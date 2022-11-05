Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lucco Cucina + Bar

review star

No reviews yet

207 Ridgedale Avenue

Florham Park, NJ 07932

Order Again

Popular Items

CHICKEN PARMIGIANA
CAESAR
RIGATONI BOLOGNESE

Antipasta

ANTIPASTO PLATTER

ANTIPASTO PLATTER

$28.00

prosciutto di parma, provolone, pepperonata, cici beans, olives

FRIED CALAMARI

FRIED CALAMARI

$17.00

lemon, garlic, caper, pepperoncini, marinara

JONNY BOY FRIES

JONNY BOY FRIES

$16.00

crispy fries, pepperoni, shishito peppers, truffle oil, pecorino

SHISHITO PEPPERS

SHISHITO PEPPERS

$13.00

calabrian chili oil, sea salt

BAKED LITTLE NECKS

BAKED LITTLE NECKS

$18.00

herb breadcumbs, lemon, parsley, calabrian chili butter

BURRATA

BURRATA

$18.00

sicilian tomato, jam, fennel pollen, pignoil, basil, orange, balsamic

GRILLED OCTOPUS

GRILLED OCTOPUS

$22.00

whipped potato, tomato, kalamata olive, caper, lemon

CRISP ZUCCHINI

CRISP ZUCCHINI

$15.00

lemon, basil-yogurt

LUCCO MEATBALLS

LUCCO MEATBALLS

$16.00

pomodoro sauce, parmigiano

CHICKEN WINGS

CHICKEN WINGS

$18.00

caramelized onions, cherry tomato, gorgonzola drizzle

Insalate

CAESAR

CAESAR

$15.00

romaine lettuce, croutons, pecorino, caesar dressing

TRI COLORE

TRI COLORE

$16.00

arugula, radicchio, endive, gorgonzola, pine nuts, lemon vinaigrette

MEDITERRANEAN SALAD

MEDITERRANEAN SALAD

$17.00

heirloom tomato, olive, feta, ceci, cucumber, radicchio, radish, romaine, caper, artichoke

ROAST VEGETABLE & FARRO

ROAST VEGETABLE & FARRO

$18.00

carrots, butternut squash, beets, sweet potato, wild mushroom, brussels sprouts, lemon vinaigrette

TUSCAN BEAN

$18.00

cannellini, sopressata, fennel, red onions, provolone, escarole, tomato, red wine, oregano vinaigrette,

WINTER SALAD

$17.00

curley endive, apple, fennel, grape, candied walnuts, farro, gorgonzola, buttermilk, balsamic

Pasta

BROKEN MEATBALL RAGU

BROKEN MEATBALL RAGU

$27.00

tomato, fried garlic, basil, pepperoncini, whipped ricotta

CAVATELLI

CAVATELLI

$30.00

braised short rib tomato sugo, whipped ricotta

LINGUINE & CLAMS

LINGUINE & CLAMS

$30.00

little neck clams, garlic, chili flakes, white wine

ORECCHIETTE

ORECCHIETTE

$25.00

sweet sausage, broccoli rabe, caramelized onion, roast garlic

RIGATONI BOLOGNESE

RIGATONI BOLOGNESE

$26.00

traditional beef-pork-veal ragu

SPICY CARBONARA

$27.00

conchiglie, shells, applewood bacon, tomato, egg, pecorino

SPICY PENNE VODKA

SPICY PENNE VODKA

$24.00

crumbled sweet sausage, calabrian chili

THE JON

$30.00

linguine, crispy shrimp, arrabiata, tomato, garlic, chili oil, parsley

EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA

EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA

$24.00

marinara, fresh mozzarella, basil

MAMMAS LASAGNA

MAMMAS LASAGNA

$30.00

traditional beef, pork veal ragu, ricotta, mozzarella

Half Jon

$15.00

Entree (Secondi)

CHICKEN PARMIGIANA

CHICKEN PARMIGIANA

$28.00

mozzarella, san marzano tomato sauce

GRILLED BRANZINO

GRILLED BRANZINO

$38.00

heirloom tomato, preserved lemon, parsley, olive, caper, crispy fingerling potato

GRILLED SALMON

GRILLED SALMON

$34.00

beluga lentil salad, shaved asparagus, crispy brussels, apple, cider grain mustard, vinaigrette

HANGER STEAK

$42.00

10 oz allen bothers, black garlic butter, grilled, asparagus, crispy brussels, apples, cider grain mustard vinaigrete

LEMON PARSLEY SHRIMP

LEMON PARSLEY SHRIMP

$34.00

calabrian chili garlic butter, roast tomato, pea, mint orzo

PORK CHOP SALTIMBOCCA

PORK CHOP SALTIMBOCCA

$38.00

spicy pineapple, arugula, fried basil, lemon, calabrian chili vinaigrette, sweet potato

SEAFOOD RISOTTO

SEAFOOD RISOTTO

$40.00

scallop, shrimp, clam risotto, slow roasted tomato, chili, lemon

CHICKEN SCARPARIELLO

CHICKEN SCARPARIELLO

$32.00

sweet & hot sausage, fingerling potatoes, vinegar cherry peppers

LUCCO SHANK

LUCCO SHANK

$45.00

nduja, broccoli rabe, tomato, fennel, olives, polenta

COWBOY RIBEYE

$50.00

18oz bone-in, whipped potato, baby arugula, heirloom tomato, crispy onion, demi glaze

Pizze

ARTISAN PEPPERONI

ARTISAN PEPPERONI

$20.00

cured tomato, provolone, calabrian chili honey

THE BEEKEEPER

$20.00

gobbagool, house cured tomato, basil, provolone, fresh mozzarella, shishito, hot honey

HOW YA DOIN?

$22.00

sausage, spicy carbonara sauce, shishito, burrata, chili oil

MARGHERITA

MARGHERITA

$17.00

plum tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, parmigiano, basil

VINTNER'S PIZZA

$22.00

gorgonzola, dates, prosciutto di parma, mozzarella, arugula, balsamic fig jam. honey

CLASSIC PIZZA

CLASSIC PIZZA

$14.00

plum tomato sauce and mozzarella

Sides (Contorni)

GRILLED ASPARAGUS

$11.00

lemon herb vinaigrette

BROCCOLI RABE

BROCCOLI RABE

$11.00

garlic, chili oil, lemon

CRISPY FRENCH FRIES

$11.00

rosemary, garlic, olive oil, sea salt

ROASTED FINGERLING

$11.00

butter, white truffle, pamigiano

BABY SPINACH

$11.00

butter, salt & pepper

BRUSSELS SPROUT

$11.00

sherry vinegar, honey

Apparel

LUCCO HOODIE

LUCCO HOODIE

$40.00
LUCCO HAT

LUCCO HAT

$30.00
LUCCO T-SHIRTS

LUCCO T-SHIRTS

$25.00

Sauces

LUCCO MARINARA SAUCE

LUCCO MARINARA SAUCE

$10.00

32oz JARRED SAUCE

LUCCO VOKDA SAUCE

LUCCO VOKDA SAUCE

$10.00

32oz JARRED SAUCE

LUCCO BOLOGNESE SAUCE

$14.00
All hours
Sunday2:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday2:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday2:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday2:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday2:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday2:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday2:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Lucco Cucina + Bar is a modern Italian restaurant that combines favored classics with a contemporary touch. The sleek design, comfortable seating, and full bar present a warm and convivial atmosphere for our guests. The offerings consist of New York style pizza, fresh salads, delicious small bites, wonderful pasta dishes and the Chef’s signature meatballs. Our seasonal outdoor patio and the main dining room set in our lodge style edifice with a floor to ceiling fireplace, offers our guests the opportunity to enjoy a glass of wine “al a fresco” or a full dining experience by our professional staff. At the heart of the space, the 24- seat white marble bar is a great gathering place to enjoy happy hour, full dining or just cocktails from our extensive drink menu. From family outings, to corporate events, to Saturday night on the town with friends, Lucco Cucina + Bar has something for everyone. We look forward to having you join us.

Location

207 Ridgedale Avenue, Florham Park, NJ 07932

Directions

