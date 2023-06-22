Restaurant header imageView gallery
Vietnamese
Mediterranean
Bars & Lounges

Luc Lac Vietnamese Kitchen

504 Reviews

$

835 SW 2ND AVE

PORTLAND, OR 97204

Popular Items

Fresh Spring Rolls - Shrimp

Fresh Spring Rolls - Shrimp

$9.25

vermicelli noodles, romaine, sprouts, and mint rolled in rice paper

Banh Mi - Pork

Banh Mi - Pork

$12.25

charbroiled pork - but marinated in lemongrass and spices all banh mi include: French baguette with cilantro, pickled daikon-carrots, Vietnamese mayo, with side of shrimp chips and a dressed green salad

Pho Round Steak & Brisket
$16.50

Pho Round Steak & Brisket

$16.50


Small Plates

Charbroiled Meat Skewer - Chicken

Charbroiled Meat Skewer - Chicken

$8.75

marinated and honey glazed meat skewers with peanuts and onions

Charbroiled Meat Skewer - Pork

Charbroiled Meat Skewer - Pork

$8.75

marinated and honey glazed meat skewers with peanuts and onions

Charbroiled Meat Skewer - Shrimp

Charbroiled Meat Skewer - Shrimp

$8.75

marinated and honey glazed meat skewers with peanuts and onions

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$10.25

deep fried wings caramelized in fish sauce and garlic

Coconut Prawns

Coconut Prawns

$9.25

coconut-panko battered prawns with sweet chili

Cream Cheese Wontons

Cream Cheese Wontons

$8.50

veggie cream cheese filled with house sweet and sour

Fresh Spring Rolls - Nem Nuong

Fresh Spring Rolls - Nem Nuong

$9.25

vermicelli noodles, romaine, sprouts, and mint rolled in rice paper

Fresh Spring Rolls - Shrimp

Fresh Spring Rolls - Shrimp

$9.25

vermicelli noodles, romaine, sprouts, and mint rolled in rice paper

Fresh Spring Rolls - Tofu

Fresh Spring Rolls - Tofu

$9.25

vermicelli noodles, romaine, sprouts, and mint rolled in rice paper

Garlic String Beans

Garlic String Beans

$8.50

stir fried in mushroom - soy sauce and garlic

La Lot

La Lot

$8.75

grilled minced beef rolled in wild betel leaves with peanuts and onions

Nem Nuong Sausage

Nem Nuong Sausage

$8.75

barbeque fried pork sausage skewers with peanuts and onions

Pork Crispy Rolls

Pork Crispy Rolls

$8.50

pork, taro, jicama, carrots, black fungus and noodles

Steak Rolls

Steak Rolls

$9.25

marinated round steak wrapped around stir fried vegetables with peanuts and onions

Sugar Cane Shrimp

Sugar Cane Shrimp

$9.25

minced shrimp meat wrapped around sugar cane with peanuts and onions

Veggie Crispy Rolls

Veggie Crispy Rolls

$8.50

tofu, celery, cabbage, black fungus and carrots

Salads

Bo Tai Chanh

Bo Tai Chanh

$10.50

rare slices of steak cooked with citrus, pineapple sauce, cilantro, onions, fresh herbs, peanuts and shallots

Papaya Salad

Papaya Salad

$10.50

julienne green papaya, shrimp, peanuts, cilantro, bell peppers, onions, and basil with lime vinaigrette dressing

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$10.50

pulled chicken breast on romaine-cabbage-cilantro mix, bell peppers, and fried shallots with lime-ginger vinaigrette dressing

Tofu Salad

Tofu Salad

$10.50

shredded tofu mixed in roasted rice served on romaine-cabbage-cilantro mix bell peppers, and fried shallots with soy sauce vinaigrette dressing

Vermicelli/ Rice

Vermicelli Bowl - Chicken

Vermicelli Bowl - Chicken

$17.00

charbroiled chicken breast skewers marinated in lemongrass and spices all vermicelli bowls include: rice noodles, romaine-cabbage-cilantro mint mix, pickled daikon carrots, bean sprouts, peanuts, shallots, and spicy fish sauce vinaigrette served with your choice of pork or veggie crispy rolls

Vermicelli Bowl - Combo

Vermicelli Bowl - Combo

$19.00

pork, chicken, shrimp, nem nuong pork sausage, and crispy rolls all vermicelli bowls include: rice noodles, romaine-cabbage-cilantro mint mix, pickled daikon carrots, bean sprouts, peanuts, shallots, and spicy fish sauce vinaigrette served with your choice of pork or veggie crispy rolls

Vermicelli Bowl - La Lot

Vermicelli Bowl - La Lot

$17.00

grilled minced beef rolled in betel leaves all vermicelli bowls include: rice noodles, romaine-cabbage-cilantro mint mix, pickled daikon carrots, bean sprouts, peanuts, shallots, and spicy fish sauce vinaigrette served with your choice of pork or veggie crispy rolls

Vermicelli Bowl - Nem Nuong

Vermicelli Bowl - Nem Nuong

$17.00

barbeque fried pork sausage skewers all vermicelli bowls include: rice noodles, romaine-cabbage-cilantro mint mix, pickled daikon carrots, bean sprouts, peanuts, shallots, and spicy fish sauce vinaigrette served with your choice of pork or veggie crispy rolls

Vermicelli Bowl - Pork

Vermicelli Bowl - Pork

$17.00

charbroiled pork-butt skewers marinated in lemongrass and spices all vermicelli bowls include: rice noodles, romaine-cabbage-cilantro mint mix, pickled daikon carrots, bean sprouts, peanuts, shallots, and spicy fish sauce vinaigrette served with your choice of pork or veggie crispy rolls

Vermicelli Bowl - Pork Crispy Rolls

Vermicelli Bowl - Pork Crispy Rolls

$14.50

pork, taro, jicama, carrots, black fungus, and noodles all vermicelli bowls include: rice noodles, romaine-cabbage-cilantro mint mix, pickled daikon carrots, bean sprouts, peanuts, shallots, and spicy fish sauce vinaigrette served with your choice of pork or veggie crispy rolls

Vermicelli Bowl - Shrimp

Vermicelli Bowl - Shrimp

$18.00

charbroiled shrimp skewers marinated in garlic and sesame oil all vermicelli bowls include: rice noodles, romaine-cabbage-cilantro mint mix, pickled daikon carrots, bean sprouts, peanuts, shallots, and spicy fish sauce vinaigrette served with your choice of pork or veggie crispy rolls

Vermicelli Bowl - Steak Roll

Vermicelli Bowl - Steak Roll

$18.00

marinated round steak wrapped around stir fried vegetables all vermicelli bowls include: rice noodles, romaine-cabbage-cilantro mint mix, pickled daikon carrots, bean sprouts, peanuts, shallots, and spicy fish sauce vinaigrette served with your choice of pork or veggie crispy rolls

Vermicelli Bowl - Sugar Cane

Vermicelli Bowl - Sugar Cane

$19.00

minced shrimp meat wrapped around sugar cane all vermicelli bowls include: rice noodles, romaine-cabbage-cilantro mint mix, pickled daikon carrots, bean sprouts, peanuts, shallots, and spicy fish sauce vinaigrette served with your choice of pork or veggie crispy rolls

Vermicelli Bowl - Tofu Salad

Vermicelli Bowl - Tofu Salad

$15.50

shredded tofu mixed in roasted rice served with spicy soy sauce vinaigrette all vermicelli bowls include: rice noodles, romaine-cabbage-cilantro mint mix, pickled daikon carrots, bean sprouts, peanuts, shallots, and spicy fish sauce vinaigrette served with your choice of pork or veggie crispy rolls

Vermicelli Bowl - Veggie Crispy Rolls

Vermicelli Bowl - Veggie Crispy Rolls

$14.50

tofu, celery, cabbage, black fungus and carrots served with spicy soy sauce vinaigrette all vermicelli bowls include: rice noodles, romaine-cabbage-cilantro mint mix, pickled daikon carrots, bean sprouts, peanuts, shallots, and spicy fish sauce vinaigrette served with your choice of pork or veggie crispy rolls

Rice Bowl - Chicken

Rice Bowl - Chicken

$17.00

charbroiled chicken breast skewers marinated in lemongrass and spices all rice bowls include: jasmine rice, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, mixed greens, peanuts, green onions and fish sauce vinaigrette served with your choice or pork or veggie crispy rolls

Rice Bowl - Combo

Rice Bowl - Combo

$19.00

pork, chicken, shrimp, nem nuong pork sausage, and crispy rolls all rice bowls include: jasmine rice, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, mixed greens, peanuts, green onions and fish sauce vinaigrette served with your choice or pork or veggie crispy rolls

Rice Bowl - La Lot

Rice Bowl - La Lot

$17.00

grilled minced beef rolled in betel leaves all rice bowls include: jasmine rice, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, mixed greens, peanuts, green onions and fish sauce vinaigrette served with your choice or pork or veggie crispy rolls

Rice Bowl - Nem Nuong

Rice Bowl - Nem Nuong

$17.00

barbeque fried pork sausage skewers all rice bowls include: jasmine rice, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, mixed greens, peanuts, green onions and fish sauce vinaigrette served with your choice or pork or veggie crispy rolls

Rice Bowl - Pork

Rice Bowl - Pork

$17.00

charbroiled pork-butt skewers marinated in lemongrass and spices all rice bowls include: jasmine rice, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, mixed greens, peanuts, green onions and fish sauce vinaigrette served with your choice or pork or veggie crispy rolls

Rice Bowl - Pork Crispy Roll

Rice Bowl - Pork Crispy Roll

$14.50

pork, taro, jicama, carrots, black fungus, and noodles all rice bowls include: jasmine rice, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, mixed greens, peanuts, green onions and fish sauce vinaigrette served with your choice or pork or veggie crispy rolls

Rice Bowl - Shrimp

Rice Bowl - Shrimp

$18.00

charbroiled shrimp skewers marinated in garlic and sesame oil all rice bowls include: jasmine rice, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, mixed greens, peanuts, green onions and fish sauce vinaigrette served with your choice or pork or veggie crispy rolls

Rice Bowl - Steak Roll

Rice Bowl - Steak Roll

$18.00

marinated round steak wrapped around stir fried vegetables all rice bowls include: jasmine rice, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, mixed greens, peanuts, green onions and fish sauce vinaigrette served with your choice or pork or veggie crispy rolls

Rice Bowl - Sugar Cane

Rice Bowl - Sugar Cane

$19.00

minced shrimp meat wrapped around sugar cane all rice bowls include: jasmine rice, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, mixed greens, peanuts, green onions and fish sauce vinaigrette served with your choice or pork or veggie crispy rolls

Rice Bowl - Tofu Salad

Rice Bowl - Tofu Salad

$15.50

shredded tofu mixed in roasted rice served with spicy soy sauce vinaigrette all rice bowls include: jasmine rice, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, mixed greens, peanuts, green onions and fish sauce vinaigrette served with your choice or pork or veggie crispy rolls

Rice Bowl - Veggie Crispy Roll

Rice Bowl - Veggie Crispy Roll

$14.50

tofu, celery, cabbage, black fungus and carrots served with spicy soy sauce vinaigrette all rice bowls include: jasmine rice, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, mixed greens, peanuts, green onions and fish sauce vinaigrette served with your choice or pork or veggie crispy rolls

Pho

Pho Train 🚂

Pho Train 🚂

$18.50

includes all of our beef cuts: round steak, lean brisket, meat balls, tendon and tripe

Pho Round Steak & Brisket
$16.50

Pho Round Steak & Brisket

$16.50

Pho Round Steak & Meatball
$16.50

$16.50
Pho Three Beef Cuts

Pho Three Beef Cuts

$17.50

round steak, lean-brisket, and meatballs or substitute any three beef cuts

Pho Chicken

Pho Chicken

$16.50

pulled tender chicken breast

Pho Tofu & Veggies (Beef Broth)

Pho Tofu & Veggies (Beef Broth)

$16.50

tofu, string beans, bell pepper and mushroom, with your choice of beef broth or veggie broth

Pho Tom Yum Shrimp

Pho Tom Yum Shrimp

$18.00

lemongrass-tamarind spices, shrimp, avocados, bell pepper, mushrooms, and tomatoes

Pho Tom Yum Tofu

$17.50

lemongrass-tamarind spices, tofu, avocados, bell pepper, mushrooms, and tomatoes, served in veggie broth

Pho Tofu & Veggies (Veg. Broth)

Pho Tofu & Veggies (Veg. Broth)

$16.50

tofu, string beans, bell pepper and mushroom, with your choice of beef broth or veggie broth

Pho Shrimp

$18.50

Pho 1 Meat Selection
$16.50

$16.50

Pho 2 Meat Selection
$16.50

$16.50

Pho 3 Meat Selection
$17.50

$17.50

Banh Mi

Banh Mi - Pork

Banh Mi - Pork

$12.25

charbroiled pork - but marinated in lemongrass and spices all banh mi include: French baguette with cilantro, pickled daikon-carrots, Vietnamese mayo, with side of shrimp chips and a dressed green salad

Banh Mi - Chicken

Banh Mi - Chicken

$12.25

charbroiled chicken breast marinated in lemongrass and spices all banh mi include: French baguette with cilantro, pickled daikon-carrots, Vietnamese mayo, with side of shrimp chips and a dressed green salad

Banh Mi - Shrimp

Banh Mi - Shrimp

$13.25

charbroiled shrimp marinated in garlic and sesame oil all banh mi include: French baguette with cilantro, pickled daikon-carrots, Vietnamese mayo, with side of shrimp chips and a dressed green salad

Banh Mi - Nem Nuong

Banh Mi - Nem Nuong

$12.25

barbeque fried pork sausage with a side of veggie crispy rolls and a dressed green salad all banh mi include: French baguette with cilantro, pickled daikon-carrots, Vietnamese mayo, with side of shrimp chips and a dressed green salad

Banh Mi - Tofu

Banh Mi - Tofu

$12.25

shredded tofu mixed in roasted rice, pickled radishes, avocado, with sides of veggie crispy rolls and a dressed green salad all banh mi include: French baguette with cilantro, pickled daikon-carrots, Vietnamese mayo, with side of shrimp chips and a dressed green salad

Kitchen Specialties

Coconut Curry - Chicken

Coconut Curry - Chicken

$16.50

veggies in yellow curry coconut milk broth served with rice

Coconut Curry - Shrimp

$18.50

veggies in yellow curry coconut milk broth served with rice

Coconut Curry - Tofu

Coconut Curry - Tofu

$16.50

veggies in yellow curry coconut milk broth served with rice

Lemongrass Stir Fry - Chicken

Lemongrass Stir Fry - Chicken

$16.50

veggies in lemongrass-turmeric-chili sauce served with rice

Lemongrass Stir Fry - Shrimp

$18.50

veggies in lemongrass-turmeric-chili sauce served with rice

Lemongrass Stir Fry - Tofu

Lemongrass Stir Fry - Tofu

$16.50

veggies in lemongrass-turmeric-chili sauce served with rice

Luc Lac

Luc Lac

$25.00

cubed beef tenderloin wok seared medium rare with hennessey, beurre de france, garlic, black peppercorn, served with mix greens and tomato fried rice

Peanut Curry - Chicken

Peanut Curry - Chicken

$16.50

veggies in curry-coconut-tamarind-peanut sauce served with rice

Peanut Curry - Shrimp

$18.50

veggies in curry-coconut-tamarind-peanut sauce served with rice

Peanut Curry Tofu

Peanut Curry Tofu

$16.50

veggies in curry-coconut-tamarind-peanut sauce served with rice

Extras

Side 6 Shrimp Chips

$4.00

Side Baguette

$4.00

Side Beef Broth

$4.00

Side Banh Mi Salad

$4.25

Side Brown Rice

$3.75

Side Onion in Oil

$2.75

Side Onion Vinegar

$2.75
Side Rice

Side Rice

$2.75

Side Veg. Broth

$4.00

Side Verm. Noodles

$4.00

N/A Beverages

Durian Horchata

Durian Horchata

$7.00

jasmine rice-cinnamon, almond milk, durian, honey dew, pandan

Shaken Iced Green Tea

Shaken Iced Green Tea

$6.00

jade dew cold brew green tea, lychee, pineapple

Thai Tea Creamosa

Thai Tea Creamosa

$6.00

thai tea-kaffir lime leaf syrup, soda water, whipped salty coconut cream

Vietnamese Coffee

Vietnamese Coffee

$6.00

french roast coffee with condensed milk

Ca Phe Cola

Ca Phe Cola

$6.00

carbonated vietnamese slow drip black coffee on tap

Lemon Coconut Gingerale

Lemon Coconut Gingerale

$5.00

carbonated roasted coconut water, ginger, palm sugar

Passion Coconut Gingerale

Passion Coconut Gingerale

$5.00

carbonated roasted coconut water, ginger, palm sugar

Guava Coconut Gingerale

Guava Coconut Gingerale

$5.00

carbonated roasted coconut water, ginger, palm sugar

C20 Coconut Water

C20 Coconut Water

$4.50
Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$3.50
Sprite

Sprite

$3.50
Dragon Fruit Kombucha

Dragon Fruit Kombucha

$4.50
Lavender Kombucha

Lavender Kombucha

$4.50
Peach Blossom Kombucha

Peach Blossom Kombucha

$4.50
Lychee Juice

Lychee Juice

$3.00
Guava Juice

Guava Juice

$3.00
Mango Juice

Mango Juice

$3.00
San Pelligrino Blood Orange

San Pelligrino Blood Orange

$3.50
San Pelligrino Lemon

San Pelligrino Lemon

$3.50
San Pelligrino 500ml

San Pelligrino 500ml

$4.50
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.50

Alcohol

Boon Rasberry Sour Ltr.

$27.00Out of stock

Breakside Pilsner Ltr

$12.00Out of stock

Oblivion Ipa Ltr.

$12.00Out of stock

Pfriem Strong Blonde Ltr.

$12.00Out of stock

Stormbreaker Red Ltr.

$12.00Out of stock
Sapporo

Sapporo

$8.00

22 oz can/ Japan

Miller High Life

Miller High Life

$5.00

*Please have ID ready for purchase. No refunds*

Weihenstephan Hef

Weihenstephan Hef

$7.00

Germany

Domaine Dupont Bouche Brut Cidre

Domaine Dupont Bouche Brut Cidre

$10.00

375ml/ France

Extra Sauces

Fish Sauce Vinaigrette

$0.50

Lime Salt Pepper

$0.50

Peanut Sauce

$1.00

Sate Chili Oil

$1.00

Side of Lime

$1.00

Soy Sauce Vinaigrette

$0.50

Sweet & Sour

$0.50

Sweet Chili

$0.50

Chili Garlic

Sriracha

Hoisin

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 am - 4:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 am - 4:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 am - 4:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 am - 4:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 am - 4:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Hustling Viet food to the streets. Pho for the people.

Website

Location

835 SW 2ND AVE, PORTLAND, OR 97204

Directions

