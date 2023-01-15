Main picView gallery
Italian

Luca Osteria 116 Giralda Ave

73 Reviews

$$$$

116 Giralda Ave

Coral Gables, FL 33134

ANTIPASTI

TOAST

$1.00

MARINATED OLIVES

$8.00

PROSCIUTTO

$17.00

FOCACCIA

$8.00

LOCAL STRACCIATTELLA

$16.00

TOMATO NDUJA

$14.00

LITTLE GEM LETTUCE

$17.00

INSALATA LUCA

$16.00

GRILLED CARROTS

$16.00

PATATE FRITTE

$23.00

PANZANELLA

$16.00

WILD MUSHROOMS

$23.00

TUNA CAPRESE

$22.00

MORTADELLA PATE

$16.00

CARNE CRUDA

$23.00

----------------------------

ADD TRUFFLE

$25.00

TRUFFLE HONEY

$4.00

FIRE

CLAM SPECIAL

$30.00Out of stock

BONE MARROW

$26.00Out of stock

MARINATED LAMB CHOPS

$26.00Out of stock

ADD PEPERONATA

$4.00Out of stock

PASTA FATTA IN CASA

SPAGHETTI AL POMODORO

$26.00

PASTA AL LIMONE

$29.00

PESTO

$28.00

CACIO PEPE

$29.00

SHRIMP FRA DIAVOLO

$33.00

AMATRICIANA

$34.00

SHORT RIB BOLOGNESE

$35.00

PASTA AL TARTUFO

$60.00

PASTA JULIA

$32.00

BUCATINI AL VONGOLE

$34.00Out of stock

FOUR CHEESE PASTA

$34.00Out of stock

KIDS PASTA

$12.00

-------------------------------

FIRE

ADD TRUFFLE

$25.00

SECONDI

RISOTTO MARE

$44.00

LAMB SHANK

$56.00

HALF CHICKEN AL MATTONE

$36.00

WHOLE CHICKEN AL MATTONE

$70.00

FILETTO

$63.00

FIRE

Special

$52.00Out of stock

BRAISED SHORT RIB

$52.00Out of stock

OSSO BUCO ALLA MILANESE

$79.00Out of stock

-------------------------------

ADD WHITE TRUFFLE

$75.00Out of stock

OCEANO BIANCO

$36.00Out of stock

DOLCI

PANNA COTTA

$13.00

ANTO'S TIRAMISU

$13.00

SEMIFREDDO

$13.00

DESSERT FEE

$3.50

ICE CREAM SCOOP

$4.00

DOUBLE SCOOP ICE CREAM

$8.00

AFFOGATO

$13.00

DESSERT SPECIAL

$13.00Out of stock

-------------------------------

ALL TOGETHER

FIRE

SPECIAL EVENT

VALENTINES SET MENU

**VALENTINES MENU**

$149.00

VALENTINES DAY 💓

VALENTINES MENU

**VALENTINES MENU**

$175.00

FIRE TUNA

FIRE PATATE

FIRE SCALLOP

FIRE RISOTTO

FIRE SHORTY

FIRE ROBIOLA

FIRE BUDINO

WINE

PROSECCO (ADAMI BOSCO) GLASS

$14.00

LAMBRUSCO (GRASPAROSSA) GLASS

$12.00

ANNIVERSARY PROSECO

PROSECCO (ADAMI BOSCO) BOTTLE

$64.00

LAMBRUSCO (GRASPAROSSA) BOTTLE

$48.00

RARE CHAMPAGNE BTL

$245.00

SPUMANTE (ENRICO SERAFINO) BOTTLE

$65.00

CHAMPAGNE (LAURENT PERRIER) BOTTLE

$118.00

PEJU LEGACY GL

$16.00

NEW ZEALEND SAUV BLANC GL

$16.00Out of stock

PEJU LEGACY BTL

$64.00

SAUVIGNON BLANC MARLBOROUGH, NEW ZEALAND MED DRY HIGH ACIDITY GRAPEFRUIT, PEAR, LEMON, GREEN APPLE

NEW ZEALAND BTL

$78.00Out of stock

VOGLAR PETER DIPOLI BTL

$82.00Out of stock

ANDRIAN FLOREADO BTL

$72.00Out of stock

CATIE SAN SANCERRE BTL

$92.00Out of stock

MERRY EDWARDS SAUV BLANC BTL

$125.00

MARTIN WOODS RIESLING BTL

$96.00

NEW ZEALAND SAUV BLANC BTL

$64.00Out of stock

CROSSBARN GLASS

$17.00

CROSSBARN BTL

$68.00

RULLY LA CREE BURGUNDY

$78.00

JORDAN BTL

$85.00

CHAPPELLET BTL CHARDONNAY

$95.00

MARTIN WOODS CHARDONNAY BTL

$96.00

ORIN SWIFT MANNEQUIN CHARDONNAY BTL

$92.00

DUMOL CHARDONNAY BTL

$114.00

MERRY EDWARDS CHARDONNAY BTL

$125.00

CHACRA MANIQUE CHARDONNAY BTL

$105.00

BODEGAS CHACRA BTL

$145.00

INAMA SAOAVE GLASS

$11.00

MASIANCO PINOT GRIGIO GL

$14.00

FRATTORIA VALENTINA PECORINO GLASS

$15.00

GEWURZTRAMINER GL

$14.00Out of stock

INAMA SAOAVE VENETO BTL

$44.00

MASIANCO PINOT GRIGIO BTL

$56.00

FATTORIA LA VELENTINA PECORINO BTL

$52.00

PALA FIORI VERMENTINO BTL

$56.00

BRUNO VERDI PIONOT GRIGIO BTL

$64.00

VILLA SPARINA CORTESE GAVI BTL

$48.00

CECU ROERO ARNEIS BTL

$60.00

VIETTI TIMORASSO DERTHONA BTL

$88.00

JOAQUIN VINO DELLA STELLA BTL

$98.00

OLIVINI LUGANA TREBBIANO BTL

$52.00Out of stock

SERRA LUPINI ROERO ARNEIS BTL

$52.00Out of stock

ELLEBORO PODERE BTL

$56.00Out of stock

GREGU RIAS VERMENTINO BTL

$44.00Out of stock

CHENIN BLANC GL

$16.00

CHENIN BLANC BTL

$64.00

POGGIO ANIMA ROSE GL

$14.00

POGGIO ANIMA BTL

$56.00

TENUTA SALLIER MADAMEROSE BTL

$60.00

LES LUNES ASTRAL

$64.00Out of stock

SOUL GLOU BTL

$85.00

PRESQU'ILE GLASS

$18.00

BENTON LANE GLASS

$14.00

BENTON-LANE BTL

$56.00

PRESQUILE BTL

$72.00Out of stock

FAILLA BTL

$87.00

PAUL HOBBS PINOT NOIR BTL

$89.00

REEVE RHODA

$88.00

MARTIN WOODS PINOT BTL

$96.00

CHACRA CINCUENTA Y CINCO PINOT NOIR BTL

$105.00

MERRY EDWARDS PINOT NOIR BTL

$125.00

PINOT NERO BTL

$60.00Out of stock

FELINO GLASS

$14.00

FELINO BTL

$56.00

CATENA ALTA BTL

$95.00

THE CRITIC GL

$18.00

TURNBULL GLASS

$24.00

IRON AND SAND GL

$18.00Out of stock

THE CRITIC BTL

$72.00

TURNBULL BTL

$96.00

CHAPPALLET BTL CAB SAUV

$120.00

STAG'S LEAP BTL

$125.00

IRON & SAND BTL

$72.00

FAR NIENTE BTL

$165.00

PAUL HOBBS BTL

$140.00

JAYSON BTL

$125.00

CAYMUS BTL

$220.00

DUNN CAB SAUV BTL

$245.00

CARDINALE CABERNET SAUVIGNON BTL

$495.00

MERCURY HEAD BTL

$345.00Out of stock

NEYERS ZIN GL

$15.00

NEYERS ZIN BTL

$60.00

MONTEPLUCIANO BTL

$56.00

UNSCHACKLED BY PRISONER BTL

$66.00

PRISONER SPECIAL BTL

Out of stock

PRISONER SPCECIAL BTL

$96.00Out of stock

LANGHE ROSSO GL

$14.00

GRILLI GL

$17.00

AMARONE GL

$24.00Out of stock

LANGHE ROSSO BTL

$56.00

GRILLI BTL

$68.00

CHIANTI CLASSICO BTL

$88.00

GRATTAMACCO BOLGHERI ROSSO BTL

$88.00

MAZZEI PHILLIP CAB SAUV

$92.00

PADALLETTI BRUNELO BTL

$150.00

TESTAMATTA BTL

$148.00

OLIVINI NOTTE SAN MARTINO MERLOT BTL

$88.00

BUSSOLA VALPOLICELLA CLASSICO

$92.00

QUADRETTI AMARONE BTL

$105.00

BERTANI AMARONE BTL

$165.00

ZENATO AMARONE RISERVA

$185.00

ALLEGRINI AMARONE

$115.00

PODERI COLLA BARBERA

$75.00

LA MIRAJA GRIGNOLINO BTL

$76.00

CAVANA LUIGI BARBARESCO BTL

$92.00

CERETTO BARBARESCO ASILI

$175.00

BROVIA BAROLO

$115.00

DAMILANO BAROLO BTL

$92.00

BORGOGNO NO NAME BTL

$108.00

ARGIANO TOSCANA BTL

$52.00Out of stock

POGGIO AL TESORO BTL

$115.00Out of stock

AMARONE BTL

$96.00Out of stock

SAN POLO ROSSO BTL

$76.00Out of stock

COLTERENZIO PINOT NERO BTL

$56.00Out of stock

LA MIRAJA RUCHE' DI CASTAGNOLE BTL

$68.00

NEYERS ZIN GL

$16.00

NEYERS ZIN BTL

$64.00

UNSHACKLED BTL

$66.00

8 YEARS IN THE DESERT BTL

$88.00

JAYSON BY PHALMEYER RED WINE BTL

$98.00

DUCKHORN THE DISCUSSION

$198.00

CORKAGE FEE

$35.00

NYE WINE PAIRING

$80.00Out of stock

NON-ALCOHOLIC

STILL BOTTLE

$5.00

SPARKLING BOTTLE

$6.00

COKE

$3.00

SPRITE

$3.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

JUICE

$4.00

MILK

$4.00

CLUB SODA

$3.00

TONIC WATER

$3.00

GINGERALE

$3.00

GINGER BEER

$3.00

GRAPEFRUIT SODA

$3.00

LEMONADE

$5.00

MOCKTAIL

$8.00

BLUE CHEESE OLIVES

$1.00

N/A SPRITZ

$9.00

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$4.00

COFFEE TEA

ESPRESSO

$3.00

ESPRESSO DOPIO

$5.00

CAPPUCINO

$6.00

MACHIATO

$4.00

COFFEE AMERICANO

$4.00

DECAF ESPRESSO

$3.00

DECAF DOPIO

$5.00

DECAF CAPPUCINO

$6.00

JOJO HOT TEA

$5.00

CARRAJILLO

$12.00

BEER

PILSNER

$9.00

BIONDA

$7.00

AMBRATA

$7.00

IPA

$9.00

COCKTAILS

VIA ROMA

$17.00

PORTOFINO

$17.00

COLOMBA

$17.00

EMILIA

$17.00

FIORE MIO

$17.00

CUGINO

$17.00

COSTIERA

$17.00

GRETA

$17.00

CLASICO MUNDIAL

$17.00

SAN GENNARO

$17.00

MARIA ROSA

$17.00

ESPRESSO MARTINI

$17.00

COCKTAIL OF DAY

$17.00

MOCKTAIL

$8.00

SANGRIA

$16.00

LUCA LIMONCELLO

$14.00

APERITIVI

SPRITZ

$14.00

HUGO SPRITZ

$14.00

FLORIDA SPRITZ

$14.00

BELLINI SPRITZ

$14.00

BICICLETA

$14.00

S&S SPRITZ

$12.00Out of stock

MILANO TORINO

$14.00

AMERICANO

$14.00

ITALO

$14.00

NEGRONI

$14.00

NEGRONI SBAGLIATO

$14.00

NEGRONI CHIARO

$14.00

NEGRONI LUCA

$14.00

NEGRONI SOUR

$14.00

VODKA

TITO'S

$12.00

GREY GOOSE

$14.00

GREY GOOSE CITRON

$14.00

VULCANICA

$14.00

CHOPIN

$13.00

KETTLE ONE

$14.00

BELVEDERE

$16.00

GIN

BOMBAY GIN

$12.00

MONKEY 47

$25.00

ROKU

$14.00

HENDRICK'S

$14.00

THE BOTANIST

$14.00

BOUDIER SAFFRON

$14.00

MALFY

$14.00

ELENA GIN

$16.00

RUM

HAVANA CLUB SILVER

$12.00

BACARDI TEN

$18.00

BRUGAL 1888

$16.00

DIPLOMATICO RESERVA EXCLUSIVA

$18.00

ZACAPA 23

$18.00

BACARDI 8

$16.00

APPLETON 12YR

$15.00

SANTA TERESA 1796

$14.00

LEBLON

$14.00

TEQUILA

ESPELON BLANCO

$12.00

CASAMIGOS BLANCO

$18.00

CASAMIGOS REPOSADO

$18.00

DON JULIO BLANCO

$15.00

DON JULIO ANEJO

$20.00

TEQUILA OCHO REPOSADO

$18.00

TEQUILA OCHO ANEJO

$20.00

CLASE AZUL REPOSADO

$38.00

GRAND MAYAN ULTRA AGED

$32.00

PATRON EL ALTO

$40.00

MEZCAL

VAGO ESPADIN

$16.00

DEL MAGUEY CHICHICAPA

$22.00

BOURBON & IRISH WHISKEY

BASIL HAYDEN'S

$18.00

WOODFORD RESERVE

$16.00

ANGEL'S ENVY

$18.00

WIDOW JANE 10YR

$18.00

MILAM & GREENE SINGLE

$17.00

MILAM & GREENE TRIPLE

$19.00

HIGH WEST BOURBON

$16.00

SUNTORY TOKI

$16.00

HIBIKI

$25.00

YAMAZAKI 12

$36.00

REDEMPTION RYE

$15.00

ANGELS ENVY RYE

$20.00

WHISTLEPIG 10YR RYE

$25.00

MILAM & GREENE RYE

$17.00

TEELING IRISH

$14.00

JAMESON

$14.00

SCOTCH

JOHNNY WALKER BLACK

$16.00

BALVENIE 14

$22.00

GLENLIVET 12

$18.00

ABERFELDY 12

$16.00

ABERFELDY 24

$45.00

MACALLAN 12

$22.00

MACALLAN 15

$40.00

OBAN 14 YEAR

$22.00

DEWARS 12yr

$16.00

DEWARS 15

$18.00

HIGHLAND PARK 12YR

$18.00

COGNAC

REMY VSOP

$18.00

REMY MARTIN XO

$45.00

LIQUEURS

GRAND MARNIER

$14.00

KAHLUA

$14.00

FRANGELICO

$14.00

ST. GERMAIN

$14.00

DISARONNO AMARETTO

$14.00

VELVET FALERNUM

$14.00

SAMBUCA

$13.00

MANDARINO DI CAPRI

$14.00

PALLINI LIMONCELLO

$14.00

ITALICUS BERGAMOT

$14.00

LUXARDO MARASHINO

$14.00

GIFFARD MENTHE-PASTILLE

$14.00

NARDINI ACQUA DI CERDO

$14.00

LEBLON

$12.00

BAILEYS

$16.00

LIQUOR 43

$13.00

GREEN CHARTREUSE

$18.00

VINSANTO

$13.00

GRAPPA

CANDOLINI

$14.00

RDINI MANDORLA

$14.00Out of stock

GRA'IT

$14.00Out of stock

APERITIVI

BRUTTO AMERICANO

$13.00

APEROL

$13.00

CAMPARI

$13.00

CAPPELETTI

$13.00

CONTRATO APERITIF

$13.00

SELECT

$13.00

RAMAZZOTTI ROSATO

$13.00

LUXARDO APERITIVO

$13.00

MARTINI & ROSSI FIERO

$13.00

MARTINI & ROSSI BITTER

$13.00

AMARI

RAMAZZOTTI

$13.00

MONTENEGRO

$13.00

AVERNA

$13.00

CYNAR

$13.00

FERNET BRANCA

$13.00

BRAULIO

$13.00

COCCHI BAROLO CHINATO

$13.00Out of stock

COCCHI DOPO TEATRO

$13.00Out of stock

DOLCE

$18.00

NONNINO AMARO

$15.00

ANGOSTURA AMARO

$13.00

VERMOUTH & PORT

CINZANO 1757

$13.00

CARPANO BIANCO

$13.00

CARPANO CLASSICO

$13.00

CARPANO FORMULA ANTICA

$13.00

CARPANO PUNTA MES

$13.00Out of stock

CAP CORSE

$13.00

COCCHI DI TORINO

$13.00

CARPANO BITTER

$13.00

MONTANARO DI TORINO

$13.00

MARTINI ROSSI AMBRATO

$13.00

MARTINI ROSSI RUBINO

$13.00

BROADBENT PORT 10YRS

$14.00

ELENA VERMOUTH

$9.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

116 Giralda Ave, Coral Gables, FL 33134

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

