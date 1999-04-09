Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lucciano's Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

4 Orchard View Drive UNIT 2

Londonderry, NH 03053

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Parmigiana
GF - Dinner Rolls
Fettuccine Alfredo w/Chicken

Appetizers

Brushetta

$9.95

Our housemade bread topped with seasoned plum tomatoes and melted mozzarella cheese.

Calamari

$14.95

Fresh fried calamari served with a spicy marinara dipping sauce.

Chicken Fingers

$9.95

Fried chicken fingers served with a sweet & sour dipping sauce.

Coconut Shrimp

$13.95

Fried coconut shrimp encrusted in coconut & served with a sweet dipping sauce.

Crab Cakes

$13.95

Handmade crab cakes topped with our house made dill sauce.

Insalata Caprese

$10.95

Vine ripened tomatoes, and mozzarella cheese served over a bed of greens and drizzled with a balsamic glaze.

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.95

Lightly breaded and fried, served with marinara sauce.

Zucchini Sticks

$9.95

Breaded zucchini fried and served with marinara sauce.

Salads

Caesar Salad

$9.95

Romaine lettuce, parmigiano cheese, croutons tossed in ceasar dressing.

Garden Salad

$9.95

Iceberg, romaine, mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, peppers, cucumbers, carrots & croutons.

Spinach & Gorgonzola Salad

$11.95

Mixed greens, spinach, gorgonzola cheese, carrots & croutons with dill dressing.

Greek Salad

$11.95

Iceberg, romaine, mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, peppers, cucumbers, olives, & feta cheese.

Chef Salad

$11.95

Iceberg, romaine, & mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, peppers, cucumbers, ham, turkey, salami, & cheese.

Power Salad- Salmon

$19.95

Power Salad- Tuna

$19.95

Power Salad- Shrimp

$19.95

Power Salad- Sirloin

$24.95

Ceasar Salad GLUTEN FREE

$9.95

Garden Salad GLUTEN FREE

$9.95

Spinach & Gorgonzola GLUTEN FREE

$11.95

Greek Salad GLUTEN FREE

$11.95

Pasta

Artichoke Special

$21.95

Eggplant Parmigiana

$16.95

Fettuccine Alfredo

$16.95

Gnocchi

$17.95

Linguine Con Pesto

$16.95

Pasta Ala Greco

$17.95

Pasta Primavera

$15.95

Pasta Puttanesca

$17.95

Tortelloni Pomodoro

$17.95

Tortelloni w/Pesto

$19.95

Pasta and Sauce

$12.95

Pasta Con Pollo

Chicken & Eggplant

$22.95

Chicken Cacciatore

$17.95

Chicken Florentine

$22.95

Chicken Marsala

$20.95

Chicken Parmigiana

$18.95

Chicken Picatta

$20.95

Fettuccine Alfredo w/Chicken

$20.95

Pasta Primavera w/Chicken

$20.95

Pasta Con Carne

Fettuccine ala Carbonara

$19.95

Gnocchi ala Romana

$20.95

Pasta w/Meatballs

$16.95

Penne Con Salsiccia

$17.95

Veal Marsala

$21.95

Veal Parmigiana

$20.95

Veal Picatta

$21.95

Vodka Penne

$17.95

Veal & Eggplant

$24.95

Pasta With Seafood

Linguine Gamberi

$21.95

Farfalle with Salmon

$23.95

Linguine Scallops

Out of stock

Fettuccine Gamberi

$23.95

Seafood Fettuccine

$28.95

Frutti de Mare

$28.95

Ravioli

Butternut Squash Ravioli

$16.95

Cheese Ravioli

$16.95

Lobster Ravioli

$19.95

Mushroom Ravioli

$16.95

Spinach Ravioli

$16.95

Tuscan Ravioli

$16.95

Secondi

Grilled Chicken Breast

$18.95

Grilled Salmon

$21.95

Angus Steak

$26.95

Swordfish Steak

$21.95

Tuna Steak

$21.95

Create Your Own

Cheese Pizza

$9.95

Calzone

$9.95

Calzone Favorites

Meatball & Sausage Calzone

$14.50

Spinach Favorite Calzone

$14.50

Steak Calzone Favorite

$14.50

Veggie Delight Calzone

$14.50

Chicken Parm Calzone

$14.50

Pizza Favorites

Grecian Delight Pizza

$15.50

House Special Pizza

$15.50

Jay's Special Pizza

$15.50

Lou's Special Pizza

$15.50

Meatlover's Special Pizza

$15.50

Veggie Pizza

$15.50

Pizza & Calzones

Grecian Delight Pizza

$15.50

House Special Pizza

$15.50

Jay's Special Pizza

$15.50

Lou's Special Pizza

$15.50

Meatlover's Special Pizza

$15.50

Meatball & Sausage Calzone

$15.50

Spinach Favorite Calzone

$15.50

Steak Calzone Favorite

$15.50

Veggie Delight Calzone

$15.50

Chicken Parm Calzone

$15.50

Cheese Pizza

$9.95

Calzone

$9.95

Childrens

KIDS CHICKEN FINGERS/FF

$7.95

KIDS PENNE MARINARA

$5.95

KIDS PENNE BUTTER

$5.95

KIDS CHEESE RAVIOLI

$7.95

KIDS PENNE MEATBALLS

$7.95

KIDS PENNE ALFREDO

$6.95

GLUTEN FREE Appetizers

GF - Dinner Rolls

$3.99

GF - Insalata Caprese

$10.95

GF - Calamari

$16.95

GF - Side of Meatballs

$8.95

GF - Chicken Tenders

$12.95

GF - Mozzarella Sticks

$12.95

GF French Fries

$3.99

GLUTEN FREE Entrées

GF Chicken Parmigiana

$20.95

GF Chicken Picatta

$22.95

GF Chicken Marsala

$22.95

GF Pasta w/Meatballs

$18.95

GF Pasta Primavera

$17.95

GF Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$22.95

GF Tortellini

$19.95

GF Cheese Pizza

$14.50

GF Pasta & Sauce

$14.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

4 Orchard View Drive

Website

Location

4 Orchard View Drive UNIT 2, Londonderry, NH 03053

Directions

Gallery
Lucciano's Restaurant image
Lucciano's Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

Troy's Fresh Kitchen & Juice Bar - 4 Orchard View Drive
orange starNo Reviews
4 Orchard View Drive Londonderry, NH 03053
View restaurantnext
Papa Gino's - 0322 - Londonderry
orange star4.3 • 71
44 Nashua Road Londonderry, NH 03053
View restaurantnext
Renegade's Pub North
orange star4.9 • 99
103 Nashua Rd Londonderry, NH 03053
View restaurantnext
Janie's Uncommon Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
123 Nashua Road Unit 23 Londonderry, NH 03053
View restaurantnext
Wrap City- Londonderry
orange star4.6 • 1,122
123 Nashua Rd Londonderry, NH 03053
View restaurantnext
Jake D's Roast Beef & Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
14 West Broadway Derry, NH 03038
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Londonderry

The Stumble Inn Bar & Grill
orange star4.5 • 1,303
20 Rockingham Rd Londonderry, NH 03053
View restaurantnext
Wrap City- Londonderry
orange star4.6 • 1,122
123 Nashua Rd Londonderry, NH 03053
View restaurantnext
Renegade's Pub North
orange star4.9 • 99
103 Nashua Rd Londonderry, NH 03053
View restaurantnext
Papa Gino's - 0322 - Londonderry
orange star4.3 • 71
44 Nashua Road Londonderry, NH 03053
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Londonderry
Windham
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Derry
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
Merrimack
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Hudson
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Salem
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Nashua
review star
Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)
Manchester
review star
Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)
Manchester
review star
Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)
Amherst
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston