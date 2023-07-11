Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lucca Wood-Fired Italian

3449 NE 24th Ave

Portland, OR 97212

Small Plates

Antipasti del Giorno

$18.00

Cacciatore & Orange-Pistachio, artichokes, Pecorino, mascarpone tartufata, olive tapenade, wood-fired mushrooms, toasted focaccia

Bread

$5.00+

Chilled Cucumber Gazpacho

$11.00

bay shrimp, mint, dill, breadcrumbs, pickled garlic scape

Manila Clams

$17.00Out of stock

tomato, white wine, garlic & harissa, spicy aioli crostini

Olives

$7.00

Wood Fired Green Beans

$10.00

hazelnut-sesame seed dukkha, mint, lemon

Salad

Summer Squash & Farro Salad

$14.00

cucumbers, zucchini, capers, fennel, radishes, dill, mint, green onion, fresh Black Sheep Creamery cheese

Burrata & Obsidian Blackberries

$18.00

green beans, fennel, basil, frisee, pistachios, crostini

Caesar

$13.00

little gem & chicory lettuces, lemon-anchovy vinaigrette*, sage croutons, shaved Grana Padano

Rstd Beet Panzanella

$14.00

grilled olive sourdough & beet greens salad, charred onion marmellata, pine nuts, allepo

Simple Greens

$12.00

young local lettuces, Katz red wine vinegar, extra virgin olive oil, shaved Grana Padano

Kids

Kid's Cheese Pizza

$8.00

Kid's Coppa Pizza

$10.00

Kid's Margherita Pizza

$10.00

Kid's Mushroom Pizza

$10.00

Kid's Pasta Bolognese

$9.00

Kid's Pasta Marinara

$8.00

Kid's Pasta, Butter, Cheese

$8.00

Kid's Sausage Pizza

$9.00

Pasta

Tagliatelle alla Bolognese

$20.00

traditional pork & beef ragu, Grana Padano

Pappardelle ai Porcini

$27.00

porcinis from Bend, spring onions, snap peas, sage, parmesan

Spaghetti Pomodoro

$20.00

spicy marinara, garlic butter, basil, breadcrumbs, herbed ricotta, Grana Padano

Cappelletti di Ricotta

$28.00

bay shrimp, fava bean-mint puree, preserved lemon butter & sea beans

Spaghetti Marinara

$14.00

Adult Butter & Cheese

$14.00

Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$16.00

fresh mozzarella, parmesan, basil, crushed tomato

Salsicce Pizza

$18.00

house-made fennel sausage, mozzarella, pecorino, crushed tomato

Coppa & Caramelized Onion Pizza

$18.00

spicy capocollo, caramelized onions, mozzarella, pecorino, crushed tomato

Arrabbiata Pizza

$16.00

Calabrian chili peppers, roasted garlic, oregano, mozzarella, parmesan, crushed tomato

Funghi Originale Pizza

$17.00

mushrooms, fontina, mozzarella, parsley, truffle oil

Cieliege Pizza

$20.00

early-season sweet Tieton cherries, mozarella, parmesan, sheep's milk cheese, basil, crispy prosciutto

Adult Cheese Pizza

$14.00

Mains

Pork alla Griglia

$28.00

griddled polenta, pickled Rainier cherries, greens, grilled Walla Walla onions, Nebbiolo-cherry reduction

Dessert

Cheesecake

$12.00

cherry conserva, chocolate-dipped pink peppercorn shortbread

Chocolate Budino

$12.00

Colombian dark chocolate pudding, caramel, whipped crema, salted almond toffee

Fresh Fruit Tart

$12.00Out of stock

first of the season marionberries, blueberries, almond florentine crumble

Olive Oil Cake

$12.00

Pink lemon & vermouth buttermilk ice cream, lemon curd & pine nut brittle

Panna Cotta

$12.00

local raspberries, balsamic caviar

Sides

Side Anchovies

$2.00

Side Caesar Dressing

$1.00

Side Calabrians

$1.00

Side Grana Padano

$3.00

Side Marinara

$3.00

Side Tapenade

$4.00

Side Chili Oil

$1.00
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Now open Tuesday through Saturday, 4-9pm. Scratch Italian kitchen featuring farm to table produce, homemade pasta wood fired pizza in a spacious, modern dining room.

Website

Location

3449 NE 24th Ave, Portland, OR 97212

Directions

