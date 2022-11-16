Main picView gallery

Lu-Lou's Cafeteria 1725 U.S. 30

1725 U.S. 30

Clinton, PA 15026

Popular Items

Thanksgiving Day Dnner

Dinner for one Roasted Turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, sweet potato casserole, green beans, corn, Your choice of apple pie or pumpkin pie. All orders placed must be picked up on Thanksgiving Day ONLY and by 3:00 PM
$19.95

Dinner For One All orders placed must be SCHEDULED for pick up on Thanksgiving Day ONLY by 3:00 PM Roasted Turkey Stuffing Mashed Potatoes Sweet Potato Casserole Green Beans Corn Your choice of apple pie or pumpkin pie

APPETIZERS

ONION RINGS

$5.95
ZUCCHINI PLANKS

$9.95
SPICY CHEESEBALLS

$8.95
POTATO SKINS

$8.95

Topped with cheese and bacon. Served with sour cream

BREADED MUSHROOMS

$6.95
PROVOLONE STICKS

$6.95
CHICKEN FINGERS (3) WITH FRIES

$7.95
CHICKEN FINGERS (5) WITH FRIES

$8.95

CHEESE QUESADILLAS

$5.95

LOADED FRIES

$7.95

STUFFED BANANA PEPPERS

$9.95

BREAKFAST

Big Lou

$13.95

French Toast, Pancakes or Waffle 3 Eggs, Two Bacon, Two Sausage, One Ham, Homefries & Toast

Lou's Two

$9.95

French Toast, Pancake or Waffle Two Eggs, Bacon, Sausage & Toast.

LIL LOU

$5.95

12 & Under French Toast or Pancake, Scrambled Egg, Bacon or Sausage.

NASTY BISCUIT

$8.95

One fluffy homemade biscuit, one homemade chicken tender, smothered in sausage gravy and topped with cheddar cheese.

THE GOOD MUFFIN

$8.95
CHICKEN AND WAFFLES

$11.95

One fluffy homemade waffle, one homemade chicken tender, two pieces of candied bacon and lightly dusted with powder sugar.

MIDDLE OF THE ROAD

$7.95

3 EGGS, 2 MEAT, HOME FRIES AND TOAST

STEAK AND EGGS

$14.95

Mouthwatering NY Strip served with 3 eggs, homefries and toast.

BISCUITS & SAUSAGE GRAVY SMALL

$4.95

Our fluffy homemade biscuits smothered in our delicious sausage gravy,

BISCUITS & SAUSAGE GRAVY LARGE

$6.95

Our fluffy homemade biscuits smothered in our delicious sausage gravy,

COUNTRY FRIED STEAK

$14.95

Country Fried Steak is fried to golden perfection and topped with the creamiest gravy you can imagine, sure to quickly become a family favorite. Served with three eggs, home fries & toast.

WESTERN OMELET

$10.25

Our western omelet delivers an overstuffed package brimming with bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, ham and cheese.

MEAT & CHEESE OMELET

$9.25

Loaded with hickory smoked ham, smoked bacon or farm famous sausage finished with real American cheese. Served with home fries and toast.

MEAT LOVERS OMELET

$12.25

Loaded with hickory smoked ham, smoked bacon and farm famous sausage finished with real American cheese. Served with home fries and toast.

VEGGIE OMELET

$9.25

Made with 3 large eggs, tomato, spinach, mushrooms, onions and your choice of cheese. Served with home fries and toast.

3 SLICES FRENCH TOAST

$4.95

Three slices of perfectly delectable golden French toast.