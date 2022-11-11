Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee O4W

review star

No reviews yet

525 N Avenue STE 250

Atlanta, GA 30308

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Caramanilla Latte
Latte
Hazelnut Latte

Blended Chills

Bombo Chill

Bombo Chill

$6.50

"Bombo" in Kinyarwanda means sweet. Chocolate, caramel, and espresso. Add whipped topping for extra sweetness.

Espresso Chill

$6.00

Rwandan Chill

$6.50

Vanilla, caramel, and espresso. Add whipped topping for extra sweetness.

Sweet Matcha Chill

$6.50

Sweet green tea matcha blended with dairy base.

Vanilla Chai Freeze

$6.00

Chai tea blended with dairy base.

Cold Coffee

Cherry Blossom Cold Brew

Cherry Blossom Cold Brew

$6.00Out of stock
Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$5.50

Slowed brewed over 12 hours.

Cold Brew Growler Refill

$13.50Out of stock

32oz.

Iced Coffee

$3.50Out of stock
Nitro Cold Brew

Nitro Cold Brew

$6.50Out of stock

Cold-brew coffee infused with nitrogen

Nitro Float

$6.50Out of stock

12oz. Nitro cold brew served with 2 scoops of vanilla icecream.

Drip Coffee

12oz Drip Coffee

$3.50

16oz Drip Coffee

$4.00

Drip Coffee Refill

$1.00

Espresso Drinks

Start your day Vooba Vooba "quickly quickly" with one of our expertly crafted espresso drinks.
Affogato

Affogato

$6.50Out of stock

An affogato (Italian for "drowned") is an Italian coffee-based dessert with a scoop of vanilla ice cream topped or "drowned" with a shot of hot espresso.

Americano

Americano

$4.00

Served in sizes ranging 6-16oz. (180-500mL). In general, 2-3 shots per 8 ounces (240mL) of beverage. The hot water fills the cup about 3/4 full then is topped with espresso for preservation of the crema.

Café au Lait

Café au Lait

$4.00

Café au lait is made with brewed coffee and steamed milk, minus the foam.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.50

5-6oz. (150-180mL), a cappuccino is a coffee and milk beverage served as a harmonious balance of rich, sweet milk and espresso. It is prepared with a double shot of espresso, textured milk, and foam.

Caramanilla Latte

Caramanilla Latte

$5.50
Cinna-Honey Latte

Cinna-Honey Latte

$5.50

Cortado

$4.50

Served in sizes ranging from 4-5oz (120-150mL). A coffee and milk beverage that can be served with 2 shotes per 5oz. (150mL) with 1/2 cm/5mm of foam depth.

Dirty Chai Latte

Dirty Chai Latte

$7.00

12oz. drink of black tea infused with cinnamon, clove, and other warming spices combined with a double shot of espresso for an extra caffeine kick. Topped with steamed milk for the perfect balance of sweet and spicy.

Espresso

Espresso

$4.00

A demitasse of our Vobba Vooba espresso.

Latte

Latte

$5.50

Served using one or two shots of espresso, topped-up with steamed milk, and finished with a small layer of foam on top.

Macchiato

Macchiato

$4.00

A serving of espresso "stained"’ (macchiato) with a small quantity of hot, frothed milk.

Manu Latte

$5.50

Vanilla and Cinnamon latte

Mocha Latte

Mocha Latte

$5.50

Served in 12oz size, combined espresso, milk, and chocolate.

Seasonal Drinks

Chai Ginger Beer

$6.50Out of stock

Non-alocholic.

Chocolate Covered Cherry Latte

$6.00

Hazelnut Latte

$5.50

Slow Bar

Chemex Pour-over

$6.50Out of stock

Chemex Glass Coffeemaker is a manual brew style. Serves 2.

French Press

$3.50Out of stock

Coffeemaker containing a plunger made of fine mesh with which the grounds are pushed to the bottom when the coffee is ready to be poured. Serves 1-2 cups.

V60/Kalita Pour-over

$3.50

V-shaped Coffeemaker is a manual brew style that drips directly into cup. Serves 1.

Tea

Chai Latte

$5.50

12oz. drink of black tea infused with cinnamon, clove, and other warming spices combined. Topped with steamed milk for the perfect balance of sweet and spicy.

Dirty Chai Latte

Dirty Chai Latte

$7.00

12oz. drink of black tea infused with cinnamon, clove, and other warming spices combined with a double shot of espresso for an extra caffeine kick. Topped with steamed milk for the perfect balance of sweet and spicy.

Sweet Matcha Latte

Sweet Matcha Latte

$6.00

Peach Blossom (white)

$3.75Out of stock

Earl Grey (black)

$3.75

English Breakfast (black)

$3.75

Jasmine (green)

$3.75

Fresh and soothing green tea scented with the enchanting aroma of jasmine blossoms. Organic.

Hibiscus Berry (herbal)

$3.75Out of stock

Mint (herbal)

$3.75

Non-Coffee Drinks

Steamer

$3.00

Cold Milk

$2.50

Hot Chocolate Milk

$2.75

Kombucha

Out of stock

Topo Chico Mineral Water

$2.00Out of stock

Lime Topo Chico Mineral Water

$2.00Out of stock

Perrier

$2.50Out of stock

Spring Water

$2.00

Apple Juice

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Soda

Beer & Cider

Archie's Lager

$8.00

Creature Comforts Tropicala

$8.00

Three Taverns Entratress Sour Ale

$8.00Out of stock

Classic City Lager

$3.00

Cocktails

ATL Mule

$10.00

Basil Smash

$10.00

Classic Margarita

$10.00

Cuatro Cooler

$10.00

Dirty Chai Martini

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$9.00

Mangorita

$12.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Tip Top Old Fashioned

$10.00

Tip Top Margarita

$10.00

Tip Top Daiquiri

$10.00

Wine

Cabernet Sauvignon

$7.00

5oz. single glass

Chardonnay

$7.00

5oz. single glass

Pinot Noir

$6.00

Prosecco

$6.00

Rosé

$7.00

5oz. single glass

Sauvignon Blanc

$6.00

Archer Roose Sauvignon Blanc

$7.00

Archer Roose Rose

$7.00

Pastries

Apple Turnover

Apple Turnover

$4.25

A puff pastry filled with apples and raisins.

Chocolate Banana Swirled Cake

$4.50

We used ripened whole bananas, midnight cocoa and semi-sweet chocolate to give this must-have delight its balanced flavor. Chocolate/chocolate chip cake batter and banana cake batter combine – without artificial colors, flavors preservatives or high-fructose corn syrup – to create an instant favorite.

Cinnamon Coffee Cake

Cinnamon Coffee Cake

$4.50

Moist vanilla cake on the bottom, then a layer of cinnamon and sugar, another layer of vanilla cake, topped with cinnamon-brown sugar streusel. Made with real butter and sour cream for rich flavor and texture. Made with no artificial flavors or colors.

Conchiglia Cioccolato (Puff Pastry)

Conchiglia Cioccolato (Puff Pastry)

$3.50Out of stock

"Conchiglia Panna Latte" A crisp puff pastry filled with chocolate.

Iced Pumpkin Swirl Cake

Iced Pumpkin Swirl Cake

$4.50Out of stock

Who doesn’t love pumpkin spice? We’ve taken the beloved vanilla cake and swirled in a delicious blend of real pumpkin and pumpkin spice.

Pain Au Chocolat

Pain Au Chocolat

$4.50Out of stock

Butter pain au chocolat.

Almond

$4.50

Apricot

$4.50

Chocolate

$4.50

Pistachio

$4.50

Plain Butter

$4.50

Cocoa & Hazelnut

$3.50Out of stock

Blueberry

$2.25

Chocolate

$2.25

Desserts

Coppa 3 Chocolates Cup

Coppa 3 Chocolates Cup

$7.50

Delicious combination of silky dark, milk and white chocolate creams with a layer of hazelnut crunch, presented in an elegant glass.

Espresso Brûlée Cup

Espresso Brûlée Cup

$7.50

Creamy custard flavored with espresso, topped with caramelized sugar.

Strawberry Fragola

$1.00

Cocoa & Hazelnut Bomboloni

$3.50

Cream Bomboloni

$3.50Out of stock

Plain/No Cream Bomboloni

$3.50

Crafted Bites

Breakfast Biscuit

$4.50

Sausage, egg, and cheese biscuit.

Breakfast Wrap

$6.50Out of stock

Sausage, egg, and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Soft Pretzel

$3.00

Nacho Cheese

$1.00

Beef & Cilantro

$3.00

Buffalo Chicken

$3.00

Bagged Coffee

Roaster's Choice Colombia

$20.00
Buhoro Buhoro Decaf

Buhoro Buhoro Decaf

$13.50

Your favorite Rwandan coffee, without the buzz. We've removed the caffeine through a gentle, 100% chemical-free, mountain water process so that whether it’s morning or night, you have the option of enjoying your favorite coffee without the caffeine. Because when you love coffee as much as we do, what you take out is just as important as what you leave in. 100% Arabica with predominately bourbon varietals Location: Ruli, Rwanda Elevation: 6500 ft. Process: Washed Cupping notes: Bright, Honey, Graham Cracker About this coffee: Buhoro Burhoro in Kinyarwanda means "slowly slowly”. Located in the Gakenke District of northern Rwanda, Ruli Mountain is an area of high elevations, volcanic ash, and some of the best coffee in the world. The coffee is grown by small scale coffee farmers then the beans are shipped to Mexico where they begin their journey to becoming not your average decaf coffee.

Do Good Blend

$15.50

The best of all worlds, the crowd-pleaser. About this coffee: For the days where we couldn’t choose between bright and rich, Do Good is a mix of Muraho Morning and Kira Ikawa, an inviting balance that’s good anytime, anywhere. Location: Multi-Origin Process: Washed Cupping notes: Brown Sugar, Hazelnut*, Chocolate *The term Hazelnut is a flavor description. This roast does not contain actual nuts.

Holiday Spice Flavored Coffee

Holiday Spice Flavored Coffee

$16.50Out of stock

Tis the season for Holiday Spice! What better way to welcome winter weather than with a warm cup of this harmonious blend of cinnamon, and notes of all spice.

Kira Ikawa

Kira Ikawa

$16.50

Dark and chocolatey with a smooth nuttiness. Coffee for coffee people. About this coffee: In Kinyarwanda, Kira means "to be blessed" and Ikawa means "coffee." A darker roast of its sibling, Muraho Morning, Kira Ikawa leans toward a caramel sweetness with a bold, roasty finish. This is both our darkest and our most traditional roast - African coffee the way your grandfather would like it.

Muraho Morning

Muraho Morning

$15.50

A perfect “hello" to your morning. Roast level: Medium Location: Rwanda Process: Washed Cupping notes: Stone Fruit, Almond, Cocoa About this coffee: If you are looking for a classic "breakfast blend" our tried-and-true medium roast, Muraho Morning has a clean coffee taste with an extra dose of bright citrus.

Nziza Collective Microlot

Nziza Collective Microlot

$18.50

Our top pick for cold brew! 100% Arabica with predominately bourbon varietals. Roast level: Medium Location: Kivu Lake, Rwanda Elevation: 5900 ft. Process: Washed Cupping notes: Honey, Nutmeg, Floral About this coffee: This season we are featuring a Women’s Collective called Nziza made up of 200 women who are the single providers for their families and have adopted the motto "Strong through coffee! We believe Nziza will assist in lifting women and their children from poverty, as they learn new skills to become economically independent. Our desire and focus is enhanced entrepreneurship and employment opportunities, by training the women in skills such as pottery, sewing and continued investment in the craft of coffee.

Pumpkin Spice Flavored Coffee

Pumpkin Spice Flavored Coffee

$16.50Out of stock

An experience all its own; the herald of autumn. A flavor that evokes everything you love about the season with a buttery combination of cinnamon and allspice.

Rwanda Peaberry

Rwanda Peaberry

$16.50

An uncommon cherry with distinct sweetness. From the farms of Rwanda, an uncommon cherry known as a peaberry, is harvested and separated from the rest of the crop. Peaberries make up about 5% of all the coffee harvested in the world. Peaberries are the result of a natural genetic variation where only one of the two coffee seeds in a cherry if fertilized, thereby producing a much smaller and rounder bean instead of the common larger, flat bean shape. Peaberry coffee has been gaining popularity in recent years due to the consistency of their roast profile and their distinct sweetness. Location: Kivu / Ruli, Rwanda Elevation: 6200 ft. Process: Washed Cupping notes: Lemon, Honey, Strawberry

Single Origin Kivu Lake

Single Origin Kivu Lake

$16.50

Smooth and sweet with a fruity brightness. 100% Arabica with predominately bourbon varietals. Location: Lake Kivu, Rwanda Elevation: 5900 ft. Process: Washed Cupping notes: Cherry, Vanilla, Floral About this coffee: Nestled on the shores of Lake Kivu, this coffee benefits from high elevation, temperate weather, and lush humidity - a combination that produces a sweetly complex cup. Coffee is produced by small scale coffee farmers. Lake Kivu is one of the African Great Lakes.

Single Origin Ruli Mountain

Single Origin Ruli Mountain

$16.50

Light, sweet, and a little floral. Our signature roast. 100% Arabica with predominately bourbon varietals. Location: Ruli, Rwanda Elevation: 6500 ft. Process: Washed Cupping notes: Lemon, Honey, Cocoa About this coffee: Tucked high in the hills of Rwanda, Ruli sits at the center of several coffee-growing communities. The coffee that comes from this region tends to be densely flavored, but delicate enough to appeal to tea-drinkers as well.

Southern Pecan Flavored Coffee

$16.50Out of stock
Vooba Vooba Espresso

Vooba Vooba Espresso

$16.50

So balanced and delicious that it’s our espresso standard. Think chocolate orange with a kick. Location: Rwanda/Brazil Process: Washed Cupping notes: Chocolate, Nutty, Bold About this coffee: Vuba Vuba in Kinyarwanda means "quickly quickly". Made from a careful blend of Rwandan and Brazilian beans, Vooba Vooba is served as espresso all over the country - but it can be brewed any way you like it. Perfect with milk or alone.

Merchandise

Grateful Together Stickers

Grateful Together Stickers

$3.00Out of stock

Love Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee? Spread the love with these limited offer Africa-shaped die cut stickers. We’re so grateful for you! Sticker dimensions are 4.75" tall and 4" wide. Sold individually.

Grateful Together Greeting Cards

Grateful Together Greeting Cards

$12.00

Show your gratitude this season with these matte cardstock greeting cards. Card dimensions are 5" tall and 3.5" wide. Envelopes included. 8 pack

Grateful Together T-shirts

Grateful Together T-shirts

$20.00

Love Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee? Spread the love with these limited offer “Grateful Together” T-shirts. We’re so grateful for you!

Thousand Hills of Rwanda Sticker

Thousand Hills of Rwanda Sticker

$2.00Out of stock

Along the horizon, you will find the colors of the Rwandan flag that hold great significance for the nation. The colors are designed to represent happiness, peace, economic development and the hope of prosperity. In addition to the horizontal tricolor bands, a sun emblem represents enlightenment. The flag as a whole is designed to represent the unity of the nation, heroism, and confidence and hope for the future. Vinyl Round 2.5" x 2.5" wide.

Rwanda Hills Sunset Patch

Rwanda Hills Sunset Patch

$6.00Out of stock
Retro Bandana

Retro Bandana

$15.00
Vapor Wave Mountain Shirt

Vapor Wave Mountain Shirt

$24.00

Atlanta Tee Shirt

$15.00Out of stock
Black Basic Drink Coffee. Do Good. Shirt

Black Basic Drink Coffee. Do Good. Shirt

$20.00

Blue Frost Basic Drink Coffee. Do Good. Shirt

$20.00

Basic Long Sleeve Drink Coffee. Do Good. Shirt

$22.00Out of stock
Rwanda Flag Long Sleeve Shirt

Rwanda Flag Long Sleeve Shirt

$28.00Out of stock

This shirt features a vibrant design based on the Rwanda flag, paired with the classic "Drink Coffee. Do Good. ®" message. Unisex, Crewneck, Tri-Blend • Made in USA • 50% Polyester, 25% Cotton, 25% Rayon • Fabric laundered for reduced shrinkage Color: Dark Heather Grey Next Level Apparel shirts are made through ethical means without the use of slave labor or sweatshop manufacturing.

Rwanda Hills Long Sleeve Shirt

Rwanda Hills Long Sleeve Shirt

$24.00

The scenic country of Rwanda is called Land of a Thousand Hills for its majestic mountains and endless rolling, green hills. We've combined this unique countryside design with the Rwanda flag meant to represent the unity of the nation, heroism, confidence, and hope for the future. Features: Color: Sport Grey 90% cotton, 10% polyester Crew collar Ribbed cuffs Taped shoulder-to-shoulder Double-needle stitching throughout 100% preshrunk cotton

Thousand Hills Fleece Hoodie

Thousand Hills Fleece Hoodie

$48.00Out of stock

This lightweight hoodie is extra soft for go-anywhere comfort with embroidered LTH mountains for a touch of classic style. 

Cold Brew Glass

Cold Brew Glass

16oz glasses

Drink Coffee. Do Good. ® Mug

Drink Coffee. Do Good. ® Mug

$10.00Out of stock
Stainless Steel Coffee Tumbler

Stainless Steel Coffee Tumbler

$24.00

Vacuum insulated stainless steel tumbler is simple, easy to travel with, and fits comfortably in both your cupholder and your on-the-go routine. From coffee to Rwandan Chills, our double-wall vacuum insulated tumbler will keep your drink hot or cold longer. 

V60 Coffee Maker

$30.00

Be You. Do Good. Book

$15.00
Wilhelmina Mints

Wilhelmina Mints

$3.50Out of stock

Holiday Spice & Mug Gift Set

$25.00

Coffee Together Gift Set

$28.00

Grateful Together Gift Set

$35.00

Manual Pour Over Coffee Set

$36.00

Coffee and Tumbler Gift Set

$38.00

Collaborate

CoWorking Space

$15.00+
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Walking distance from Ponce City Market, LTH Coffee & Social O4W is proud to be in community with NOVEL properties. Open to the public, the two-story lobby features our integrated cafe and is complete with co-working spaces.

Website

Location

525 N Avenue STE 250, Atlanta, GA 30308

Directions

Gallery
Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee & Social image
Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee & Social image
Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee & Social image

Similar restaurants in your area

Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee
orange starNo Reviews
715 Peachtree S. NE, Suite 101 Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurantnext
Pizza Jeans - 2nd Floor PCM
orange star4.5 • 6
675 Ponce De Leon Ave NE NE224 Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurantnext
Root Baking Co.
orange starNo Reviews
675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE STE224 Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurantnext
Inman Perk Coffee
orange starNo Reviews
240 North Highland Avenue Northeast Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurantnext
El Viñedo Local
orange starNo Reviews
730 Peachtree St Suite 100 Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurantnext
Dancing Goats® - Midtown
orange star4.4 • 843
33 Peachtree Pl NE Atlanta, GA 30309
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Atlanta

Gu's Dumplings - Krog Street Market
orange star4.6 • 13,860
99 Krog St NE Suite M Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 9,016
860 Peachtree St Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Ansley Mall
orange star4.7 • 8,067
Ansley Mall 1544 Piedmont Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurantnext
Farm Burger - Buckhead
orange star4.4 • 6,021
3365 Piedmont Rd NE Atlanta, GA 30305
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 5,116
1260 Cumberland Mall Atlanta, GA 30339
View restaurantnext
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Atlanta
orange star4.3 • 4,889
661 Auburn Ave Northeast Atlanta, GA 30312
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Atlanta
Decatur
review star
Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)
Smyrna
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Tucker
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Stone Mountain
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Marietta
review star
Avg 4.3 (55 restaurants)
Norcross
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Lithia Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Austell
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston