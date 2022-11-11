Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee O4W

Buhoro Buhoro Decaf

$13.50

Your favorite Rwandan coffee, without the buzz. We've removed the caffeine through a gentle, 100% chemical-free, mountain water process so that whether it’s morning or night, you have the option of enjoying your favorite coffee without the caffeine. Because when you love coffee as much as we do, what you take out is just as important as what you leave in. 100% Arabica with predominately bourbon varietals Location: Ruli, Rwanda Elevation: 6500 ft. Process: Washed Cupping notes: Bright, Honey, Graham Cracker About this coffee: Buhoro Burhoro in Kinyarwanda means "slowly slowly”. Located in the Gakenke District of northern Rwanda, Ruli Mountain is an area of high elevations, volcanic ash, and some of the best coffee in the world. The coffee is grown by small scale coffee farmers then the beans are shipped to Mexico where they begin their journey to becoming not your average decaf coffee.