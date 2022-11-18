Restaurant header imageView gallery

Luc Lac Vietnamese Kitchen - Catering

835 SW 2ND AVENUE

PORTLAND, OR 97209

Vermicelli Bowl - Combo
Chicken Wings
Small Plates

Charbroiled Meat Skewer - Chicken

Charbroiled Meat Skewer - Chicken

$8.25

marinated and honey glazed meat skewers with peanuts and onions

Charbroiled Meat Skewer - Pork

Charbroiled Meat Skewer - Pork

$8.25

marinated and honey glazed meat skewers with peanuts and onions

Charbroiled Meat Skewer - Shrimp

Charbroiled Meat Skewer - Shrimp

$8.25

marinated and honey glazed meat skewers with peanuts and onions

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$9.75

deep fried wings caramelized in fish sauce and garlic

Coconut Prawns

Coconut Prawns

$8.75

coconut-panko battered prawns with sweet chili

Cream Cheese Wontons

Cream Cheese Wontons

$8.00

veggie cream cheese filled with house sweet and sour

Fresh Spring Rolls - Nem Nuong

Fresh Spring Rolls - Nem Nuong

$8.75

vermicelli noodles, romaine, sprouts, and mint rolled in rice paper

Fresh Spring Rolls - Shrimp

Fresh Spring Rolls - Shrimp

$8.75

vermicelli noodles, romaine, sprouts, and mint rolled in rice paper

Fresh Spring Rolls - Tofu

Fresh Spring Rolls - Tofu

$8.75

vermicelli noodles, romaine, sprouts, and mint rolled in rice paper

Garlic String Beans

Garlic String Beans

$8.00

stir fried in mushroom - soy sauce and garlic

La Lot

La Lot

$8.25

grilled minced beef rolled in wild betel leaves with peanuts and onions

Nem Nuong Sausage

Nem Nuong Sausage

$8.25

barbeque fried pork sausage skewers with peanuts and onions

Pork Crispy Rolls

Pork Crispy Rolls

$8.00

pork, taro, jicama, carrots, black fungus and noodles

Steak Rolls

Steak Rolls

$8.75

marinated round steak wrapped around stir fried vegetables with peanuts and onions

Sugar Cane Shrimp

Sugar Cane Shrimp

$8.75

minced shrimp meat wrapped around sugar cane with peanuts and onions

Veggie Crispy Rolls

Veggie Crispy Rolls

$8.00

tofu, celery, cabbage, black fungus and carrots

Salads

Bo Tai Chanh

Bo Tai Chanh

$10.00

rare slices of steak cooked with citrus, pineapple sauce, cilantro, onions, fresh herbs, peanuts and shallots

Papaya Salad

Papaya Salad

$10.00

julienne green papaya, shrimp, peanuts, cilantro, bell peppers, onions, and basil with lime vinaigrette dressing

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$10.00

pulled chicken breast on romaine-cabbage-cilantro mix, bell peppers, and fried shallots with lime-ginger vinaigrette dressing

Tofu Salad

Tofu Salad

$10.00

shredded tofu mixed in roasted rice served on romaine-cabbage-cilantro mix bell peppers, and fried shallots with soy sauce vinaigrette dressing

Vermicelli/ Rice

Vermicelli Bowl - Chicken

Vermicelli Bowl - Chicken

$16.00

charbroiled chicken breast skewers marinated in lemongrass and spices all vermicelli bowls include: rice noodles, romaine-cabbage-cilantro mint mix, pickled daikon carrots, bean sprouts, peanuts, shallots, and spicy fish sauce vinaigrette served with your choice of pork or veggie crispy rolls

Vermicelli Bowl - Combo

Vermicelli Bowl - Combo

$18.00

pork, chicken, shrimp, nem nuong pork sausage, and crispy rolls all vermicelli bowls include: rice noodles, romaine-cabbage-cilantro mint mix, pickled daikon carrots, bean sprouts, peanuts, shallots, and spicy fish sauce vinaigrette served with your choice of pork or veggie crispy rolls

Vermicelli Bowl - La Lot

Vermicelli Bowl - La Lot

$16.00

grilled minced beef rolled in betel leaves all vermicelli bowls include: rice noodles, romaine-cabbage-cilantro mint mix, pickled daikon carrots, bean sprouts, peanuts, shallots, and spicy fish sauce vinaigrette served with your choice of pork or veggie crispy rolls

Vermicelli Bowl - Nem Nuong

Vermicelli Bowl - Nem Nuong

$16.00

barbeque fried pork sausage skewers all vermicelli bowls include: rice noodles, romaine-cabbage-cilantro mint mix, pickled daikon carrots, bean sprouts, peanuts, shallots, and spicy fish sauce vinaigrette served with your choice of pork or veggie crispy rolls

Vermicelli Bowl - Pork

Vermicelli Bowl - Pork

$16.00

charbroiled pork-butt skewers marinated in lemongrass and spices all vermicelli bowls include: rice noodles, romaine-cabbage-cilantro mint mix, pickled daikon carrots, bean sprouts, peanuts, shallots, and spicy fish sauce vinaigrette served with your choice of pork or veggie crispy rolls

Vermicelli Bowl - Pork Crispy Rolls

Vermicelli Bowl - Pork Crispy Rolls

$13.50

pork, taro, jicama, carrots, black fungus, and noodles all vermicelli bowls include: rice noodles, romaine-cabbage-cilantro mint mix, pickled daikon carrots, bean sprouts, peanuts, shallots, and spicy fish sauce vinaigrette served with your choice of pork or veggie crispy rolls

Vermicelli Bowl - Shrimp

Vermicelli Bowl - Shrimp

$17.00

charbroiled shrimp skewers marinated in garlic and sesame oil all vermicelli bowls include: rice noodles, romaine-cabbage-cilantro mint mix, pickled daikon carrots, bean sprouts, peanuts, shallots, and spicy fish sauce vinaigrette served with your choice of pork or veggie crispy rolls

Vermicelli Bowl - Steak Roll

Vermicelli Bowl - Steak Roll

$17.00

marinated round steak wrapped around stir fried vegetables all vermicelli bowls include: rice noodles, romaine-cabbage-cilantro mint mix, pickled daikon carrots, bean sprouts, peanuts, shallots, and spicy fish sauce vinaigrette served with your choice of pork or veggie crispy rolls

Vermicelli Bowl - Sugar Cane

Vermicelli Bowl - Sugar Cane

$18.00

minced shrimp meat wrapped around sugar cane all vermicelli bowls include: rice noodles, romaine-cabbage-cilantro mint mix, pickled daikon carrots, bean sprouts, peanuts, shallots, and spicy fish sauce vinaigrette served with your choice of pork or veggie crispy rolls

Vermicelli Bowl - Tofu Salad

Vermicelli Bowl - Tofu Salad

$14.50

shredded tofu mixed in roasted rice served with spicy soy sauce vinaigrette all vermicelli bowls include: rice noodles, romaine-cabbage-cilantro mint mix, pickled daikon carrots, bean sprouts, peanuts, shallots, and spicy fish sauce vinaigrette served with your choice of pork or veggie crispy rolls

Vermicelli Bowl - Veggie Crispy Rolls

Vermicelli Bowl - Veggie Crispy Rolls

$13.50

tofu, celery, cabbage, black fungus and carrots served with spicy soy sauce vinaigrette all vermicelli bowls include: rice noodles, romaine-cabbage-cilantro mint mix, pickled daikon carrots, bean sprouts, peanuts, shallots, and spicy fish sauce vinaigrette served with your choice of pork or veggie crispy rolls

Rice Bowl - Chicken

Rice Bowl - Chicken

$16.00

charbroiled chicken breast skewers marinated in lemongrass and spices all rice bowls include: jasmine rice, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, mixed greens, peanuts, green onions and fish sauce vinaigrette served with your choice or pork or veggie crispy rolls

Rice Bowl - Combo

Rice Bowl - Combo

$18.00

pork, chicken, shrimp, nem nuong pork sausage, and crispy rolls all rice bowls include: jasmine rice, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, mixed greens, peanuts, green onions and fish sauce vinaigrette served with your choice or pork or veggie crispy rolls

Rice Bowl - La Lot

Rice Bowl - La Lot

$16.00

grilled minced beef rolled in betel leaves all rice bowls include: jasmine rice, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, mixed greens, peanuts, green onions and fish sauce vinaigrette served with your choice or pork or veggie crispy rolls

Rice Bowl - Nem Nuong

Rice Bowl - Nem Nuong

$16.00

barbeque fried pork sausage skewers all rice bowls include: jasmine rice, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, mixed greens, peanuts, green onions and fish sauce vinaigrette served with your choice or pork or veggie crispy rolls

Rice Bowl - Pork

Rice Bowl - Pork

$16.00

charbroiled pork-butt skewers marinated in lemongrass and spices all rice bowls include: jasmine rice, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, mixed greens, peanuts, green onions and fish sauce vinaigrette served with your choice or pork or veggie crispy rolls

Rice Bowl - Pork Crispy Roll

Rice Bowl - Pork Crispy Roll

$13.50

pork, taro, jicama, carrots, black fungus, and noodles all rice bowls include: jasmine rice, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, mixed greens, peanuts, green onions and fish sauce vinaigrette served with your choice or pork or veggie crispy rolls

Rice Bowl - Shrimp

Rice Bowl - Shrimp

$17.00

charbroiled shrimp skewers marinated in garlic and sesame oil all rice bowls include: jasmine rice, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, mixed greens, peanuts, green onions and fish sauce vinaigrette served with your choice or pork or veggie crispy rolls

Rice Bowl - Steak Roll

Rice Bowl - Steak Roll

$17.00

marinated round steak wrapped around stir fried vegetables all rice bowls include: jasmine rice, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, mixed greens, peanuts, green onions and fish sauce vinaigrette served with your choice or pork or veggie crispy rolls

Rice Bowl - Sugar Cane

Rice Bowl - Sugar Cane

$18.00

minced shrimp meat wrapped around sugar cane all rice bowls include: jasmine rice, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, mixed greens, peanuts, green onions and fish sauce vinaigrette served with your choice or pork or veggie crispy rolls

Rice Bowl - Tofu Salad

Rice Bowl - Tofu Salad

$14.50

shredded tofu mixed in roasted rice served with spicy soy sauce vinaigrette all rice bowls include: jasmine rice, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, mixed greens, peanuts, green onions and fish sauce vinaigrette served with your choice or pork or veggie crispy rolls

Rice Bowl - Veggie Crispy Roll

Rice Bowl - Veggie Crispy Roll

$13.50

tofu, celery, cabbage, black fungus and carrots served with spicy soy sauce vinaigrette all rice bowls include: jasmine rice, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, mixed greens, peanuts, green onions and fish sauce vinaigrette served with your choice or pork or veggie crispy rolls

Pho

Pho Train 🚂

Pho Train 🚂

$17.50

includes all of our beef cuts: round steak, lean brisket, meat balls, tendon and tripe

Pho Round Steak & Brisket

Pho Round Steak & Brisket

$15.50

Pho Three Beef Cuts

Pho Three Beef Cuts

$16.50

round steak, lean-brisket, and meatballs or substitute any three beef cuts

Pho Chicken

Pho Chicken

$15.50

pulled tender chicken breast

Pho Tofu & Veggies (Beef Broth)

Pho Tofu & Veggies (Beef Broth)

$15.50

tofu, string beans, bell pepper and mushroom, with your choice of beef broth or veggie broth

Pho Tom Yum Shrimp

Pho Tom Yum Shrimp

$17.00

lemongrass-tamarind spices, shrimp, avocados, bell pepper, mushrooms, and tomatoes

Pho Tom Yum Tofu

Pho Tofu & Veggies (Veg. Broth)

Pho Tofu & Veggies (Veg. Broth)

$15.50

tofu, string beans, bell pepper and mushroom, with your choice of beef broth or veggie broth

Banh Mi

Banh Mi - Pork

Banh Mi - Pork

$11.50

charbroiled pork - but marinated in lemongrass and spices all banh mi include: French baguette with cilantro, pickled daikon-carrots, Vietnamese mayo, with side of shrimp chips and a dressed green salad

Banh Mi - Chicken

Banh Mi - Chicken

$11.50

charbroiled chicken breast marinated in lemongrass and spices all banh mi include: French baguette with cilantro, pickled daikon-carrots, Vietnamese mayo, with side of shrimp chips and a dressed green salad

Banh Mi - Shrimp

Banh Mi - Shrimp

$12.50

charbroiled shrimp marinated in garlic and sesame oil all banh mi include: French baguette with cilantro, pickled daikon-carrots, Vietnamese mayo, with side of shrimp chips and a dressed green salad

Banh Mi - Nem Nuong

Banh Mi - Nem Nuong

$11.50

barbeque fried pork sausage with a side of veggie crispy rolls and a dressed green salad all banh mi include: French baguette with cilantro, pickled daikon-carrots, Vietnamese mayo, with side of shrimp chips and a dressed green salad

Banh Mi - Tofu

Banh Mi - Tofu

$11.50

shredded tofu mixed in roasted rice, pickled radishes, avocado, with sides of veggie crispy rolls and a dressed green salad all banh mi include: French baguette with cilantro, pickled daikon-carrots, Vietnamese mayo, with side of shrimp chips and a dressed green salad

Kitchen Specialties

Coconut Curry - Chicken

Coconut Curry - Chicken

$14.50

veggies in yellow curry coconut milk broth served with rice

Coconut Curry - Tofu

Coconut Curry - Tofu

$14.50

veggies in yellow curry coconut milk broth served with rice

Lemongrass Stir Fry - Chicken

Lemongrass Stir Fry - Chicken

$14.50

veggies in lemongrass-turmeric-chili sauce served with rice

Lemongrass Stir Fry - Tofu

Lemongrass Stir Fry - Tofu

$14.50

veggies in lemongrass-turmeric-chili sauce served with rice

Luc Lac

Luc Lac

$23.00

cubed beef tenderloin wok seared medium rare with hennessey, beurre de france, garlic, black peppercorn, served with mix greens and tomato fried rice

Peanut Curry - Chicken

Peanut Curry - Chicken

$14.50

veggies in curry-coconut-tamarind-peanut sauce served with rice

Peanut Curry Tofu

Peanut Curry Tofu

$14.50

veggies in curry-coconut-tamarind-peanut sauce served with rice

Extras

All hours
Sunday 8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday 8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday 8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday 8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday 8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday 8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday 8:00 am - 11:00 pm
We can provide catering orders of all sizes with a 5 order minimum per dish & a minimum total of $200. A 15% service charge will be applied on top of all orders. Order from the "individually boxed orders" tab if you would like your order to be packed in individual to-go containers. Order from the "family style catering trays" if you would like your food packed in catering trays. All orders are accepted on a first come first serve basis & require a minimum of 48 hours notice.

835 SW 2ND AVENUE, PORTLAND, OR 97209

