Luana Restaurant new 24513 Francis Lewis Boulevard
24513 Francis Lewis Boulevard
Queens, NY 11422
Food
Breakfast Combos
- 2 Eggs Any Style with Home Fries & Toast$8.00
- 2 Eggs Any Style with Grit & Toast$8.00
- 2 Eggs Any Style with French Fries & Toast$8.00
- 2 Eggs Any Style with Home Fries and Toast Bacon$8.00
- 2 Eggs Any Style with Grit and Toast Bacon$8.00
- 2 Eggs Any Style with French Fries and Toast Bacon$8.00
- 2 Eggs Any Style with Home Fries and Pork Sausage$8.00
- 2 Eggs Any Style with Grit and Pork Sausage$8.00
- 2 Eggs Any Style with French Fries and Pork Sausage$8.00
- French Toast with 2 Eggs Any Style$8.00
- 3 Slice Pancake with 2 Eggs Any Style$8.00
- Home Fries with Omelette with Cheese and Bacon$9.00
- Home Fries with Omelette with Cheese and Sausage$9.00
- Spanish Omelette Served with Home Fries and Toast$8.00
Onions, peppers, tomatoes
- Spanish Omelette Served with French Fries and Toast$8.00
Onions, peppers, tomatoes
- Spanish Omelette Served with Grits and Toast$8.00
Onions, peppers, tomatoes
- Cheese Omelette Served with Home Fries and Toast$7.00
- Cheese Omelette Served with Grits and Toast$7.00
- Cheese Omelette Served with French Fries and Toast$7.00
- Western Omelette Served with Home Fries$9.00
Ham, onions, peppers
- Western Omelette Served with French Fries$9.00
Ham, onions, peppers
- Western Omelette Served with Grits$9.00
Ham, onions, peppers
- Vegetable Omelette Served with Home Fries$10.00
Onions, peppers, tomatoes, spinach, broccoli
- Vegetable Omelette Served with Grits$10.00
Onions, peppers, tomatoes, spinach, broccoli
- Vegetable Omelette Served with French Fries$10.00
Onions, peppers, tomatoes, spinach, broccoli
- 3 Golpes Dominican Breakfast$10.00
- 4 Golpes Dominican Breakfast$12.00
Breakfast Sides
- Plain French Toast$6.00
- French Toast with Eggs Any Style$8.00
- French Toast with Egg and Bacon$10.00
Con huevo y tocino
- French Toast with Cheese$11.00
Con queso
- French Toast with Salami$11.00
Salami
- French Toast with Beef$11.00
Con salchicha de carne
- French Toast with Turkey Sausage$11.00
Con salchicha de povo
- Home Fries and Vegetables$6.00
- Small Avena$2.00
- Large Avena$3.00
Pancakes
Breakfast Sandwiches
Mofongo
- Mofongo De Camarones/ Shrimp Mofongo$17.00
- Mofongo De Pescado/ Fish Mofongo$14.00
- Mofongo De Res/ Beef Mofongo$16.00
- Mofongo De Pollo/ Chicken Mofongo$11.00
- Mofongo De Chicharron De Cerdo/ Pork Skin Mofongo$10.00
- Mofongo De Queso/ Cheese Mofongo$10.00
- Mofongo De Pollo Con Queso/ Chicken & Cheese Mofongo$13.00
- Mofongo De Chicharron De Cerdo, Queso, y Extra Ajo/ Pork Skin Mofongo w/ Cheese & Extra Garlic$15.00
Side Orders/ Ordenes Extras
- Res, Queso, Pollo Pastelitos$3.00
- Tostones/ Fried Green Plantain$5.00
- Small Platano Maduro/ Fried Sweet Plantain$3.00
- Medium Platano Maduro/ Fried Sweet Plantain$6.00
- Small Papas Fritas/ French Fries$4.00
- Large Papas Fritas/ French Fries$6.00
- Small Vegetales/ Vegetable$4.00
- Large Vegetales/ Vegetable$9.00
- Chicharron de pollo sin hueso$14.00
- chicharron de pollo con hueso$13.00
- Tostones/ Fried Grenn Plantain$12.00
- Plátano Maduro /Con Guineo$6.00
- Small Spaghetti Rojo Only/ Solo Fideo Rojo$6.00
- Spaghetti Large Rojo/ Fideo Rojo grande$12.00
- Small Plate Rice$5.00
- Large Plate Rice$8.00
- Small Container Rice$2.00
- Medium Container Rice$3.00
Special Orders
- Paella$22.00
- T Bone$20.00
- Solomillo/ Sirloin Steak$20.00
- Cerdo Frito/ Fried Pork$14.00
- 1/2 Pollo Con Tostones$13.00
Plantain 1/2 chicken roast with fried green
- Carne Asada/ Roasted Steak$15.00
- Chuletas Fritas/ Fried Pork Chops$17.00
- Masita De Res Frita/ Boneless Fried Beef$15.00
- Pargo Rojo/ Fried Red Snopper$20.00
- Camarones Al Ajillo/ Garlic Sauce Shrimp$15.00
- Costilla BBQ/ Pork Ribs$14.00
- Tilapia/ Fish Fillet Tilapia$15.00
- Pechuga Empanizada/ Breaded Chicken Breast$17.00
- Pechuga Salteada/ Sautéed Chicken Breast$14.00
- Pechuga Al Ajillo/ Chicken Breast with Garlic$14.00
- Pollo Con Hueso/ Chicken with Bone$13.00
- Pollo Sin Hueso/ Chicken Without Bone$14.00
- Tilapia Guisada/ Stew Tilapia Fish$14.00
- Picadera/ Fried Mixed Meat$25.00
- Bistec Empanizado/ Breaded Steak$15.00
- Arroz Con Camarones/ Rice with Shrimps$16.00
- Bistec Salteado/ Pepper Steak$15.00
- Bistec Encebollado/ Steak with Onions$15.00
Sandwiches
- Small Tocino, Lechuga Y Tomate/ BLT$5.00
- Large Tocino, Lechuga Y Tomate/ BLT$7.00
- Small Sandwich De Atun/ Tuna Sandwich$7.00
- Large Sandwich De Atun/ Tuna Sandwich$9.00
- Small Sandwich De Pescado/ Fish Sandwich$7.00
- Large Sandwich De Pescado/ Fish Sandwich$9.00
- Cubano/ Cuban$10.00
- Sandwich De Pollo/ Chicken Sandwich$10.00
- Sandwich De Bistec/ Steak Sandwich$10.00
- Carne Y Queso/ Philly Cheese Steak$10.00
- Carne Asada, Lechuga Y Tomate/ Grilled Beef Sandwich$10.00
- Hamburguesa Deluxe/ Hamburger$5.00
- Hamburguesa/ Hamburger$5.00
Ensaladas
- Small Ensalada De Aguacate/ Avocado Salad$5.00
- Large Ensalada De Aguacate/ Avocado Salad$10.00
- Small Ensalada De Codito/ Elbow Pasta Salad$3.00
- Large Ensalada De Codito/ Elbow Pasta Salad$6.00
- Small Ensalada De Papas/ Potato Solad$3.00
- Large Ensalada De Papas/ Potato Solad$6.00
- Small Ensalada Verde/ Green Salad$4.00
- Large Ensalada Verde/ Green Salad$10.00
- Small Ceviche Peruano/ Peruvian Ceviche$5.00
- Large Ceviche Peruano/ Peruvian Ceviche$10.00
- Small Ensalada De Remolacha/ Beet Salad$3.00
- Large Ensalada De Remolacha/ Beet Salad$6.00
- Small Ensalada De Huevo/ Egg Salad$4.00
- Large Ensalada De Huevo/ Egg Salad$8.00
- Small Ensalada De Pollo/ Chicken Salad$4.00
- Large Ensalada De Pollo/ Chicken Salad$8.00
- Small Ceviche De Camarones/ Shrimp Salad$5.00
- Large Ceviche De Camarones/ Shrimp Salad$10.00
Family Combos
- 1 - Pollo a La Brasa, Arroz Grande Y Habichuelas, Ensalada Y Soda De 2 Lts$25.00
Whole rotisserie chicken, large rice, beans, salad, and 2 liter soda
- 2 - Pernil, Arroz Grande Habichuelas, Ensalada O Maduro$28.00
Roast pork, large rice, beans, salad or fried sweet plantain and 2 liter soda
- 3 - Alitas De Pollo Picante O Regular, Tostones, Ensalada Y Soda De 2 Lts$28.00
Buffalo or regular chicken wings, fried green plantains, salad, & 2 liter soda
- 4 - Con Hueso, Chicharron De Pollo Arroz Grande, Habichuelas, Ensalada O Maduro Y Soda De 2 Lts$26.00
Large rice, beans, salad or fried sweet plantain, & 2 liter soda fried chicken chunks with bone
- 5 - Arroz Grande, Chicharron Sin Hueso, Habichuelas, Ensalada O Maduro Y Soda De 2 Lts$28.00
Boneless fried chicken chunks, large rice, beans, salad or fried sweet plantain, & 2 liter soda
- 6 - Chuleta Frita, Arroz Grande, Habichuela, Ensalada O Maduro Y Soda De 2 Lts$28.00
Fried pork chops, large rice, beans, salad or fried sweet plantain, & 2 liter soda
- 7 - Bistec Salteado, Arroz Grande, Habichuela, Ensalada O Maduro, Soda De 2 Lts$28.00
Pepper steak, large rice, beans, salad or fried sweet plantain, & 2 liter soda
- 8 - 3 Pollos, 2 Arroz Grande, Habichuela, Ensalada, Tostones Y Soda De 2 Lts$72.00
3 whole rotisserie chickens, 2 large rice, beans, salad, fried green plantain, & 2 liter soda
- 9 - 1 Pollo, Bistec, Arroz Grande, Habichuelas, Ensalada O Maduro Y Soda De 2 Lts$38.00
1 whole rotisserie chicken, pepper steak, large rice, beans, salad or fried sweet plantain, & 2 liter soda
- 10 - 1 Pollo, Arroz Grande, Habichuela, Ensalada, Tostones O Papas Fritas Y Soda De 2 Lts$30.00
1 whole rotisserie chicken, large rice, beans, salad, fried green plantain or french fries, & 2 liter soda
- 11 - 3 Pechuga Al Grill, Arroz Grande, Habichuela, Ensalada O Tostones Y Soda De 2 Lts$30.00
3 pcs grilled chicken breast, large rice, beans, salad or fried green plantain, & 2 liter soda
- 12 - Soda De 2 Lts, 4 Slices De Pescado Frito, Arroz Grande, Habichuela, Ensalada O Tostones$28.00
4 pcs fried fish fillet, large rice, beans, salad, or fried green plantain, & 2 liter soda
Postres
Monday Lunch
Monday/ Lunes
- Chicharron De Puerco/ Pork Rind$7.00+
- Costillas De Cerdo/ Pork Ribs$9.00+
- Habichuela Negra / Arroz Moro Negro/ Arroz blanco /Arroz Amarillo$2.00+
- Macarrones Con Queso/ Macaroni & Cheese$4.00+
- Pasta Spaghetti Alfredo$4.00+
- Patitas De Cerdo/ Pig Feet$12.00+
- Lonch Special Pernil Al Horno/ Roast Pork$7.00+
- Lonch Special Pescado Frito/ Fried Fish$4.00+
- Lonch Special Pollo a La Brasa/ Rotisserie Chicken$3.00+
- Lonch Special Pollo Guisado/ Chicken Stew$12.00+
- Rabo Guisado/ Oxtail Stew$15.00+
- Sancocho/ Dominican Soup$2.00+
- Lonch Special Carne Guisada/ Beef Stew$14.00+
Drinks/Bebidas
Natural Juice
- Small Tamarindo/ Tamarind Juice$4.00
- Large Tamarindo/ Tamarind Juice$8.00
- Small Limonada/ Lemonade Juice$5.00
- Large Limonada/ Lemonade Juice$10.00
- Small Passion Fruit Juice$4.00
- Large Passion Fruit Juice$8.00
- Small Morir Soñando Juice$5.00
- Large Morir Soñando Juice$10.00
- Papaya Shake Large$12.00
- Mango Juice$5.00
- Large Passion Fruit Juice (Copy)$8.00
- Papaya Shake (Copy)$6.00
Bebidas/Cold
Photos coming soon!