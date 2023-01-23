Lucantino's Trattoria imageView gallery

Lucantino's Trattoria 321 Arch Street

321 Arch St Ste 103

Meadville, PA 16335

Popular Items

Italian Panini
Bowl of Soup

Breakfast

Breakfast Sandwich

$6.25

Avocado Toast

$7.25

Muffins

$4.25

Sweet Bread

$3.25

Bagel

$1.99

Croissaint

$2.00

GF English Muffin

$1.99

Yogurt Parfait

$5.00

Egg Bites

$5.25

Sandwiches

Meatball

$9.00

Turkey

$10.00

Italian Panini

$10.00

Italian cheese and tomato grill

$10.00

Pizzas

Margherita

$11.00

Spicy Italian Pizza

$11.00

Soup

Bowl of Soup

$5.50

Salad

Caprese Salad

$6.95

Kids Meals

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Desserts

Affagato

$4.95

Cannoli

$2.75

Carrot Cake

$6.25

Gelato

$4.00

GF Raspberry Shortbread

$5.25

Lemon Bars

$3.50

Lemon Cake

$6.25

Tiramisu Cake

$6.25

Triple Chocolate Cookie

$2.50

Gelato Sandwiches

$4.00Out of stock

Soup and 1/2 sandwich

Soup And Turkey

$10.00

Soup And Panini

$10.00

Coffee

Small Coffee

$2.25

Large Coffee

$2.75

Americano

Small Americano

$2.75

Large Americano

$3.25

Cafe au Lait

Small Cafe au lait

$2.75

Large Cafe au lait

$3.25

Cappuccino

Small Cappuccino

$3.95

Large Cappuccino

$4.75

Carmel & Cream

Small Caramel & Cream

$4.75

Large Caramel & Cream

$5.25

Chai Tea

Small Chai

$3.75

Large Chai

$4.50

Cold Brew

Small Cold Brew

$3.50

Large Cold Brew

$3.95

Espresso

Solo

$1.50

Dopio

$3.00

Triplo

$4.00

Iced Coffee

Small Iced Coffee

$2.25

Large Iced coffee

$2.75

Latte

Small Latte

$3.95

Large Latte

$4.75

Macchiato, Caramel

Small Caramel Macchiato

$4.95

Large Caramel Macchiato

$5.75

Milk

White Milk

$2.25

Choc. Milk

$2.75

Mocha

Small Mocha

$4.45

Large Mocha

$5.25

Hot Chocolate

Small Hot Chocolate

$2.75

Large Hot Chocolate

$3.25

Tea

Small Tea

$2.75

Large Tea

$3.25

Lemonade

Small Green Tea Lemonade

$2.75

Large Green Tea Lemonade

$3.25

Small Hippie Chic Lemonade

$2.75

Large Hippie Chic Lemonade

$3.25

Small Lemonade

$2.25

Large Lemonade

$2.75

Italian Soda

Small Italian Soda

$2.75

Large Italian Soda

$3.25

Cream Soda

Small Cream Soda

$3.75

Large Cream Soda

$4.25

Water

Small Life Water

$1.95Out of stock

Ice Water

$0.25

Large Life Water

$2.95

Juice

Apple, pint

$2.00

Orange juice, pint

$2.00

Peppermint Bark Mocha

Small Pep. Mocha

$4.45

Large Pep. Mocha

$5.25

Orange Spice Mocha

Small Orange Mocha

$4.45

Large Orange Mocha

$5.25

Mint Hot Chocolate

Small Mint Hot Choc.

$3.25

Large Mint Hot Choc.

$3.75

Rasp. mocha

Small Rasp. mocha

$4.45

Large Rasp. mocha

$5.25

Extras

Chips

$2.00

Coffee Ground 12oz

$15.00

Coffee Whole Bean 12oz

$15.00

Infused Water

$10.00Out of stock
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Come in and enjoy!

321 Arch St Ste 103, Meadville, PA 16335

