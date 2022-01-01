- Home
- Alpharetta
- Cafes, Coffee & Tea
- Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee Halcyon
Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee Halcyon
6330 Halcyon Way
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Popular Items
Blended Chills
Bombo Chill
"Bombo" in Kinyarwanda means sweet. Chocolate, caramel, and espresso. Add whipped topping for extra sweetness.
Espresso Chill
Rwandan Chill
Vanilla, caramel, and espresso. Add whipped topping for extra sweetness.
Sweet Matcha Chill
Sweet green tea matcha blended with dairy base.
Vanilla Chai Freeze
Chai tea blended with dairy base.
Cold Coffee
Cold Brew
Slowed brewed over 12 hours.
Cold Brew Growler Refill
32oz.
Espresso Tonic
Iced Coffee
Nitro Cold Brew
Cold-brew coffee infused with nitrogen
Nitro Float
12oz. Nitro cold brew served with 2 scoops of vanilla icecream.
Espresso Drinks
Affogato
An affogato (Italian for "drowned") is an Italian coffee-based dessert with a scoop of vanilla ice cream topped or "drowned" with a shot of hot espresso.
Americano
Served in sizes ranging 6-16oz. (180-500mL). In general, 2-3 shots per 8 ounces (240mL) of beverage. The hot water fills the cup about 3/4 full then is topped with espresso for preservation of the crema.
Cafe Cubano
Rwandan twist on a Café cubano, (Spanish: “Cuban coffee”) also called cafecito or Cuban espresso. Cortado size espresso served with 1/3 teaspoon of Rwandan sugar.
Café au Lait
Café au lait is made with brewed coffee and steamed milk, minus the foam.
Cappuccino
5-6oz. (150-180mL), a cappuccino is a coffee and milk beverage served as a harmonious balance of rich, sweet milk and espresso. It is prepared with a double shot of espresso, textured milk, and foam.
Caramanilla Latte
Cherry Blossom Latte
Cinna-Honey Latte
Cortado
Served in sizes ranging from 4-5oz (120-150mL). A coffee and milk beverage that can be served with 2 shotes per 5oz. (150mL) with 1/2 cm/5mm of foam depth.
Dirty Chai Latte
12oz. drink of black tea infused with cinnamon, clove, and other warming spices combined with a double shot of espresso for an extra caffeine kick. Topped with steamed milk for the perfect balance of sweet and spicy.
Espresso
A demitasse of our Vobba Vooba espresso.
Latte
Served using one or two shots of espresso, topped-up with steamed milk, and finished with a small layer of foam on top.
Macchiato
A serving of espresso "stained"’ (macchiato) with a small quantity of hot, frothed milk.
Manu Latte
Vanilla and Cinnamon latte
Mocha Latte
Served in 12oz size, combined espresso, milk, and chocolate.
Seasonal Drinks
Slow Bar
French Press
Coffeemaker containing a plunger made of fine mesh with which the grounds are pushed to the bottom when the coffee is ready to be poured. Serves 1-2 cups.
V60/Kalita Pour-over
V-shaped Coffeemaker is a manual brew style that drips directly into cup. Serves 1.
Tea
Chai Latte
12oz. drink of black tea infused with cinnamon, clove, and other warming spices combined. Our chai is brewed with fresh organic ingredients sourced locally in Georgia whenever possible. Topped with steamed milk for the perfect balance of sweet and spicy.
Ginger Chai
Non-alcoholic. Our chai is brewed with fresh organic ingredients sourced locally in Georgia whenever possible.
Sweet Matcha Latte
Matcha Tea & Lemonade
Tea & Lemonade
Sweet Peach (white)
Shou Mei White Tea, Dried Papaya Pieces, All Natural Flavor, Safflower Petals.
Earl Grey (black)
English Breakfast (black)
Jasmine (green)
Special Grade Jasmine is a quality green tea with long, dark twisted leaves and sweet jasmine buds that produces a blonde liquor and delicate jasmine flavor.
Blueberry (herbal)
Hibiscus Flowers, Rose Hips, Chicory Root, Chamomile Flower, All Natural Flavor, Freeze-Dried Blueberry pieces.
Kiwi Strawberry (herbal)
Peppermint (herbal)
Non-Coffee Drinks
Cold Milk
Steamer
Hot Chocolate Milk
Kombucha Bottles
Crafted locally in Atlanta. Kombucha is a slightly sour, fizzy beverage made from sweetened black tea that has been fermented through a process that involves both yeast (like beer or wine) and bacteria (like yogurt and kefir). 12oz. bottle
Kombucha On Tap
Kombucha is a slightly sour, fizzy beverage made from sweetened black tea that has been fermented through a process that involves both yeast (like beer or wine) and bacteria (like yogurt and kefir). Non-alcoholic.
Kombucha Growler
32oz.
Spring Water
Lemonade
Apple Juice
Orange Juice
Mexican Coke
Pastries
Apple Strudel
Classic Austrian Apple Strudel. A blend of apples, raisins and spices, all enveloped in a puff pastry and decorated with glazed sliced apples.
Banana Bread (Gluten Friendly)
Dairy-free Gluten Friendly
Cinnamon Coffee Cake
Moist vanilla cake on the bottom, then a layer of cinnamon and sugar, another layer of vanilla cake, topped with cinnamon-brown sugar streusel. Made with real butter and sour cream for rich flavor and texture. Made with no artificial flavors or colors.
Conchiglia Cioccolato (Puff Pastry)
A crisp puff pastry filled with chocolate.
Conchiglia Panna Latte (Puff Pastry)
A crisp puff pastry filled with cream.
Iced Lemon Cake
Alla Cream
Almond
Apricot
Chocolate
Elderberry
Multigrain Orange Marmalade
Pistachio
Plain Butter
Vegan
Cheese
Raspberry Cheese
Cocoa & Hazelnut
Cream
Plain/No Cream
Banana Walnut
Blueberry
Chocolate
Desserts
Chocolate Salted Caramel Souffle
Moist chocolate cake with a heart of creamy salted caramel.
Lemon Bar
Bright, fresh, and tangy lemon curd on a buttery crust, topped with powdered sugar.
Petits Fours
These mini-layer cakes are handcrafted in Italy and are absolutely delightful with cheeses and Champagne or a bite-size treat alongside a hot cup of coffee.
Seasonal Cookie (DF/GF)
Truffle Brownie Bar
Dense truffle brownie made with dark chocolate, fresh creamery butter, and pure vanilla extract.
3 Chocolate Mousse
Cappuccino
Caramel Apple Walnut
Carrot Cake
Cheesecake Alle Fragole
Chocolate Louise Flourless
Chocolate Temptation
Dulce De Leche Cheesecake
Fragoline (Wild Strawberry Cake)
Frutti di Bosco (Mixed Berry)
Hazelnut Passion
Limoncello Mascarpone
Milk Chocolate Hazlenut Crunch
Mini Key Lime Cheesecake
Mini Tiramisu (Gluten Free)
New Opera
Oreo Cheesecake
Red Velvet
Mini Red Velvet (Gluten Free)
Ricotta & Pistachio
Selva Nera (Black Forest)
Tiramisu
Torta della Nonna (Grandmother Cake)
Torta di Mele (Apple Cake)
Tres Leches
Bacio Di Dama
Cantucci
Chocolate Bacio Di Dama
Dama
Esse Migon
Fragola
Poker Di Frolle
Sabbiosino
Chocolate Mousse
Coppa 3 Chocolates
Coppa Mascarpone
Coppa Mascarpone & Fragole
Coppa Raspberries & Cream
Creme Brûlée
Creme Brûlée & Berries
Espresso Creme Brûlée
Profiteroles Cup
Tiramisu Cup
Crafted Bites
Fruit Cup
Greek Yogurt
Breakfast Biscuit
Breakfast Burrito
Quiche Mushroom & Fontina
Quiche Spinach & Butternut Squash
The Halcyon Sandwich
Ham sandwich with swiss, pickles, mayo and mustard on sourdough.
Tomato Basil Soup
French Onion Soup
Beef Cilantro Empanada
Buffalo Chicken Empanada
Bagged Coffee
Roaster's Choice Colombia
Buhoro Buhoro Decaf
Your favorite Rwandan coffee, without the buzz. We've removed the caffeine through a gentle, 100% chemical-free, mountain water process so that whether it’s morning or night, you have the option of enjoying your favorite coffee without the caffeine. Because when you love coffee as much as we do, what you take out is just as important as what you leave in. 100% Arabica with predominately bourbon varietals Location: Ruli, Rwanda Elevation: 6500 ft. Process: Washed Cupping notes: Bright, Honey, Graham Cracker About this coffee: Buhoro Burhoro in Kinyarwanda means "slowly slowly”. Located in the Gakenke District of northern Rwanda, Ruli Mountain is an area of high elevations, volcanic ash, and some of the best coffee in the world. The coffee is grown by small scale coffee farmers then the beans are shipped to Mexico where they begin their journey to becoming not your average decaf coffee.
Do Good Blend
The best of all worlds, the crowd-pleaser. About this coffee: For the days where we couldn’t choose between bright and rich, Do Good is a mix of Muraho Morning and Kira Ikawa, an inviting balance that’s good anytime, anywhere. Location: Multi-Origin Process: Washed Cupping notes: Brown Sugar, Hazelnut*, Chocolate *The term Hazelnut is a flavor description. This roast does not contain actual nuts.
Hazelnut Flavored Coffee
Holiday Spice Flavored Coffee
Tis the season for Holiday Spice! What better way to welcome winter weather than with a warm cup of this harmonious blend of cinnamon, and notes of all spice.
Kira Ikawa
Dark and chocolatey with a smooth nuttiness. Coffee for coffee people. About this coffee: In Kinyarwanda, Kira means "to be blessed" and Ikawa means "coffee." A darker roast of its sibling, Muraho Morning, Kira Ikawa leans toward a caramel sweetness with a bold, roasty finish. This is both our darkest and our most traditional roast - African coffee the way your grandfather would like it.
Muraho Morning
A perfect “hello" to your morning. Roast level: Medium Location: Rwanda Process: Washed Cupping notes: Stone Fruit, Almond, Cocoa About this coffee: If you are looking for a classic "breakfast blend" our tried-and-true medium roast, Muraho Morning has a clean coffee taste with an extra dose of bright citrus.
Nziza Collective Microlot
Our top pick for cold brew! 100% Arabica with predominately bourbon varietals. Roast level: Medium Location: Kivu Lake, Rwanda Elevation: 5900 ft. Process: Washed Cupping notes: Honey, Nutmeg, Floral About this coffee: This season we are featuring a Women’s Collective called Nziza made up of 200 women who are the single providers for their families and have adopted the motto "Strong through coffee! We believe Nziza will assist in lifting women and their children from poverty, as they learn new skills to become economically independent. Our desire and focus is enhanced entrepreneurship and employment opportunities, by training the women in skills such as pottery, sewing and continued investment in the craft of coffee.
Pumpkin Spice Flavored Coffee
An experience all its own; the herald of autumn. A flavor that evokes everything you love about the season with a buttery combination of cinnamon and allspice.
Rwanda Peaberry
An uncommon cherry with distinct sweetness. From the farms of Rwanda, an uncommon cherry known as a peaberry, is harvested and separated from the rest of the crop. Peaberries make up about 5% of all the coffee harvested in the world. Peaberries are the result of a natural genetic variation where only one of the two coffee seeds in a cherry if fertilized, thereby producing a much smaller and rounder bean instead of the common larger, flat bean shape. Peaberry coffee has been gaining popularity in recent years due to the consistency of their roast profile and their distinct sweetness. Location: Kivu / Ruli, Rwanda Elevation: 6200 ft. Process: Washed Cupping notes: Lemon, Honey, Strawberry
Single Origin Kivu Lake
Smooth and sweet with a fruity brightness. 100% Arabica with predominately bourbon varietals. Location: Lake Kivu, Rwanda Elevation: 5900 ft. Process: Washed Cupping notes: Cherry, Vanilla, Floral About this coffee: Nestled on the shores of Lake Kivu, this coffee benefits from high elevation, temperate weather, and lush humidity - a combination that produces a sweetly complex cup. Coffee is produced by small scale coffee farmers. Lake Kivu is one of the African Great Lakes.
Single Origin Ruli Mountain
Light, sweet, and a little floral. Our signature roast. 100% Arabica with predominately bourbon varietals. Location: Ruli, Rwanda Elevation: 6500 ft. Process: Washed Cupping notes: Lemon, Honey, Cocoa About this coffee: Tucked high in the hills of Rwanda, Ruli sits at the center of several coffee-growing communities. The coffee that comes from this region tends to be densely flavored, but delicate enough to appeal to tea-drinkers as well.
Southern Pecan Flavored Coffee
Vooba Vooba Espresso
So balanced and delicious that it’s our espresso standard. Think chocolate orange with a kick. Location: Rwanda/Brazil Process: Washed Cupping notes: Chocolate, Nutty, Bold About this coffee: Vuba Vuba in Kinyarwanda means "quickly quickly". Made from a careful blend of Rwandan and Brazilian beans, Vooba Vooba is served as espresso all over the country - but it can be brewed any way you like it. Perfect with milk or alone.
Merchandise
Grateful Together Stickers
Love Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee? Spread the love with these limited offer Africa-shaped die cut stickers. We’re so grateful for you! Sticker dimensions are 4.75" tall and 4" wide. Sold individually.
Grateful Together Greeting Cards
Show your gratitude this season with these matte cardstock greeting cards. 8pack Card dimensions are 5" tall and 3.5" wide. Envelopes included.
Grateful Together T-shirts
Love Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee? Spread the love with these limited offer “Grateful Together” T-shirts. We’re so grateful for you!
Africa Sticker
Thousand Hills of Rwanda Sticker
Along the horizon, you will find the colors of the Rwandan flag that hold great significance for the nation. The colors are designed to represent happiness, peace, economic development and the hope of prosperity. In addition to the horizontal tricolor bands, a sun emblem represents enlightenment. The flag as a whole is designed to represent the unity of the nation, heroism, and confidence and hope for the future. Vinyl Round 2.5" x 2.5" wide.
Cold Brew Glass
16oz glasses
Drink Coffee. Do Good. ® Mug
Stainless Steel Coffee Tumbler
Vacuum insulated stainless steel tumbler is simple, easy to travel with, and fits comfortably in both your cupholder and your on-the-go routine. From coffee to Rwandan Chills, our double-wall vacuum insulated tumbler will keep your drink hot or cold longer.
DCDG Growlers
Enamel Pins
Retro Bandana
Rwanda Hills Sunset Patch
Vapor Wave Mountain T-shirt
Atlanta Tee Shirt
Basic Short Sleeve Drink Coffee. Do Good. Shirt
Basic Long Sleeve Drink Coffee. Do Good. Shirt
Rwanda Flag Long Sleeve Shirt
This shirt features a vibrant design based on the Rwanda flag, paired with the classic "Drink Coffee. Do Good. ®" message. Unisex, Crewneck, Tri-Blend • Made in USA • 50% Polyester, 25% Cotton, 25% Rayon • Fabric laundered for reduced shrinkage Color: Dark Heather Grey Next Level Apparel shirts are made through ethical means without the use of slave labor or sweatshop manufacturing.
Rwanda Hills Long Sleeve Shirt
The scenic country of Rwanda is called Land of a Thousand Hills for its majestic mountains and endless rolling, green hills. We've combined this unique countryside design with the Rwanda flag meant to represent the unity of the nation, heroism, confidence, and hope for the future. Features: Color: Sport Grey 90% cotton, 10% polyester Crew collar Ribbed cuffs Taped shoulder-to-shoulder Double-needle stitching throughout 100% preshrunk cotton
Nziza Shirt
Thousand Hills Fleece Hoodie
This lightweight hoodie is extra soft for go-anywhere comfort with embroidered LTH mountains for a touch of classic style.
Be You. Do Good. Book
Terrorized In Rwanda. Healed by Grace. Book
V60 Kit
Perfect pour-over for a single cup. Lightweight, clear plastic Hario V60 makes for a delightful and fresh cup coffee. Set includes: Hario V60 Dripper Size 02 White Paper Filters Size 02 (100ct)
V60 Filters
Great tasting coffee starts with a great filter. This paper filter is a perfect fit for your Hario pour-over, and produces a clean, flavorful, sediment-free cup. Pack of 100 Sizes Available: Medium (02)
Chemex Classic Coffeemaker 6 cup
Simple function and visual elegance combine for the optimum extraction of full rich-bodied coffee. This Chemex® Classic Series coffeemaker is both elegant and versatile. The Chemex, together with Chemex-Bonded® Coffee Filter, makes perfect coffee - clear, pure, flavorful and without bitterness or sediment every time. 6 cup
Chemex Classic Coffeemaker 8 cup
Simple function and visual elegance combine for the optimum extraction of full rich-bodied coffee. This Chemex® Classic Series coffeemaker is both elegant and versatile. The Chemex, together with Chemex-Bonded® Coffee Filter, makes perfect coffee - clear, pure, flavorful and without bitterness or sediment every time. Yields 8 cups
Chemex Bonded Filters
All CHEMEX® Coffeemakers used together with the scientifically designed, patented CHEMEX® Bonded Filters, will guarantee that our pour-over brewing process will deliver the perfect cup of coffee, without any sediments or bitter elements. Cone-shape ensures uniform extraction for pure coffee flavor. Thicker (20-30% more than the competition) specialty fiber filter design keep bitter elements, oils, and grounds in their place (and out of your cup) Pre-folded for convenience Will fit most other cone-shaped filter coffeemakers. 100 Pre-folded squares per pack
RJ3 Cold Brew Maker
Cold brewing makes coffee less acidic and smoother in taste. This cold brew maker is perfect for making great-tasting coffee concentrate at home that can be mixed with hot or cold water or milk to create different coffee beverages. Cold brew coffee is also good for sensitive stomachs as it can reduce the acidity of your coffee versus typically hot brewed coffee. Durable BPA free silicon airtight seal that locks in freshness and flavor for up to 2 weeks. Slows oxidation rate and blocks out any fridge odors. 18/8 stainless steel filter and cap. Extra thick glass walls keep coffee colder for longer. Also works great brewing loose leaf tea and tea bags. You can brew it hot like a traditional tea pot or brew it cold in the fridge.
Loose Leaf Tea Sachet Filters
100 pack. These easy to fill, chemical-free, fully biodegradable natural tea filters can be used in any cup, mug, or pot to make your favorite loose tea or herbal infusion.
Holiday Spice & Mug Gift Set
Coffee Together Gift Set
Grateful Together Gift Set
Manual Pour Over Coffee Set
Coffee and Tumbler Gift Set
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
The LTH Coffee and Social cafe is unique in that it also serves as a music venue with a large stadium seating and expansive outdoor patio for your enjoyment. Along with the 100% Arabica coffee from Rwanda, we serve 12 taps of local craft beer and features music artists every Wednesday.
6330 Halcyon Way, Alpharetta, GA 30005