Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee

review star

No reviews yet

1140 Spring Street Suite 140

Atlanta, GA 30309

Popular Items

Hazelnut Latte
Mocha Latte
Overnight Oats

Blended Chills

Bombo Chill

Bombo Chill

$7.00

"Bombo" in Kinyarwanda means sweet. Chocolate, caramel, and espresso. Add whipped topping for extra sweetness.

Espresso Chill

$6.00

Rwandan Chill

$7.00

Vanilla, caramel, and espresso. Add whipped topping for extra sweetness.

Sweet Matcha Chill

$6.50

Sweet green tea matcha blended with dairy base.

Vanilla Chai Chill

$6.00

Chai tea blended with dairy base.

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$5.50

Slowed brewed over 12 hours.

Drip Coffee

Café au Lait

Café au Lait

$4.00

Café au lait is made with brewed coffee and steamed milk, minus the foam.

12oz Drip Coffee

$3.50

16oz Drip Coffee

$4.00

Drip Coffee Refill

$1.00

Espresso Drinks

Start your day Vooba Vooba "quickly quickly" with one of our expertly crafted espresso drinks.
Americano

Americano

$4.00

Served in sizes ranging 6-16oz. (180-500mL). In general, 2-3 shots per 8 ounces (240mL) of beverage. The hot water fills the cup about 3/4 full then is topped with espresso for preservation of the crema.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.50

5-6oz. (150-180mL), a cappuccino is a coffee and milk beverage served as a harmonious balance of rich, sweet milk and espresso. It is prepared with a double shot of espresso, textured milk, and foam.

Caramanilla Latte

Caramanilla Latte

$5.50
CinnaHoney Latte

CinnaHoney Latte

$5.50

Cortado

$4.50

Served in sizes ranging from 4-5oz (120-150mL). A coffee and milk beverage that can be served with 2 shotes per 5oz. (150mL) with 1/2 cm/5mm of foam depth.

Dirty Chai Latte

Dirty Chai Latte

$7.00

12oz. drink of black tea infused with cinnamon, clove, and other warming spices combined with a double shot of espresso for an extra caffeine kick. Topped with steamed milk for the perfect balance of sweet and spicy.

Espresso

Espresso

$4.00

A demitasse of our Vobba Vooba espresso.

Latte

Latte

$5.50

Served using one or two shots of espresso, topped-up with steamed milk, and finished with a small layer of foam on top.

Macchiato

Macchiato

$4.00

A serving of espresso "stained"’ (macchiato) with a small quantity of hot, frothed milk.

Manu Latte

$5.50

Vanilla and Cinnamon latte

Mocha Latte

Mocha Latte

$6.00

Served in 12oz size, combined espresso, milk, and chocolate.

Seasonal Lattes

Hazelnut Latte

$5.50
Pumpkin Spice Latte

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$6.50

Slow Bar

V60/Kalita Pour-over

$4.00

V-shaped Coffeemaker is a manual brew style that drips directly into cup. Serves 1.

Tea

Chai Latte

$6.00

12oz. drink of black tea infused with cinnamon, clove, and other warming spices combined. Topped with steamed milk for the perfect balance of sweet and spicy.

Dirty Chai Latte

$7.00
Sweet Matcha Latte

Sweet Matcha Latte

$6.00

Peach Blossom (White)

$3.75

Earl Grey (Black)

$3.75

English Breakfast (Black)

$3.75
Jasmine (Green)

Jasmine (Green)

$3.75

Tasting Notes: Fresh and soothing green tea scented with the enchanting aroma of jasmine blossoms Ingredients: Organic green tea with jasmine Caffeine level: Medium

Hibiscus Berry (Herbal)

Hibiscus Berry (Herbal)

$3.75

Tasting Notes: A rejuvenating tropical fruit tea highlighting tart hibiscus and luscious forest berries Ingredients: Organic rosehips, organic hibiscus flowers, organic currants, organic apples, organic elderberries, natural blueberry flavor, essential orange oil, natural mango flavor. Caffeine-free.

Mint (Herbal)

$3.75

Non-Coffee Drinks

Steamer

$3.00

Cold Milk

$2.50

Hot Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Orange Juice

$2.50

Spring Water

$2.00

Mineral Water

$3.00

Pastries

Apple Turnover

Apple Turnover

$4.25

A puff pastry filled with apples and raisins.

Cinnamon Coffee Cake

Cinnamon Coffee Cake

$3.50

Moist vanilla cake on the bottom, then a layer of cinnamon and sugar, another layer of vanilla cake, topped with cinnamon-brown sugar streusel. Made with real butter and sour cream for rich flavor and texture. Made with no artificial flavors or colors.

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.50

Almond Croissant

$4.75

Apricot Croissant

$4.75

Chocolate Croissant

$4.75

Pistachio Croissant

$4.75

Plain Butter Croissant

$4.75

Blueberry Muffin

$3.50

Double Chocolate Muffin

$3.50

Crafted Bites

Feel Good Smothie

$8.00

Greek Yogurt, Banana, Spinach, Raspberry, Honey

Pumpkin Pie Smoothie

$8.00

Greek Yogurt, Banana, Pumpkin, Almond Butter, Cinnamon

Overnight Oats

$7.00

Rolled Oats, Greek Yogurt, Chia Seeds, Honey Choice of: Banana Chocolate, Cinnamon Craisen, Raspberry White Chocolate

Breakfast Panini

$8.50

Egg, Asiago Cheese, Pesto Choice of: Bacon, Turkey Sausage, Roasted Tomato & Spinach

Ham N Cheese Panini

$10.00

Ham, Asiago Cheese, Dijon Mustard, Spinach, Pickled Red Onion

The Grilled Cheese

$8.50

Asiago Cheese, Roasted Tomato, Bacon

Chicken Pesto Panini

$12.00

Chicken, Pesto, Spinach, Asiago Cheese, Roasted Tomato, Bacon

Spinach Salad

$7.00

Spinach, Roasted Tomato, Pickled Red Onion, Olives, Craisens Served with Baguette and Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing

Burrata Spread

$9.50

Burrata Cheese, Spinach, Roasted Tomato, Olives Served With Baguette

Bagged Coffee

Grateful Together — Nziza Collective Microlot

Grateful Together — Nziza Collective Microlot

$19.50

Available only for a limited time, $3 from each bag of our Grateful Together coffee goes directly towards supporting the maternity ward at our community health clinic in Rwanda. For this special offer, we’ve chosen our Nziza Collective Microlot beans — a full-bodied, light-medium roast that creates a silky smooth cold brew with a tea-like mouthfeel.

Roaster's Choice Colombia

Roaster's Choice Colombia

$20.00
Buhoro Buhoro Decaf

Buhoro Buhoro Decaf

$16.50

Your favorite Rwandan coffee, without the buzz. We've removed the caffeine through a gentle, 100% chemical-free, mountain water process so that whether it’s morning or night, you have the option of enjoying your favorite coffee without the caffeine. Because when you love coffee as much as we do, what you take out is just as important as what you leave in. 100% Arabica with predominately bourbon varietals Location: Ruli, Rwanda Elevation: 6500 ft. Process: Washed Cupping notes: Bright, Honey, Graham Cracker About this coffee: Buhoro Burhoro in Kinyarwanda means "slowly slowly”. Located in the Gakenke District of northern Rwanda, Ruli Mountain is an area of high elevations, volcanic ash, and some of the best coffee in the world. The coffee is grown by small scale coffee farmers then the beans are shipped to Mexico where they begin their journey to becoming not your average decaf coffee.

Do Good Blend

$15.50

The best of all worlds, the crowd-pleaser. About this coffee: For the days where we couldn’t choose between bright and rich, Do Good is a mix of Muraho Morning and Kira Ikawa, an inviting balance that’s good anytime, anywhere. Location: Multi-Origin Process: Washed Cupping notes: Brown Sugar, Hazelnut*, Chocolate *The term Hazelnut is a flavor description. This roast does not contain actual nuts.

Hazelnut Flavored Coffee

$16.50
Holiday Spice Flavored Coffee

Holiday Spice Flavored Coffee

$16.50

Tis the season for Holiday Spice! What better way to welcome winter weather than with a warm cup of this harmonious blend of cinnamon, and notes of all spice.

Kira Ikawa

Kira Ikawa

$15.50

Dark and chocolatey with a smooth nuttiness. Coffee for coffee people. About this coffee: In Kinyarwanda, Kira means "to be blessed" and Ikawa means "coffee." A darker roast of its sibling, Muraho Morning, Kira Ikawa leans toward a caramel sweetness with a bold, roasty finish. This is both our darkest and our most traditional roast - African coffee the way your grandfather would like it.

Muraho Morning

Muraho Morning

$15.50

A perfect “hello" to your morning. Roast level: Medium Location: Rwanda Process: Washed Cupping notes: Stone Fruit, Almond, Cocoa About this coffee: If you are looking for a classic "breakfast blend" our tried-and-true medium roast, Muraho Morning has a clean coffee taste with an extra dose of bright citrus.

Nziza Collective Microlot

Nziza Collective Microlot

$18.50

Our top pick for cold brew! 100% Arabica with predominately bourbon varietals. Roast level: Medium Location: Kivu Lake, Rwanda Elevation: 5900 ft. Process: Washed Cupping notes: Honey, Nutmeg, Floral About this coffee: This season we are featuring a Women’s Collective called Nziza made up of 200 women who are the single providers for their families and have adopted the motto "Strong through coffee! We believe Nziza will assist in lifting women and their children from poverty, as they learn new skills to become economically independent. Our desire and focus is enhanced entrepreneurship and employment opportunities, by training the women in skills such as pottery, sewing and continued investment in the craft of coffee.

Pumpkin Spice Flavored Coffee

Pumpkin Spice Flavored Coffee

$16.50

An experience all its own; the herald of autumn. A flavor that evokes everything you love about the season with a buttery combination of cinnamon and allspice.

Rwanda Peaberry

Rwanda Peaberry

$16.50

An uncommon cherry with distinct sweetness. From the farms of Rwanda, an uncommon cherry known as a peaberry, is harvested and separated from the rest of the crop. Peaberries make up about 5% of all the coffee harvested in the world. Peaberries are the result of a natural genetic variation where only one of the two coffee seeds in a cherry if fertilized, thereby producing a much smaller and rounder bean instead of the common larger, flat bean shape. Peaberry coffee has been gaining popularity in recent years due to the consistency of their roast profile and their distinct sweetness. Location: Kivu / Ruli, Rwanda Elevation: 6200 ft. Process: Washed Cupping notes: Lemon, Honey, Strawberry

Single Origin Kivu Lake

Single Origin Kivu Lake

$16.50

Smooth and sweet with a fruity brightness. 100% Arabica with predominately bourbon varietals. Location: Lake Kivu, Rwanda Elevation: 5900 ft. Process: Washed Cupping notes: Cherry, Vanilla, Floral About this coffee: Nestled on the shores of Lake Kivu, this coffee benefits from high elevation, temperate weather, and lush humidity - a combination that produces a sweetly complex cup. Coffee is produced by small scale coffee farmers. Lake Kivu is one of the African Great Lakes.

Single Origin Ruli Mountain

Single Origin Ruli Mountain

$16.50

Light, sweet, and a little floral. Our signature roast. 100% Arabica with predominately bourbon varietals. Location: Ruli, Rwanda Elevation: 6500 ft. Process: Washed Cupping notes: Lemon, Honey, Cocoa About this coffee: Tucked high in the hills of Rwanda, Ruli sits at the center of several coffee-growing communities. The coffee that comes from this region tends to be densely flavored, but delicate enough to appeal to tea-drinkers as well.

Southern Pecan Flavored Coffee

$16.50
Vooba Vooba Espresso

Vooba Vooba Espresso

$16.50

So balanced and delicious that it’s our espresso standard. Think chocolate orange with a kick. Location: Rwanda/Brazil Process: Washed Cupping notes: Chocolate, Nutty, Bold About this coffee: Vuba Vuba in Kinyarwanda means "quickly quickly". Made from a careful blend of Rwandan and Brazilian beans, Vooba Vooba is served as espresso all over the country - but it can be brewed any way you like it. Perfect with milk or alone.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1140 Spring Street Suite 140, Atlanta, GA 30309

Directions

