Lua Brewing

Loud As Hope

German Hefeweizen (5.3%) *SLOW POUR* Our submission to the altar of Weizen, Loud as Hope is our singly decocted Bavarian-style Hefeweizen. Brewed with 65% pale wheat, 30% Barke Pilsner, and 5% Carahell, all from Weyermann, Loud as Hope follows a 6-step mash schedule and is part of our endless pursuit to honor and perfect German brewing practices. The interplay of full mouthfeel and bouncy, natural carb makes Loud as Hope quite the quaffable lil’ beverage. Expect banana, clove, bubblegum, vanilla, and contentment. *Side-Pull Faucet Slow Pour: Please allow 7-8 minutes to be properly poured*