Luca 7000 - Birmingham
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1722 28th Ave South, Homewood, AL 35209
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
The Battery - 2821 Central Ave STE 101
No Reviews
2821 Central Ave STE 101 Birmingham, AL 35209
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Homewood
More near Homewood