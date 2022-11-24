Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lua Brewing

397 Reviews

$$

1525 High StreetDes Moines, Iowa

Des Moines, IA 50309

TO-GO Baby Blue Sedan (Single Can)
TO-GO Sun For Miles (4-Pack)

Beer

Gil's Pils

Gil's Pils

Bavarian Pilsner (5%) *SLOW POUR* Our Flagship Pilsner. Lightly Hoppy, Doughy Malt, Bright. *Side-Pull Faucet Slow Pour: Please allow 7-8 minutes to be properly poured*

Loud As Hope

Loud As Hope

German Hefeweizen (5.3%) *SLOW POUR* Our submission to the altar of Weizen, Loud as Hope is our singly decocted Bavarian-style Hefeweizen. Brewed with 65% pale wheat, 30% Barke Pilsner, and 5% Carahell, all from Weyermann, Loud as Hope follows a 6-step mash schedule and is part of our endless pursuit to honor and perfect German brewing practices. The interplay of full mouthfeel and bouncy, natural carb makes Loud as Hope quite the quaffable lil’ beverage. Expect banana, clove, bubblegum, vanilla, and contentment. *Side-Pull Faucet Slow Pour: Please allow 7-8 minutes to be properly poured*

Call It Dreaming

Call It Dreaming

German Hefeweizen with Coconut. A perfect patio pounder. (5.3%)

Bodysong

Bodysong

Keller Pils (5%) *SLOW POUR* Similar to Gil’s Pils, our Bavarian Pilsner, but with a more aggressive hop schedule and kegged fresh after just two weeks of lagering. Extensive mash schedule and a single decoction means a super dry, naturally carbonated lager full of that fresh, doughy malt goodness and grassy, earthy Mittelfrüh hop character we crave this time of year. *Side-Pull Faucet Slow Pour: Please allow 7-8 minutes to be properly poured*

Oliver's Oktoberfest

Oliver's Oktoberfest

Amber Märzen (5.7%) *SLOW POUR* *Side-Pull Faucet Slow Pour: Please allow 7-8 minutes to be properly poured*

Dad Hat

Amber Ale (5.3%) German-style Altbier. Collab brewed up in the Twin Cities with our pals at Fair State Brewing Co-op.

Frail

Frail

English Dark Mild (4%) Lots of caramelly, bready, toasty flavors mid palate, a hint of chocolatey goodness, and a very faint mineral character.

Hollow

English Brown Porter (6%) Aromatics of dusty baker's cocoa, malted milk ball, bread crust, soft chewy caramel from Grammy’s candy jar, and a faint mineral character typical of the harder water profile seen in England.

MARTO Brewing Iowa Sunrise

Vienna Lager brewed by our friends at MARTO Brewing (5.2%)

Samhain Vol. II

West Coast IPA with Grapefruit (6.66%) Collab with Sacred Diamond Tattoo (Des Moines, IA)

Redemption

DDH Double IPA with Riwaka, Motueka, Simcoe, & Mosaic Cryo (8.5%) Collab with Field Day Brewing Company (North Liberty, IA)

Sun For Miles

Sun For Miles

Our flagship Hazy IPA (6.6%)

Echolalia

Echolalia

West Coast Pale Ale w/ Citra & Simcoe (6.2%)

Semantic Satiation

Semantic Satiation

Hazy IPA w/ Citra & Simcoe (6.9%)

Dirt Preachers

Dirt Preachers

Rye IPA featuring Columbus Cryo, Simcoe, Amarillo, & Chinook (7%)

Hoth Broth

Fruited Sour with Mango & Tangerine (6.8%) Collab with Halloween On the Hill (Historic Sherman Hill, Des Moines)

Relative Ways

Fruited sour with Pineapple, Tangerine, Mango, Guava, & Lime (6.4%)

Candy Paint

Candy Paint

Sour w/ passionfruit, mango, & guava (7.1%)

Baby Blue Sedan

Sour w/ boysenberry, red raspberry, blueberry, & plum. (7.0%)

Cloth Ears

Cloth Ears

Sour with Peach, Apricot, Pineapple, Lemon, & Vanilla. (6.3%)

Strawberry Daiquiri Gluten Free Sour

Out of stock

Strawberry Daiquiri Gluten Free Sour (5%) Collab brewed at Untitled Art (Waunakee, WI)

SLAMPLE!!!

$4.00

SLAM + SAMPLE = SLAMPLE! 5 oz of a bartender's beer of choice - just shoot it. Bottoms up!

JEFF CO OG APPLE CIDER - 16oz CAN

$8.05

6.2% Sweet, tangy, tart, and crisp in equal measure. Dry despite being juicy, and some honest apple flavor. This is straight forward hard apple cider 100% apples.

JEFF CO CRANBERRY ORANGE CIDER - 16oz Can

$8.05

Cider with cranberry juice & orange zest. Tart, semi sweet, and perfect for this Holiday season (6.2%)

WILSON'S ORCHARD WILD FERMENT - 16oz Can

$8.05

Earthy, complex, & a touch funky apple cider (6.8%)

WILSON'S ORCHARD Old Blue - 12oz CAN

$6.05

Blueberry Hard Cider (4.5%)

BUSCH LIGHT - 16oz CAN

$5.05

American Light Lager (4.1%)

White Claw Black Cherry

$6.05

White Claw Grapefruit

$6.05

Non-Alcoholic

Coke (12oz Can)

$2.55

Diet Coke (12oz Can)

$2.55

Sprite (12 Oz Can)

$2.55

Millstream Brewing Cream Soda (12oz Bottle)

$3.05

A classic that has stood the test of time. Vanilla lingers on the creamy body while a sweet, crisp finish keeps you coming back for another sip!

Peace Tree Rootbeer (12oz Can)

$3.05

Non-alcoholic and caffeine-free, it’s handcrafted in small batches at Peace Tree Brewing in Knoxville, Iowa.

Athletic Brewing Run Wild N/A IPA

$6.05

The ultimate sessionable N/A IPA for craft beer lovers. Brewed with a blend of five Northwest hops, it has an approachable bitterness to balance the specialty malt body.

Athletic Brewing N/A Oktoberfest

$6.05Out of stock

Untitled Art N/A Italian Pilsner

$6.05

Non-Alcoholic Malt Beverage with Hallertau Mittelfruh and Strata Hops

O'DOUL'S GOLDEN N/A (12oz Bottle)

$4.05

This beer contains no alcohol. Cheers!

Red Bull

$4.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$4.00

Simply Apple Juice

$2.00

Perrier

$3.00

16oz Can (4-Pack) TO-GO

TO-GO Hoth Broth (4-Pack)

$24.20

Fruited Sour with mango & tangerine. (6.8%) Collab with Halloween On the Hill. Proceeds from the sale of HOTH BROTH cans go directly to the DMARC Food Pantry.

TO-GO Call It Dreaming (4-Pack)

$16.20

Bavarian Hefeweizen with fresh and toasted coconut (5.3%)

TO-GO Samhain Vol. II (4-Pack)

$17.20

West Coast IPA with Grapefruit (6.66%) Collab with Sacred Diamond Tattoo (Des Moines, IA)

TO-GO Redemption (4-Pack)

$19.20

DDH Double Hazy IPA with Riwaka, Motueka, Simcoe, & Mosaic Cryo (8.5%) Collab with Field Day Brewing Company (North Liberty, IA)

TO-GO Relative Ways (4-Pack)

$24.20

Fruited sour with pineapple, tangerine, mango, guava, & lime (6.4%)

TO-GO Echolalia (4-Pack)

$17.20

West Coast Pale Ale w/ Citra & Simcoe (6.2%)

TO-GO Candy Paint (4-Pack)

$24.20

Sour featuring passionfruit, mango, & guava (7.1%)

TO-GO Baby Blue Sedan (4-Pack)

$24.20

Sour featuring boysenberry, red raspberry, blueberry, & plum. (7.0%)

TO-GO Sun For Miles (4-Pack)

$17.20

Our flagship Hazy IPA (6.6%)

TO-GO Cloth Ears (4-Pack)

$25.20

Sour with Peach, Apricot, Pineapple, Lemon, & Vanilla. (6.3%)

TO-GO Dirt Preachers (4-Pack)

$17.20

Rye IPA featuring Columbus Cryo, Simcoe, Amarillo, & Chinook (7%)

TO-GO Strawberry Daiquiri Gluten Free Sour (4-Pack)

$21.20Out of stock

Strawberry Daiquiri Gluten Free Sour (5%) Collab brewed at Untitled Art (Waunakee, WI)

16oz Can (Single) TO-GO

TO-GO Hoth Broth (Single Can)

$7.05

Fruited Sour with mango & tangerine. (6.8%) Collab with Halloween On the Hill. Proceeds from the sale of HOTH BROTH cans go directly to the DMARC Food Pantry.

TO-GO Call It Dreaming (Single Can)

$5.05

Bavarian Hefeweizen with fresh and toasted coconut (5.3%)

TO-GO Samhain Vol. II (Single Can)

$5.30

West Coast IPA with Grapefruit (6.66%) Collab with Sacred Diamond Tattoo (Des Moines, IA)

TO-GO Redemption (Single Can)

$5.80

DDH Double Hazy IPA with Riwaka, Motueka, Simcoe, & Mosaic Cryo (8.5%) Collab with Field Day Brewing Company (North Liberty, IA)

TO-GO Relative Ways (Single Can)

$7.05

Fruited sour with pineapple, tangerine, mango, guava, & lime (6.4%)

TO-GO Echolalia (Single Can)

$5.30

West Coast Pale Ale w/ Citra & Simcoe (6.2%)

TO-GO Candy Paint (Single Can)

$7.05

Sour featuring passionfruit, mango, & guava (7.1%)

TO-GO Baby Blue Sedan (Single Can)

$7.05

Sour featuring boysenberry, red raspberry, blueberry, & plum. (7.0%)

TO-GO Sun For Miles (Single Can)

$5.30

Our Flagship Hazy IPA (6.6%)

TO-GO Cloth Ears (Single Can)

$7.30

Sour with Peach, Apricot, Pineapple, Lemon, & Vanilla. (6.3%)

TO-GO Dirt Preachers (Single Can)

$5.30

Rye IPA featuring Columbus Cryo, Simcoe, Amarillo, & Chinook (7%)

TO-GO Strawberry Daiquiri Gluten Free Sour (Single Can)

$6.30Out of stock

500mL Bottles TO-GO

English Porter (6%)

TO-GO Hollow

$5.05

English Brown Porter (6%)

Cocktails

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Jim Beam Rye, Old Grand Dad 114, Simple Syrup, Trinity Bitters. Luxardo & Orange Garnish

Margarita

$12.00

Corazon Blanco Tequila, Cointreau, Lime, Simple Syrup

Moscow Mule

$11.00

Choice of Spirit, Lime, Simple Syrup, Ginger Beer

Daiquiri

$10.00

Flor de Cana White Rum, Lime, Simple Syrup, Trinity Bitters

Gimlet

$10.00

Choice of Gordon's Dry Gin or Tito's, Lime, Simple Syrup, Trinity Bitters

Vodka

Tito's

$7.00

Gin

Gordon's Dry Gin

$7.00

Rum

Flor de Cana

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Tequila

Corazon Blanco

$7.00

Casa Migos Reposado

$10.00

Mezcal

Del Maguey Vida

$8.00

Whiskey

Jameson

$7.00

Jim Beam Rye

$7.00

Crown Royal

$7.00

Bourbon

Old Grand Dad 114

$7.00

Scotch

Johnny Walker Red

$7.00

Cognac

Courvoisier VS

$8.00

Digestifs & Tasty Treats

Fernet Branca

$8.00

Underberg

$3.00

A digestive with herbs from 43 countries. Unwrapped with pleasure, after a good meal, worldwide.

White Wine By The Glass

Prisma Sauvignon Blanc GLASS

$11.00

Tasting Notes: Lemon, Lime, Grapefruit, Crips, Mineral.

Scarpetta Pino Grigio GLASS

$11.00

Tasting Notes - white flowers, honey & pear.

White Wine By The BOTTLE

BOTTLE Prisma Sauvignon Blanc

$39.00

Tasting Notes: Lemon, Lime, Grapefruit, Crisp, Mineral.

BOTTLE Scarpetta Pinot Grigio

$39.00

Red Wine By The Glass

Pinot Noir Prisma GLASS

$11.00

Tasting Notes- Bright red fruits, underlying oak

Ultraviolet Cabernet Sauvignon GLASS

$12.00

Red Wine By The BOTTLE

BOTTLE Pinot Noir Prisma

$39.00

BOTTLE Ultraviolet Cabernet Sauvignon

$42.00

Rosé Wine By The Glass

Broadbent Vinho Verde Rosé GLASS

$10.00

Tasting Notes: Strawberry, Pomegranate, Orange Zest.

Rosé Wine By The BOTTLE

Broadbent Vinho Verde Rosé BOTTLE

$35.00

Tasting Notes: Strawberry, Pomegranate, Orange Zest.

T-Shirts

SAMHAIN Tee

$30.00
OG T

OG T

$20.00

Crusin' T

$30.00

Barrel T

$28.00

DRINK LOCAL

$26.00

Overall Boi T

$20.00

Flower T

$16.00

Sweatshirts

OG Hoodie

$60.00

Cozy Crew

$50.00

Sherman Hill Crew

$40.00

FLANNEL

$55.00

Hats

Happy Thoughts Beanie

$23.00

LUA x DSM

$28.00

Flamingo Trucker

$30.00

Lua Dad Hat

$25.00

Iowa Patch Hat

$30.00

Red Trucker

$25.00

Camo Sherman Hill

$28.00

Rainbow Embroidered Hat

$28.00

Glassware

LUA/SACRED DIAMOND Samhain 16oz Tulip

$15.00
Mug

Mug

$15.00

Oktoberfest Stein

$15.00

Kölner Stange

$10.00
Hefeweizen Glass

Hefeweizen Glass

$15.00

Pint Glass

$10.00
5 oz Taster - Dreams

5 oz Taster - Dreams

$5.00
5 oz Taster - Happy

5 oz Taster - Happy

$5.00

Gil's Pils Mug

$15.00

2nd Anniversary Glass

$15.00

Shorts

Grey Sweat Short!

$38.00

Lua Bike Jersey

Coming Soon!

Mens 2022 Jersey

$85.00

Womens 2022 Jersey

$85.00

Tank!

Bella + Canvas Unisex Tank
Sunset Tank

Sunset Tank

SWAG

GIL'S PILS Frisbee

$6.00

All profits will be donated to Animal Lifeline - Central Iowa's only no-kill shelter for injured and special needs animals.

Rainbow Holographic Sticker

$2.00

Overall Boi Sticker

$3.00

Skull Sticker

$2.00

Teal Magnet

$3.00

Pink Magnet

$3.00
Buff

Buff

$15.00
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Now taking online orders for drive up pick up. Thank you for your support!

1525 High StreetDes Moines, Iowa, Des Moines, IA 50309

