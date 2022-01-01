Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee Halcyon

review star

No reviews yet

6330 Halcyon Way

Alpharetta, GA 30005

Order Again

Popular Items

Caramanilla Latte
Mocha Latte
Manu Latte

Blended Chills

Bombo Chill

Bombo Chill

$7.00Out of stock

"Bombo" in Kinyarwanda means sweet. Chocolate, caramel, and espresso. Add whipped topping for extra sweetness.

Espresso Chill

$6.00Out of stock

Rwandan Chill

$7.00Out of stock

Vanilla, caramel, and espresso. Add whipped topping for extra sweetness.

Sweet Matcha Chill

$6.50Out of stock

Sweet green tea matcha blended with dairy base.

Vanilla Chai Freeze

$6.00Out of stock

Chai tea blended with dairy base.

Cold Coffee

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$5.50

Slowed brewed over 12 hours.

Cold Brew Growler Refill

$13.50Out of stock

32oz.

Espresso Tonic

$5.50Out of stock

Iced Coffee

$3.50Out of stock
Nitro Cold Brew

Nitro Cold Brew

$6.50Out of stock

Cold-brew coffee infused with nitrogen

Nitro Float

$6.50Out of stock

12oz. Nitro cold brew served with 2 scoops of vanilla icecream.

Drip Coffee

12oz Drip Coffee

$3.50

16oz Drip Coffee

$4.00

Drip Coffee Refill

$1.00

Espresso Drinks

Start your day Vooba Vooba "quickly quickly" with one of our expertly crafted espresso drinks.
Affogato

Affogato

$6.50Out of stock

An affogato (Italian for "drowned") is an Italian coffee-based dessert with a scoop of vanilla ice cream topped or "drowned" with a shot of hot espresso.

Americano

Americano

$4.00

Served in sizes ranging 6-16oz. (180-500mL). In general, 2-3 shots per 8 ounces (240mL) of beverage. The hot water fills the cup about 3/4 full then is topped with espresso for preservation of the crema.

Cafe Cubano

$5.50Out of stock

Rwandan twist on a Café cubano, (Spanish: “Cuban coffee”) also called cafecito or Cuban espresso. Cortado size espresso served with 1/3 teaspoon of Rwandan sugar.

Café au Lait

Café au Lait

$4.00

Café au lait is made with brewed coffee and steamed milk, minus the foam.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.50

5-6oz. (150-180mL), a cappuccino is a coffee and milk beverage served as a harmonious balance of rich, sweet milk and espresso. It is prepared with a double shot of espresso, textured milk, and foam.

Caramanilla Latte

Caramanilla Latte

$5.50

Cherry Blossom Latte

$5.50Out of stock
Cinna-Honey Latte

Cinna-Honey Latte

$5.50

Cortado

$4.50

Served in sizes ranging from 4-5oz (120-150mL). A coffee and milk beverage that can be served with 2 shotes per 5oz. (150mL) with 1/2 cm/5mm of foam depth.

Dirty Chai Latte

Dirty Chai Latte

$7.00Out of stock

12oz. drink of black tea infused with cinnamon, clove, and other warming spices combined with a double shot of espresso for an extra caffeine kick. Topped with steamed milk for the perfect balance of sweet and spicy.

Espresso

Espresso

$4.00

A demitasse of our Vobba Vooba espresso.

Latte

Latte

$5.50

Served using one or two shots of espresso, topped-up with steamed milk, and finished with a small layer of foam on top.

Macchiato

Macchiato

$4.00

A serving of espresso "stained"’ (macchiato) with a small quantity of hot, frothed milk.

Manu Latte

$5.50

Vanilla and Cinnamon latte

Mocha Latte

Mocha Latte

$5.50

Served in 12oz size, combined espresso, milk, and chocolate.

Seasonal Drinks

Chai Ginger Beer

$6.00Out of stock

Hazelnut Latte

$5.50

Iced Raspberry Matcha

$6.00Out of stock

Lavender Vanilla Latte

$6.00Out of stock

Wildberry Honey Latte

$6.00

Slow Bar

French Press

$4.00Out of stock

Coffeemaker containing a plunger made of fine mesh with which the grounds are pushed to the bottom when the coffee is ready to be poured. Serves 1-2 cups.

V60/Kalita Pour-over

$4.00Out of stock

V-shaped Coffeemaker is a manual brew style that drips directly into cup. Serves 1.

Tea

Chai Latte

$5.50Out of stock

12oz. drink of black tea infused with cinnamon, clove, and other warming spices combined. Our chai is brewed with fresh organic ingredients sourced locally in Georgia whenever possible. Topped with steamed milk for the perfect balance of sweet and spicy.

Ginger Chai

$5.50Out of stock

Non-alcoholic. Our chai is brewed with fresh organic ingredients sourced locally in Georgia whenever possible.

Sweet Matcha Latte

Sweet Matcha Latte

$6.00Out of stock

Matcha Tea & Lemonade

$5.50Out of stock

Tea & Lemonade

$4.50Out of stock

Sweet Peach (white)

$3.75Out of stock

Shou Mei White Tea, Dried Papaya Pieces, All Natural Flavor, Safflower Petals.

Earl Grey (black)

$3.75

English Breakfast (black)

$3.75

Jasmine (green)

$3.75Out of stock

Special Grade Jasmine is a quality green tea with long, dark twisted leaves and sweet jasmine buds that produces a blonde liquor and delicate jasmine flavor.

Blueberry (herbal)

$3.75

Hibiscus Flowers, Rose Hips, Chicory Root, Chamomile Flower, All Natural Flavor, Freeze-Dried Blueberry pieces.

Kiwi Strawberry (herbal)

$3.75Out of stock

Peppermint (herbal)

$3.75

Non-Coffee Drinks

Cold Milk

$2.50

Steamer

$2.75

Hot Chocolate Milk

$3.50
Kombucha Bottles

Kombucha Bottles

Out of stock

Crafted locally in Atlanta. Kombucha is a slightly sour, fizzy beverage made from sweetened black tea that has been fermented through a process that involves both yeast (like beer or wine) and bacteria (like yogurt and kefir). 12oz. bottle

Kombucha On Tap

$7.00Out of stock

Kombucha is a slightly sour, fizzy beverage made from sweetened black tea that has been fermented through a process that involves both yeast (like beer or wine) and bacteria (like yogurt and kefir). Non-alcoholic.

Kombucha Growler

$12.00Out of stock

32oz.

Spring Water

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.50Out of stock

Apple Juice

$2.50Out of stock

Orange Juice

$2.50Out of stock

Mexican Coke

$2.75Out of stock

Pastries

Apple Strudel

Apple Strudel

$4.25Out of stock

Classic Austrian Apple Strudel. A blend of apples, raisins and spices, all enveloped in a puff pastry and decorated with glazed sliced apples.

Banana Bread (Gluten Friendly)

$6.00Out of stock

Dairy-free Gluten Friendly

Cinnamon Coffee Cake

Cinnamon Coffee Cake

$3.50Out of stock

Moist vanilla cake on the bottom, then a layer of cinnamon and sugar, another layer of vanilla cake, topped with cinnamon-brown sugar streusel. Made with real butter and sour cream for rich flavor and texture. Made with no artificial flavors or colors.

Conchiglia Cioccolato (Puff Pastry)

$3.50Out of stock

A crisp puff pastry filled with chocolate.

Conchiglia Panna Latte (Puff Pastry)

$3.50Out of stock

A crisp puff pastry filled with cream.

Iced Lemon Cake

$3.50Out of stock

Alla Cream

$4.25Out of stock

Almond

$4.25

Apricot

$4.25Out of stock

Chocolate

$4.25

Elderberry

$4.25Out of stock

Multigrain Orange Marmalade

$4.25Out of stock

Pistachio

$4.25

Plain Butter

$4.25

Vegan

$4.50Out of stock

Cheese

$4.50Out of stock

Raspberry Cheese

$4.50Out of stock

Cocoa & Hazelnut

$3.50Out of stock

Cream

$3.50Out of stock

Plain/No Cream

$3.50Out of stock

Banana Walnut

$3.50

Blueberry

$3.50Out of stock

Chocolate

$3.50Out of stock

Desserts

Chocolate Salted Caramel Souffle

Chocolate Salted Caramel Souffle

$4.50Out of stock

Moist chocolate cake with a heart of creamy salted caramel.

Lemon Bar

$3.50Out of stock

Bright, fresh, and tangy lemon curd on a buttery crust, topped with powdered sugar.

Petits Fours

$1.50

These mini-layer cakes are handcrafted in Italy and are absolutely delightful with cheeses and Champagne or a bite-size treat alongside a hot cup of coffee.

Seasonal Cookie (DF/GF)

$3.50Out of stock

Truffle Brownie Bar

$3.50Out of stock

Dense truffle brownie made with dark chocolate, fresh creamery butter, and pure vanilla extract.

3 Chocolate Mousse

$6.00Out of stock

Cappuccino

$6.00Out of stock

Caramel Apple Walnut

$6.00Out of stock

Carrot Cake

$6.00Out of stock

Cheesecake Alle Fragole

$6.00Out of stock

Chocolate Louise Flourless

$6.00Out of stock

Chocolate Temptation

$6.00Out of stock

Dulce De Leche Cheesecake

$6.00Out of stock

Fragoline (Wild Strawberry Cake)

$6.00Out of stock

Frutti di Bosco (Mixed Berry)

$6.00Out of stock

Hazelnut Passion

$6.00Out of stock

Limoncello Mascarpone

$6.00Out of stock

Milk Chocolate Hazlenut Crunch

$6.00Out of stock

Mini Key Lime Cheesecake

$6.00Out of stock

Mini Tiramisu (Gluten Free)

$6.00Out of stock

New Opera

$6.00Out of stock

Oreo Cheesecake

$6.00Out of stock

Red Velvet

$6.00Out of stock

Mini Red Velvet (Gluten Free)

$4.50Out of stock

Ricotta & Pistachio

$6.00Out of stock

Selva Nera (Black Forest)

$6.00Out of stock

Tiramisu

$6.00Out of stock

Torta della Nonna (Grandmother Cake)

$6.00Out of stock

Torta di Mele (Apple Cake)

$6.00Out of stock

Tres Leches

$6.00Out of stock

Bacio Di Dama

$1.00Out of stock

Cantucci

$1.00Out of stock

Chocolate Bacio Di Dama

$1.00Out of stock

Dama

$1.00

Esse Migon

$1.00Out of stock

Fragola

$1.00Out of stock

Poker Di Frolle

$1.00Out of stock

Sabbiosino

$2.00Out of stock

Chocolate Mousse

$7.50Out of stock

Coppa 3 Chocolates

$7.50Out of stock

Coppa Mascarpone

$7.50Out of stock

Coppa Mascarpone & Fragole

$7.50Out of stock

Coppa Raspberries & Cream

$7.50Out of stock

Creme Brûlée

$7.50Out of stock

Creme Brûlée & Berries

$7.50Out of stock

Espresso Creme Brûlée

$7.50

Profiteroles Cup

$7.50Out of stock

Tiramisu Cup

$7.50

Crafted Bites

Fruit Cup

$3.00Out of stock

Greek Yogurt

$4.50Out of stock

Breakfast Biscuit

$3.50Out of stock

Breakfast Burrito

$4.00Out of stock

Quiche Mushroom & Fontina

$7.50Out of stock

Quiche Spinach & Butternut Squash

$7.50Out of stock

The Halcyon Sandwich

$8.50Out of stock

Ham sandwich with swiss, pickles, mayo and mustard on sourdough.

Tomato Basil Soup

$3.50Out of stock

French Onion Soup

$3.50Out of stock

Beef Cilantro Empanada

$3.00Out of stock

Buffalo Chicken Empanada

$3.00Out of stock

Bagged Coffee

Roaster's Choice Colombia

$20.00
Buhoro Buhoro Decaf

Buhoro Buhoro Decaf

$16.50

Your favorite Rwandan coffee, without the buzz. We've removed the caffeine through a gentle, 100% chemical-free, mountain water process so that whether it’s morning or night, you have the option of enjoying your favorite coffee without the caffeine. Because when you love coffee as much as we do, what you take out is just as important as what you leave in. 100% Arabica with predominately bourbon varietals Location: Ruli, Rwanda Elevation: 6500 ft. Process: Washed Cupping notes: Bright, Honey, Graham Cracker About this coffee: Buhoro Burhoro in Kinyarwanda means "slowly slowly”. Located in the Gakenke District of northern Rwanda, Ruli Mountain is an area of high elevations, volcanic ash, and some of the best coffee in the world. The coffee is grown by small scale coffee farmers then the beans are shipped to Mexico where they begin their journey to becoming not your average decaf coffee.

Do Good Blend

$15.50

The best of all worlds, the crowd-pleaser. About this coffee: For the days where we couldn’t choose between bright and rich, Do Good is a mix of Muraho Morning and Kira Ikawa, an inviting balance that’s good anytime, anywhere. Location: Multi-Origin Process: Washed Cupping notes: Brown Sugar, Hazelnut*, Chocolate *The term Hazelnut is a flavor description. This roast does not contain actual nuts.

Hazelnut Flavored Coffee

$16.50Out of stock
Holiday Spice Flavored Coffee

Holiday Spice Flavored Coffee

$16.50Out of stock

Tis the season for Holiday Spice! What better way to welcome winter weather than with a warm cup of this harmonious blend of cinnamon, and notes of all spice.

Kira Ikawa

Kira Ikawa

$15.50

Dark and chocolatey with a smooth nuttiness. Coffee for coffee people. About this coffee: In Kinyarwanda, Kira means "to be blessed" and Ikawa means "coffee." A darker roast of its sibling, Muraho Morning, Kira Ikawa leans toward a caramel sweetness with a bold, roasty finish. This is both our darkest and our most traditional roast - African coffee the way your grandfather would like it.

Muraho Morning

Muraho Morning

$15.50

A perfect “hello" to your morning. Roast level: Medium Location: Rwanda Process: Washed Cupping notes: Stone Fruit, Almond, Cocoa About this coffee: If you are looking for a classic "breakfast blend" our tried-and-true medium roast, Muraho Morning has a clean coffee taste with an extra dose of bright citrus.

Nziza Collective Microlot

Nziza Collective Microlot

$18.50

Our top pick for cold brew! 100% Arabica with predominately bourbon varietals. Roast level: Medium Location: Kivu Lake, Rwanda Elevation: 5900 ft. Process: Washed Cupping notes: Honey, Nutmeg, Floral About this coffee: This season we are featuring a Women’s Collective called Nziza made up of 200 women who are the single providers for their families and have adopted the motto "Strong through coffee! We believe Nziza will assist in lifting women and their children from poverty, as they learn new skills to become economically independent. Our desire and focus is enhanced entrepreneurship and employment opportunities, by training the women in skills such as pottery, sewing and continued investment in the craft of coffee.

Pumpkin Spice Flavored Coffee

Pumpkin Spice Flavored Coffee

$16.50Out of stock

An experience all its own; the herald of autumn. A flavor that evokes everything you love about the season with a buttery combination of cinnamon and allspice.

Rwanda Peaberry

Rwanda Peaberry

$16.50

An uncommon cherry with distinct sweetness. From the farms of Rwanda, an uncommon cherry known as a peaberry, is harvested and separated from the rest of the crop. Peaberries make up about 5% of all the coffee harvested in the world. Peaberries are the result of a natural genetic variation where only one of the two coffee seeds in a cherry if fertilized, thereby producing a much smaller and rounder bean instead of the common larger, flat bean shape. Peaberry coffee has been gaining popularity in recent years due to the consistency of their roast profile and their distinct sweetness. Location: Kivu / Ruli, Rwanda Elevation: 6200 ft. Process: Washed Cupping notes: Lemon, Honey, Strawberry

Single Origin Kivu Lake

Single Origin Kivu Lake

$16.50

Smooth and sweet with a fruity brightness. 100% Arabica with predominately bourbon varietals. Location: Lake Kivu, Rwanda Elevation: 5900 ft. Process: Washed Cupping notes: Cherry, Vanilla, Floral About this coffee: Nestled on the shores of Lake Kivu, this coffee benefits from high elevation, temperate weather, and lush humidity - a combination that produces a sweetly complex cup. Coffee is produced by small scale coffee farmers. Lake Kivu is one of the African Great Lakes.

Single Origin Ruli Mountain

Single Origin Ruli Mountain

$16.50

Light, sweet, and a little floral. Our signature roast. 100% Arabica with predominately bourbon varietals. Location: Ruli, Rwanda Elevation: 6500 ft. Process: Washed Cupping notes: Lemon, Honey, Cocoa About this coffee: Tucked high in the hills of Rwanda, Ruli sits at the center of several coffee-growing communities. The coffee that comes from this region tends to be densely flavored, but delicate enough to appeal to tea-drinkers as well.

Southern Pecan Flavored Coffee

$16.50Out of stock
Vooba Vooba Espresso

Vooba Vooba Espresso

$16.50

So balanced and delicious that it’s our espresso standard. Think chocolate orange with a kick. Location: Rwanda/Brazil Process: Washed Cupping notes: Chocolate, Nutty, Bold About this coffee: Vuba Vuba in Kinyarwanda means "quickly quickly". Made from a careful blend of Rwandan and Brazilian beans, Vooba Vooba is served as espresso all over the country - but it can be brewed any way you like it. Perfect with milk or alone.

Merchandise

Grateful Together Stickers

Grateful Together Stickers

$3.00Out of stock

Love Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee? Spread the love with these limited offer Africa-shaped die cut stickers. We’re so grateful for you! Sticker dimensions are 4.75" tall and 4" wide. Sold individually.

Grateful Together Greeting Cards

Grateful Together Greeting Cards

$12.00

Show your gratitude this season with these matte cardstock greeting cards. 8pack Card dimensions are 5" tall and 3.5" wide. Envelopes included.

Grateful Together T-shirts

Grateful Together T-shirts

$20.00

Love Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee? Spread the love with these limited offer “Grateful Together” T-shirts. We’re so grateful for you!

Africa Sticker

Africa Sticker

$2.00Out of stock
Thousand Hills of Rwanda Sticker

Thousand Hills of Rwanda Sticker

$2.00Out of stock

Along the horizon, you will find the colors of the Rwandan flag that hold great significance for the nation. The colors are designed to represent happiness, peace, economic development and the hope of prosperity. In addition to the horizontal tricolor bands, a sun emblem represents enlightenment. The flag as a whole is designed to represent the unity of the nation, heroism, and confidence and hope for the future. Vinyl Round 2.5" x 2.5" wide.

Cold Brew Glass

Cold Brew Glass

16oz glasses

Drink Coffee. Do Good. ® Mug

Drink Coffee. Do Good. ® Mug

$10.00
Stainless Steel Coffee Tumbler

Stainless Steel Coffee Tumbler

$24.00

Vacuum insulated stainless steel tumbler is simple, easy to travel with, and fits comfortably in both your cupholder and your on-the-go routine. From coffee to Rwandan Chills, our double-wall vacuum insulated tumbler will keep your drink hot or cold longer. 

DCDG Growlers

$24.00Out of stock
Enamel Pins

Enamel Pins

$7.00
Retro Bandana

Retro Bandana

$15.00
Rwanda Hills Sunset Patch

Rwanda Hills Sunset Patch

$6.00
Vapor Wave Mountain T-shirt

Vapor Wave Mountain T-shirt

$24.00

Atlanta Tee Shirt

$15.00Out of stock
Basic Short Sleeve Drink Coffee. Do Good. Shirt

Basic Short Sleeve Drink Coffee. Do Good. Shirt

$20.00

Basic Long Sleeve Drink Coffee. Do Good. Shirt

$22.00Out of stock
Rwanda Flag Long Sleeve Shirt

Rwanda Flag Long Sleeve Shirt

$28.00Out of stock

This shirt features a vibrant design based on the Rwanda flag, paired with the classic "Drink Coffee. Do Good. ®" message. Unisex, Crewneck, Tri-Blend • Made in USA • 50% Polyester, 25% Cotton, 25% Rayon • Fabric laundered for reduced shrinkage Color: Dark Heather Grey Next Level Apparel shirts are made through ethical means without the use of slave labor or sweatshop manufacturing.

Rwanda Hills Long Sleeve Shirt

Rwanda Hills Long Sleeve Shirt

$24.00Out of stock

The scenic country of Rwanda is called Land of a Thousand Hills for its majestic mountains and endless rolling, green hills. We've combined this unique countryside design with the Rwanda flag meant to represent the unity of the nation, heroism, confidence, and hope for the future. Features: Color: Sport Grey 90% cotton, 10% polyester Crew collar Ribbed cuffs Taped shoulder-to-shoulder Double-needle stitching throughout 100% preshrunk cotton

Nziza Shirt

Nziza Shirt

$25.00Out of stock
Thousand Hills Fleece Hoodie

Thousand Hills Fleece Hoodie

$48.00Out of stock

This lightweight hoodie is extra soft for go-anywhere comfort with embroidered LTH mountains for a touch of classic style. 

Be You. Do Good. Book

$15.00

Terrorized In Rwanda. Healed by Grace. Book

$10.00Out of stock
V60 Kit

V60 Kit

$30.00

Perfect pour-over for a single cup. Lightweight, clear plastic Hario V60 makes for a delightful and fresh cup coffee. Set includes: Hario V60 Dripper Size 02 White Paper Filters Size 02 (100ct)

V60 Filters

V60 Filters

$10.00

Great tasting coffee starts with a great filter. This paper filter is a perfect fit for your Hario pour-over, and produces a clean, flavorful, sediment-free cup. Pack of 100 Sizes Available: Medium (02)

Chemex Classic Coffeemaker 6 cup

Chemex Classic Coffeemaker 6 cup

$38.00

Simple function and visual elegance combine for the optimum extraction of full rich-bodied coffee. This Chemex® Classic Series coffeemaker is both elegant and versatile. The Chemex, together with Chemex-Bonded® Coffee Filter, makes perfect coffee - clear, pure, flavorful and without bitterness or sediment every time. 6 cup

Chemex Classic Coffeemaker 8 cup

Chemex Classic Coffeemaker 8 cup

$40.00

Simple function and visual elegance combine for the optimum extraction of full rich-bodied coffee. This Chemex® Classic Series coffeemaker is both elegant and versatile. The Chemex, together with Chemex-Bonded® Coffee Filter, makes perfect coffee - clear, pure, flavorful and without bitterness or sediment every time. Yields 8 cups

Chemex Bonded Filters

Chemex Bonded Filters

$9.00

All CHEMEX® Coffeemakers used together with the scientifically designed, patented CHEMEX® Bonded Filters, will guarantee that our pour-over brewing process will deliver the perfect cup of coffee, without any sediments or bitter elements. Cone-shape ensures uniform extraction for pure coffee flavor. Thicker (20-30% more than the competition) specialty fiber filter design keep bitter elements, oils, and grounds in their place (and out of your cup) Pre-folded for convenience Will fit most other cone-shaped filter coffeemakers. 100 Pre-folded squares per pack

RJ3 Cold Brew Maker

$40.00

Cold brewing makes coffee less acidic and smoother in taste. This cold brew maker is perfect for making great-tasting coffee concentrate at home that can be mixed with hot or cold water or milk to create different coffee beverages. Cold brew coffee is also good for sensitive stomachs as it can reduce the acidity of your coffee versus typically hot brewed coffee. Durable BPA free silicon airtight seal that locks in freshness and flavor for up to 2 weeks. Slows oxidation rate and blocks out any fridge odors. 18/8 stainless steel filter and cap. Extra thick glass walls keep coffee colder for longer. Also works great brewing loose leaf tea and tea bags. You can brew it hot like a traditional tea pot or brew it cold in the fridge.

Loose Leaf Tea Sachet Filters

Loose Leaf Tea Sachet Filters

$6.00

100 pack. These easy to fill, chemical-free, fully biodegradable natural tea filters can be used in any cup, mug, or pot to make your favorite loose tea or herbal infusion.

Holiday Spice & Mug Gift Set

$25.00

Coffee Together Gift Set

$28.00

Grateful Together Gift Set

$35.00

Manual Pour Over Coffee Set

$36.00

Coffee and Tumbler Gift Set

$38.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

The LTH Coffee and Social cafe is unique in that it also serves as a music venue with a large stadium seating and expansive outdoor patio for your enjoyment. Along with the 100% Arabica coffee from Rwanda, we serve 12 taps of local craft beer and features music artists every Wednesday.

Website

Location

6330 Halcyon Way, Alpharetta, GA 30005

Directions

Gallery
Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee & Social image
Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee & Social image
Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee & Social image
Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee & Social image

