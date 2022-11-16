Lu-Lou's Cafeteria 1725 U.S. 30
No reviews yet
1725 U.S. 30
Clinton, PA 15026
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Thanksgiving Day Dnner
APPETIZERS
ONION RINGS
ZUCCHINI PLANKS
SPICY CHEESEBALLS
POTATO SKINS
Topped with cheese and bacon. Served with sour cream
BREADED MUSHROOMS
PROVOLONE STICKS
CHICKEN FINGERS (3) WITH FRIES
CHICKEN FINGERS (5) WITH FRIES
CHEESE QUESADILLAS
LOADED FRIES
STUFFED BANANA PEPPERS
BREAKFAST
Big Lou
French Toast, Pancakes or Waffle 3 Eggs, Two Bacon, Two Sausage, One Ham, Homefries & Toast
Lou's Two
French Toast, Pancake or Waffle Two Eggs, Bacon, Sausage & Toast.
LIL LOU
12 & Under French Toast or Pancake, Scrambled Egg, Bacon or Sausage.
NASTY BISCUIT
One fluffy homemade biscuit, one homemade chicken tender, smothered in sausage gravy and topped with cheddar cheese.
THE GOOD MUFFIN
CHICKEN AND WAFFLES
One fluffy homemade waffle, one homemade chicken tender, two pieces of candied bacon and lightly dusted with powder sugar.
MIDDLE OF THE ROAD
3 EGGS, 2 MEAT, HOME FRIES AND TOAST
STEAK AND EGGS
Mouthwatering NY Strip served with 3 eggs, homefries and toast.
BISCUITS & SAUSAGE GRAVY SMALL
Our fluffy homemade biscuits smothered in our delicious sausage gravy,
BISCUITS & SAUSAGE GRAVY LARGE
Our fluffy homemade biscuits smothered in our delicious sausage gravy,
COUNTRY FRIED STEAK
Country Fried Steak is fried to golden perfection and topped with the creamiest gravy you can imagine, sure to quickly become a family favorite. Served with three eggs, home fries & toast.
WESTERN OMELET
Our western omelet delivers an overstuffed package brimming with bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, ham and cheese.
MEAT & CHEESE OMELET
Loaded with hickory smoked ham, smoked bacon or farm famous sausage finished with real American cheese. Served with home fries and toast.
MEAT LOVERS OMELET
Loaded with hickory smoked ham, smoked bacon and farm famous sausage finished with real American cheese. Served with home fries and toast.
VEGGIE OMELET
Made with 3 large eggs, tomato, spinach, mushrooms, onions and your choice of cheese. Served with home fries and toast.
3 SLICES FRENCH TOAST
Three slices of perfectly delectable golden French toast.