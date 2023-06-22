- Home
Luc Lac Vietnamese Kitchen
504 Reviews
$
835 SW 2ND AVE
PORTLAND, OR 97204
Popular Items
Fresh Spring Rolls - Shrimp
vermicelli noodles, romaine, sprouts, and mint rolled in rice paper
Banh Mi - Pork
charbroiled pork - but marinated in lemongrass and spices all banh mi include: French baguette with cilantro, pickled daikon-carrots, Vietnamese mayo, with side of shrimp chips and a dressed green salad
Pho Round Steak & Brisket
Small Plates
Charbroiled Meat Skewer - Chicken
marinated and honey glazed meat skewers with peanuts and onions
Charbroiled Meat Skewer - Pork
marinated and honey glazed meat skewers with peanuts and onions
Charbroiled Meat Skewer - Shrimp
marinated and honey glazed meat skewers with peanuts and onions
Chicken Wings
deep fried wings caramelized in fish sauce and garlic
Coconut Prawns
coconut-panko battered prawns with sweet chili
Cream Cheese Wontons
veggie cream cheese filled with house sweet and sour
Fresh Spring Rolls - Nem Nuong
vermicelli noodles, romaine, sprouts, and mint rolled in rice paper
Fresh Spring Rolls - Shrimp
vermicelli noodles, romaine, sprouts, and mint rolled in rice paper
Fresh Spring Rolls - Tofu
vermicelli noodles, romaine, sprouts, and mint rolled in rice paper
Garlic String Beans
stir fried in mushroom - soy sauce and garlic
La Lot
grilled minced beef rolled in wild betel leaves with peanuts and onions
Nem Nuong Sausage
barbeque fried pork sausage skewers with peanuts and onions
Pork Crispy Rolls
pork, taro, jicama, carrots, black fungus and noodles
Steak Rolls
marinated round steak wrapped around stir fried vegetables with peanuts and onions
Sugar Cane Shrimp
minced shrimp meat wrapped around sugar cane with peanuts and onions
Veggie Crispy Rolls
tofu, celery, cabbage, black fungus and carrots
Salads
Bo Tai Chanh
rare slices of steak cooked with citrus, pineapple sauce, cilantro, onions, fresh herbs, peanuts and shallots
Papaya Salad
julienne green papaya, shrimp, peanuts, cilantro, bell peppers, onions, and basil with lime vinaigrette dressing
Chicken Salad
pulled chicken breast on romaine-cabbage-cilantro mix, bell peppers, and fried shallots with lime-ginger vinaigrette dressing
Tofu Salad
shredded tofu mixed in roasted rice served on romaine-cabbage-cilantro mix bell peppers, and fried shallots with soy sauce vinaigrette dressing
Vermicelli/ Rice
Vermicelli Bowl - Chicken
charbroiled chicken breast skewers marinated in lemongrass and spices all vermicelli bowls include: rice noodles, romaine-cabbage-cilantro mint mix, pickled daikon carrots, bean sprouts, peanuts, shallots, and spicy fish sauce vinaigrette served with your choice of pork or veggie crispy rolls
Vermicelli Bowl - Combo
pork, chicken, shrimp, nem nuong pork sausage, and crispy rolls all vermicelli bowls include: rice noodles, romaine-cabbage-cilantro mint mix, pickled daikon carrots, bean sprouts, peanuts, shallots, and spicy fish sauce vinaigrette served with your choice of pork or veggie crispy rolls
Vermicelli Bowl - La Lot
grilled minced beef rolled in betel leaves all vermicelli bowls include: rice noodles, romaine-cabbage-cilantro mint mix, pickled daikon carrots, bean sprouts, peanuts, shallots, and spicy fish sauce vinaigrette served with your choice of pork or veggie crispy rolls
Vermicelli Bowl - Nem Nuong
barbeque fried pork sausage skewers all vermicelli bowls include: rice noodles, romaine-cabbage-cilantro mint mix, pickled daikon carrots, bean sprouts, peanuts, shallots, and spicy fish sauce vinaigrette served with your choice of pork or veggie crispy rolls
Vermicelli Bowl - Pork
charbroiled pork-butt skewers marinated in lemongrass and spices all vermicelli bowls include: rice noodles, romaine-cabbage-cilantro mint mix, pickled daikon carrots, bean sprouts, peanuts, shallots, and spicy fish sauce vinaigrette served with your choice of pork or veggie crispy rolls
Vermicelli Bowl - Pork Crispy Rolls
pork, taro, jicama, carrots, black fungus, and noodles all vermicelli bowls include: rice noodles, romaine-cabbage-cilantro mint mix, pickled daikon carrots, bean sprouts, peanuts, shallots, and spicy fish sauce vinaigrette served with your choice of pork or veggie crispy rolls
Vermicelli Bowl - Shrimp
charbroiled shrimp skewers marinated in garlic and sesame oil all vermicelli bowls include: rice noodles, romaine-cabbage-cilantro mint mix, pickled daikon carrots, bean sprouts, peanuts, shallots, and spicy fish sauce vinaigrette served with your choice of pork or veggie crispy rolls
Vermicelli Bowl - Steak Roll
marinated round steak wrapped around stir fried vegetables all vermicelli bowls include: rice noodles, romaine-cabbage-cilantro mint mix, pickled daikon carrots, bean sprouts, peanuts, shallots, and spicy fish sauce vinaigrette served with your choice of pork or veggie crispy rolls
Vermicelli Bowl - Sugar Cane
minced shrimp meat wrapped around sugar cane all vermicelli bowls include: rice noodles, romaine-cabbage-cilantro mint mix, pickled daikon carrots, bean sprouts, peanuts, shallots, and spicy fish sauce vinaigrette served with your choice of pork or veggie crispy rolls
Vermicelli Bowl - Tofu Salad
shredded tofu mixed in roasted rice served with spicy soy sauce vinaigrette all vermicelli bowls include: rice noodles, romaine-cabbage-cilantro mint mix, pickled daikon carrots, bean sprouts, peanuts, shallots, and spicy fish sauce vinaigrette served with your choice of pork or veggie crispy rolls
Vermicelli Bowl - Veggie Crispy Rolls
tofu, celery, cabbage, black fungus and carrots served with spicy soy sauce vinaigrette all vermicelli bowls include: rice noodles, romaine-cabbage-cilantro mint mix, pickled daikon carrots, bean sprouts, peanuts, shallots, and spicy fish sauce vinaigrette served with your choice of pork or veggie crispy rolls
Rice Bowl - Chicken
charbroiled chicken breast skewers marinated in lemongrass and spices all rice bowls include: jasmine rice, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, mixed greens, peanuts, green onions and fish sauce vinaigrette served with your choice or pork or veggie crispy rolls
Rice Bowl - Combo
pork, chicken, shrimp, nem nuong pork sausage, and crispy rolls all rice bowls include: jasmine rice, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, mixed greens, peanuts, green onions and fish sauce vinaigrette served with your choice or pork or veggie crispy rolls
Rice Bowl - La Lot
grilled minced beef rolled in betel leaves all rice bowls include: jasmine rice, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, mixed greens, peanuts, green onions and fish sauce vinaigrette served with your choice or pork or veggie crispy rolls
Rice Bowl - Nem Nuong
barbeque fried pork sausage skewers all rice bowls include: jasmine rice, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, mixed greens, peanuts, green onions and fish sauce vinaigrette served with your choice or pork or veggie crispy rolls
Rice Bowl - Pork
charbroiled pork-butt skewers marinated in lemongrass and spices all rice bowls include: jasmine rice, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, mixed greens, peanuts, green onions and fish sauce vinaigrette served with your choice or pork or veggie crispy rolls
Rice Bowl - Pork Crispy Roll
pork, taro, jicama, carrots, black fungus, and noodles all rice bowls include: jasmine rice, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, mixed greens, peanuts, green onions and fish sauce vinaigrette served with your choice or pork or veggie crispy rolls
Rice Bowl - Shrimp
charbroiled shrimp skewers marinated in garlic and sesame oil all rice bowls include: jasmine rice, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, mixed greens, peanuts, green onions and fish sauce vinaigrette served with your choice or pork or veggie crispy rolls
Rice Bowl - Steak Roll
marinated round steak wrapped around stir fried vegetables all rice bowls include: jasmine rice, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, mixed greens, peanuts, green onions and fish sauce vinaigrette served with your choice or pork or veggie crispy rolls
Rice Bowl - Sugar Cane
minced shrimp meat wrapped around sugar cane all rice bowls include: jasmine rice, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, mixed greens, peanuts, green onions and fish sauce vinaigrette served with your choice or pork or veggie crispy rolls
Rice Bowl - Tofu Salad
shredded tofu mixed in roasted rice served with spicy soy sauce vinaigrette all rice bowls include: jasmine rice, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, mixed greens, peanuts, green onions and fish sauce vinaigrette served with your choice or pork or veggie crispy rolls
Rice Bowl - Veggie Crispy Roll
tofu, celery, cabbage, black fungus and carrots served with spicy soy sauce vinaigrette all rice bowls include: jasmine rice, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, mixed greens, peanuts, green onions and fish sauce vinaigrette served with your choice or pork or veggie crispy rolls
Pho
Pho Train 🚂
includes all of our beef cuts: round steak, lean brisket, meat balls, tendon and tripe
Pho Round Steak & Brisket
Pho Round Steak & Meatball
Pho Three Beef Cuts
round steak, lean-brisket, and meatballs or substitute any three beef cuts
Pho Chicken
pulled tender chicken breast
Pho Tofu & Veggies (Beef Broth)
tofu, string beans, bell pepper and mushroom, with your choice of beef broth or veggie broth
Pho Tom Yum Shrimp
lemongrass-tamarind spices, shrimp, avocados, bell pepper, mushrooms, and tomatoes
Pho Tom Yum Tofu
lemongrass-tamarind spices, tofu, avocados, bell pepper, mushrooms, and tomatoes, served in veggie broth
Pho Tofu & Veggies (Veg. Broth)
tofu, string beans, bell pepper and mushroom, with your choice of beef broth or veggie broth
Pho Shrimp
Pho 1 Meat Selection
Pho 2 Meat Selection
Pho 3 Meat Selection
Banh Mi
Banh Mi - Pork
charbroiled pork - but marinated in lemongrass and spices all banh mi include: French baguette with cilantro, pickled daikon-carrots, Vietnamese mayo, with side of shrimp chips and a dressed green salad
Banh Mi - Chicken
charbroiled chicken breast marinated in lemongrass and spices all banh mi include: French baguette with cilantro, pickled daikon-carrots, Vietnamese mayo, with side of shrimp chips and a dressed green salad
Banh Mi - Shrimp
charbroiled shrimp marinated in garlic and sesame oil all banh mi include: French baguette with cilantro, pickled daikon-carrots, Vietnamese mayo, with side of shrimp chips and a dressed green salad
Banh Mi - Nem Nuong
barbeque fried pork sausage with a side of veggie crispy rolls and a dressed green salad all banh mi include: French baguette with cilantro, pickled daikon-carrots, Vietnamese mayo, with side of shrimp chips and a dressed green salad
Banh Mi - Tofu
shredded tofu mixed in roasted rice, pickled radishes, avocado, with sides of veggie crispy rolls and a dressed green salad all banh mi include: French baguette with cilantro, pickled daikon-carrots, Vietnamese mayo, with side of shrimp chips and a dressed green salad
Kitchen Specialties
Coconut Curry - Chicken
veggies in yellow curry coconut milk broth served with rice
Coconut Curry - Shrimp
veggies in yellow curry coconut milk broth served with rice
Coconut Curry - Tofu
veggies in yellow curry coconut milk broth served with rice
Lemongrass Stir Fry - Chicken
veggies in lemongrass-turmeric-chili sauce served with rice
Lemongrass Stir Fry - Shrimp
veggies in lemongrass-turmeric-chili sauce served with rice
Lemongrass Stir Fry - Tofu
veggies in lemongrass-turmeric-chili sauce served with rice
Luc Lac
cubed beef tenderloin wok seared medium rare with hennessey, beurre de france, garlic, black peppercorn, served with mix greens and tomato fried rice
Peanut Curry - Chicken
veggies in curry-coconut-tamarind-peanut sauce served with rice
Peanut Curry - Shrimp
veggies in curry-coconut-tamarind-peanut sauce served with rice
Peanut Curry Tofu
veggies in curry-coconut-tamarind-peanut sauce served with rice
Extras
N/A Beverages
Durian Horchata
jasmine rice-cinnamon, almond milk, durian, honey dew, pandan
Shaken Iced Green Tea
jade dew cold brew green tea, lychee, pineapple
Thai Tea Creamosa
thai tea-kaffir lime leaf syrup, soda water, whipped salty coconut cream
Vietnamese Coffee
french roast coffee with condensed milk
Ca Phe Cola
carbonated vietnamese slow drip black coffee on tap
Lemon Coconut Gingerale
carbonated roasted coconut water, ginger, palm sugar
Passion Coconut Gingerale
carbonated roasted coconut water, ginger, palm sugar
Guava Coconut Gingerale
carbonated roasted coconut water, ginger, palm sugar
C20 Coconut Water
Mexican Coke
Sprite
Dragon Fruit Kombucha
Lavender Kombucha
Peach Blossom Kombucha
Lychee Juice
Guava Juice
Mango Juice
San Pelligrino Blood Orange
San Pelligrino Lemon
San Pelligrino 500ml
Diet Coke
Alcohol
Boon Rasberry Sour Ltr.
Breakside Pilsner Ltr
Oblivion Ipa Ltr.
Pfriem Strong Blonde Ltr.
Stormbreaker Red Ltr.
Sapporo
22 oz can/ Japan
Miller High Life
*Please have ID ready for purchase. No refunds*
Weihenstephan Hef
Germany
Domaine Dupont Bouche Brut Cidre
375ml/ France
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|12:00 am - 4:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 am - 4:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 am - 4:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 am - 4:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 am - 4:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Hustling Viet food to the streets. Pho for the people.
835 SW 2ND AVE, PORTLAND, OR 97204