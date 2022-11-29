Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Land of a Thousand Hills West Nashville

review star

No reviews yet

7113 CHARLOTTE PIKE STE 2

Nashville, TN 37209

Order Again

Popular Items

Breakfast Panini
Latte
Rwandan Chill

Blended Chills

Bombo Chill

Bombo Chill

$6.50

"Bombo" in Kinyarwanda means sweet. Chocolate, caramel, and espresso. Add whipped topping for extra sweetness.

Espresso Chill

$6.00

Rwandan Chill

$6.50

Vanilla, caramel, and espresso. Add whipped topping for extra sweetness.

Sweet Matcha Chill

$6.50

Sweet green tea matcha blended with dairy base.

Vanilla Chai Chill

$6.00

Chai tea blended with dairy base.

Cold Coffee

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$5.50

Slowed brewed over 12 hours.

Cold Brew Growler Refill

$13.50

32oz.

Iced Coffee

$3.50

Drip Coffee

12oz Drip Coffee

$3.50

16oz Drip Coffee

$4.50

Drip Coffee Refill

$1.00
Café au Lait

Café au Lait

$4.00

Café au lait is made with brewed coffee and steamed milk, minus the foam.

Espresso Drinks

Start your day Vooba Vooba "quickly quickly" with one of our expertly crafted espresso drinks.
Americano

Americano

$4.00

Served in sizes ranging 6-16oz. (180-500mL). In general, 2-3 shots per 8 ounces (240mL) of beverage. The hot water fills the cup about 3/4 full then is topped with espresso for preservation of the crema.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.50

5-6oz. (150-180mL), a cappuccino is a coffee and milk beverage served as a harmonious balance of rich, sweet milk and espresso. It is prepared with a double shot of espresso, textured milk, and foam.

Caramanilla Latte

Caramanilla Latte

$5.50
Cinna-Honey Latte

Cinna-Honey Latte

$5.50

Cortado

$4.50

Served in sizes ranging from 4-5oz (120-150mL). A coffee and milk beverage that can be served with 2 shotes per 5oz. (150mL) with 1/2 cm/5mm of foam depth.

Dirty Chai Latte

Dirty Chai Latte

$7.00

12oz. drink of black tea infused with cinnamon, clove, and other warming spices combined with a double shot of espresso for an extra caffeine kick. Topped with steamed milk for the perfect balance of sweet and spicy.

Espresso

Espresso

$4.00

A demitasse of our Vobba Vooba espresso.

Latte

Latte

$5.50

Served using one or two shots of espresso, topped-up with steamed milk, and finished with a small layer of foam on top.

Macchiato

Macchiato

$4.00

A serving of espresso "stained"’ (macchiato) with a small quantity of hot, frothed milk.

Manu Latte

$5.50

Vanilla and Cinnamon latte

Mocha Latte

Mocha Latte

$5.50

Served in 12oz size, combined espresso, milk, and chocolate.

Hampton

$5.00

Seasonal Drinks

Smores Latte

$6.00

Pumpkin Latte

$3.50

Slow Bar

V60/Kalita Pour-over

$4.50

V-shaped Coffeemaker is a manual brew style that drips directly into cup. Serves 1.

Tea

Chai Latte

$5.50

12oz. drink of black tea infused with cinnamon, clove, and other warming spices combined. Topped with steamed milk for the perfect balance of sweet and spicy.

Earl Grey (Black)

Earl Grey (Black)

$3.75

Tasting Notes: Smooth and lively with the unique citrusy, floral aroma of bergamot oranges Ingredients: Organic black tea, essential bergamot oil. Medium caffeine level.

English Breakfast (Black)

English Breakfast (Black)

$3.75

Tasting Notes: Lively, robust red cup with a brisk flavor and notes of dates and raisins. Ingredients: Organic black tea High caffeine level.

Jasmine Green

$3.75
Sweet Matcha Latte

Sweet Matcha Latte

$6.00
Turmeric Ginger (Herbal)

Turmeric Ginger (Herbal)

$3.75

Tasting Notes: An enlivening blend of golden turmeric with spicy ginger and zesty citrus Ingredients: Organic ginger root, organic turmeric root, organic licorice root, organic lemongrass, organic orange peel, organic lemon peel, essential orange, and lemon oils. Caffeine-free.

Creme Brulee

$3.75

Blueberry Herbal

$3.75

Vanilla Mint Green

$3.75

Non-Coffee Drinks

Cold Milk

$2.50

Steamer

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.75

Spring Water

$2.00

Topo Chico Mineral Water

$2.00

Soda

Beer & Cider by the can

Beer Can

$6.00

Bake Case

Muffin

$3.50

Pre-packaged.

No Cow Bar

$4.50

Danish

$4.25Out of stock

Pound Cake

$2.75

Croissant

$4.25

Crumb Cake

$4.25

Scones

$4.50

Brownie

$3.75

Popcorn

$3.50

Cookies

$4.00

Cupcakes

$7.00

HP

$5.58

Brownie Special

$9.00

Candy

$3.50

Movie Night

$9.15

Wine Night

$9.15

Crafted Bites

Banana

$0.50Out of stock

Chips

$2.50

Feel Good Smoothie

$8.00

Greek Yogurt, Banana, Spinach, Raspberry, Honey

Pumpkin Pie Smoothie

$8.00

Greek Yogurt, Banana, Pumpkin, Almond Butter, Cinnamon

Overnight Oats

$7.50

Oats, Yogurt, Chia Seeds, Honey with Choice of: Banana Chocolate Cinnamon Craisen Raspberry White Chocolate

Spinach Salad

$8.00

Spinach, Tomato, Pickled Red Onion, Olives, Craisens, Served with Toasted Baguette and Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing

Burrata Spread

$9.50

Burrata Cheese, Spinach, Roasted Tomatoes, Olives Served with Toasted Baguette

Breakfast Panini

$8.50

Egg, Asiago Cheese, Pesto, and Choice of: Bacon, Turkey Sausage or Roasted Tomatoes & Spinach

Ham N' Cheese Panini

$11.00

Ham, Asiago Cheese, Dijon Mustard, Spinach, Pickled Red Onion

The Grilled Cheese

$8.50

Asiago Cheese, Roasted Tomato, Bacon

Chicken Pesto Panini

$12.00

Chicken, Pesto, Spinach, Asiago Cheese, Tomato, Bacon

Bagged Coffee

Roaster's Choice Colombia

$20.00Out of stock
Buhoro Buhoro Decaf

Buhoro Buhoro Decaf

$16.50

Your favorite Rwandan coffee, without the buzz. We've removed the caffeine through a gentle, 100% chemical-free, mountain water process so that whether it’s morning or night, you have the option of enjoying your favorite coffee without the caffeine. Because when you love coffee as much as we do, what you take out is just as important as what you leave in. 100% Arabica with predominately bourbon varietals Location: Ruli, Rwanda Elevation: 6500 ft. Process: Washed Cupping notes: Bright, Honey, Graham Cracker About this coffee: Buhoro Burhoro in Kinyarwanda means "slowly slowly”. Located in the Gakenke District of northern Rwanda, Ruli Mountain is an area of high elevations, volcanic ash, and some of the best coffee in the world. The coffee is grown by small scale coffee farmers then the beans are shipped to Mexico where they begin their journey to becoming not your average decaf coffee.

Do Good Blend

$15.50

The best of all worlds, the crowd-pleaser. About this coffee: For the days where we couldn’t choose between bright and rich, Do Good is a mix of Muraho Morning and Kira Ikawa, an inviting balance that’s good anytime, anywhere. Location: Multi-Origin Process: Washed Cupping notes: Brown Sugar, Hazelnut*, Chocolate *The term Hazelnut is a flavor description. This roast does not contain actual nuts.

Hazelnut Flavored Coffee

Hazelnut Flavored Coffee

$16.50
Holiday Spice Flavored Coffee

Holiday Spice Flavored Coffee

$16.50

Tis the season for Holiday Spice! What better way to welcome winter weather than with a warm cup of this harmonious blend of cinnamon, and notes of all spice.

Kira Ikawa

Kira Ikawa

$15.50

Dark and chocolatey with a smooth nuttiness. Coffee for coffee people. About this coffee: In Kinyarwanda, Kira means "to be blessed" and Ikawa means "coffee." A darker roast of its sibling, Muraho Morning, Kira Ikawa leans toward a caramel sweetness with a bold, roasty finish. This is both our darkest and our most traditional roast - African coffee the way your grandfather would like it.

Muraho Morning

Muraho Morning

$15.50

A perfect “hello" to your morning. Roast level: Medium Location: Rwanda Process: Washed Cupping notes: Stone Fruit, Almond, Cocoa About this coffee: If you are looking for a classic "breakfast blend" our tried-and-true medium roast, Muraho Morning has a clean coffee taste with an extra dose of bright citrus.

Nziza Collective Microlot

Nziza Collective Microlot

$18.50

Our top pick for cold brew! 100% Arabica with predominately bourbon varietals. Roast level: Medium Location: Kivu Lake, Rwanda Elevation: 5900 ft. Process: Washed Cupping notes: Honey, Nutmeg, Floral About this coffee: This season we are featuring a Women’s Collective called Nziza made up of 200 women who are the single providers for their families and have adopted the motto "Strong through coffee! We believe Nziza will assist in lifting women and their children from poverty, as they learn new skills to become economically independent. Our desire and focus is enhanced entrepreneurship and employment opportunities, by training the women in skills such as pottery, sewing and continued investment in the craft of coffee.

Rwanda Peaberry

Rwanda Peaberry

$16.50

An uncommon cherry with distinct sweetness. From the farms of Rwanda, an uncommon cherry known as a peaberry, is harvested and separated from the rest of the crop. Peaberries make up about 5% of all the coffee harvested in the world. Peaberries are the result of a natural genetic variation where only one of the two coffee seeds in a cherry if fertilized, thereby producing a much smaller and rounder bean instead of the common larger, flat bean shape. Peaberry coffee has been gaining popularity in recent years due to the consistency of their roast profile and their distinct sweetness. Location: Kivu / Ruli, Rwanda Elevation: 6200 ft. Process: Washed Cupping notes: Lemon, Honey, Strawberry

Single Origin Kivu Lake

Single Origin Kivu Lake

$16.50

Smooth and sweet with a fruity brightness. 100% Arabica with predominately bourbon varietals. Location: Lake Kivu, Rwanda Elevation: 5900 ft. Process: Washed Cupping notes: Cherry, Vanilla, Floral About this coffee: Nestled on the shores of Lake Kivu, this coffee benefits from high elevation, temperate weather, and lush humidity - a combination that produces a sweetly complex cup. Coffee is produced by small scale coffee farmers. Lake Kivu is one of the African Great Lakes.

Single Origin Ruli Mountain

Single Origin Ruli Mountain

$16.50

Light, sweet, and a little floral. Our signature roast. 100% Arabica with predominately bourbon varietals. Location: Ruli, Rwanda Elevation: 6500 ft. Process: Washed Cupping notes: Lemon, Honey, Cocoa About this coffee: Tucked high in the hills of Rwanda, Ruli sits at the center of several coffee-growing communities. The coffee that comes from this region tends to be densely flavored, but delicate enough to appeal to tea-drinkers as well.

Southern Pecan Flavored Coffee

$16.50
Vooba Vooba Espresso

Vooba Vooba Espresso

$16.50

So balanced and delicious that it’s our espresso standard. Think chocolate orange with a kick. Location: Rwanda/Brazil Process: Washed Cupping notes: Chocolate, Nutty, Bold About this coffee: Vuba Vuba in Kinyarwanda means "quickly quickly". Made from a careful blend of Rwandan and Brazilian beans, Vooba Vooba is served as espresso all over the country - but it can be brewed any way you like it. Perfect with milk or alone.

Merchandise

Roaster's Choice Colombia

$20.00
Grateful Together Stickers

Grateful Together Stickers

$3.00Out of stock

Love Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee? Spread the love with these limited offer Africa-shaped die cut stickers. We’re so grateful for you! Sticker dimensions are 4.75" tall and 4" wide. Sold individually.

Grateful Together Greeting Cards

Grateful Together Greeting Cards

$12.00Out of stock

Show your gratitude this season with these matte cardstock greeting cards. Card dimensions are 5" tall and 3.5" wide. Envelopes included. 8 pack

Grateful Together T-shirts

Grateful Together T-shirts

$20.00Out of stock

Love Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee? Spread the love with these limited offer “Grateful Together” T-shirts. We’re so grateful for you!

Africa Sticker

Africa Sticker

$2.00
Thousand Hills of Rwanda Sticker

Thousand Hills of Rwanda Sticker

$2.00

Along the horizon, you will find the colors of the Rwandan flag that hold great significance for the nation. The colors are designed to represent happiness, peace, economic development and the hope of prosperity. In addition to the horizontal tricolor bands, a sun emblem represents enlightenment. The flag as a whole is designed to represent the unity of the nation, heroism, and confidence and hope for the future. Vinyl Round 2.5" x 2.5" wide.

Enamel Pins

Enamel Pins

$7.00

Cool crafted pins for your backpack, denim jean jacket, or hat. Choose your favorite or sport the collection! Sold individually: Rwanda Hills 1.25" Drink Coffee. Do Good. 1.25" LTH Mountains 1" Process: Soft Enamel Plating: Gold : 1.25" Attachments: Black PVC Clutch.

Retro Bandana

Retro Bandana

$15.00
Rwanda Hills Sunset Patch

Rwanda Hills Sunset Patch

$6.00
Vapor Wave Mountain Shirt

Vapor Wave Mountain Shirt

$24.00

Atlanta Tee Shirt

$15.00

Basic Long Sleeve Drink Coffee. Do Good. Shirt

$22.00
Basic Short Sleeve Drink Coffee. Do Good. Shirt

Basic Short Sleeve Drink Coffee. Do Good. Shirt

$20.00
Rwanda Flag Long Sleeve Shirt

Rwanda Flag Long Sleeve Shirt

$28.00

This shirt features a vibrant design based on the Rwanda flag, paired with the classic "Drink Coffee. Do Good. ®" message. Unisex, Crewneck, Tri-Blend • Made in USA • 50% Polyester, 25% Cotton, 25% Rayon • Fabric laundered for reduced shrinkage Color: Dark Heather Grey Next Level Apparel shirts are made through ethical means without the use of slave labor or sweatshop manufacturing.

Rwanda Hills Long Sleeve Shirt

Rwanda Hills Long Sleeve Shirt

$24.00

The scenic country of Rwanda is called Land of a Thousand Hills for its majestic mountains and endless rolling, green hills. We've combined this unique countryside design with the Rwanda flag meant to represent the unity of the nation, heroism, confidence, and hope for the future. Features: Color: Sport Grey 90% cotton, 10% polyester Crew collar Ribbed cuffs Taped shoulder-to-shoulder Double-needle stitching throughout 100% preshrunk cotton

Thousand Hills Fleece Hoodie

Thousand Hills Fleece Hoodie

$48.00

This lightweight hoodie is extra soft for go-anywhere comfort with embroidered LTH mountains for a touch of classic style. 

Cold Brew Glass

Cold Brew Glass

16oz glasses

DCDG Growlers

$24.00
Drink Coffee. Do Good. ® Mug

Drink Coffee. Do Good. ® Mug

$10.00
Stainless Steel Coffee Tumbler

Stainless Steel Coffee Tumbler

$24.00

Vacuum insulated stainless steel tumbler is simple, easy to travel with, and fits comfortably in both your cupholder and your on-the-go routine. From coffee to Rwandan Chills, our double-wall vacuum insulated tumbler will keep your drink hot or cold longer. 

Travel Pourover Pouch

Travel Pourover Pouch

$3.50

These pour over packets are the perfect travel companion! Toss a few in your purse, suitcase or office drawer and enjoy anywhere, anytime you need a delicious cup of coffee. 

Be You. Do Good. Book

$15.00
Wilhelmina Mints

Wilhelmina Mints

$3.50

V60 PourOver Kit

$30.00

V60 Filters

$10.00

Chemex Brewer 6 cup

$38.00

Chemex Filters

$9.00

Pottery Espresso Mugs

$15.00

Holiday Spice & Mug Gift Set

$25.00

Coffee Together Gift Set

$28.00

Grateful Together Gift Set

$35.00

Manual Pour Over Coffee Set

$36.00

Coffee and Tumbler Gift Set

$38.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

7113 CHARLOTTE PIKE STE 2, Nashville, TN 37209

Directions

Gallery
Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee & Social image
Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee & Social image
Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee & Social image

