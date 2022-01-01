Lucano's Pizza - Lisle 2950 Ogden Avenue
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Lucano’s Pizza & Catering is a local family-owned Italian Restaurant Pizzeria. We make hand-crafted pizzas, pasta, salads, sandwiches and much more!
Location
2950 Ogden Avenue, Lisle, IL 60532
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant - Naperville
4.2 • 563
1504 N Naper Blvd Naperville, IL 60563
View restaurant