  • Home
  • /
  • Shallotte
  • /
  • Lucca Italian Chop House - Shallotte - 4924-2 Main Street
Main picView gallery

Lucca Italian Chop House - Shallotte 4924-2 Main Street

review star

No reviews yet

4924-2 Main Street

Shallotte, NC 28470

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

APPETIZERS/BRUSCHETTAS

12 Wings

$15.00

House made wings with your choice of sauce

6 Wings

$9.00

House made wings with your choice of sauce

Egglant Milanese

$15.00

Fresh Mozzarella topped with roma tomatoes & pesto with a balsamic reduction.

Frito Misto

$15.00

Golden fried Calamari with lemon wedges and marinara.

Meatballs & Ricotta

$13.00

House made meatballs with whipped ricotta & fresh tomato sauce

Mussels Marinara

$15.00

Mussels sauteed in garlic and olive oil with our homemade marinara tossed in (white or red)

Stuffed Banana Peppers

$14.00

Banana pepper stuffed with Italian sausage in marinara sauce

Thick Cut Sizzling Bacon

$18.00

Freshly Battered mozzarella

Bruschetta AMATRICIANA

$13.00

Bruschetta Caprese

$13.00

Bruscheta GENOVESE

$14.00

Soups & Salads

Lg LUCCA Salad

$9.00

Fresh iceberg lettuce, Roma tomatoes, olives and onions, served with your choice of dressing

Lg CAESAR

$9.00

Fresh romaine hearts mixed with croutons and Parmesan cheese tossed in a creamy Caesar dressing.

Lg Strawberry & Walnut

$12.00

Fresh strawberries, romaine lettuce, goat cheese and candied walnuts.

Lg WEDGE

$13.00

Iceberg lettuce topped with chopped onions, tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles and bacon

LG CHOPPED ITALIAN

$14.00

SM LUCCA SALAD

$6.00

SM CEASAR

$6.00

SM Strawberry

$8.00

SM Wedge

$8.00

SM Chopped

$9.00

LG ARUGULA Salad

$12.00

SM Arugula

$8.00

Lg Dressing

$0.75

Dressing cup

Soup of the Day

$5.00+

Cup or bowl of our soup of the day

Sides

Creamed Spinach

$6.00

Side of Sautéed Vegetables

Side Fettucine Alfredo

$6.00

Side of fettuccine pasta with our homemade alfredo

Side of Fries

$3.99

Side of fries

Side of Spaghetti with Pomodoro Sauce

$6.00

Side of Spaghetti with our housemade Marinara

Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Side of Mashed potatoes

Zucchini Pasta SIDE

$6.00

Side of zucchini pasta with Marinara

Pasta

L Eggplant Lasagna

$12.00

Freshly breaded eggplant layered with ricotta, mozzarella cheese & tomato sauce

L Fettuccine Alfredo

$11.00

Fettuccine pasta with a classic homemade sauce

L pasta Pescatore

$15.00

Shrimp, calamari, mussels sautéed in garlic oil, white wine & Alfredo served with fettuccine pasta.

L Lasagna

$12.00

Fresh pasta sheets layered with Bolognese & Besciamella.

L Pappardelle Bolognese

$12.00

Homemade Pappardelle pasta served with a classic meat sauce

L Ravioli Caprice

$11.00

House made Ravioli with your choice of sauce

L Rigatoni Alla Vodka

$11.00

Rigatoni pasta in a vodka-flavored light tomato cream sauce

L Shrimp Rustica

$14.00

Chicken and Shrimp with sundried tomatoes, mushrooms & a balsamic cream sauce

L Shrimp Alla Angelo

$14.00

Shrimp, sun-dried tomatoes, sauteed in olive oil, fresh basil and white wine, tossed with angel hair and a touch of marinara

L Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$14.00

Shrimp with hot & spicy tomato sauce tossed in fettuccine pasta.

L Spaghetti Alla Meatballs

$12.00

Spaghetti topped with our tomato sauce and house made meatballs

L Chicken Parm

$12.00

Cheese Tortellini, bacon, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes with Alfredo sauce.

L Tortellini Michelangelo

$13.00

Panini & Burgers

LUCCA Burger

$14.00

NORMA Burger

$15.00

Grilled chicken breast, provolone cheese, fresh spinach pesto sauce

Chicken & Pesto Panini

$12.00

Grilled chicken with American cheese, bacon, lettuce, and tomato

Italian Sub

$11.00

Salami, provolone, ham, pepperoni, lettuce, tomato & red onion on a sub roll

Meatball Sub

$11.00

Angelo's meatballs covered in tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese served on a sub roll

Philly Cheese Sub

$12.00

Thinly sliced steak with grilled onions & mushrooms served on a sub roll with melted cheese

Caprice Panini

$12.00

Specialties

Salad Included

L_Salmon Amore

$15.00

Walnut encrusted Salmon served over fresh zucchini pasta topped with a dill cream sauce

Pizza

SM LUCCA

$16.00

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms , onions, red peppers & tomato sauce

SM BEE STING

$16.00

Chicken & mozzarella cheese with buffalo sauce

SM Classico

$11.00

Traditional Mozzarella cheese & Tomato sauce. Create your own with additional toppings.

SM Hawaiian

$16.00

Chicken, onions, jalapeños & BBQ sauce

SM QUEEN

$13.00

Roma tomatoes, fresh basil & tomato sauce.

SM Meat Lovers

$16.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, ham, bacon & tomato sauce.

SM Mediterranean

$15.00

Sausage, olives, red peppers, goat cheese garlic & olive oil sauce.

SM QUATTRO

$14.00

Shrimp, clams, garlic & olive oil sauce.

SM Ricotta

$13.00

Ricotta cheese, fresh Roma tomatoes, basil, garlic & olive oil.

SM Vegetarian

$14.00

Olives, artichoke hearts, red peppers, spinach & tomato sauce.

SM Emilia

$16.00

gluten free crust

$2.00

LG LUCCA

$26.00

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms , onions, red peppers & tomato sauce

LG Buffalo

$25.00

Chicken & mozzarella cheese with buffalo sauce

LG Classico

$16.00

Traditional Mozzarella cheese & Tomato sauce. Create your own with additional toppings.

LG Florentine

$25.00

Chicken, bacon, spinach & Alfredo sauce.

LG THE BEE STING

$24.00

Chicken, onions, jalapeños & BBQ sauce

LG THE QUEEN

$21.00

Roma tomatoes, fresh basil & tomato sauce.

LG Meat Lover's

$26.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, ham, bacon & tomato sauce.

LG Mediterranean

$25.00

Sausage, olives, red peppers, goat cheese garlic & olive oil sauce.

LG QUATRO FORMAGGI

$24.00

Shrimp, clams, garlic & olive oil sauce.

LG Ricotta

$22.00

Ricotta cheese, fresh Roma tomatoes, basil, garlic & olive oil.

LG Vegetarian

$24.00

Olives, artichoke hearts, red peppers, spinach & tomato sauce.

Calzone | Stromboli

LUCCA Stromboli

$14.00

Fresh dough filled with sausage, pepperoni, onions, mushrooms & mozzarella.

Cheese Calzone

$11.00

Fresh dough filled with ricotta & mozzarella cheeses with your choice of one filling.

Cheese Stromboli

$11.00

Fresh dough filled with mozzarella cheese & your choice of one filling.

Deli Stromboli

$14.00

Fresh dough filled with ham, pepperoni, salami & mozzarella.

Steak Stromboli

$15.00

Fresh dough filled with steak, mushrooms, onions & American cheese.

Vegetarian Delight Stromboli

$13.00

Fresh dough filled with eggplant, spinach, onions, mushrooms, red peppers & mozzarella.

Desserts

Large Cannoli

$5.00

Italian pastry overflowing with sweet creamy ricotta with bits of chocolate

Limoncello Cake

$7.50

Sicilian lemon infused sponge cake with Italian mascarpone

Ricotta Cheesecake

$9.00

Creamy, smooth and rich. Finished with chocolate or raspberry sauce

Small Cannoli

$2.00

Italian pastry overflowing with sweet creamy ricotta with bits of chocolate

Tiramisu

$8.00

Layers of lady fingers soaked in espresso syrup filled with a sweet mascarpone mousse and dusted with dark chocolate

Creme Brulee

$8.00

APPETIZERS/ BRUSCHETAS

Egglant Milanese

$15.00

Fresh Mozzarella topped with roma tomatoes & pesto with a balsamic reduction.

Meatballs & Ricotta

$13.00

House made meatballs with whipped ricotta & fresh tomato sauce

Mussels Marinara

$15.00

Mussels sauteed in garlic and olive oil with our homemade marinara tossed in (white or red)

Stuffed Banana Peppers

$14.00

Banana pepper stuffed with Italian sausage in marinara sauce

bruschetta CAPRESE

$13.00

bruschetta AMATRICIANA

$13.00

bruschetta Genovese

$14.00

Thick Cut BACON

$18.00

12 Wings

$15.00

House made wings with your choice of sauce

6 Wings

$9.00

House made wings with your choice of sauce

SALADS & SOUPS

Lg LUCCA Salad

$9.00

Fresh iceberg lettuce, Roma tomatoes, olives and onions, served with your choice of dressing

Lg CAESAR

$9.00

Fresh romaine hearts mixed with croutons and Parmesan cheese tossed in a creamy Caesar dressing.

Lg WEDGE

$13.00

Iceberg lettuce topped with chopped onions, tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles and bacon

Lg Strawberry & Walnut

$12.00

Fresh strawberries, romaine lettuce, goat cheese and candied walnuts.

Lg CHOPPED ITALIAN

$14.00

SM Lucca salad

$6.00

SM Caesar

$6.00

SM Wedge

$8.00

SM Strawberry

$8.00

SM Chopped

$9.00

Lg ARUGULA & MOZZARELLA

$12.00

SM Arrugula

$8.00

Soup of the Day

$5.00+

Cup or bowl of our soup of the day

Sides Dinner

Creamed Spinach

$6.00

Side of Sautéed Vegetables

Brusells Sprouts

$6.00

Side of our homemade Marinara

Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Side of Mashed potatoes

Zucchini Pasta SIDE

$6.00

Side of zucchini pasta with Marinara

Side Spaghetti Pomadora

$6.00

Fries

$4.00

Side of our crispy French fries

Side of Alfredo sauce

$4.00

Add melted cheese

$3.74

Lg dressing

$0.75

Side of marinara

$0.75

Side Of Pesto

$3.00

Meatball

$3.00

Side Fettuccine Alfredo

$6.00

CLASSICS Pasta

AMATRICIANA

$20.00

Fettuccine topped with our house made meat sauce

CACCIO E PEPE

$17.00

Spaghetti topped with our house made tomato sauce

CARBONARA

$21.00

Eggplant Lasagna*

$22.00

Freshly breaded eggplant layered with ricotta, mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce

Fettuccini Alfredo*

$17.00

Fettuccine pasta with a classic homemade sauce

Gnocchi SORRENTINA

$24.00

Pasta tossed with ricotta cheese, tomato sauce and mozzarella, then baked to perfection

Lasagna*

$22.00

Fresh pasta sheets layered with Bolognese & Besciamella.

PACCHERI GENOVESE

$22.00

Homemade Pappardelle pasta served with a classic meat sauce

PAPPARDELLE Bolognesse*

$20.00

Homemade ricotta gnocchi with authentic meat sauce

PASTA ALLA NORMA

$17.00

Pasta tossed with roasted red peppers, onions, mushrooms and Italian sausage

Rigatoni Vodka

$17.00

Rigatoni pasta in a vodka-flavored light tomato cream sauce

Ravioli*

$23.00

House made Ravioli with your choice of sauce

Spaghetti Meatballs*

$20.00

Spaghetti topped with our tomato sauce and house made meatballs

Tortellini Michelangelo*

$20.00

Cheese Tortellini, bacon, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes with Alfredo sauce.

GNOCCHI BOLOGNESE

$20.00

Spaghetti Marinara

$17.00

SEAFOOD

LUCCA Salmon

$25.00

Salmon with caper berries in a lemon white wine sauce

Calamari Fra Diavolo

$23.00

Sautéed Calamari with hot & spicy tomato sauce tossed in fettuccine pasta.

CRAB RAVIOLI

$23.00

Pasta Pescatore

$25.00

Shrimp, calamari, mussels sauteed in garlic oil, white wine & tomato sauce served with fettuccine pasta.

Salmon Amore

$25.00

Walnut encrusted Salmon served over fresh zucchini pasta topped with a dill cream sauce

Shrimp ALLA ANGELO

$23.00

Shrimp RUSTICA

$23.00

SPECIALITIES

Braised Short Rib

$25.00Out of stock

10 oz chianti Braised beef short rib served over mashed potatoes

Chicken Marsala

$22.00

Chicken Parmesan

$24.00

Breaded chicken topped with tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese with a side of spaghetti

Chicken Piccata

$24.00

Sautéed chicken with caper berries, lemon & white wine served over fettuccine pasta

PIZZAS

LG LUCCA

$26.00

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms , onions, red peppers & tomato sauce

LG Meat Lover's

$26.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, ham, bacon & tomato sauce.

LG QUATRO FORMAGGI

$24.00

Shrimp, clams, garlic & olive oil sauce.

LG Mediterranean

$25.00

Sausage, olives, red peppers, goat cheese garlic & olive oil sauce.

LG THE QUEEN

$21.00

Roma tomatoes, fresh basil & tomato sauce.

LG Ricotta

$22.00

Ricotta cheese, fresh Roma tomatoes, basil, garlic & olive oil.

LG Vegetarian

$24.00

Olives, artichoke hearts, red peppers, spinach & tomato sauce.

LG Classico

$16.00

Traditional Mozzarella cheese & Tomato sauce. Create your own with additional toppings.

LG THE BEE STING

$24.00

Chicken, onions, jalapeños & BBQ sauce

LG Hawaiian Punch

$26.99

Chicken, bacon, spinach & Alfredo sauce.

LG Emilia

$26.00

SM LUCCA

$16.00

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms , onions, red peppers & tomato sauce

SM Meat Lovers

$16.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, ham, bacon & tomato sauce.

SM QUATTRO

$14.00

Shrimp, clams, garlic & olive oil sauce.

SM Mediterranean

$15.00

Sausage, olives, red peppers, goat cheese garlic & olive oil sauce.

SM QUEEN

$13.00

Roma tomatoes, fresh basil & tomato sauce.

SM Ricotta

$13.00

Ricotta cheese, fresh Roma tomatoes, basil, garlic & olive oil.

SM Vegetarian

$14.00

Olives, artichoke hearts, red peppers, spinach & tomato sauce.

SM Classico

$11.00

Traditional Mozzarella cheese & Tomato sauce. Create your own with additional toppings.

SM Hawaiian

$16.00

Chicken, onions, jalapeños & BBQ sauce

SM The Bee Sting

$16.00

Chicken, bacon, spinach & Alfredo sauce.

SM Emilia

$16.00

gluten free crust

$2.00

Calzone | Stromboli Dinner

LUCCA Stromboli

$14.00

Fresh dough filled with sausage, pepperoni, onions, mushrooms & mozzarella.

Cheese Stromboli

$11.00

Fresh dough filled with mozzarella cheese & your choice of one filling.

Deli Stromboli

$14.00

Fresh dough filled with ham, pepperoni, salami & mozzarella.

Steak Stromboli

$15.00

Fresh dough filled with steak, mushrooms, onions & American cheese.

Vegetarian Delight Stromboli

$13.00

Fresh dough filled with eggplant, spinach, onions, mushrooms, red peppers & mozzarella.

Cheese Calzone

$11.00

Fresh dough filled with ricotta & mozzarella cheeses with your choice of one filling.

Desserts

Large Cannoli

$5.00

Italian pastry overflowing with sweet creamy ricotta with bits of chocolate

Limoncello Cake

$7.50

Sicilian lemon infused sponge cake with Italian mascarpone

Ricotta Cheesecake

$9.00

Creamy, smooth and rich. Finished with chocolate or raspberry sauce

Small Cannoli

$2.00

Italian pastry overflowing with sweet creamy ricotta with bits of chocolate

Tiramisu

$8.00

Layers of lady fingers soaked in espresso syrup filled with a sweet mascarpone mousse and dusted with dark chocolate

To Go Specials

Wings/Pizza Bundle

$28.00

STEAKS/CHOPS

RIBEYE 14oz.

$39.00

Petite FiLET 8oz

$40.00

Center Cut FILET 12oz

$52.00

Bone InPORK CHOP

$32.00

VEAL Parmesan

$44.00

BONE IN VEAL CHOP

$46.00

Aged SIRLOIN 10oz

$30.00

TOMAHAWK

$90.00

cowboy Ribeye 22oz

$56.00

NY Strip 14oz

$38.00

Bone Marrow Add On

$8.00

KIDS

CHICKEN TENDERS

$8.00

Kids Fet ALFREDO

$8.00

Kids RIGATONI W/ BUTTER SAUCE

$8.00

Kids Spa/mballs

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic Italian Restaurant

Location

4924-2 Main Street, Shallotte, NC 28470

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Amelia's Grille-OIB
orange starNo Reviews
1564 Market Place Blvd Suite 700 Ocean Isle Beach, NC 28470
View restaurantnext
Angelo's Pizzeria
orange starNo Reviews
110 shallotte crossing suite d-3 Shallotte, NC 28470
View restaurantnext
Maria's Pizzeria and Gelateria
orange starNo Reviews
120-7 Causeway Dr Ocean Isle Beach, NC 28469
View restaurantnext
The Hot Buffalo
orange star4.7 • 215
3446 Holden Beach Rd Supply, NC 28462
View restaurantnext
Dock House Seafood - Holden Beach - 103 S Shore Dr
orange starNo Reviews
103 S Shore Dr Holden Beach, NC 28462
View restaurantnext
Mermaids Island Grill - 102 Jordan Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
102 Jordan Blvd Holden Beach, NC 28462
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Shallotte

Eggs Up Grill - Shallotte, NC
orange star4.5 • 916
110 Shallotte Crossing Parkway Shallotte, NC 28470
View restaurantnext
Tee Time Cafe
orange star4.4 • 541
126 Holden Beach Rd SW Shallotte, NC 28470
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Shallotte
Supply
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
North Myrtle Beach
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Southport
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Carolina Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Leland
review star
Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Wilmington
review star
Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)
Myrtle Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)
Conway
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Murrells Inlet
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston