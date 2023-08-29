Lúa Viet Kitchen
1540 West Alabama
Suite 300
HOUSTON, TX 77006
Popular Items
Summer Spring Rolls (2) Goi Cuon
Our Spring Rolls are hand-rolled fresh daily. Rice paper filled with salad mix, bean sprouts, mint, cilantro, and vermicelli noodle Protein Options: Grilled Lemongrass Duroc Pork Admiral's Poached Shrimps (GF) Non-GMO Preservative-Free Tofu (GF) Dipping Sauce: SunButter Sauce Classic Chili Fish Sauce (GF) Soy Ginger Sauce Allergy: Pork - Gluten & Soy Shrimp - Shellfish Tofu - Soy
Shaking Beef Bo Luc Lac
Seared USDA beef tenderloin, diced onions, bell peppers, garlic confit, served with watercress salad mix, cherry tomatoes, pickled onions, house vinaigrette and side jasmine rice Garnish: Cilantro and Scallion Oil Dipping Sauce: Salt & Pepper Lime Sauce GLUTEN-FREE Allergy: Dairy & Shellfish
Shaking Tofu Dau Hu Luc Lac
VEGAN-OPTIONAL Savory wok-tossed Non-GMO preservative-free tofu, diced onions, bell pepper, cherry tomatoes, pickle onions, garlic confit, jalapeños served with watercress salad mix, house vinaigrette and side of jasmine rice Garnish: cilantro and scallion oil Dipping Sauce: Salt & Pepper Lime GLUTEN-FREE Optional Allergy: Shellfish & Dairy
Menu
Dessert
GF Chocolate Espresso Tea Loaf
Looking for an afternoon pick-me-up? Not sure if you want chocolate or coffee? We have this wonderful tea loaf with both! If you need a real boost, try it with one of our cold brew Viet coffee or Teasip’s hot or iced tea.
GF Lemon Lavender Tea Loaf
A delicate loaf with a blend of rice flour and potato starch. Flavored with a light sweetness, this is finished off with a balance of zest and a sprinkle of lavender flowers. Pairs well with a cup of our Teasip hot tea. INGREDIENTS: white rice flour, potato starch, sorghum, millet, potato flour, xanthan gum, pectin, free range eggs, baker's sugar, clarified butter, coconut milk, vanilla extract, baking powder, almond extract, kosher salt, lemon icing (powdered sugar, organic lemon juice, organic lemon zest, organic orange zest), whole dried lavender flowers, non-gmo sunflower oil spray (sunflower oil, sunflower lecithin, natural flavor) Allergy: Dairy, Egg, Nut
GF Maple Carrot Tea Loaf
If you love carrot cake, this loaf is for you. The moist combination of unsulfered molasses, clarified butter, and maple icing takes you on a trip. Gluten free is just the added bonus. INGREDIENTS: white rice flour, millet flour, sorghum flour, potato starch, xanthan gum, evaporated cane sugar, unsulphured molasses, egg, clarified butter, almond meal, baking soda, baking powder (aluminum free), cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, kosher salt, gluten free vanilla extract, carrots, pecans, maple icing (powdered sugar, coconut milk, gluten free vanilla extract, kosher salt, maple extract)\ Allergy: Dairy, Nut, Egg
GF Gingerdoodle Cookie
When you're not the only one that loves gingersnap and snickerdoodle. This blend of both worlds takes the cake on your tastebuds. Fresh ginger, unsulfered molasses, and cinnamon. What can go wrong? INGREDIENTS: sweet rice flour, gluten free oat flour, sorghum flour, cornstarch, potato starch, xanthan gum, evaporated cane, sugar, clarified butter, coconut oil, unsulphured molasses, egg, fresh ginger, ground ginger, cinnamon, garam masala, baking soda, kosher salt Allergy: Dairy, Nut, Egg
GF Sea Salt Chocolate Chip Cookie
A delicate dark chocolate cookie, made with a combination of rice flour and gluten free oat flour. Lactose free, honey, and finished off with sea salt. INGREDIENTS: sweet rice flour, sorghum, gluten free oat flour, cornstarch, potato starch, xanthan gum, 72% organic dark chocolate, baker's sugar, clarified butter, free range eggs, organic coconut oil, almond meal, unsulfured molasses, honey, vanilla extract, baking soda, kosher salt, ground nutmeg, almond extract, sea salt Allergy: Dairy, Egg, Nut
GF Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
A nod to Scottish oat cakes, oatmeal raisin has become a classic cookie. Better yet this gluten-free version can't decide if it's a breakfast or dessert. Try one after OR before your meal. Ingredients: Coconut oil (virgin), clarified butter, sugar, molasses, honey, vanilla extract, almond extract, eggs, almond meal, baking soda, kosher salt, cinnamon, rolled oats, raisins, flour (sweet rice flour, sorghum flour, oat flour, cornstarch, potato starch, xanthum gum).
GF Oatmeal Chocolate Cowboy Cookie
A different approach on the classic oatmeal cookie. Made with a gluten free blend of flour and starches, gluten free oats, and unsulfered molasses. The finishing touches of organic coconut flakes and toasted pecan pieces make this cookie one of a kind. INGREDIENTS: sweet rice flour, sorghum, gluten free oat flour, cornstarch, potato starch, xanthan gum, baker's sugar, 72% organic dark chocolate, almond meal, free range eggs, clarified butter, gluten free rolled oats, unsulfured molasses, honey, organic coconut flakes, toasted pecan pieces, vanilla extract, almond extract, baking soda, kosher salt, ground nutmeg Allergy: Dairy, Egg, Nut
GF Mexican Chocolate Brownie
Leven's perfection brownie made with organic dark chocolate, cane sugar, and a blend of gluten free base. An amazing combination of almond, vanilla, and coffee extracts is finished with ancho chili powder, making this brownie a must try. INGREDIENTS: brown rice flour, sorghum, gluten free oat flour, potato starch, tapioca starch, 72% organic dark chocolate, clarified butter, organic cane sugar, free range eggs, almond meal, coffee extract, vanilla extract, ancho chili powder, kosher salt, baking soda, ground ceylon cinnamon, non-gmo sunflower oil spray (sunflower oil, sunflower lecithin, natural flavor) Allergy: Dairy, Nut, Egg
VEGAN Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie
Looking for a vegan option? We've got a soft cookie with peanut butter and chocolate chips. What's not to love. INGREDIENTS: gluten free oats, peanut butter, coconut, coconut sugar, flaxseed meal, distilled water, honey, cinnamon, chocolate chips, vanilla extract, baking powder (aluminum free), salt. Allergy: peanut
Muffin
Baked daily from local provider Cake and Bacon. Options may vary. Available Friday-Sunday.
Scone
Available on Friday-Sunday. Baked fresh from local provider Cake and Bacon. Options may vary.
Croissant
Warm, butter, fresher baked from local provider Cake and Bacon. Options may vary. Available Friday-Sunday.
Introductions
Full Crispy Pork Egg Rolls (4) Cha Gio
Note: We use Duroc pork (Compart) due to its superior quality and tenderness compared to commodity pork. Pork cuts from Duroc pigs are deep red and richly marbled. Subsequently, our eggrolls will have a PINKISH tone even after fully cooked. Hand-crafted eggrolls with Compart Duroc pork, Red Bird Farm's chicken, glass noodle, onion, carrot, and taro root Garnish: Butter lettuce, pickle carrot, cilantro, and mint Dipping Sauce: Classic Chili Fish Sauce Allergy: Egg, Gluten, & Shellfish
Half Crispy Pork Egg Rolls (2) Cha Gio
Note: We use Duroc pork (Compart) due to its superior quality and tenderness compared to commodity pork. Pork cuts from Duroc pigs are deep red and richly marbled. Subsequently, our eggrolls will have a PINKISH tone even after fully cooked. Hand-crafted eggrolls with Compart Duroc pork, Red Bird Farm's chicken, glass noodle, mushroom, onion, carrot, and taro root Garnish: Butter lettuce, pickle carrot, cilantro, and mint Dipping Sauce: Classic Chili Fish Sauce Allergy: Egg, Gluten, & Shellfish
Việt Dumpling Soup Hoanh Thanh
Hand-crafted dumplings with Compart Duroc pork and Admiral's shrimp with blanched bok choy Garnish: Cilantro, scallion, crispy shallots, and a dash of sesame oil Allergy: Gluten, Shellfish, & Sesame
Full Crispy Vegan Rolls (4) Cha Gio Chay
Hand-crafted crispy Vegan Rolls with Non-GMO preservative-free tofu, jicama, glass noodle, mushroom, carrot, and celery Garnish: Butter lettuce, pickled carrots, cilantro, and mint Dipping Sauce: Soy Ginger Sauce Allergy: Gluten & Soy
Half Crispy Vegan Rolls (2) Cha Gio Chay
Hand-crafted crispy Vegan Rolls with Non-GMO preservative-free tofu, jicama, glass noodle, mushroom, carrot, and celery Garnish: Butter lettuce, pickled carrots, cilantro, and mint Dipping Sauce: Soy Ginger Sauce Allergy: Gluten & Soy
Salads
Viet Chicken Salad Goi Ga
Poached Red Bird Farm's chicken breast tossed with Viet coriander, shredded green & red cabbage, pickled carrot, onion and house dressing Garnish: Roasted peanuts, crispy shallots, cilantro, and sweet potato chips Sauce: Ginger Chili Fish Sauce GLUTEN-FREE Allergy: Peanut, Shellfish
Tofu Viet Salad Goi Dau Hu
Non-GMO preservative free tofu tossed with Viet coriander, shredded green & red cabbage, pickled carrots, onions and house dressing. Garnish: Roasted peanuts, crispy shallots, cilantro, and shrimp chips. Sauce: Soy-Ginger Sauce. GLUTEN-FREE - if sub with Ginger Fish Sauce Allergy: Peanut & Soy
Plant-Based Foods
Tofu Spring Rolls (2) Goi Cuon Dau Hu
Locally sourced Non- GMO and preservative-free tofu hand-rolled fresh daily. Rice paper filled with water spring salad mix, bean sprouts, mint, cilantro, pickled carrots and vermicelli noodle GLUTEN-FREE & VEGAN Dipping Sauce: SunButter Sauce Classic Chili Fish Sauce (GF) Soy Ginger Sauce Allergy: Soy
Full Crispy Vegan Rolls (4) Cha Gio Chay
Hand-crafted crispy Vegan Rolls with Non-GMO preservative-free tofu, jicama, glass noodle, mushroom, carrot, and celery Garnish: Butter lettuce, pickled carrots, cilantro, and mint Dipping Sauce: Soy Ginger Sauce Allergy: Gluten & Soy
Half Crispy Vegan Rolls (2) Cha Gio Chay
Hand-crafted crispy Vegan Rolls with Non-GMO preservative-free tofu, jicama, glass noodle, mushroom, carrot, and celery Garnish: Butter lettuce, pickled carrots, cilantro, and mint Dipping Sauce: Soy Ginger Sauce Allergy: Gluten & Soy
Salt & Pepper Tofu Dau Hu Rang Muoi
VEGAN-OPTIONAL Crispy wok-tossed Non-GMO preservative-free tofu, onions, garlic confit, jalapeño, served with watercress salad mix, house vinaigrette, and side of jasmine rice Garnish: Cilantro Dipping sauce: Salt and Pepper Lime Allergy: Dairy
Wok-tossed Tofu Rice Noodle Hu Tieu Xao Đâu Hu
No Vegan/ Vegetarian Option. Wok-tossed Non-GMO preservative-free tofu, broad rice noodle, snow pea tips, bean sprouts, onions, and minced ginger in a savory sauce Garnish: Cilantro Allergy: Gluten, Sesame, Shellfish & Soy
Veggie Broad Egg Noodle Mi Xao Mem
No Vegan/ Vegetarian Option. Wok-tossed broad egg noodle, bok choy, snow pea tips, napa cabbage, broccoli, carrots, cremini mushrooms, and crispy shallots Garnish: Cilantro Allergy: Egg, Gluten, Sesame, & Shellfish
Lemongrass Tofu Dau Hu Xao Xa Ot
VEGAN-OPTIONAL Wok-tossed Non-GMO preservative-free tofu, minced lemongrass, garlic, celery, cremini mushroom, onions, jalapeño, chili pepper served with jasmine rice Garnish: scallion oil GLUTEN-FREE Allergy: Soy, Shellfish
Tofu Curry Dau Hu Xao Lan
Non-GMO preservative-free tofu simmered in coconut curry, celery, onions, mushrooms, glass noodle served with jasmine rice and scallion oil Garnish: Rice patty herb, roasted peanuts, and jalapeño Rice patty herb tasting notes: citrus with mild cumin flavor Allergy: Peanut & Gluten
Tofu & Vegetables Dau Hu Xao Rau Cai
VEGAN-Optional Wok-tossed Non-GMO preservative-free tofu with bok choy, broccoli, napa cabbage, carrots, minced ginger served with jasmine rice Garnish: cilantro and scallion oil GLUTEN-FREE OPTIONAL Allergy: Soy, Shellfish & Sesame
Crispy Vegan Rolls Vermicelli Bun Cha Gio Chay
Crispy Vegan Rolls vermicelli with spring salad mix, bean sprouts, cilantro, cucumbers, mint, and pickle carrots Garnish: Crispy shallots, roasted peanuts, and scallion oil Sauce: Soy Ginger Allergy: Gluten, Peanut, & Soy
Tofu Garlic Egg Noodle Mi Xao Toi Đâu Hu
VEGAN-Optional Wok-tossed egg noodle, Non-GMO preservative-free tofu, bok choy, broccoli, and napa cabbage Garnish: Cilantro Allergy: Dairy, Egg, Gluten, & Shellfish
Wok-tossed Tofu Vermicelli Bun Xao Dau Hu
VEGAN-OPTIONAL Wok-tossed Non-GMO preservative-free tofu, onions, celery, broccoli, carrots, cremini mushrooms served with vermicelli, watercress salad mix, bean sprouts, cilantro, cucumbers, mint, and pickle carrots Garnish: Crispy shallots, roasted peanuts, and scallion oil Sauce: Soy Ginger Allergy: Gluten, Peanut, Shellfish & Soy
Lúa Veggie Fried Rice Com Chien Chay
No Vegan or Vegetarian Option Available Seasoned rice with eggs, carrots, cremini mushrooms, broccoli, napa cabbage, minced lemongrass, garlic, and sesame oil Garnish: Crispy shallots GLUTEN-FREE Allergy: Egg, Shellfish, & Sesame
Veggie Medley Vermicelli Bun Xao Rau Cai
GLUTEN-FREE OPTIONAL: BRAGG LIQUID AMINO Wok-tossed snow pea tips, broccoli, carrots, celery, cremini mushroom served with vermicelli, salad mix, bean sprouts, cilantro, cucumber, mint, and pickle carrots Garnish: Roasted peanuts, crispy shallots and scallion oil Sauce: Soy Ginger Gluten-Free Sauce: Classic Chili Fish Sauce Allergy: Peanut, Sesame, Shellfish & Soy
Rice Dishes
Lemongrass Chicken Ga Xao Xa Ot
Hand-carved, wok-tossed Red Bird Farm's chicken breast, minced lemongrass, garlic, celery, onions, jalapeños, chili peppers served with jasmine rice Garnish: Cilantro and Scallion Oil GLUTEN-FREE Allergy: Shellfish & Cilantro
Lemongrass Shrimp Tom Xao Xa Ot
Wok-tossed Admiral’s shrimps, minced lemongrass, garlic, celery, onions, jalapeños and chili peppers served with jasmine rice Garnish: Cilantro and scallion oil GLUTEN-FREE Allergy: Shellfish & Cilantro
Chicken & Vegetables Ga Xao Rau Cai
Hand-carved, wok-tossed Red Bird Farm's chicken breast, bok choy, broccoli, napa cabbage, carrots, and minced ginger served with jasmine rice Garnish: Cilantro and Scallion Oil GLUTEN-FREE Allergy: Shellfish & Sesame
Shrimp & Vegetables Tom Xao Rau Cai
Battered and flash-fried Admiral's jumbo shrimps then wok-tossed with bok choy, broccoli, napa cabbage, carrots, and minced ginger served with jasmine rice Garnish: Cilantro and Scallion Oil GLUTEN-FREE Allergy: Shellfish & Sesame
Crispy Five-Spice Hen Ga Xoi Mo
Half Cornish Hen braised in 5-Spice Au Jus broth then flash-fried, served with watercress salad mix, house vinaigrette and jasmine rice Dipping Sauce: Soy Ginger Allergy: Gluten & Soy
Lúa Fried Rice Com Chien Dac Biet
Seasoned rice with diced Red Bird Farm's chicken breast, Duroc pork, egg, napa cabbage, scallion, lemongrass, garlic, and sesame oil Garnish: Crispy Shallots Allergy: Egg, Shellfish, & Sesame
Beef Curry Bo Xao Lan
44 Farm's Premium Angus beef wok-tossed with celery, onions, mushrooms then simmered in coconut curry with glass noodles served with jasmine rice and scallion oil Garnish: Rice patty herb, roasted peanut, and jalapeño Rice patty herb tasting notes: citrus with mild cumin flavor Allergy: Peanut & Gluten
Chicken Curry Ga Xao Lan
Hand-carved Red Bird Farm's chicken breast wok-tossed with celery, onions, mushrooms then simmered in coconut curry with glass noodles, served with jasmine rice and scallion oil Garnish: Rice patty herb, roasted peanuts, and jalapeño Rice patty herb tasting notes: citrus with mild cumin flavor Allergy: Peanut & Gluten
Shrimp Curry Tom Xao Lan
Admiral's jumbo shrimps wok-tossed with celery, onions, mushrooms, then simmered in coconut curry with glass noodles served with jasmine rice and scallion oil Garnish: Rice patty herb, roasted peanuts, and jalapeño Rice patty herb tasting notes: citrus with mild cumin flavor Allergy: Peanut, Shellfish & Gluten
Shaking Chicken Ga Luc Lac
Hand-carved, wok-tossed Red Bird Farm's chicken breast, diced onions, bell peppers, jalapeños, garlic confit, served with watercress salad mix, cherry tomatoes, pickled onions, house vinaigrette and side of jasmine rice Garnish: Cilantro and Scallion Oil Dipping Sauce: Salt & Pepper Lime GLUTEN-FREE OPTIONAL Allergy: Gluten, Dairy & Shellfish
Shaking Shrimp Tom Luc Lac
Wok-tossed battered Admiral's jumbo shrimps, dice onions, bell peppers, jalapeño, garlic confit, served with watercress salad mix, cherry tomatoes, pickled onions, house vinaigrette and side of jasmine rice Garnish: Cilantro and Scallion Oil Dipping Sauce: Salt & Pepper Lime Sauce GLUTEN-FREE Allergy: Dairy & Shellfish
Salt & Pepper Shrimp Tom Rang Muoi
Battered Admiral's jumbo shrimps, flash-fried then wok-tossed with garlic confit, scallion, onions, jalapeño served with watercress salad mix, cherry tomatoes, pickled onions, house vinaigrette and side of jasmine rice Garnish: Cilantro and Scallion Oil Dipping Sauce: Salt & Pepper Lime Sauce GLUTEN-FREE Allergy: Dairy & Shellfish
Noodle Dishes
Lúa Beef Soup Pho Bo
USDA beef stock with rice noodle and 44 Farm's Certified Angus beef (rare) Fully garnished with bean sprouts, onions, green onions, basil, cilantro, rice patty herbs, and jalapeño Rice patty herb tasting notes: Citrus with mild cumin flavor GLUTEN-FREE Hosin Sauce is NOT GLUTEN-FREE Allergy: Cilantro
Lúa Chicken Soup Pho Ga
Red Bird Farm's chicken stock with rice noodle and poached Red Bird Farm's chicken breast Fully garnished with bean sprouts, onions, green onions, basil, cilantro, Viet coriander and jalapeño GLUTEN-FREE Allergy: Cilantro
Lúa Shrimp Soup Pho Tom
Admiral's jumbo shrimps (6) poached in chicken or beef stock with rice noodle Fully garnished with bean sprouts, onions, green onions, basil, cilantro, rice paddy herbs, and jalapeño Rice patty herb tasting notes: Citrus with mild cumin flavor GLUTEN-FREE Allergy: Shellfish and Cilantro
Beef Broad Egg Noodle Mi Xao Mem Bo
Wok-tossed 44 Farm's Premium Angus beef with wide egg noodles, bok choy, snow pea tips, napa cabbage, broccoli, carrots, cremini mushrooms, and crispy shallots Garnish: Cilantro Allergy: Egg, Gluten, Sesame, & Shellfish
Chicken Broad Egg Noodle Mi Xao Mem Ga
Wok-tossed Red Bird Farm's chicken breast with wide egg noodles, bok choy, snow pea tips, napa cabbage, broccoli, carrots, cremini mushrooms, and crispy shallots Garnish: Cilantro Allergy: Egg, Gluten, Sesame, & Shellfish
Shrimp Broad Egg Noodle Mi Xao Mềm Tom
Wok-tossed Admiral's battered jumbo shrimps with wide egg noodles , bok choy, snow pea tips, napa cabbage, broccoli, carrots, cremini mushrooms, and crispy shallots Garnish: Cilantro Allergy: Egg, Gluten, Sesame, & Shellfish
Chicken Garlic Egg Noodle Mi Xao Toi Ga
Hand-carved, wok-tossed Red Bird Farm's chicken breast with egg noodles, bok choy, broccoli, and napa cabbage Garnish: Cilantro Allergy: Dairy, Gluten, & Shellfish
Shrimp Garlic Egg Noodle Mi Xao Toi Tom
Battered Admiral's jumbo shrimps flash-fried then wok-tossed with bok choy, broccoli, and napa cabbage Garnish: Cilantro Allergy: Dairy, Gluten, & Shellfish
Wok-tossed Shrimp Rice Noodle Hu Tieu Xao Tom
Battered Admiral's jumbo shrimps flash-fried then wok-tossed with wide RICE noodles, snow pea tips, onions, and minced ginger Garnish: Cilantro Allergy: Gluten, Sesame, & Shellfish
Vermicelli Bowls
Crispy Pork Egg Rolls Bun Cha Gio
Note: We use Duroc pork (Compart) due to its superior quality and tenderness compared to commodity pork. Pork cuts from Duroc pigs are deep red and richly marbled. Subsequently, our eggrolls will have a PINKISH tone even after fully cooked. Crispy Pork Eggroll Vermicelli served with spring salad mix, bean sprouts, cilantro, cucumbers, mint, and pickled carrots Garnish: Crispy shallots, roasted peanuts, and scallion oil Allergy: Egg, Glute, Peanut, & Soy
Grilled Chicken Bun Ga Nuong
Grilled Red Bird Farm's Chicken breast with vermicelli, spring salad mix, bean sprouts, cilantro, cucumbers, mint, and pickled carrots Garnish: Roasted peanuts, crispy shallots, and scallion oil Allergy: Gluten, Peanut, & Soy
44 Farms Premium Angus Seared Beef Bun Bo Xao
Seared 44 Farm's Premium Angus beef with vermicelli, spring salad mix, bean sprouts, cilantro, cucumbers, mint, and pickled carrots Garnish: Roasted peanuts and crispy shallots Sauce: Classic Chili Fish Sauce GLUTEN-FREE OPTIONAL Allergy: Peanut & Gluten
Grilled Duroc Pork Bun Thit Nuong
Grilled lemongrass Duroc pork with vermicelli, spring salad mix, bean sprouts, cilantro, cucumbers, mint, and pickled carrots Garnish: Roasted peanuts, crispy shallots, and scallion oil Sauce: Classic Chili Fish Sauce Allergy: Gluten, Peanut, & Soy
Wok-tossed Admiral's Shrimp Bun Tom Xao
Battered Admiral's jumbo shrimps flash-fried then wok-tossed served with vermicelli, spring salad mix, bean sprouts, cilantro, cucumbers, mint, and pickled carrots Garnish: Roasted peanuts and crispy shallots Sauce: Classic Chili Fish Sauce GLUTEN-FREE Allergy: Peanut & Shellfish
Wok-tossed Lemongrass Chicken Bun Ga Xao
Wok-tossed lemongrass Red Bird Farm's Chicken breast with vermicelli, spring salad mix, bean sprouts, cilantro, cucumbers, mint, and pickled carrots Garnish: Roasted peanuts and crispy shallots Sauce: Classic Chili Fish sauce GLUTEN-FREE Allergy: Peanut and Shellfish
Kid's Menu 12 & Under
Kid's Chicken Garlic Noodle Mi Xao Toi Ga
Hand-carved, wok-tossed Red Bird Farm's chicken breast with egg noodles, broccoli, and carrots Allergy: Egg, Soy & Gluten
Kid's Fried Rice
Seasoned rice wok-tossed with Duroc pork, Red Bird Farm's chicken, egg, broccoli, and carrots with choice of crispy pork or vegan eggroll Allergy: Egg, Gluten, Soy, & Sesame
Kid's Lúa Beef Pho Bo or Chicken Pho Ga w/ Spring Roll
Choice of Pho: 44 Farm's Premium Angus beef or Red Bird Farm's poached chicken breast Choice of Spring Roll: Shrimp, Pork, or Tofu with sunbutter sauce Choice of Beverage: Fountain drink or organic juice Shrimp and tofu spring rolls are GLUTEN-FREE if dipped with classic chili fish sauce Allergy: Soy & Gluten Soup is NOT GARNISHED
Extras
Large Garlic Noodles
Wok-tossed garlic egg noodle VEGAN-OPTIONAL Allergy: Gluten, Dairy, & Shellfish
Regular Garlic Noodles
Wok-tossed garlic egg noodle VEGAN-OPTIONAL Allergy: Gluten, Dairy, & Shellfish
Bowl of Broth
Choice of Red Bird Farm's chicken or USDA beef broth GLUTEN-FREE
Side Of Curry Sauce
Creamy coconut curry. VEGAN.
Fried Egg
Large Steam Vegetables
Steamed farm fresh vegetables GLUTEN-FREE
Regular Steam Vegetables
Steamed farm fresh vegetables GLUTEN FREE
Large Wok-Tossed Vegetables
Wok-tossed farm fresh vegetables VEGAN OPTIONAL GLUTEN-FREE
Regular Wok-Tossed Vegetables
Wok-tossed farm fresh vegetables VEGAN OPTIONAL GLUTEN-FREE
Side Fried Rice
Rice, eggs, and scallions
Spring Salad Mix
Select local farm fresh salad mix with house vinaigrette GLUTEN FREE
Sweet Potato Chips
GLUTEN FREE
Coconut Sticky Rice
Steamed and lightly pan seared coconut sticky rice GLUTEN FREE
Large Viet Salad
Shredded green & red cabbage, Viet coriander, pickled carrot, onion and house dressing. Garnish: Roasted peanuts, crispy shallots, cilantro Sauce: Ginger Chili Fish Sauce GLUTEN FREE Allergy: Peanut
Regular Viet Salad
Shredded green & red cabbage, Viet coriander, pickled carrot, onion and house dressing. Garnish: Roasted peanuts, crispy shallots, cilantro Sauce: Ginger Chili Fish Sauce GLUTEN FREE Allergy: Peanut
Side Jasmine Rice
Togos
Beverages
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
Stubborn Sodas
Stubborn Soda is a line of delicious crafted sodas made with high-quality ingredients in bold and unexpected flavor combinations. We believe that to create something great, you've got to do it the Stubborn way. That's why our sodas are made with natural flavors as well as Fair Trade Certified Cane Sugar.
Iced Teas
CatSpring Yaupon & Tea Sip Organic
Tractor Organic Beverages
Certified organic, non-GMO and made from only real ingredients. Delightfully refreshing drinks rooted in sustainable farm practices.
Lúa Cold Brew Iced Coconut Coffee
Cold Brew coffee with creamy coconut condensed milk. Our beans are custom roasted from Houston's own Luce Coffee Roasters! Bold, strong and Vegan!
Lúa Cold Brew Iced Coffee
Small Coconut Water
Honest Kids Organic Juice
Organic and half the sugar.
Tea Sip Organic Hot Tea
Topo Chico M 500ml
Topo Chico Sparkling Mineral Water has been bottled at the source in Monterrey, Mexico, since 1895.
Richard's Sparkling Rainwater
Cold-pressed, long-lasting bubbles. Dripping Springs, TX.
Just Water
100% mountain-sourced spring water and plant-based packaging.
Wine
Val D'Oca Prosecco (Split 187ml)
Veneto. Italy. Off-dry. This prosecco is a crisp sparkling wine bursting with fragrant aromas of white stone fruits, apple, and wildflowers.
J Lohr Chardonnay (1/2 BT 375ml)
Riverstone Arroyo Seco. Monterey, California. Dry. A fresh, youthful and textured Chardonnay with flavors of white peach, floral, citrus, baking spices and honey.
J Lohr Seven Oaks Paso Robles Cabernet (1/2 BT 375ml)
Central Coast. California. Bone dry. This red wine has deep flavors of black cherry, cassis, and toasted pastry with a soft, juicy mouthfeel and long finish. Pairs well with grilled meats or dishes with pepper.
J Vineyards Pinot Noir (1/2 BT 375ml)
Sonoma County. Monterey. Santa Barbara. California. Dry. This red wine has aromatic notes of exotic spice, cherry preserves and black tea. The palate is plush, jammy and ripe with flavors of spicy black pepper, cola and plum.
Whispering Angel Rosé (1/2 BT 375ml)
Provence. France. Bone dry. This premium rosé is a pleasing pale pink with a rewarding flavor profile that is full, lush and smooth. Made from Grenache, Cinsault and Rolle (Vermentino), this wine is highly approachable and enjoyable with a wide range of dishes.
Baron De Ley Rioja (BT 750ml)
La Rioja region. Spain. Medium sweet. This Mediterranean-style Rioja is a red wine with intense aromas of red berries and vanilla. Soft round tannins and long fruity finish. Pairs well with pork, vegetables and spices.
Cline Mourvèdre Rosé (BT 750ml)
Central Coast. California. Off-dry. In tradition French style, this rose is picked early and pressed immediately with Mourvèdre grapes. It has aromas of fresh strawberry, watermelon and floral notes. Packed with fresh fruit flavor and a crisp finish, this light bodied wine is a very refreshing.
Cline Seven Richlands Chardonnay (BT 750ml)
Sonoma County. California. Dry. This white wine is full of ripened fruit flavors from apple, lemon, pineapple, and a hint of apricot. Rich with texture and lingering finish. Pairs well with any dish.
J Lohr Bay Mist White Riesling (BT 750ml)
Arroyo Seco, Monterey. California. Medium sweet. White wine has aromas of honeysuckle, ripe pear and apple, Meyer lemon, and lychee. Natural carbonation. Pairs well with spicy food.
Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc (BT 750ml)
Marlborough region. New Zealand. Dry. White wine that has the refreshing flavors of passion fruit, melon, and grapefruit. Pairs well with seafood.
Meiomi Rose (BT 750ml)
California. Dry. Richly layered rosé that has both floral aromas and fruit flavors. Pairs well with chicken.
Oyster Bay Pinot Gris (BT 750ml)
Hawke’s Bay, New Zealand. Medium Sweet. Delightfully fragrant summer florals with subtle spice and refreshing citrus.
Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc (BT 750ml)
Marlborough. New Zealand. Dry. This white wine features citrus notes and tropical flavors that finishes with a lingering zest. Pairs well with chicken and seafood.
Storypoint Pinot Noir (BT 750ml)
California. Bone dry. This plush and fruit forward red wine is robust with notes of toasted oak, espresso and toffee yet balanced with layers of dark plum and blackberry. Pairs well with grilled meats and mushrooms.
Talbott Chardonnay (BT 750ml)
Monterey, California. Dry. This white wine is fruit forward. Once open aromas of oak, butterscotch and brioche delivers initially but is followed by layers of apple, pear and pineapple. Warm spices follow through to a bright and creamy finish. Pairs well with chicken and seafood.
Beer (cans)
EH Buckle Bunny | Cream Ale
This little Cream Ale is pretty much for everyone. Great for a hot summer’s day or a hot winter’s night. Light, refreshing and crisp. Double Hop IPA. Citrus. Tropical. ABV 6.8% Made of Barley, Wheat, Oats.
EH Mini Boss | IPA
This double dry hopped IPA is jammed full of citrus and tropical notes. Citra and Mosaic hops join forces in this fruity IPA to warp your senses to aromaland. The fifth dimension of flavor awaits.
Karbach Crawford Bock | Lager
German Lager Amber Bock. ABV 4.5% Made of Barley, multiple malts.
Karbach Love Street | Kölsch-style Blonde
Kolsch Style Blonde. Clean malt. German hop. ABV 4.9% Made of Pale Malt and Wheat.
SA Art Car | IPA
Art Car IPA is an American IPA featuring a blend of both new and old hop varieties from the Pacific Northwest. The nose is a blend of apricot and tropical fruit and mango. The taste starts with a big bitter blood orange that morphs into mangos and sweet tropical fruits. There is a lightly sweet malt body that allows the hops to shine while maintaining a nice complexity to the flavors.
SA Lawnmower | German-style Kölsch
Stella Artois | Lager
Stella Artois is an authentic imported Belgian lager beer. This premium imported beer is brewed in Belgium and made with light barley malt and Tomahawk and Saaz hops. The brewing process lends to a wonderful floral aroma well-balanced malt sweetness crisp hop bitterness and a soft dry finish. Stella Artois Belgian beer is brewed with over 600 years of expertise and has 5.0 ABV per 11.2 fluid ounce serving. This six pack of beer cans is perfect for social gatherings with friends and pairs well with steak mussels and chocolate desserts. Pour this canned beer in a Stella Artois Chalice for the most authentic and traditional drinking experience.
Larva h Yule Shoot Your Eye Out
Galveston Tiki Wheat
Happy Hour
Sabé Moscow Mule
Our Moscow Mule is made from a homemade ginger beer recipe that builds in spice as the bubbles unlock the flavors and aromas. 13.1% ABV. Gluten-free, all-natural.
Sabé Margarita
Our Margarita is true to the agave with no triple sec or orange liqueur overpowering the agave notes. Enjoy hints of roasted agave, tartness from lime, and sweetness from cane sugar. 14% ABV. Gluten-free, all-natural.
Gluten-Free Menu
Gluten-Free Introductions
Gluten-Free Salads
Tofu Viet Salad Goi Dau Hu
Non-GMO and preservative-free tofu tossed with Viet coriander, shredded green & red cabbage, pickled carrots, onions and house dressing Garnish: Roasted peanuts, crispy shallots, cilantro, and sweet potato chips Sauce: Classic Chili Fish Sauce Allergy: Peanut, Soy, Shellfish
Viet Chicken Salad Goi Ga
Poached Red Bird Farm's chicken breast tossed with Viet coriander, shredded green & red cabbage, pickled carrot, onion and house dressing Garnish: Roasted peanuts, crispy shallots, cilantro, and sweet potato chips Sauce: Ginger Chili Fish Sauce GLUTEN-FREE Allergy: Peanut, Shellfish
Gluten-Free Plant Based
Salt & Pepper Tofu Dau Hu Rang Muoi
VEGAN-OPTIONAL Crispy wok-tossed Non-GMO preservative-free tofu, onions, garlic confit, jalapeño, served with watercress salad mix, house vinaigrette, and side of jasmine rice Garnish: Cilantro Dipping sauce: Salt and Pepper Lime Allergy: Dairy
Lemongrass Tofu Dau Hu Xao Xa Ot
VEGAN-OPTIONAL Wok-tossed Non-GMO preservative-free tofu, minced lemongrass, garlic, celery, cremini mushroom, onions, jalapeño, chili pepper served with jasmine rice Garnish: scallion oil GLUTEN-FREE Allergy: Soy, Shellfish
Lúa Veggie Fried Rice Com Chien Chay
No Vegan or Vegetarian Option Available Seasoned rice with eggs, carrots, cremini mushrooms, broccoli, napa cabbage, minced lemongrass, garlic, and sesame oil Garnish: Crispy shallots GLUTEN-FREE Allergy: Egg, Shellfish, & Sesame
Tofu & Vegetables Dau Hu Xao Rau Cai
VEGAN-Optional Wok-tossed Non-GMO preservative-free tofu with bok choy, broccoli, napa cabbage, carrots, minced ginger served with jasmine rice Garnish: cilantro and scallion oil GLUTEN-FREE OPTIONAL Allergy: Soy, Shellfish & Sesame
Veggie Medley Vermicelli Bun Xao Rau Cai
GLUTEN-FREE OPTIONAL: BRAGG LIQUID AMINO Wok-tossed snow pea tips, broccoli, carrots, celery, cremini mushroom served with vermicelli, salad mix, bean sprouts, cilantro, cucumber, mint, and pickle carrots Garnish: Roasted peanuts, crispy shallots and scallion oil Sauce: Soy Ginger Gluten-Free Sauce: Classic Chili Fish Sauce Allergy: Peanut, Sesame, Shellfish & Soy
Wok-tossed Tofu Vermicelli Bun Xao Dau Hu
VEGAN-OPTIONAL Wok-tossed Non-GMO preservative-free tofu, onions, celery, broccoli, carrots, cremini mushrooms served with vermicelli, watercress salad mix, bean sprouts, cilantro, cucumbers, mint, and pickle carrots Garnish: Crispy shallots, roasted peanuts, and scallion oil Sauce: Soy Ginger Allergy: Gluten, Peanut, Shellfish & Soy
Gluten-Free Rice Dishes
Shrimp & Vegetables Tom Xao Rau Cai
Battered and flash-fried Admiral's jumbo shrimps then wok-tossed with bok choy, broccoli, napa cabbage, carrots, and minced ginger served with jasmine rice Garnish: Cilantro and Scallion Oil GLUTEN-FREE Allergy: Shellfish & Sesame
Chicken & Vegetables Ga Xao Rau Cai
Hand-carved, wok-tossed Red Bird Farm's chicken breast, bok choy, broccoli, napa cabbage, carrots, and minced ginger served with jasmine rice Garnish: Cilantro and Scallion Oil GLUTEN-FREE Allergy: Shellfish & Sesame
Lemongrass Chicken Ga Xao Xa Ot
Hand-carved, wok-tossed Red Bird Farm's chicken breast, minced lemongrass, garlic, celery, onions, jalapeños, chili peppers served with jasmine rice Garnish: Cilantro and Scallion Oil GLUTEN-FREE Allergy: Shellfish & Cilantro
Lemongrass Beef Bo Xao Xa Ot
44 Farm's Premium Angus Beef seared with minced lemongrass, garlic, celery, onions, jalpeños and chili peppers, served with jasmine rice Garnish: Cilantro and Scallion Oil GLUTEN-FREE Allergy: Shellfish & Cilantro
Lemongrass Shrimp Tom Xao Xa Ot
Wok-tossed Admiral’s shrimps, minced lemongrass, garlic, celery, onions, jalapeños and chili peppers served with jasmine rice Garnish: Cilantro and scallion oil GLUTEN-FREE Allergy: Shellfish & Cilantro
Shaking Shrimp Tom Luc Lac
Wok-tossed battered Admiral's jumbo shrimps, dice onions, bell peppers, jalapeño, garlic confit, served with watercress salad mix, cherry tomatoes, pickled onions, house vinaigrette and side of jasmine rice Garnish: Cilantro and Scallion Oil Dipping Sauce: Salt & Pepper Lime Sauce GLUTEN-FREE Allergy: Dairy & Shellfish
Salt & Pepper Shrimp Tom Rang Muoi
Battered Admiral's jumbo shrimps, flash-fried then wok-tossed with garlic confit, scallion, onions, jalapeño served with watercress salad mix, cherry tomatoes, pickled onions, house vinaigrette and side of jasmine rice Garnish: Cilantro and Scallion Oil Dipping Sauce: Salt & Pepper Lime Sauce GLUTEN-FREE Allergy: Dairy & Shellfish
Gluten-Free Noodle Dishes
Lúa Beef Soup Pho Bo
USDA beef stock with rice noodle and 44 Farm's Certified Angus beef (rare) Fully garnished with bean sprouts, onions, green onions, basil, cilantro, rice patty herbs, and jalapeño Rice patty herb tasting notes: Citrus with mild cumin flavor GLUTEN-FREE Hosin Sauce is NOT GLUTEN-FREE Allergy: Cilantro
Lúa Chicken Soup Pho Ga
Red Bird Farm's chicken stock with rice noodle and poached Red Bird Farm's chicken breast Fully garnished with bean sprouts, onions, green onions, basil, cilantro, Viet coriander and jalapeño GLUTEN-FREE Allergy: Cilantro
Lúa Shrimp Soup Pho Tom
Admiral's jumbo shrimps (6) poached in chicken or beef stock with rice noodle Fully garnished with bean sprouts, onions, green onions, basil, cilantro, rice paddy herbs, and jalapeño Rice patty herb tasting notes: Citrus with mild cumin flavor GLUTEN-FREE Allergy: Shellfish and Cilantro
Gluten-Free Vermicelli Bowls
44 Farms Premium Angus Seared Beef Bun Bo Xao
Seared 44 Farm's Premium Angus beef with vermicelli, spring salad mix, bean sprouts, cilantro, cucumbers, mint, and pickled carrots Garnish: Roasted peanuts and crispy shallots Sauce: Classic Chili Fish Sauce GLUTEN-FREE OPTIONAL Allergy: Peanut & Gluten
Wok-tossed Admiral's Shrimp Bun Tom Xao
Battered Admiral's jumbo shrimps flash-fried then wok-tossed served with vermicelli, spring salad mix, bean sprouts, cilantro, cucumbers, mint, and pickled carrots Garnish: Roasted peanuts and crispy shallots Sauce: Classic Chili Fish Sauce GLUTEN-FREE Allergy: Peanut & Shellfish
Wok-tossed Lemongrass Chicken Bun Ga Xao
Wok-tossed lemongrass Red Bird Farm's Chicken breast with vermicelli, spring salad mix, bean sprouts, cilantro, cucumbers, mint, and pickled carrots Garnish: Roasted peanuts and crispy shallots Sauce: Classic Chili Fish sauce GLUTEN-FREE Allergy: Peanut and Shellfish
Gluten-Free Kids Menu 12 & Under
Kid's Lúa Beef or Chicken Pho w/ GF Springroll
Choice of Pho: 44 Farm's Premium Angus beef or Red Bird Farm's poached chicken breast Choice of Spring Roll: Shrimp, Pork, or Tofu with sunbutter sauce Choice of Beverage: Fountain drink or organic juice Shrimp and tofu spring rolls are GLUTEN-FREE if dipped with classic chili fish sauce Allergy: Soy & Gluten Soup is NOT GARNISHED
Leven Gluten-Free Dessert
GF Lemon Lavender Tea Loaf
A delicate loaf with a blend of rice flour and potato starch. Flavored with a light sweetness, this is finished off with a balance of zest and a sprinkle of lavender flowers. Pairs well with a cup of our Teasip hot tea. INGREDIENTS: white rice flour, potato starch, sorghum, millet, potato flour, xanthan gum, pectin, free range eggs, baker's sugar, clarified butter, coconut milk, vanilla extract, baking powder, almond extract, kosher salt, lemon icing (powdered sugar, organic lemon juice, organic lemon zest, organic orange zest), whole dried lavender flowers, non-gmo sunflower oil spray (sunflower oil, sunflower lecithin, natural flavor) Allergy: Dairy, Egg, Nut
GF Maple Carrot Tea Loaf
If you love carrot cake, this loaf is for you. The moist combination of unsulfered molasses, clarified butter, and maple icing takes you on a trip. Gluten free is just the added bonus. INGREDIENTS: white rice flour, millet flour, sorghum flour, potato starch, xanthan gum, evaporated cane sugar, unsulphured molasses, egg, clarified butter, almond meal, baking soda, baking powder (aluminum free), cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, kosher salt, gluten free vanilla extract, carrots, pecans, maple icing (powdered sugar, coconut milk, gluten free vanilla extract, kosher salt, maple extract)\ Allergy: Dairy, Nut, Egg
GF Gingerdoodle Cookie
When you're not the only one that loves gingersnap and snickerdoodle. This blend of both worlds takes the cake on your tastebuds. Fresh ginger, unsulfered molasses, and cinnamon. What can go wrong? INGREDIENTS: sweet rice flour, gluten free oat flour, sorghum flour, cornstarch, potato starch, xanthan gum, evaporated cane, sugar, clarified butter, coconut oil, unsulphured molasses, egg, fresh ginger, ground ginger, cinnamon, garam masala, baking soda, kosher salt Allergy: Dairy, Nut, Egg
GF Mexican Chocolate Brownie
Leven's perfection brownie made with organic dark chocolate, cane sugar, and a blend of gluten free base. An amazing combination of almond, vanilla, and coffee extracts is finished with ancho chili powder, making this brownie a must try. INGREDIENTS: brown rice flour, sorghum, gluten free oat flour, potato starch, tapioca starch, 72% organic dark chocolate, clarified butter, organic cane sugar, free range eggs, almond meal, coffee extract, vanilla extract, ancho chili powder, kosher salt, baking soda, ground ceylon cinnamon, non-gmo sunflower oil spray (sunflower oil, sunflower lecithin, natural flavor) Allergy: Dairy, Nut, Egg
GF Oatmeal Chocolate Cowboy Cookie
A different approach on the classic oatmeal cookie. Made with a gluten free blend of flour and starches, gluten free oats, and unsulfered molasses. The finishing touches of organic coconut flakes and toasted pecan pieces make this cookie one of a kind. INGREDIENTS: sweet rice flour, sorghum, gluten free oat flour, cornstarch, potato starch, xanthan gum, baker's sugar, 72% organic dark chocolate, almond meal, free range eggs, clarified butter, gluten free rolled oats, unsulfured molasses, honey, organic coconut flakes, toasted pecan pieces, vanilla extract, almond extract, baking soda, kosher salt, ground nutmeg Allergy: Dairy, Egg, Nut
GF Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
A nod to Scottish oat cakes, oatmeal raisin has become a classic cookie. Better yet this gluten-free version can't decide if it's a breakfast or dessert. Try one after OR before your meal. Ingredients: Coconut oil (virgin), clarified butter, sugar, molasses, honey, vanilla extract, almond extract, eggs, almond meal, baking soda, kosher salt, cinnamon, rolled oats, raisins, flour (sweet rice flour, sorghum flour, oat flour, cornstarch, potato starch, xanthum gum).
GF Sea Salt Chocolate Chip Cookie
A delicate dark chocolate cookie, made with a combination of rice flour and gluten free oat flour. Lactose free, honey, and finished off with sea salt. INGREDIENTS: sweet rice flour, sorghum, gluten free oat flour, cornstarch, potato starch, xanthan gum, 72% organic dark chocolate, baker's sugar, clarified butter, free range eggs, organic coconut oil, almond meal, unsulfured molasses, honey, vanilla extract, baking soda, kosher salt, ground nutmeg, almond extract, sea salt Allergy: Dairy, Egg, Nut
VEGAN Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie
Looking for a vegan option? We've got a soft cookie with peanut butter and chocolate chips. What's not to love. INGREDIENTS: gluten free oats, peanut butter, coconut, coconut sugar, flaxseed meal, distilled water, honey, cinnamon, chocolate chips, vanilla extract, baking powder (aluminum free), salt. Allergy: peanut
Catering
Introduction
Summer Spring Rolls (20)
Our Spring Rolls are hand-rolled fresh daily. Rice paper filled with salad mix, bean sprouts, mint, cilantro, and vermicelli noodle. If 2 proteins selected, quantities will be 1/2 and 1/2. If 3 proteins selected, quantities will be 1/3 - 1/3 - 1/3.
Summer Spring Rolls (30)
Our Spring Rolls are hand-rolled fresh daily. Rice paper filled with salad mix, bean sprouts, mint, cilantro, and vermicelli noodle. If 2 proteins selected, quantities will be 1/2 and 1/2. If 3 proteins selected, quantities will be 1/3 - 1/3 - 1/3.
Summer Spring Rolls (40)
Our Spring Rolls are hand-rolled fresh daily. Rice paper filled with salad mix, bean sprouts, mint, cilantro, and vermicelli noodle. If 2 proteins selected, quantities will be 1/2 and 1/2. If 3 proteins selected, quantities will be 1/3 - 1/3 - 1/3.
Crispy Egg Rolls (25)
Crispy Egg Rolls (60)
Crispy Egg Rolls (75)
Crispy Egg Rolls (100)
Coconut Sticky Rice (10)
Coconut Sticky Rice (15)
Crispy Vegan Rolls (25)
Crispy Vegan Rolls (60)
Crispy Vegan Rolls (75)
Crispy Vegan Rolls (100)
Viet Dumpling Soup (regular)
Viet Dumpling Soup (large)
Viet Dumpling Soup (XL)
Wok-tossed Veggies GF (regular)
Wok-tossed Veggies GF (large)
Wok-tossed Veggies GF (XL)
Steamed Veggies (regular)
Steamed Veggies (large)
Steamed Veggies (XL)
Salad
Noodle Tray
Tofu Veggie Broad Noodle (regular)
Tofu Veggie Broad Noodle (large)
Tofu Broad Noodle (XL)
Chicken Broad Noodle (regular)
Chicken Broad Noodle (large)
Chicken Broad Noodle (XL)
Beef Broad Noodle (regular)
Beef Broad Noodle (large)
Beef Broad Noodle (XL)
Shrimp Broad Noodle (regular)
Shrimp Broad Noodle (large)
Shrimp Broad Noodle (XL)
Veggie Garlic Noodle (regular)
Veggie Garlic Noodle (large)
Veggie Garlic Noodle (XL)
Rice Tray
Lemongrass Chicken (regular)
Lemongrass Chicken (large)
Lemongrass Chicken (XL)
Shaking Chicken (regular)
Shaking Chicken (large)
Shaking Chicken (XL)
Shaking Beef (regular)
Shaking Beef (large)
Shaking Beef (XL)
Salt & Pepper Shrimp (regular)
Salt & Pepper Shrimp (large)
Salt & Pepper Shrimp (XL)
Crispy Five-Spice Hen (regular)
Crispy Five-Spice Hen (large)
Crispy Five-Spice Hen (XL)
Chicken Curry (regular)
Chicken Curry (large)
Chicken Curry (XL)
Lemongrass Tofu (regular)
Lemongrass Tofu (large)
Lemongrass Tofu (XL)
Shaking Tofu (regular)
Shaking Tofu (large)
Shaking Tofu (XL)
Salt & Pepper Tofu (regular)
Salt & Pepper Tofu (large)
Salt & Pepper Tofu (XL)
Tofu Curry (regular)
Tofu Curry (large)
Tofu Curry (XL)
Jasmine Rice (regular)
Jasmine Rice (large)
Jasmine Rice (XL)
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Farm to Wok fresh - Scratch kitchen featuring farm fresh produce, select organics, quality proteins raised with vegetarian diets, cage-free, antibiotic and hormone, select Non-GMO, and foods devoid of msg.
1540 West Alabama, Suite 300, HOUSTON, TX 77006