Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Bars & Lounges

Luca

844 Reviews

$$$

711 Grant Street

Denver, CO 80203

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Rigatoni Bolognese (Online)
Wild Mushroom Fusilli (Online)
The Luca (Online)

Antipasta

Mustard Greens, Parmesan & Pomegranate Vinaigrette.
Meatballs (Online)

Meatballs (Online)

$12.00

House-Made Meatballs with Marinara & Caramelized Onions.

Burrata (Online)

Burrata (Online)

$14.00

Creamy Ricotta Wrapped in Mozzarella, Served with Tomato Conserva & Grilled Bread.

Brussels Sprouts Caesar (Online)

Brussels Sprouts Caesar (Online)

$11.00

Shaved Brussels Sprouts with Caesar Dressing and Gnocco Fritto.

The Luca (Online)

The Luca (Online)

$10.00

Arugula with Fennel and a Tangy Lemon Vinaigrette.

Esoterra Farms Insalata (Online)

$14.00

Shaved Pecorino, Granny Smith Apples, Shallot Sherry Vinaigrette

Pasta

Chicken Parmesan (Online)

Chicken Parmesan (Online)

$29.00

Crispy Pan-Fried Chicken Stuffed with Burrata & Topped with San Marzano Tomato, Basil & Parmesan, Served with Pasta.

Wild Mushroom Fusilli (Online)

Wild Mushroom Fusilli (Online)

$23.00

Fusili with Wild Mushrooms, Cream, Parmesan & Truffle Oil.

Rigatoni Bolognese (Online)

Rigatoni Bolognese (Online)

$25.00

Rigatoni Smothered with our Luca Bolognese Sauce Made with Veal, Beef, Pork & San Marzano Tomatoes.

Buccatini Pomodoro (Online)

Buccatini Pomodoro (Online)

$21.00

San Marzano Tomato Sauce, House Ricotta & Basil.

Tagliatelle Lobster Fra Diavolo (Online)

Tagliatelle Lobster Fra Diavolo (Online)

$33.00

*SPICY* Lobster, San Marzano Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Calabrian Chile.

Pizza

We are currently out of Gluten Free Pizza Dough. We will have it back on Monday. Thank you and sorry for the inconvenience.
Cheese Pizza (Online)

Cheese Pizza (Online)

$15.00

San Marzano Tomato & Fresh Mozzarella.

Pepperoni Pizza (Online)

Pepperoni Pizza (Online)

$16.00

San Marzano Tomato, Pepperoni & Fresh Mozzarella.

Wild Mushroom Pizza (Online)

Wild Mushroom Pizza (Online)

$17.00

Tallegio Fonduta, Wild Mushrooms and Truffle Oil.

Margherita Pizza (Online)

Margherita Pizza (Online)

$17.00

A Classic Pizza with San Marzano Tomatoes, Basil & Mozzarella.

Nduja and Kale (Online)

$19.00

Lobster Pie (Online)

$36.00

Creamy Garlic Sauce, Butter Poached Lobster, Fontina

Entrees

Braised Short Ribs

Braised Short Ribs

$32.00

Parmesan Polenta & Rosemary Honey Glazed Carrots.

Burrata Stuffed Chicken Parmesan

Burrata Stuffed Chicken Parmesan

$28.00

Pan Fried Chicken Stuffed with Rich & Creamy Burrata, Bathed in House Marinara & Sprinkled Liberally with Parmesan.

House-Made Desserts

Pumpkin Cannoli

Pumpkin Cannoli

$8.00

Crispy Fried Dough Filled with Pumpkin Ricotta & Mascarpone, Whey Carmel

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$11.00Out of stock

The Classic. Mascarpone, Cocoa & Coffee Syrup.

Salted Caramel Gelato (pint)

Salted Caramel Gelato (pint)

$7.00Out of stock

House-Made

Vanilla Gelato (pint)

Vanilla Gelato (pint)

$7.00Out of stock

House-Made

Coffee Gelato (pint)

Coffee Gelato (pint)

$7.00Out of stock

House-Made

Brown Butter Gelato (pint)

$7.00Out of stock

House-Made

Birthday Cake Gelato (pint)

$7.00Out of stock

House-Made

Tres Leches Gelato (pint)

$7.00Out of stock

House-Made

Dry Pasta by the Pound

Fusilli by the Pound

Fusilli by the Pound

$6.00

House-Made Pasta in a Spirall Shape, Dried and Ready to Cook.

Tagliatelle by the Pound

Tagliatelle by the Pound

$6.00

Fat Ribbons of House-Made Pasta, Dried and Ready to Cook.

Bucatini by the Pound

Bucatini by the Pound

$6.00

Hollow Spaghetti-Like House-Made Pasta, Dried and Ready to Cook.

Rigatoni by the Pound

Rigatoni by the Pound

$6.00

Large Tube-Shaped House-Made Pasta, Dried and Ready to Cook.

Pasta Sauces

32 Ounce Pomodoro

$10.00

A Thick and Creamy Sauce made of San Marzano Tomatoes.

32 Ounce Bolognese

$14.00

A Rich Red Sauce made with San Marzano Tomatoes, Veal, Beef & Pork.

Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markIntimate
check markFormal
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

A neighborhood gem serving rustic, wood-fired Italian dishes. Handmade pastas, hand tossed pizzas, house made cheese and house cured salumi are among the nods to Chef Frank Bonanno's Sicilian roots.

Website

Location

711 Grant Street, Denver, CO 80203

Directions

Gallery
Luca image
Luca image
Luca image
Luca image

Similar restaurants in your area

Carboy Winery / Logan Street - Denver - 400 E 7th Ave
orange star4.5 • 49
400 E 7th Ave Denver, CO 80203
View restaurantnext
Vesper Lounge
orange star4.0 • 319
233 E 7th Ave Denver, CO 80203
View restaurantnext
Govs Park
orange starNo Reviews
215 E 7th Ave Denver, CO 80203
View restaurantnext
Stoney's Bar and Grill
orange star4.1 • 825
1111 Lincoln St Denver, CO 80203
View restaurantnext
Park & Co - Park & Co.
orange star4.2 • 2,021
439 E 17th Ave Denver, CO 80203
View restaurantnext
Hudson Hill
orange star4.6 • 812
619 E 13th Ave Denver, CO 80203
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Denver

Park Burger - Platt Park
orange star4.5 • 4,554
1890 S Pearl St Denver, CO 80210
View restaurantnext
Odyssey Italian restaurant and wine bar - 603 E 6th Ave
orange star4.8 • 2,640
603 E 6th Ave Denver, CO 80203
View restaurantnext
DENVER LOCATION--ANGELO'S TAVERNA 6TH AVE - DENVER LOCATION-ANGELO'S TAVERNA 6TH AVE
orange star4.6 • 1,942
620 E 6th Ave Denver, CO 80203
View restaurantnext
Uncle - West Wash Park
orange star4.8 • 1,266
95 S Pennsylvania St. Denver, CO 80209
View restaurantnext
Leven Deli
orange star4.7 • 1,266
123 West 12th Ave Denver, CO 80204
View restaurantnext
Hi-Dive
orange star4.4 • 935
7 S Broadway Denver, CO 80209
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Denver
Northeast
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
Southeast
review star
Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)
Lodo
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Uptown
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Washington Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Capitol Hill
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
City Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Highland
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Northwest
review star
Avg 4.5 (123 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston