LTO Burger and Bites

2541 North Pleasantburg Drive

Greenville, SC 29609

Order Again

Popular Items

The LTO
Chicado (GF)
Hot Buttered Bites (V)

APPS

Start your visit with some shareables! GF = Gluten Free V= Vegetarian VG = Vegan

Hot Buttered Bites (V)

$10.00

Hot buttered pretzel bites, smoked gouda queso, whole grain mustard

Tower of Rings (V)

$10.00

Buttermilk fried onion rings, house ranch

Chips and 3 (V)

$12.00

House seasoned chips, smoked gouda queso, spinach artichoke dip, french onion dip

Fit to be Square (V)

$11.00

Fried mozzarella, house marinara

Tendy Bois

$12.00

Fried or grilled tenders, honey mustard, house ranch

5 ct Flyin' High Wings

$12.00

Choice of one sauce: plain, dry rub, buffalo, jerk, BBQ

10 ct Flyin' High Wings

$18.00

Choice of two sauces: plain, dry rub, buffalo, jerk, BBQ

BURGERS

All burgers served on a potato bun w/ LTO and a side. Can sub patties for an Impossible burger for $2. GF = Gluten Free V= Vegetarian VG = Vegan

The LTO

$11.00

8 oz prime patty, American Cheese, 1K Sauce, and our namesake Lettuce, Tomato, Onion

North Pleasantburger

$16.00

Two 8oz prime patties, American cheese, Mayo, 1k Sauce

Smokey and the Bandit

$15.00

8oz prime patty, white cheddar cheese, bacon, BBQ sauce

Grateful Garcia

$15.00

8oz prime patty, whipped blue cheese, bacon, mushrooms, steak sauce

My First Rodeo

$15.00

8oz blackened prime patty, swiss cheese, horsey sauce, sautéed mushrooms and onions

G-Vegas (GF, VG)

$15.00

6oz Impossible patty, vegan cheese, avocado spread, vegan mayo on a kaiser bun

Southern Style

$16.00

8oz fried bacon wrapped meatloaf patty, 1k sauce, pimento cheese

2nd Avenue

$16.00

8oz prime patty, pastrami, swiss, 1k sauce

El Luchador

$16.00

8oz prime patty, pepper jack cheese, fried jalapeno avocado spread

Havana

$15.00

8oz prime patty, smoked ham, swiss, garlic aioli, whole grain mustard

BYOB

6oz patty served on a Potato Bun with a side. Everything else is up to you!

GRINDERS

All grinders come with house chips and LTO. GF = Gluten Free V= Vegetarian VG = Vegan

Eastbound and Down

$15.00

House made sloppy joe, American cheese, fried jalapeño chips

South Beach

$16.00

Smoked ham, swiss, pickles, brown mustard

Wall Street

$18.00

Pastrami, swiss, 1k sauce, whole grain mustard

Cackalacky Classic

$16.00

Barbecue chicken, white cheddar

Swamp Rabbit Sando (VG)

$15.00

Sauteed peppers and onion, vegan cheese, avocado spread, vegan mayo, Italian vinaigrette

Da-Vito

$17.00

House made meatballs, marinara sauce, provolone, mozzarella, parmesan

FLATS

Enjoy one of our hand -crafted flatbreads! GF = Gluten Free V= Vegetarian VG = Vegan

Flat Rock

$18.00

Smoked gouda queso, mozzarella, grilled chicken, red onion, BBQ

Pep Talk

$16.00

Marinara, ricotta, mozzarella, double pepperoni

Frankie Valli and the Four Cheeses (V)

$16.00

Marinara, ricotta, mozzarella, provolone, parmesan, Italian seasoning

Buffa-low Rider

$18.00

Ricotta sauce, blue cheese, mozzarella, grilled chicken, red onion, buffalo sauce

Show Me the Munchie

$18.00

Ricotta sauce, roasted garlic, red onion, mozzarella, parmesan, bacon, potatoes, Italian seasoning, ranch

White Light (V)

$15.00

Ricotta Sauce, roasted garlic, red onion, mozzarella, roasted kale, garlic olive oil

Garden Gnome (V)

$15.00

Marinara, pepper, onion, tomato. mushroom. mozzarella, garlic olive oil

Corleone

$18.00

Marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni, meatball, onion, pepper, mushroom

SALADS

The healthier options! GF = Gluten Free V= Vegetarian VG = Vegan

Chicado (GF)

$16.00

Romaine and kale blend, chicken, bacon, avocado, blue cheese, tomato, ranch

Street Corn (GF, V)

$13.00

Romaine and kale blend, red pepper, corn, cucumber, jalapenos, parmesan, cilantro, ranch dressing

Chop House (GF, V)

$14.00

Romaine and kale blend, tomato, peppers, red onion, cucumber, black olives, feta cheese, creamy herb dressing

V-Chop (GF, V, VG)

$13.00

Romaine and kale blend, avocado, red pepper, cucumber, tomato, red onion, Italian seasonings, Italian dressing

SIDES

Grab a little something extra! GF = Gluten Free V= Vegetarian VG = Vegan

Fries

$4.00

Tots

$4.00

Chips

$4.00

Side Salad (GF, V)

$4.00

KIDS

Lil' Tyke Options! All kids meals come with a drink and a side. GF = Gluten Free V= Vegetarian VG = Vegan

Lil' Tendy Bois

$10.00

3 fried or grilled chicken tenders

Lil' Hamburger

$10.00

3oz beef patty, can add cheese

Momma's Cheese Toast

$9.00

American cheese, potato bun

Lil' Flatbread

$10.00

Marinara, mozzarella, can add pepperoni

DESSERTS

For those with a sweet tooth. GF = Gluten Free V= Vegetarian VG = Vegan

Milkshake (GF, V)

$7.00

Vanilla, chocolate, or strawberry

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dip

$10.00

House made cookie dough dip with fixin's

SAUCES

Add some additional sauces! GF = Gluten Free V= Vegetarian VG = Vegan

1k Sauce

$0.50

Avocado Spread

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Brown Mustard

$0.50

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Horsey Sauce

$0.50

Italian Dressing

$0.50

Marinara

$1.00

Mayo

Queso

$2.00

Ranch Dressing

$0.50

Steak Sauce (VG)

$0.50

Vegan Mayo (VG)

$0.50

SODAS

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Coke Zero

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Dr Pepper

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Orange Fanta

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Soda Water

Water

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Your new favorite local hangout!

2541 North Pleasantburg Drive, Greenville, SC 29609

