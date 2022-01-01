  • Home
  • /
  • Lisle
  • /
  • Lucano's Pizza - Lisle - 2950 Ogden Avenue
Main picView gallery

Lucano's Pizza - Lisle 2950 Ogden Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

2950 Ogden Avenue

Lisle, IL 60532

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Original Thin Crust
Caesar Salad
Fried Mozzarella

Pizza

Original Thin Crust

$10.99+

Double Dough

$12.99+

Deep Dish

$18.99+

Gluten Free Pizza 10"

$12.99

Mama Lucano's

$13.99+

Ricotta, Mozzarella, Spinach

Supreme

$14.99+

Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions, Green peppers.

Veggie Delight

$13.99+

Mushrooms, Onions, Green Pepper, Tomato.

Meat Lover

$15.99+

Sausage, Bacon, Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni

Spicy Beef

$14.99+

Lucano's Beef, Giardiniera Peppers.

Hawaiian

$13.99+

Ham, Pineapple, Onion.

Appetizers

Toasted Ravioli

$7.99

Breaded Mushrooms

$6.79

Served with choice of sauces

Fried Mozzarella

$8.99

Served with red sauce

Garlic Bread

$4.79

Served with sauce choice

Boneless Wings

$11.99

Crispy Breaded Wings, Bold Sauces.

Stuffed Breadsticks

$8.99Out of stock

Traditional Wings

$14.29

Chicken Tenders

$7.99

Salads

House Salad

$7.99

Romaine Blend, Tomatoes, Green Peppers, Parmesan, Croutons.

Antipasto Salad

$13.99

Romaine, Tomato, Bell Pepper, Olives, Onions, Pepperoni, Salami, Capicola, Croutons.

Caesar Salad

$8.99

Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons.

Sandwiches

Italian Beef

$11.99

Lucano's Beef, Aus Jus, French Roll. Served With French Fries.

Mama Lucano's Meatball Sub

$12.49

Meatballs, Marinara, Parmesan. Served With French Fries.

Italian Beef & Sausage Combo

$12.99

Lucano's Beef, Char Broiled Italian Sausage, French Roll. Served With French Fries.

Italian Sausage Sandwich

$9.99

Char Broiled Italian Sausage, Grilled Onions, Mustard, French Roll. Served With French Fries.

Big Al's Beef

$13.49

Lucano's Beef, Grilled Peppers & Onions, Marinara, Mozzarella, Garlic Bread. Served With French Fries.

Chicken Pesto (Limited Time)

$13.99Out of stock

Grilled Chicken, Basil Pesto, Tomato, Mozzarella. French Fries

Pasta

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$15.99

Served with homemade marinara sauce

Mostaccoli

$13.99

Served with homemade marinara sauce

Meat Ravioli

$13.99

Artisan Cheese, Marinara.

Italian Mac

$13.99Out of stock

Pasta Shells, Rich Cheese Sauce, Toasted Breadcrumbs.

Fettuccine Alfredo

$14.99

Freshly Made Alfredo Sauce, Parmesan, Fresh Parsley.

Papa Lucano's Fettucine

$16.99

Italian Sausage, Marinara, Fresh Basil, Tomatoes and Ricotta Cheese.

Chicken Tetrazzini

$15.99

Mostaccioli, Grilled Chicken, Sautéed Mushrooms, Creamy Alfredo, Parmesan.

Dinner Entrees

All Dinners are prepared with fresh ingredients, served with a small house salad, french fries, and house made garlic bread.

Chicken & Peppers

$18.99

Grilled Chicken Breasts, Fire Roasted Peppers, Roasted Potatoes, Salad, Garlic Bread.

Sausage and Peppers

$17.99

Italian Sausages, Fire Roasted Peppers, Roasted Potatoes, Salad, Garlic Bread.

Chicken Tender Dinner

$13.99

Crispy Breaded Tenders, French Fries, Salad.

Dessert

Chocolate chip, M&M or Macadamia nut.

Tiramisu

$5.49

Imported Espresso, Ladyfinger Cookies, Dark Chocolate, Cocoa Powder.

Beverages

20 Oz Bottle

$2.49

2 Liter

$3.49

Smart Water

$2.79

Monster

$3.49Out of stock

Side sauces

Italian

$1.00

French

$1.00

Creamy Garlic

$1.00

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$1.00Out of stock

Caesar

$1.00

Ranch

$1.00

Bbq

$1.00

Buffalo

$1.00

Garlic Parmesan

$1.00

Honey Mustard

$1.00

Red Sauce

$1.00

Ketchup

$1.00

Mustard

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Lucano’s Pizza & Catering is a local family-owned Italian Restaurant Pizzeria. We make hand-crafted pizzas, pasta, salads, sandwiches and much more!

Location

2950 Ogden Avenue, Lisle, IL 60532

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Schmaltz Deli - Lisle
orange starNo Reviews
3011 Ogden Avenue Lisle, IL 60532
View restaurantnext
Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant - Naperville
orange star4.2 • 563
1504 N Naper Blvd Naperville, IL 60563
View restaurantnext
The Bavarian Lodge
orange star4.0 • 671
1800 Ogden Ave Lisle, IL 60532
View restaurantnext
The Swine Cellar
orange starNo Reviews
1264 E Chicago Ave Naperville, IL 60540
View restaurantnext
NWB The Next Whiskey Bar - NWB Lisle
orange starNo Reviews
4732 Main Street Lisle, IL 60532
View restaurantnext
Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant - Wheaton
orange starNo Reviews
351 Rice Lake Square Wheaton, IL 60189
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lisle

The Bavarian Lodge
orange star4.0 • 671
1800 Ogden Ave Lisle, IL 60532
View restaurantnext
Wheatstack Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 484
5900 State Route 53 Lisle, IL 60532
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lisle
Downers Grove
review star
Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)
Naperville
review star
Avg 4.2 (61 restaurants)
Wheaton
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Woodridge
review star
Avg 3.6 (5 restaurants)
Glen Ellyn
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Westmont
review star
Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)
Bolingbrook
review star
Avg 4 (12 restaurants)
Lombard
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
Darien
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston