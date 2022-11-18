Luc Lac Vietnamese Kitchen - Catering

Restaurant info

We can provide catering orders of all sizes with a 5 order minimum per dish & a minimum total of $200. A 15% service charge will be applied on top of all orders. Order from the "individually boxed orders" tab if you would like your order to be packed in individual to-go containers. Order from the "family style catering trays" if you would like your food packed in catering trays. All orders are accepted on a first come first serve basis & require a minimum of 48 hours notice.