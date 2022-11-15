Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean
Lua Plaza 1749 NW 16th St

No reviews yet

1749 NW 16th St

Oklahoma City, OK 73106

N/A Beverages

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Dr Pepper

$2.00

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Coffee

$3.50

Lemonade

$2.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Post Card Special

Gyro+1

$10.00

Share Plates

Mrs. Moses Hummus & Pita Bread

$8.00

The Spread

$12.00

Za’atar Fries

$6.00

Quinoa Tabouli

$8.00

Roasted Carrots, Lebneh, Calabrian Chili

$8.00

Charred Cauliflower

$8.00

Loaded Fries

$10.00

Calamari

$10.00

Baba Ghanoush

$5.00

Wraps

Chicken Wrap

$11.00

Beef Wrap

$11.00

Cauliflower Wrap

$11.00

Gyro

$10.00

Falafel Sandwich

$10.00

Big Plates

Shawarma Bowl

$13.00

Pritchard Burger

$12.00

ChaLUApa

$12.00

Lemon Cod

$14.00

Burrata Salad

$12.00

Modern Greek Salad

$9.00

Gyro Bowl

$13.00

Grab & Go Gyro

$7.00

Veggie Bowl

$13.00

Salmon Salad

$12.00

Shakshuka (shakshouka)

$10.00

Sides

Side Rice

$3.00

Side Fries

$3.00

Side Quinoa

$4.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Side Hummos

$3.00

Side Pita Bread

$1.00

Side Garlic Sauce

$0.50

Side Fry Bread

$2.00

Side Veggie

$3.00

Side Tzatziki

$0.50

Side Hot Sauce

Side Tahini

$0.50

Side Falafel

$4.00

Side Chicken

$4.00

Side Beef

$4.00

Side Gyro

$4.00

Side Cauliflower

Side Cauliflower

$4.00

Side Lamb Meatballs

$4.00

Dessert

Berry Chantilly Cake

$6.00

Pecan Pie

$6.00

Baklava

$4.00

Lavender Creme Brûlée

$6.00

Promotion Baklava

Food

Grab N Go Gyro

$7.00

Loaded Fries

$10.00

Drinks

Sangria

$10.00

Michelob

$5.00

Pacifico

$5.00

Food

Bowl

$11.00

Wrap

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

1749 NW 16th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73106

