili

$7.99

Bangin' Shrimp

$13.99

Pork Belly Bites

$14.99

Smoked Fish Dip

$14.99

Falafel & Hummus

$13.99

Reuben Rolls

$12.99

Asian Edamame

$8.99

Pork Totchos

$12.99

Salads

House Salad

$9.99

Classic Caesar Salad

$9.99

Wedge Salad

$13.99

Baby Arugula Salad

$13.99

Asian Salmon Salad

$18.99

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$16.99

Cucumber Caprese

$13.99

California Cobb

$16.99

Burgers & Dogs

The Legendary Burger

$13.99

Cheddar Horseradish Burger

$15.99

Double Smash Burger

$14.99

Bistro Burger

$16.99

Black & Blue Bacon Burger

$15.99

Creamy Brie & Bacon Burger

$16.99

Black Bean Burger

$15.99

Chicago Dog

$11.99

Rattlesnake Dog

$11.99

Coney Dog

$11.99

Salty Dog

$11.99

Plain Dog

$8.99

Sandwiches

The Havana

$15.99

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.99

BBQ Pulled Pork

$13.99

Mahi Sandwich

$17.99

Falafel Wrap

$13.99

California Club

$15.99

French Dip

$16.99

Tuscan Chicken Cutlet

$16.99

Buffalo Chicken Ciabatta

$16.99

The Philly

$14.99

Prosciutto Caprese

$14.99

Pot Roast Grilled Cheese

$15.99

Shrimp Po Boy

$15.99

Pastrami Rachel

$16.99

Entrees

Balsamic Grilled Chicken

$14.99

Blackened Chicken Fettucine

$16.99

Bourbon Glazed Salmon

$20.99

Fish & Chips

$14.99

Chicken Tenders

$13.99

Wings

8 Traditional Wings

$13.99

12 Traditional Wings

$18.99

16 Traditional Wings

$26.99

Half Pound Boneless Wings

$10.99

One Pound Boneless Wings

$18.99

8 Plant-Based Wings

$13.99

12 Plant-Based Wings

$18.99

16 Plant-Based Wings

$26.99

Sides

Shoestring Fries

$4.99

Slaw

$3.99

Kettle Chips

$1.99

Tator Tots

$4.99

Side House Salad

$5.99

Side Caesar

$5.99

Broccoli

$4.99Out of stock

Sweet Fries

$8.99

Extras

4oz Au Jus

$1.00

4oz Marinara

$1.00

Sauteed Mushrooms

$0.75

Sauteed Onions

$0.75

Sauteed Red Peppers

$1.00Out of stock

2oz Blue Cheese

$0.50

2oz Ranch

$0.50

2oz Balsamic Reduction

$0.50

2oz Sour Cream

$0.50

2oz Balsamic Vinagrette

$0.50

2oz Honey Mustard

$0.50

2oz Caesar

$0.50

2oz 1000 Island

$0.50

2oz Toasted Sesame

$0.50

2oz Horseradish

$0.50

2oz Reuben Sauce

$0.50

2oz BBQ

$0.50

2oz Mild

$0.50

2oz Medium

$0.50

2oz Hot

$0.50

2oz Myong

$0.50

2oz Honey Garlic

$0.50

2oz Garlic Parmesan

$0.50

2oz Jerk

$0.50

2oz Kickin' Bourbon

$0.50

2oz Mango Habanero

$0.50

2oz Tartar Sauce

$0.50

2oz Salsa

$0.50

2oz Cocktail

$0.50

2oz Bang Sauce

$0.50

2oz Tzatziki

$0.50

Extra Tortilla Chips

$1.50

Extra Celery

$1.00

Extra Carrots

$1.00

Extra Jalapenos

$0.75

Extra Blue Cheese Crumbles

$1.00

Extra Cheddar Jack Cheese

$1.00

Extra American Cheese

$1.00

Extra Provolone Cheese

$1.00

Extra Swiss Cheese

$1.00

Extra Brie Cheese

$1.00

Extra Goat Cheese

$1.00

Extra Fresh Mozzarella

$1.00

Kids Menu

Kid's Grilled Chicken

$7.99

Kid's Chicken Wings

$7.99

Kid's Cheeseburger

$7.99

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla

$7.99

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Kid's Macaroni & Cheese

$7.99

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$7.99

Kid's 1/4lb Hot Dog

$7.99

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markSports
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Legendary Food and Legendary Service

Website

Location

3128 N Federal Hwy, Lighthouse Point, FL 33064

Directions

Gallery
Legends Tavern & Grille image
Legends Tavern & Grille image

Map
