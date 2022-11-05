Restaurant info

Lucco Cucina + Bar is a modern Italian restaurant that combines favored classics with a contemporary touch. The sleek design, comfortable seating, and full bar present a warm and convivial atmosphere for our guests. The offerings consist of New York style pizza, fresh salads, delicious small bites, wonderful pasta dishes and the Chef’s signature meatballs. Our seasonal outdoor patio and the main dining room set in our lodge style edifice with a floor to ceiling fireplace, offers our guests the opportunity to enjoy a glass of wine “al a fresco” or a full dining experience by our professional staff. At the heart of the space, the 24- seat white marble bar is a great gathering place to enjoy happy hour, full dining or just cocktails from our extensive drink menu. From family outings, to corporate events, to Saturday night on the town with friends, Lucco Cucina + Bar has something for everyone. We look forward to having you join us.