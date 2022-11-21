Lucca Italian Chop House - Shallotte 4924-2 Main Street
No reviews yet
4924-2 Main Street
Shallotte, NC 28470
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
APPETIZERS/BRUSCHETTAS
12 Wings
House made wings with your choice of sauce
6 Wings
House made wings with your choice of sauce
Egglant Milanese
Fresh Mozzarella topped with roma tomatoes & pesto with a balsamic reduction.
Frito Misto
Golden fried Calamari with lemon wedges and marinara.
Meatballs & Ricotta
House made meatballs with whipped ricotta & fresh tomato sauce
Mussels Marinara
Mussels sauteed in garlic and olive oil with our homemade marinara tossed in (white or red)
Stuffed Banana Peppers
Banana pepper stuffed with Italian sausage in marinara sauce
Thick Cut Sizzling Bacon
Freshly Battered mozzarella
Bruschetta AMATRICIANA
Bruschetta Caprese
Bruscheta GENOVESE
Soups & Salads
Lg LUCCA Salad
Fresh iceberg lettuce, Roma tomatoes, olives and onions, served with your choice of dressing
Lg CAESAR
Fresh romaine hearts mixed with croutons and Parmesan cheese tossed in a creamy Caesar dressing.
Lg Strawberry & Walnut
Fresh strawberries, romaine lettuce, goat cheese and candied walnuts.
Lg WEDGE
Iceberg lettuce topped with chopped onions, tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles and bacon
LG CHOPPED ITALIAN
SM LUCCA SALAD
SM CEASAR
SM Strawberry
SM Wedge
SM Chopped
LG ARUGULA Salad
SM Arugula
Lg Dressing
Dressing cup
Soup of the Day
Cup or bowl of our soup of the day
Sides
Creamed Spinach
Side of Sautéed Vegetables
Side Fettucine Alfredo
Side of fettuccine pasta with our homemade alfredo
Side of Fries
Side of fries
Side of Spaghetti with Pomodoro Sauce
Side of Spaghetti with our housemade Marinara
Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes
Side of Mashed potatoes
Zucchini Pasta SIDE
Side of zucchini pasta with Marinara
Pasta
L Eggplant Lasagna
Freshly breaded eggplant layered with ricotta, mozzarella cheese & tomato sauce
L Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine pasta with a classic homemade sauce
L pasta Pescatore
Shrimp, calamari, mussels sautéed in garlic oil, white wine & Alfredo served with fettuccine pasta.
L Lasagna
Fresh pasta sheets layered with Bolognese & Besciamella.
L Pappardelle Bolognese
Homemade Pappardelle pasta served with a classic meat sauce
L Ravioli Caprice
House made Ravioli with your choice of sauce
L Rigatoni Alla Vodka
Rigatoni pasta in a vodka-flavored light tomato cream sauce
L Shrimp Rustica
Chicken and Shrimp with sundried tomatoes, mushrooms & a balsamic cream sauce
L Shrimp Alla Angelo
Shrimp, sun-dried tomatoes, sauteed in olive oil, fresh basil and white wine, tossed with angel hair and a touch of marinara
L Shrimp Fra Diavolo
Shrimp with hot & spicy tomato sauce tossed in fettuccine pasta.
L Spaghetti Alla Meatballs
Spaghetti topped with our tomato sauce and house made meatballs
L Chicken Parm
Cheese Tortellini, bacon, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes with Alfredo sauce.
L Tortellini Michelangelo
Panini & Burgers
LUCCA Burger
NORMA Burger
Grilled chicken breast, provolone cheese, fresh spinach pesto sauce
Chicken & Pesto Panini
Grilled chicken with American cheese, bacon, lettuce, and tomato
Italian Sub
Salami, provolone, ham, pepperoni, lettuce, tomato & red onion on a sub roll
Meatball Sub
Angelo's meatballs covered in tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese served on a sub roll
Philly Cheese Sub
Thinly sliced steak with grilled onions & mushrooms served on a sub roll with melted cheese
Caprice Panini
Specialties
Pizza
SM LUCCA
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms , onions, red peppers & tomato sauce
SM BEE STING
Chicken & mozzarella cheese with buffalo sauce
SM Classico
Traditional Mozzarella cheese & Tomato sauce. Create your own with additional toppings.
SM Hawaiian
Chicken, onions, jalapeños & BBQ sauce
SM QUEEN
Roma tomatoes, fresh basil & tomato sauce.
SM Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, Sausage, ham, bacon & tomato sauce.
SM Mediterranean
Sausage, olives, red peppers, goat cheese garlic & olive oil sauce.
SM QUATTRO
Shrimp, clams, garlic & olive oil sauce.
SM Ricotta
Ricotta cheese, fresh Roma tomatoes, basil, garlic & olive oil.
SM Vegetarian
Olives, artichoke hearts, red peppers, spinach & tomato sauce.
SM Emilia
gluten free crust
LG LUCCA
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms , onions, red peppers & tomato sauce
LG Buffalo
Chicken & mozzarella cheese with buffalo sauce
LG Classico
Traditional Mozzarella cheese & Tomato sauce. Create your own with additional toppings.
LG Florentine
Chicken, bacon, spinach & Alfredo sauce.
LG THE BEE STING
Chicken, onions, jalapeños & BBQ sauce
LG THE QUEEN
Roma tomatoes, fresh basil & tomato sauce.
LG Meat Lover's
Pepperoni, Sausage, ham, bacon & tomato sauce.
LG Mediterranean
Sausage, olives, red peppers, goat cheese garlic & olive oil sauce.
LG QUATRO FORMAGGI
Shrimp, clams, garlic & olive oil sauce.
LG Ricotta
Ricotta cheese, fresh Roma tomatoes, basil, garlic & olive oil.
LG Vegetarian
Olives, artichoke hearts, red peppers, spinach & tomato sauce.
Calzone | Stromboli
LUCCA Stromboli
Fresh dough filled with sausage, pepperoni, onions, mushrooms & mozzarella.
Cheese Calzone
Fresh dough filled with ricotta & mozzarella cheeses with your choice of one filling.
Cheese Stromboli
Fresh dough filled with mozzarella cheese & your choice of one filling.
Deli Stromboli
Fresh dough filled with ham, pepperoni, salami & mozzarella.
Steak Stromboli
Fresh dough filled with steak, mushrooms, onions & American cheese.
Vegetarian Delight Stromboli
Fresh dough filled with eggplant, spinach, onions, mushrooms, red peppers & mozzarella.
Desserts
Large Cannoli
Italian pastry overflowing with sweet creamy ricotta with bits of chocolate
Limoncello Cake
Sicilian lemon infused sponge cake with Italian mascarpone
Ricotta Cheesecake
Creamy, smooth and rich. Finished with chocolate or raspberry sauce
Small Cannoli
Italian pastry overflowing with sweet creamy ricotta with bits of chocolate
Tiramisu
Layers of lady fingers soaked in espresso syrup filled with a sweet mascarpone mousse and dusted with dark chocolate
Creme Brulee
APPETIZERS/ BRUSCHETAS
Egglant Milanese
Fresh Mozzarella topped with roma tomatoes & pesto with a balsamic reduction.
Meatballs & Ricotta
House made meatballs with whipped ricotta & fresh tomato sauce
Mussels Marinara
Mussels sauteed in garlic and olive oil with our homemade marinara tossed in (white or red)
Stuffed Banana Peppers
Banana pepper stuffed with Italian sausage in marinara sauce
bruschetta CAPRESE
bruschetta AMATRICIANA
bruschetta Genovese
Thick Cut BACON
12 Wings
House made wings with your choice of sauce
6 Wings
House made wings with your choice of sauce
SALADS & SOUPS
Lg LUCCA Salad
Fresh iceberg lettuce, Roma tomatoes, olives and onions, served with your choice of dressing
Lg CAESAR
Fresh romaine hearts mixed with croutons and Parmesan cheese tossed in a creamy Caesar dressing.
Lg WEDGE
Iceberg lettuce topped with chopped onions, tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles and bacon
Lg Strawberry & Walnut
Fresh strawberries, romaine lettuce, goat cheese and candied walnuts.
Lg CHOPPED ITALIAN
SM Lucca salad
SM Caesar
SM Wedge
SM Strawberry
SM Chopped
Lg ARUGULA & MOZZARELLA
SM Arrugula
Soup of the Day
Cup or bowl of our soup of the day
Sides Dinner
Creamed Spinach
Side of Sautéed Vegetables
Brusells Sprouts
Side of our homemade Marinara
Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes
Side of Mashed potatoes
Zucchini Pasta SIDE
Side of zucchini pasta with Marinara
Side Spaghetti Pomadora
Fries
Side of our crispy French fries
Side of Alfredo sauce
Add melted cheese
Lg dressing
Side of marinara
Side Of Pesto
Meatball
Side Fettuccine Alfredo
CLASSICS Pasta
AMATRICIANA
Fettuccine topped with our house made meat sauce
CACCIO E PEPE
Spaghetti topped with our house made tomato sauce
CARBONARA
Eggplant Lasagna*
Freshly breaded eggplant layered with ricotta, mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce
Fettuccini Alfredo*
Fettuccine pasta with a classic homemade sauce
Gnocchi SORRENTINA
Pasta tossed with ricotta cheese, tomato sauce and mozzarella, then baked to perfection
Lasagna*
Fresh pasta sheets layered with Bolognese & Besciamella.
PACCHERI GENOVESE
Homemade Pappardelle pasta served with a classic meat sauce
PAPPARDELLE Bolognesse*
Homemade ricotta gnocchi with authentic meat sauce
PASTA ALLA NORMA
Pasta tossed with roasted red peppers, onions, mushrooms and Italian sausage
Rigatoni Vodka
Rigatoni pasta in a vodka-flavored light tomato cream sauce
Ravioli*
House made Ravioli with your choice of sauce
Spaghetti Meatballs*
Spaghetti topped with our tomato sauce and house made meatballs
Tortellini Michelangelo*
Cheese Tortellini, bacon, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes with Alfredo sauce.
GNOCCHI BOLOGNESE
Spaghetti Marinara
SEAFOOD
LUCCA Salmon
Salmon with caper berries in a lemon white wine sauce
Calamari Fra Diavolo
Sautéed Calamari with hot & spicy tomato sauce tossed in fettuccine pasta.
CRAB RAVIOLI
Pasta Pescatore
Shrimp, calamari, mussels sauteed in garlic oil, white wine & tomato sauce served with fettuccine pasta.
Salmon Amore
Walnut encrusted Salmon served over fresh zucchini pasta topped with a dill cream sauce
Shrimp ALLA ANGELO
Shrimp RUSTICA
SPECIALITIES
Braised Short Rib
10 oz chianti Braised beef short rib served over mashed potatoes
Chicken Marsala
Chicken Parmesan
Breaded chicken topped with tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese with a side of spaghetti
Chicken Piccata
Sautéed chicken with caper berries, lemon & white wine served over fettuccine pasta
PIZZAS
LG LUCCA
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms , onions, red peppers & tomato sauce
LG Meat Lover's
Pepperoni, Sausage, ham, bacon & tomato sauce.
LG QUATRO FORMAGGI
Shrimp, clams, garlic & olive oil sauce.
LG Mediterranean
Sausage, olives, red peppers, goat cheese garlic & olive oil sauce.
LG THE QUEEN
Roma tomatoes, fresh basil & tomato sauce.
LG Ricotta
Ricotta cheese, fresh Roma tomatoes, basil, garlic & olive oil.
LG Vegetarian
Olives, artichoke hearts, red peppers, spinach & tomato sauce.
LG Classico
Traditional Mozzarella cheese & Tomato sauce. Create your own with additional toppings.
LG THE BEE STING
Chicken, onions, jalapeños & BBQ sauce
LG Hawaiian Punch
Chicken, bacon, spinach & Alfredo sauce.
LG Emilia
SM LUCCA
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms , onions, red peppers & tomato sauce
SM Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, Sausage, ham, bacon & tomato sauce.
SM QUATTRO
Shrimp, clams, garlic & olive oil sauce.
SM Mediterranean
Sausage, olives, red peppers, goat cheese garlic & olive oil sauce.
SM QUEEN
Roma tomatoes, fresh basil & tomato sauce.
SM Ricotta
Ricotta cheese, fresh Roma tomatoes, basil, garlic & olive oil.
SM Vegetarian
Olives, artichoke hearts, red peppers, spinach & tomato sauce.
SM Classico
Traditional Mozzarella cheese & Tomato sauce. Create your own with additional toppings.
SM Hawaiian
Chicken, onions, jalapeños & BBQ sauce
SM The Bee Sting
Chicken, bacon, spinach & Alfredo sauce.
SM Emilia
gluten free crust
Calzone | Stromboli Dinner
LUCCA Stromboli
Fresh dough filled with sausage, pepperoni, onions, mushrooms & mozzarella.
Cheese Stromboli
Fresh dough filled with mozzarella cheese & your choice of one filling.
Deli Stromboli
Fresh dough filled with ham, pepperoni, salami & mozzarella.
Steak Stromboli
Fresh dough filled with steak, mushrooms, onions & American cheese.
Vegetarian Delight Stromboli
Fresh dough filled with eggplant, spinach, onions, mushrooms, red peppers & mozzarella.
Cheese Calzone
Fresh dough filled with ricotta & mozzarella cheeses with your choice of one filling.
Desserts
Large Cannoli
Italian pastry overflowing with sweet creamy ricotta with bits of chocolate
Limoncello Cake
Sicilian lemon infused sponge cake with Italian mascarpone
Ricotta Cheesecake
Creamy, smooth and rich. Finished with chocolate or raspberry sauce
Small Cannoli
Italian pastry overflowing with sweet creamy ricotta with bits of chocolate
Tiramisu
Layers of lady fingers soaked in espresso syrup filled with a sweet mascarpone mousse and dusted with dark chocolate
To Go Specials
STEAKS/CHOPS
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Authentic Italian Restaurant
4924-2 Main Street, Shallotte, NC 28470