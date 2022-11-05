Restaurant header imageView gallery

Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee Roswell

352 South Atlanta Street

Roswell, GA 30075

Order Again

Popular Items

Latte
Cold Brew
Chai Pumpkin Spice Latte

Blended Chills

Bombo Chill

Bombo Chill

$7.00

"Bombo" in Kinyarwanda means sweet. Chocolate, caramel, and espresso. Add whipped topping for extra sweetness.

Espresso Chill

$6.00

Rwandan Chill

$7.00

Vanilla, caramel, and espresso. Add whipped topping for extra sweetness.

Sweet Matcha Chill

$6.50Out of stock

Sweet green tea matcha blended with dairy base.

Vanilla Chai Chill

$6.00Out of stock

Chai tea blended with dairy base.

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$5.50

Slowed brewed over 12 hours.

Nitro Cold Brew

Nitro Cold Brew

$6.50Out of stock

Cold-brew coffee infused with nitrogen

Drip Coffee

Café au Lait

Café au Lait

$4.00

Café au lait is made with brewed coffee and steamed milk, minus the foam.

12oz Drip Coffee

$3.50

16oz Drip Coffee

$4.00

Drip Coffee Refill

$1.00

Espresso Drinks

Start your day Vooba Vooba "quickly quickly" with one of our expertly crafted espresso drinks.
Americano

Americano

$4.00

Served in sizes ranging 6-16oz. (180-500mL). In general, 2-3 shots per 8 ounces (240mL) of beverage. The hot water fills the cup about 3/4 full then is topped with espresso for preservation of the crema.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.50

5-6oz. (150-180mL), a cappuccino is a coffee and milk beverage served as a harmonious balance of rich, sweet milk and espresso. It is prepared with a double shot of espresso, textured milk, and foam.

Caramanilla Latte

Caramanilla Latte

$5.50
CinnaHoney Latte

CinnaHoney Latte

$5.50

Cortado

$4.50

Served in sizes ranging from 4-5oz (120-150mL). A coffee and milk beverage that can be served with 2 shotes per 5oz. (150mL) with 1/2 cm/5mm of foam depth.

Dirty Chai Latte

Dirty Chai Latte

$7.00

12oz. drink of black tea infused with cinnamon, clove, and other warming spices combined with a double shot of espresso for an extra caffeine kick. Topped with steamed milk for the perfect balance of sweet and spicy.

Espresso

Espresso

$4.00

A demitasse of our Vobba Vooba espresso.

Latte

Latte

$5.50

Served using one or two shots of espresso, topped-up with steamed milk, and finished with a small layer of foam on top.

Macchiato

Macchiato

$4.00

A serving of espresso "stained"’ (macchiato) with a small quantity of hot, frothed milk.

Manu Latte

$5.50

Vanilla and Cinnamon latte

Mocha Latte

Mocha Latte

$6.00

Served in 12oz size, combined espresso, milk, and chocolate.

Chai Ginger Beer

$6.00

Hot Spiced Apple Cider

$4.50

Seasonal Drinks

Butterscotch Latte

$6.00

Hazelnut Latte

$5.50

Maple Honey Latte

$6.50

Chai Pumpkin Spice Latte

$6.00

Slow Bar

French Press

$4.00

Coffeemaker containing a plunger made of fine mesh with which the grounds are pushed to the bottom when the coffee is ready to be poured. Serves 1-2 cups.

V60/Kalita Pour-over

$4.00

V-shaped Coffeemaker is a manual brew style that drips directly into cup. Serves 1.

Tea

Candied Orange London Fog

$5.00

Chai Latte

$6.00

12oz. drink of black tea infused with cinnamon, clove, and other warming spices combined. Topped with steamed milk for the perfect balance of sweet and spicy.

Sweet Matcha Latte

Sweet Matcha Latte

$6.00

Lady Earl Grey (Black)

$3.75
Jasmine (Green)

Jasmine (Green)

$3.75

Tasting Notes: Fresh and soothing green tea scented with the enchanting aroma of jasmine blossoms Ingredients: Organic green tea with jasmine Caffeine level: Medium

Sweet Peach (White)

$3.75

Harvest Moon (Herbal)

$3.75Out of stock
Hibiscus Berry (Herbal)

Hibiscus Berry (Herbal)

$3.75

Tasting Notes: A rejuvenating tropical fruit tea highlighting tart hibiscus and luscious forest berries Ingredients: Organic rosehips, organic hibiscus flowers, organic currants, organic apples, organic elderberries, natural blueberry flavor, essential orange oil, natural mango flavor. Caffeine-free.

Sunrise Spice (Herbal)

$3.75

Non-Coffee Drinks

Cold Milk

$2.50

Hot Spiced Apple Cider

$4.50

Hot Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Kombucha Bottles

Out of stock

Kombucha On Tap

$7.00Out of stock

Lemonade

$2.50

Mexican Coke

$2.75

Orange Juice

$2.50

Spring Water

$2.00

Steamer

$3.00

Pastries

Banana Chocolate Swirl Cake

$3.50
Cinnamon Coffee Cake

Cinnamon Coffee Cake

$3.50

Moist vanilla cake on the bottom, then a layer of cinnamon and sugar, another layer of vanilla cake, topped with cinnamon-brown sugar streusel. Made with real butter and sour cream for rich flavor and texture. Made with no artificial flavors or colors.

Cinnamon Rolls

$4.00Out of stock
Iced Pumpkin Swirl Cake

Iced Pumpkin Swirl Cake

$3.50

Who doesn’t love pumpkin spice? We’ve taken the beloved vanilla cake and swirled in a delicious blend of real pumpkin and pumpkin spice.

Kouign Amann

$5.00Out of stock

Kouign-Amann are made with sugared, laminated dough baked in muffin tins. Part sticky bun and part sugared croissant, these are delicious!

12 Grain

$4.00Out of stock

Blueberry

$4.00Out of stock

Cinnamon raisin

$4.00Out of stock

Everything bagel

$4.00

Plain bagel

$4.00

Almond

$4.75

Chocolate

$4.75

Pistachio

$4.75

Plain Butter

$4.75

Berry

$4.50

Banana Nut

$3.50

Blueberry

$3.50

Cranberry Lemon

$3.50Out of stock

Double Chocolate

$3.50

Desserts

Chocolate Mousse Cup

$7.50Out of stock

Coppa Mascarpone Cup

$7.50Out of stock

Creme Brulee & Berries Cup

$7.50Out of stock

Espresso Creme Brulee Cup

$7.50

Tiramisu Cup

$7.50

Mini New York Cheesecake

$5.00Out of stock

A small version of our famous New York cheesecake, flavored with a hint of vanilla.

Fragoline (Wild Strawberry Cheesecake)

$6.00Out of stock

Mini Key Lime Cheesecake

$5.00Out of stock

3 Chocolate Mousse

$6.00Out of stock

Cappuccino

$6.00Out of stock

Carrot Cake

$6.00Out of stock

Chocolate Temptation

$6.00Out of stock

Frutti di Bosco (Mixed Berry Cake)

$6.00

Mini Red Velvet

$5.00Out of stock

Pistachio & Ricotta

$6.00

Red Velvet

$6.00Out of stock

Seasonal

$6.00Out of stock

Selva Nera (Black Forest)

$6.00Out of stock

Tiramisu

$6.00Out of stock

Torta di Mele (Apple Cake)

$6.00Out of stock

Bagged Coffee

Roaster's Choice Colombia

$20.00
Buhoro Buhoro Decaf

Buhoro Buhoro Decaf

$16.50

Your favorite Rwandan coffee, without the buzz. We've removed the caffeine through a gentle, 100% chemical-free, mountain water process so that whether it’s morning or night, you have the option of enjoying your favorite coffee without the caffeine. Because when you love coffee as much as we do, what you take out is just as important as what you leave in. 100% Arabica with predominately bourbon varietals Location: Ruli, Rwanda Elevation: 6500 ft. Process: Washed Cupping notes: Bright, Honey, Graham Cracker About this coffee: Buhoro Burhoro in Kinyarwanda means "slowly slowly”. Located in the Gakenke District of northern Rwanda, Ruli Mountain is an area of high elevations, volcanic ash, and some of the best coffee in the world. The coffee is grown by small scale coffee farmers then the beans are shipped to Mexico where they begin their journey to becoming not your average decaf coffee.

Do Good Blend

$15.50

The best of all worlds, the crowd-pleaser. About this coffee: For the days where we couldn’t choose between bright and rich, Do Good is a mix of Muraho Morning and Kira Ikawa, an inviting balance that’s good anytime, anywhere. Location: Multi-Origin Process: Washed Cupping notes: Brown Sugar, Hazelnut*, Chocolate *The term Hazelnut is a flavor description. This roast does not contain actual nuts.

Hazelnut Flavored Coffee

$16.50
Holiday Spice Flavored Coffee

Holiday Spice Flavored Coffee

$16.50

Tis the season for Holiday Spice! What better way to welcome winter weather than with a warm cup of this harmonious blend of cinnamon, and notes of all spice.

Kira Ikawa

Kira Ikawa

$15.50

Dark and chocolatey with a smooth nuttiness. Coffee for coffee people. About this coffee: In Kinyarwanda, Kira means "to be blessed" and Ikawa means "coffee." A darker roast of its sibling, Muraho Morning, Kira Ikawa leans toward a caramel sweetness with a bold, roasty finish. This is both our darkest and our most traditional roast - African coffee the way your grandfather would like it.

Muraho Morning

Muraho Morning

$15.50

A perfect “hello" to your morning. Roast level: Medium Location: Rwanda Process: Washed Cupping notes: Stone Fruit, Almond, Cocoa About this coffee: If you are looking for a classic "breakfast blend" our tried-and-true medium roast, Muraho Morning has a clean coffee taste with an extra dose of bright citrus.

Nziza Collective Microlot

Nziza Collective Microlot

$18.50

Our top pick for cold brew! 100% Arabica with predominately bourbon varietals. Roast level: Medium Location: Kivu Lake, Rwanda Elevation: 5900 ft. Process: Washed Cupping notes: Honey, Nutmeg, Floral About this coffee: This season we are featuring a Women’s Collective called Nziza made up of 200 women who are the single providers for their families and have adopted the motto "Strong through coffee! We believe Nziza will assist in lifting women and their children from poverty, as they learn new skills to become economically independent. Our desire and focus is enhanced entrepreneurship and employment opportunities, by training the women in skills such as pottery, sewing and continued investment in the craft of coffee.

Pumpkin Spice Flavored Coffee

Pumpkin Spice Flavored Coffee

$16.50

An experience all its own; the herald of autumn. A flavor that evokes everything you love about the season with a buttery combination of cinnamon and allspice.

Rwanda Peaberry

Rwanda Peaberry

$16.50

An uncommon cherry with distinct sweetness. From the farms of Rwanda, an uncommon cherry known as a peaberry, is harvested and separated from the rest of the crop. Peaberries make up about 5% of all the coffee harvested in the world. Peaberries are the result of a natural genetic variation where only one of the two coffee seeds in a cherry if fertilized, thereby producing a much smaller and rounder bean instead of the common larger, flat bean shape. Peaberry coffee has been gaining popularity in recent years due to the consistency of their roast profile and their distinct sweetness. Location: Kivu / Ruli, Rwanda Elevation: 6200 ft. Process: Washed Cupping notes: Lemon, Honey, Strawberry

Single Origin Kivu Lake

Single Origin Kivu Lake

$16.50

Smooth and sweet with a fruity brightness. 100% Arabica with predominately bourbon varietals. Location: Lake Kivu, Rwanda Elevation: 5900 ft. Process: Washed Cupping notes: Cherry, Vanilla, Floral About this coffee: Nestled on the shores of Lake Kivu, this coffee benefits from high elevation, temperate weather, and lush humidity - a combination that produces a sweetly complex cup. Coffee is produced by small scale coffee farmers. Lake Kivu is one of the African Great Lakes.

Single Origin Ruli Mountain

Single Origin Ruli Mountain

$16.50

Light, sweet, and a little floral. Our signature roast. 100% Arabica with predominately bourbon varietals. Location: Ruli, Rwanda Elevation: 6500 ft. Process: Washed Cupping notes: Lemon, Honey, Cocoa About this coffee: Tucked high in the hills of Rwanda, Ruli sits at the center of several coffee-growing communities. The coffee that comes from this region tends to be densely flavored, but delicate enough to appeal to tea-drinkers as well.

Southern Pecan Flavored Coffee

$16.50
Vooba Vooba Espresso

Vooba Vooba Espresso

$16.50

So balanced and delicious that it’s our espresso standard. Think chocolate orange with a kick. Location: Rwanda/Brazil Process: Washed Cupping notes: Chocolate, Nutty, Bold About this coffee: Vuba Vuba in Kinyarwanda means "quickly quickly". Made from a careful blend of Rwandan and Brazilian beans, Vooba Vooba is served as espresso all over the country - but it can be brewed any way you like it. Perfect with milk or alone.

Merchandise

Grateful Together Stickers

Grateful Together Stickers

$3.00Out of stock

Love Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee? Spread the love with these limited offer Africa-shaped die cut stickers. We’re so grateful for you! Sticker dimensions are 4.75" tall and 4" wide. Sold individually.

Grateful Together Greeting Cards

$12.00

Grateful Together T-shirts

$20.00
Africa Sticker

Africa Sticker

$2.00

Atlanta Tee Shirt

$15.00Out of stock

Basic Long Sleeve Drink Coffee. Do Good. Shirt

$22.00Out of stock
Basic Short Sleeve Drink Coffee. Do Good. Shirt

Basic Short Sleeve Drink Coffee. Do Good. Shirt

$20.00

Be You. Do Good. Book

$15.00
Cold Brew Glass

Cold Brew Glass

16oz glasses

Drink Coffee. Do Good. ® Mug

Drink Coffee. Do Good. ® Mug

$10.00

Enamel Pins

$7.00Out of stock
Loose Leaf Tea Sachet Filters

Loose Leaf Tea Sachet Filters

$6.00Out of stock

100 pack. These easy to fill, chemical-free, fully biodegradable natural tea filters can be used in any cup, mug, or pot to make your favorite loose tea or herbal infusion.

Nziza Shirt

Nziza Shirt

$25.00Out of stock
Rwanda Flag Long Sleeve Shirt

Rwanda Flag Long Sleeve Shirt

$28.00

This shirt features a vibrant design based on the Rwanda flag, paired with the classic "Drink Coffee. Do Good. ®" message. Unisex, Crewneck, Tri-Blend • Made in USA • 50% Polyester, 25% Cotton, 25% Rayon • Fabric laundered for reduced shrinkage Color: Dark Heather Grey Next Level Apparel shirts are made through ethical means without the use of slave labor or sweatshop manufacturing.

Rwanda Hills Long Sleeve Shirt

Rwanda Hills Long Sleeve Shirt

$24.00Out of stock

The scenic country of Rwanda is called Land of a Thousand Hills for its majestic mountains and endless rolling, green hills. We've combined this unique countryside design with the Rwanda flag meant to represent the unity of the nation, heroism, confidence, and hope for the future. Features: Color: Sport Grey 90% cotton, 10% polyester Crew collar Ribbed cuffs Taped shoulder-to-shoulder Double-needle stitching throughout 100% preshrunk cotton

Stainless Steel Coffee Tumbler

Stainless Steel Coffee Tumbler

$24.00

Vacuum insulated stainless steel tumbler is simple, easy to travel with, and fits comfortably in both your cupholder and your on-the-go routine. From coffee to Rwandan Chills, our double-wall vacuum insulated tumbler will keep your drink hot or cold longer. 

Terrorized In Rwanda. Healed by Grace. Book

$10.00Out of stock
Thousand Hills Fleece Hoodie

Thousand Hills Fleece Hoodie

$48.00

This lightweight hoodie is extra soft for go-anywhere comfort with embroidered LTH mountains for a touch of classic style. 

Thousand Hills of Rwanda Sticker

Thousand Hills of Rwanda Sticker

$2.00

Along the horizon, you will find the colors of the Rwandan flag that hold great significance for the nation. The colors are designed to represent happiness, peace, economic development and the hope of prosperity. In addition to the horizontal tricolor bands, a sun emblem represents enlightenment. The flag as a whole is designed to represent the unity of the nation, heroism, and confidence and hope for the future. Vinyl Round 2.5" x 2.5" wide.

Travel Pourover Pouch

Travel Pourover Pouch

$3.50Out of stock

These pour over packets are the perfect travel companion! Toss a few in your purse, suitcase or office drawer and enjoy anywhere, anytime you need a delicious cup of coffee. 

Wilhelmina Mints

Wilhelmina Mints

$3.50Out of stock
Rwanda Hills Sunset Patch

Rwanda Hills Sunset Patch

$6.00
Retro Bandana

Retro Bandana

$15.00
Vapor Wave Mountain Shirt

Vapor Wave Mountain Shirt

$24.00

Chemex 6 cup Brewer

$38.00

Chemex Filters

$9.00

V60 Pour Over Kit

$30.00

V60 Filters

$10.00

Holiday Spice & Mug Gift Set

$25.00

Coffee Together Gift Set

$28.00

Grateful Together Gift Set

$35.00

Manual Pour Over Coffee Set

$36.00

Coffee and Tumbler Gift Set

$38.00

Experiences

Firepit Rental

$40.00+

A group of 4 or more will have private reservations for one of our cozy fire pits on the patio for up to 1 hour. Your group will receive 1 latte each and a picnic basket with all the fixings for s'mores for each friend to enjoy 2 treats. S'more sticks and firewood included.

Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

The original coffeehouse nestled up on a quiet hill in Roswell. This location has a beautiful patio and lawn to enjoy sipping coffee with friends and family.

Website

Location

352 South Atlanta Street, Roswell, GA 30075

Directions

Gallery
Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee House image
Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee House image
Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee House image
Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee House image

