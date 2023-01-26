LuBobs Family Restaurant

Restaurant info

Built in 1963 by Glenn and Savannah Hickey, the Hickey family operated as Hickey's Restaurant until 1989. After Glenn's passing, Savannah Hickey sold to Bob Funderburk and his sister Helen Louise Anderson on March 31, 1989, and was rebranded as LuBobs. LuBobs has always had a strong local clientele as well as travelers from I-70 and IL Rte. 127. At LuBobs you will find breakfast, sandwiches, dinners, pizza, homemade pies and soft freeze any time of day. LuBobs has always strived to be affordable and top quality and is known as the "Home of Homemade". We have become known far and wide for great breakfasts with our signature rope sausage, Paul Bunyan skillets and the best ever pancakes. Biscuits and made-from-scratch sausage gravy, horse shoes and pony shoes are all-time favorites as well as our homemade fruit and cream pies.