Luce Avenue Coffee Roasters - Katy 25675 Nelson Way

No reviews yet

25675 Nelson Way

Katy, TX 77494

CLASSIC

AMERICANO

$3.75

Double shot of our House Blend Espresso and Water

AMERICANO ICE

$4.50

CAPPUCCINO (8OZ)

$4.00

CAPPUCCINO (8OZ) ICE

$4.50

CARAMEL LATTE

$5.00

CARAMEL LATTE ICE

$5.25

CHOCO LATTE (16OZ)

$5.00

CHOCO LATTE (8OZ)

$4.00

CHOCO LATTE ICE

$5.00

CLASSIC MACCHIATO (3OZ)

$3.75

CORTADO (4OZ)

$3.75

CORTADO (4OZ) ICE

$4.00

DRIP COFFEE

$3.50

ESPRESSO (DOUBLE)

$3.25

Double shot of our House Blend Espresso

ESPRESSO (DOUBLE) ICE

$3.50

FALT WHITE (4OZ) ICE

$4.00

FLAT WHITE (8OZ)

$3.75

HAZELNUT LATTE

$5.00

HAZELNUT LATTE ICE

$5.25

HONEY LATTE

$5.00

HONEY LATTE ICE

$5.25

IRISH LATTE

$5.00

IRISH LATTE ICE

$5.25

LATTE

$4.25

LATTE ICE

$4.50

SF VANILLA LATTE

$5.00

SF VANILLA LTTE ICE

$5.25

VANILLA LATTE

$5.00

VANILLA LATTE ICE

$5.25

SIGNATURE

CARAMEL MACCHIATO

$5.25

CARAMEL MACCHIATO ICE

$5.50

CHAI LATTE

$4.75

CHAI LATTE ICE

$5.00

CREAM AMERICANO

$5.50

CREAM AMERICANO ICE

$6.00

HAZELNUT MACCHIATO

$5.25

HAZELNUT MACCHIATO ICE

$5.50

ISLAND LATTE

$5.50

ISLAND LATTE ICE

$5.75

MATCHA LATTE

$5.00

MATCHA LATTE ICE

$5.25

SPANISH LATTE

$5.75

SPANISH LATTE ICE

$6.00

SOMETHING COOL

CALIFORNIA DREAMING

$5.00

COLD BREW

$5.00

HIBISCUS

$5.00

LEMONADE

$4.75

RUBY (GRAPEFRUIT)

$5.00

TEXAS RISE

$5.25

BLACK LABEL

BLACK CLOUD (ICE ONLY)

$5.75

BLACK FOREST

$5.75

BLACK FOREST ICE

$6.00

BLACK ISLAND

$5.75

BLACK ISLAND ICE

$6.00

BLACK-ADE (ICE ONLY)

$6.00

MONTBLANC

$5.75

MONTBLANC ICE

$6.00

TEA

BLACK PEACH ICE TEA

$4.75

BLACK RASPBERRY ICE TEA

$4.75

BLACK TEA

$4.00

BLACK TEA ICE

$4.25

GREEN TEA

$4.00

HERBAL TEA

$4.00

LONDON FOG

$5.50

STRAWBERRY ICE TEA

$5.00

TEA LATTE

$5.25

LUCCINO (ICE BLENDED)

STRAWBERRY VANILLA

$5.50

STRAWBERRY BANANA

$6.00

SOFT CARAMEL

$5.50

SWEET CHOCOLATE

$5.50

DELIGHT MATCHA

$6.00

COOKIES & CREAM

$5.50

PASTRY

BANANA

$1.00

BLUEBERRY SCONE

$4.30

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

$3.52

CINNAMON ROLL

$4.75

CROISSANT

DANISH

GF CHOCOLATE COOKIE

$3.52

MUFFIN

$4.30

QUICHE

$7.25

COFFEE BEAN

12oz COSTA RICA JAGUAR

$24.50

12oz ETHIOPIA

$20.57

1LB SLEEPWELL (DECAF)

$23.52

1LB PAN PACIFICOPEIA

$20.64

5LB PAN PACIFICOPEIA

$96.05

MERCHANDISE

"FLAVOR WHEEL" T-SHIRT - BLACK

$27.00

"FLAVOR WHEEL" T-SHIRT - GREY

$27.00

"FLAVOR WHEEL" T-SHIRT - WHITE

$27.00

17oz WPM PITCHER - IVY LKY

$50.00

17oz WPM - MATTE BLACK

$48.00

17oz WPM PITCHER - MATTE WHITE

$48.00

22oz WPM PITCHER - BRUSHED SILVER

$48.00

22oz WPM PITCHER - MATTE BLACK

$48.00

22oz WPM PITCHER - MATTE WHITE

$48.00

22oz WPM PITCHER - ROSE GOLD

$48.00

ACAIA PEARL SCALE - BLACK

$150.00

ACAIA PEARL SCALE - WHITE

$150.00

AEROPRESS GO

$39.95

AEROPRESS W/ TOTE BAG

$44.95

BONAVITA COFFEE BREWER

$149.99

BREWISTA KETTLE

$159.00

BREWISTA SCALE

$89.99

CHEMEX 8 CUP

$49.99

CHEMEX FILTER

$20.00

FELLOW SERVER

$25.00

HARIO V60 CERAMIC DRIPPER

$30.00

KALITA KETTLE

KALITA WAVE FILTER

$15.50

KINTO TUMBLER 500ML

$34.50

KLEAN KANTEEN 8OZ TUMBLER

$20.75

LUCE APRON

$130.00

LUCE HOODIE

$45.50

LUCE STICKER

$1.00

LUCE T-SHIRT

$27.00

LUCE TOTE BAG

$26.50

LUCE ZIP-UP HODDIE

$49.50

ORGAMI DRIPPER

$38.00

ORIGAMI WOOD HOLDER

$15.00

STAGG EKG ELECTRIC - BLACK

$165.00

STAGG EKG ELECTRIC - WHITE

$165.00

YAMA SIPHON

$70.00

YAMA FRENCH PRESS

$28.00

BULK TO GO COFFEE

BATCH BREW TO GO COFFEE

$32.50
All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 12:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 12:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 12:00 pm
We are the Coffee professionals who Roast, educate, and strive throughout the community to to serve the best quality coffe

25675 Nelson Way, Katy, TX 77494

Directions

