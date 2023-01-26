Restaurant header imageView gallery

LuBobs Family Restaurant

1604 IL-127, Greenville, IL 62246

Greenville, IL 62246

Popular Items

Ponyshoe
Grand Burger
Horseshoe

Breakfast Specials

Paul Bunyan Skillet

$11.50

Three eggs, meat, potatoes, and bread all covered in gravy, cheese, mushrooms, peppers, and onions

Lu-Bob's Special

$8.99

Two eggs, meat, potatoes, and toast

Lu-Bob's Platter

$10.50

Three buttermilk pancakes, three eggs, and meat

Steak & Eggs

$15.75

4 oz. Ribeye, two eggs, potatoes, and toast

Corned Beef Hash

$8.99

Served with three eggs and toast

Omelets

Whole Lotta Cheese

$9.50

Bacon & Cheese

$10.50

Sausage & Cheese

$10.50

Ham & Cheese

$10.50

Grand

$11.99

Bacon, tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, and cheese sauce

Western

$10.99

Ham, tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, and cheese

Batter-Based

Full Stack

$7.50

Three pancakes

Short Stack

$5.99

Two pancakes

One pancake

$4.75

Waffle

$7.75

Full French Toast

$7.65

Three pieces of French toast made with our special egg-batter recipe

Half French Toast

$6.50

Two pieces of French toast made with our egg-batter recipe

One piece French Toast

$4.75

One piece of French toast made with our egg-batter recipe

Silver Dollar Pancakes

$6.75

Biscuits & Gravy

1/4 B & G

$3.25

1/2 B & G

$4.25

Full B & G

$5.60

Breakfast Ala Carte

Toast

$3.99

Bagel

$4.50

Breakfast meat

$4.15

Breakfast potatoes

$4.15

Half Oatmeal

$3.99

Full Oatmeal

$4.75

Pecan Cinnamon Roll

$4.50

One egg

$1.75

Two eggs

$3.50

One egg & toast

$4.25

Two eggs & toast

$5.25

Two eggs, meat, & toast

$6.99

Two eggs, potatoes, & toast

$6.50

One egg, toast, & coffee

$6.25

One egg, potatoes, & toast

$5.50

One egg, meat, & toast

$5.99

Breakfast Sandwiches

Egg, Meat, & Toast Sandwich

$5.99

Egg & Toast Sandwich

$4.50

Appetizers

Full Fried Mushrooms

$7.75

Hand-breaded mushrooms

Half Fried Mushrooms

$4.50

Hand-breaded mushrooms

Full Onion Rings

$7.99

Hand-breaded onion rings

Half Onion Rings

$4.75

Hand-breaded onions rings

Full Potato Skins

$7.99

Two fried potato skins covered with cheddar cheese and bacon

Half Potato Skins

$4.75

One fried potato skin covered with cheddar cheese and bacon

Mini Tacos

$7.75

Twelve

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.99

Six

Combo Basket

$13.50

An assortment of toasted raviolis, onions rings, fried mushrooms, mozzarella sticks, and mini tacos

Jalapeno Poppers

$8.25

Pepper Jack Snake Bites

$6.99

Tater Tot Barrels

$6.99

Shoes & Strips

Horseshoe

$13.50

Ponyshoe

$10.95

Chicken Strips

$10.95

Melts

Patty Melt

$10.50

Ground beef, cheese, and chopped onion served on rye toast

Grand Melt

$11.00

Ground beef, tomato, bacon, and chopped onion served on rye toast

Super Melt

$11.25

Sliced turkey, tomato, bacon, and dressing served on rye toast

Tuna Melt

$10.50

Tuna salad, tomato, and cheese served on rye toast

Burgers & Dogs

Old Fashioned Steak Burger

$9.50

Cheeseburger

$10.50

Double Cheeseburger

$12.75

Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.75

Grand Burger

$11.15

Mozzarella cheese, sauteed onions, and mushrooms

Paul Bunyan 3-D Burger

$11.99

Double-decker burger with cheddar cheese and bacon

Sausage Burger

$9.50

Cheeseburger & bowl chiili

$10.75

Corn Dog w/ Fries

$7.15

Sandwiches

Prime Rib Sandwich

$15.75

4 oz. Prime Rib on a toasted bun

Grand Club

$11.99

Sliced turkey, ham, and bacon with American cheese, lettuce, and tomato between three slices of toast

Philidelphia Pita

$10.75

Roast beef, turkey, or ham with sauteed onions and mushrooms all covered in mozzarella cheese on grilled pita bread

Chicken Filet

$10.75

Breaded or grilled boneless chicken filet served on a toasted bun

Fish Filet

$10.50

Reuben

$11.75

Corned beef brisket with all the toppings on grilled rye bread

BLT

$9.50

Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Grilled Cheese w/ Veggie Soup

$8.25

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$9.99

Grilled Turkey & Cheese

$9.99

Philly Cheese Steak

$11.99

Tenderloin Sandwich

$10.25

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$9.75

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$9.50

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.75

Salads & Soup

Chef Salad

$9.99

Ham, turkey, cheese, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, and boiled egg with your choice of dressing

Taco Salad

$10.50

Seasoned beef with cheese, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, sour cream, and salsa

Soup of the Day

Dinners

Beef & Noodles

$11.95

Chicken & Noodles

$11.95

Beef Manhattan

$11.50

Pork Manhattan

$11.50

Liver & Onions

$11.99

Meatloaf

$14.75

Ground Sirloin

$13.75

Western Style Pork Chop

$14.50

Country Ham Steak

$17.99

21 Piece Fried Shrimp

$10.99

Catfish

$12.75

Grilled Salmon

$18.99

Jumbo Fried Shrimp

$16.99

Grilled Shrimp

$17.50

Half Fried Chicken

$16.50

Quarter Fried Chicken

$11.95

Chicken Gizzards

$15.25

Chicken Livers

$15.25

Deep Fried Walleye

$11.75

Swiss Steak

$14.50

Country Fried Steak

$14.99

Chicken Fried Steak

$15.25

Chicken Fried Chicken

$15.25

Grilled Chicken Breast

$12.99

Baked Cod

$17.50

Texas-Sized Chicken Fried Steak

$18.50

Ham & Beans

$11.75Out of stock

Homemade Pasta

Lasagna

$15.25

Spaghetti & Meat Sauce

$15.25

Pizza

12" Cheese

$14.00

16" Cheese

$16.30

Personal Pan Pizza

$5.50

Side Items

Side Salad

$5.50

Fries

$4.99

Bowl Chili

$5.50

Green beans

$3.75

Corn

$3.75

Cole slaw

$3.75

Applesauce

$3.75

Peaches

$3.75

Pears

$3.75

Cup of veggie soup

$3.50

Cup of chili

$4.50

Mashed potatoes

$3.75

Baked potato

$5.50

Hashbrowns

$4.15

American fries

$4.15

Potato salad

$3.75

Macaroni salad

$3.75

Cottage cheese

$3.75

Pickled beets

$3.75

Cup of cheese sauce

$2.00

Cup of gravy

$2.00

Pies

Slice Pie

$5.25

Whole Pie

$16.50

Ice Cream

Small Cone

$2.50

Large Cone

$3.50

Sundae

$4.50

Milkshake

$5.00

Small Cup

$3.00

Large Cup

$4.00

Quart (To-Go Only)

$5.50

Cookie

Chocolate Chip

$1.00

Beverages

Soda

$3.75

Lemonade

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$2.35

Milkshake

$5.00

Juice

$4.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Water

Milk

$3.50

Kids Meals

Kids Chicken Strips

$6.50

Kids Spaghetti

$6.50

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.50

Kids Corn Dog

$6.50

Clothes

T Shirts

$22.00

Food

Pecans

$12.95

Honey

$10.95Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Built in 1963 by Glenn and Savannah Hickey, the Hickey family operated as Hickey's Restaurant until 1989. After Glenn's passing, Savannah Hickey sold to Bob Funderburk and his sister Helen Louise Anderson on March 31, 1989, and was rebranded as LuBobs. LuBobs has always had a strong local clientele as well as travelers from I-70 and IL Rte. 127. At LuBobs you will find breakfast, sandwiches, dinners, pizza, homemade pies and soft freeze any time of day. LuBobs has always strived to be affordable and top quality and is known as the "Home of Homemade". We have become known far and wide for great breakfasts with our signature rope sausage, Paul Bunyan skillets and the best ever pancakes. Biscuits and made-from-scratch sausage gravy, horse shoes and pony shoes are all-time favorites as well as our homemade fruit and cream pies.

1604 IL-127, Greenville, IL 62246, Greenville, IL 62246

