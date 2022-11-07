Main picView gallery

Lucano's Pizza 2400 Caton Farm Road

2400 Caton Farm Road

Crest Hill, IL 60403

Order Again

Popular Items

Original Thin Crust
Fries
Wings (Dozen)

Pizza

Original Thin Crust

$11.49+

Double Dough

$12.99+

Deep Dish

$15.99+

Gluten Free Pizza 10"

$11.49

Stuffed Pizza

$17.99+

Mama Lucano Stuffed

$18.99+

Ricotta cheese, mozzarella and spinach

Supreme

$16.49+

Sausage, mushrooms, onions and green peppers.

Veggie Delight

$16.49+

Mushrooms, onions, green peppers and fresh tomato.

Meat Lover

$16.49+

Sausage, bacon, ground beef and pepperoni

Spicy Beef

$15.49+

Thinly sliced roast beef and giardiniera peppers

White

$14.99+

No pizza sauce- Olive oil, garlic, spinach, ricotta cheese and tomatoes

Hawaiian

$14.99+

Ham, pineapple and diced tomato

Appetizers

Toasted Ravioli

$7.49

Breaded Mushrooms

$6.49

Served with choice of sauces

Cheese Sticks

$7.49

Served with red sauce

Garlic Bread

$3.49

Served with sauce choice

Chicken Fingers

$7.49

6 Tenders served with your choice of sauce

Wings (Dozen)

$10.49

12 wings served in a variety of flavor choices.

Salads and Soups

House Salad Large

$6.99

Tomatoes, green peppers and mixed greens.

Antipasto Salad

$10.49

Tomatoes, green peppers, green & black olives, american cheese, Mozzarella, pepperoni and ham served over mixed greens.

Caesar Salad

$8.99

Romaine lettuce with croutons.

Soup of the Day

$5.99

Small House Salad

$5.99

Sandwiches

Beef Sandwich

$8.99

Our all natural beef is slow roasted to perfection.

Meatball Sandwich

$8.99

Homemade meatballs with red sauce.

Combo Sandwich

$9.99

A mix of roast beef and sausage which combines into a Chicago classic.

Sausage Sandwich

$7.99

One mild sausage link, grilled to perfection and served on a Turano roll.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.49

Served with lettuce, tomato and mayo.

Big Al's Beef

$10.99

Pasta

Spaghetti

$11.49

Served with homemade marinara sauce

Mostaccoli

$11.49

Served with homemade marinara sauce

Cheese Ravioli

$12.79

Cheese filled and served with marinara sauce

Meat Ravioli

$12.79

Meat filled and served with marinara sauce

Lasagna

$13.79

Classic Italian dish with noodles, ricotta and meat. Served with marinara sauce.

Baked Mostaccioli

$12.79

Covered with melted mozzarella

Mac and Cheese

$12.99

Oven baked with seasoned bread crumbs.

Fettuccine Alfredo

$13.99

Rich and creamy white sauce with a thick noodle.

Chicken Tetrazzini

$14.99

Mostaccioli, chicken breast and mushrooms. Baked with mozzarella and topped with Alfredo sauce.

Chicken Carbonara

$14.99

Chicken breast, mushrooms, bacon, garlic and tomato. Served on a bed of mostaccioli and topped with Alfredo sauce.

Traditional Carbonara

$14.99

Dinners

Chicken and Peppers

$11.99

2 Chicken breasts seasoned to perfection then combined with onions and peppers.

Sausage and Peppers

$12.49

3 Sausage links served with roasted peppers.

House Marinated Chicken

$12.49

Marinated in Italian style and served with steamed broccoli.

Chicken Finger Dinner

$11.99

Served with 6 tenders.

Four Piece Fried Chicken

$6.00

Burgers

Served with Ketchup, Mustard, Lettuce,Tomatoes, Pickles and Onions

Hamburger

$5.99

Served with ketchup, mustard, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and onions.

Double Hamburger

$7.49

Served with ketchup, mustard, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and onions.

Cheeseburger

$6.49

Served with ketchup, mustard, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and onions.

Double Cheeseburger

$7.99

Served with ketchup, mustard, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and onions.

Dessert

Chocolate chip, M&M or Macadamia nut.

Cannoli

$2.99

Cookie

$0.99

Chocolate chip, M & M or Macadamia nut.

Cookies (4)

$3.99

Beverages

12 Oz Can

$0.99

20 Oz Bottle

$1.99

6 Pack Cans

$4.99

2 Liter

$2.99

Fountain Soda

$2.99

Gold Peak Tea

$2.69

Bottled Water

$1.50

Bottled Beer

$4.99

Premium Bottle Beer

$5.99

Barefoot Wine

$4.99

Carlo Rossi Wine

$4.99

Draft Beer Blue Moon

$4.99

Draft Beer Peroni

$4.99

Sides

Fries

$3.25

Meatballs

$3.99

Sausage Links

$3.99

Spaghetti Side

$4.69

Mostaccioli Side

$4.69

Lucano Fries

$3.99

Steamed Broccoli

$3.99

Small Coleslaw

$1.00

Large Coleslaw

$4.99

Baked Mostaccioli

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Lucano’s Pizza & Catering is a local family-owned Italian Restaurant Pizzeria. We make hand-crafted pizzas, pasta, salads, sandwiches and much more! Come in and enjoy!

Location

2400 Caton Farm Road, Crest Hill, IL 60403

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

