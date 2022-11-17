Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges
Salad

Lucha Cantina - Rockford

452 Reviews

$$

1641 N Alpine Rd

Rockford, IL 61107

Popular Items

RIO GRANDE BOWL
CARNITAS TACOS
STEAK TACO TACOS

Weekly Features

ANCHO GLAZED PROK CHOP

$22.49

Grilled Pork Chop served with Acorn Squash Rice & our veggie blend. Topped with spicy honey glaze. (GF)

COSTA AZUL GROUPER

$22.99

Grilled grouper with chorizo rice and our house made black bean mango salsa. It’s the kind of dish you’d find in the little beach town next to your resort on vacation.

CHICKEN RELLENOS

$16.79Out of stock

We roast two poblano peppers before stuffing them with shredded chicken, chihuahua cheese and cilantro rice. Then we wrap them in a large wonton and fry them to perfection. These used to be on the menu and some of our long term customers still ask for them. In fact, a few of you asked last weekend which is why these are on feature today. Enjoy.

TIERRA Y MAR

$25.79Out of stock

This dish is inspired by a similar entree from “Amor y Tacos” in Cerritos, California. We’re tossing spaghetti noodles in Poblano pesto and then serving them with grilled skirt steak and marinated shrimp. This entree is so darn good.

Appetizers

CHICKEN FLAUTAS

CHICKEN FLAUTAS

$11.99

Manny made up these Flautas with shredded chicken & chihuahua cheese rolled into corn tortillas and topped with our Signature Verde Sauce. (GF)

DILLA DE CAMERON

$11.99

Let’s talk about this new quesadilla; stuffed with Chihuahua cheese, Crimini mushrooms & caramelized onions before being topped with grilled shrimp brushed with honey along with a little green onion & goat cheese. Served with roasted garlic crema.

YUCCA TOTS

YUCCA TOTS

$10.99

Made with freshly shredded Yucca, a Mexican root vegetable similar to a potato, served with a side of sriracha mayo. (GF) (V) (Contains Dairy)

LUCHA WINGS

LUCHA WINGS

$15.99

We season and bake our wings and them we fry them to perfection. They are great on their own and even better if you add one of our sauces. We make our Buffalo Sauce is Gluten Free. We also have Chipotle BBQ or if you really want something new, mix the buffalo and bbq together for our a sauce we call Buffi-Q. Each order has 10 jumbo wings. (GF)

AVOCADO TOAST

$12.49

The Italian restaurants have bruschetta, well here at Lucha we top our toasted crustinis with fresh guacamole, grilled peaches, butterflied shrimp and hot honey. Get yourself some!

Chip Starters

NACHO PUERCO

NACHO PUERCO

$13.99

We start with freshly fried corn chips tossed in our secret dry rub. add to that melted cheddar and chihuahua cheese, slow roasted bbq carnitas, lucha slaw, and topped with our house made queso.

SHEET PAN NACHOS

$11.99

No lame chips on this nacho. A single layer of chips covered in melted cheese, Lucha Queso, our black bean mix, jalapeños, sour cream & cilantro. Add chorizo or chicken for a few dollars more. (GF)

ELOTE DIP

ELOTE DIP

$10.49

Its kinda like Spinach Artichoke Dip except there is isn't any spinach or artichoke in it. Instead there is roasted corn, Cotija cheese & smoked paprika.

FRESH GUACAMOLE

$8.99

We make this stuff everyday! avocado, onion, cilantro, jalapeño, garlic and spices. Try it with a salsa or two of your choice

LUCHA QUESO

$7.99

Just like so many things here at lucha, we make this everyday. we use real cheese, milk, garlic, and black pepper. it’s extremely addictive. we’re not joking. check out the salsa list and pick a couple to add along side.

GUAC & QUESO

$10.99

It's the best of both worlds right? Guacamole and Queso along with a couple fresh salsas. Treat yourself!

CHIPS AND SALSA

$5.99

Nothing wrong with keeping it simple. pick a couple salsas and we’ll get this out to you right away.

Salads

Choose your preferred protein and we'll add it to whichever salad you'd like. Grilled Chicken Breast - $3.99; Marinated Shrimp - $5.99; Blackened Salmon - $7.49; or Grilled Skirt Steak - $8.99
SOUTHWESTERN CHOP SALAD

SOUTHWESTERN CHOP SALAD

$9.99

We take romaine lettuce and mix in roasted corn, onion, bell pepper, tomatoes, freshly diced avocado, chihuahua cheese, black beans and tortilla strips. Served with our homemade Ranch on the side. (gf)

ESPINACA SALAD

ESPINACA SALAD

$9.49

Grape tomatoes, candied walnuts, crumbled goat cheese and fresh spinach topped with balsamic reduction. (gf)

AVOCADO SALAD

AVOCADO SALAD

$10.49

Fresh avocado and cherry tomatoes, topped with julienned red onion, cilantro lime dressing and Cotija cheese. (gf)

ENSALADA DE DURAZNOS

ENSALADA DE DURAZNOS

$12.99

This salad is next level! Fresh greens, shaved red onion, grape tomatoes, sliced avocado, grilled peaches, goat cheese & cilantro lime dressing.

SIDE SALAD

$3.99

Spring Mix, Grape Tomato, Pumpkin Seeds, Pickled Red Onion & Raspberry Lime Vinaigrette (on the side)

Enchiladas

Baked up all piping hot and served with your choice of Beans & Rice, Mexican Street Corn or a Lucha House Salad ($1 charge). Add a side of sour cream $0.35, queso $1, or guacamole $1.
CHICKEN AND SPINACH ENCHILADA

CHICKEN AND SPINACH ENCHILADA

$15.49

Blue corn tortillas, seasoned chicken, spinach, sour cream, chihuahua and cotija cheese. then we smother it with verde, and to make it even more awesome (if that’s possible) we smother that with queso.

MOO PEEP OINK ENCHILADA

MOO PEEP OINK ENCHILADA

$15.79

Not sure which protein you want? these come with them all. we top these with our pork green chili and some chihuahua cheese. we also enjoy listening to you order them.

Tacos

Served on homemade corn tortillas with your choice of Beans & Rice, Mexican Street Corn or a Lucha House Salad ($1 charge). Add a side of sour cream for $.35 or guacamole for $1.
CHICKEN FAJITA TACOS

CHICKEN FAJITA TACOS

$14.99

Sliced chicken breast mixed with roasted white onions & yellow, green & red bell peppers. Add shredded romaine, roma tomato & Chihuahua cheese. (GF-Option)

SPICY HAWAIIAN SHRIMP TACOS

SPICY HAWAIIAN SHRIMP TACOS

$15.99

Spicy shrimp sauteed with fresh cut pineapple & cabbage then topped with chihuahua cheese, chopped cilantro, chipotle aioli and freshly sliced jalapeno.

BLACKENED WAHOO FISH TACOS

$15.99

This is by far our most popular taco. built with slaw, spinach, guac, chihuahua cheese and cilantro dill dressing. Did we mention this was popular?

STEAK TACO TACOS

$15.49

If you're looking for basic this is it. Chihuahua cheese, lettuce, tomato, diced jalapenos and hand cut sirloin steak. Enjoy. Served on housemade corn tortillas with your choice of Beans & Rice, Mexican Street Corn or a Lucha House Salad ($1 charge). (GF)

CARNITAS TACOS

$14.99

The star of this show is our slow roasted carnitas. add to that freshly diced onion, olive blend, spinach, sour cream, chihuahua cheese and just a little queso.

ROASTED CAULIFLOWER TACOS

$13.99

Roasted cauliflower with red cabbage, parmesan cheese, guajillo sauce, green onion, sour cream and jicama on blue corn tortillas.

BUFFALO CHICKEN TACOS

BUFFALO CHICKEN TACOS

$14.99

Our Buffalo Chicken Taco features hand breaded chicken tossed in our own Buffalo Sauce. Topped with a special slaw made with carrots & celery sticks before being topped with Blue Cheese Dressing. Served with beans & rice or our newest side option - Mexican Street Corn.

BAJA MAHI MAHI TACOS

BAJA MAHI MAHI TACOS

$15.99

Pan seared Mahi Mahi served with an El Milagro corn tortilla, red cabbage, chihuahua cheese & then topped with a fresh fresno pico and to take it right over the top, we amp up the flavor with our chipotle lime aioli. You don’t just want these, you need these!!

Entrees

SKIRT STEAK FAJITAS

$23.99

Marinated Skirt Steak, fajita peppers and onions & crimini mushrooms topped with red ancho chili sauce alongside fresh pico, guacamole & black beans with cotija. Served with corn tortillas. (gf)

PAN SEARED MAHI MAHI

PAN SEARED MAHI MAHI

$18.99

Our Mahi Mahi is served over a Chorizo Rice Blend and a Chili Morita Tomato Sauce. Topped with Roasted Poblano Crema.

POBLANO SHRIMP

POBLANO SHRIMP

$15.99

A Roasted Poblano Pepper stuffed with poblano rice, sautéed shrimp, chopped bacon & cheddar cheese and topped with seasoned bread crumbs. Add to that Adobo Queso sauce and you've got yourself a tasty entree.

THE CHEESESTEAK CHIMI

$15.99

We’re using thinly shaved sirloin along with Crimini Mushrooms, Poblano Peppers, Onions, a dash of Ranch Dressing and our awesome Queso.

RIO GRANDE BOWL

RIO GRANDE BOWL

$10.99

This bowl is an amazing blend of flavors that starts with poblano rice, chihuahua cheese, spinach, a little red onion, corn, jalapeno, black beans and fresh avocado. (gf)

BARRAMUNDI WITH CORN SALSA

$19.79

Manny is pan searing the Barramundi and serving it with wilted spinach, red cabbage and roasted tomato. Then he’s topping the whole thing with fresh roasted corn salsa. (GF)

MISSION BURRITO

$10.99

This thing is packed with goodness: Rice, onion, sour cream, black beans, queso, chihuahua, bell peppers, kale, squash & cotija cheeses. Topped with Verde Sauce, sour & Pico de Lucha.

Other Stuff

FRESNO BURGER

FRESNO BURGER

$13.99

We are using a blend of Chuck, Brisket and Short Rib to make this the perfect burger. Served on lettuce & pickle and topped with sautéed onions & Fresno peppers with melted Jack Cheese.

CAJUN MAC

$14.99

Cavatappi noodles tossed with our Lucha Queso, shrimp, Andouille sausage & then topped with green onions and toasted bread crumbs.

"NOT VEGAN" VEGGIE BURGER

$13.99

We make this quinoa based burger in house and top it with melted chihuahua cheese, spinach cucumber, onions & mushrooms. Comes with a side of fries or cold veggies.

Sweets

THREE LAYER CARROT CAKE

$6.99

Three delicious layers loaded with shredded carrots, pecan pieces and crushed pineapple. Finished with cream cheese icing and garnished with pecans.

TRES LECHES

$6.99

Layered with mousse & dusted with cocoa, this Tres Leches is everything you'd expect. Enjoy. (K)

CHOCOLATE LAVA CAKE

$8.99

Smoked chocolate ganache in a chocolate graham cracker cake with toasted marshmallow on top. Can it get any better? Yes it can. Served with fresh churros.

Birria Tuesday

TUESDAY BIRRIA TACOS

TUESDAY BIRRIA TACOS

$13.99Out of stock

It’s kinda like a French Dip, but instead of putting this amazing beef into a bun we take the slow-roasted beef and put in a corn tortilla with Chihuahua cheese, some diced white onion and cilantro. It’s like a French Dip in that we serve with the juices that were rendered while it roasted.

TUESDAY BIRRIA QUESADILLA

TUESDAY BIRRIA QUESADILLA

$13.99Out of stock

It’s kinda like a French Dip, but instead of putting this amazing beef into a bun we take the slow-roasted beef and put in a flour tortilla with Chihuahua cheese, some diced white onion and cilantro. It’s like a French Dip in that we serve with the juices that were rendered while it roasted.

TUESDAY BIRRIA RAMEN

$13.99Out of stock

Birria served in plenty of consome along with ramen noodles, cilantro, fresno peppers, lime, shaved radish & red cabbage

Things you might need for your togo order

ToGo Utensils

We pay $.35 for these fancy little biodegradable togo utensils. That is the only reason they are priced at $.35

Student Menu

KID DILLA

$5.00

JR. CHEESEBURGER

$5.00

CHICKEN TENDERS

$5.00

KID BURRITO

$5.00

KID CHICKEN & RICE

$5.00

TO GO PARTY MENU

CHIPS, SALSA & GUAC BOX

$50.00

THIS IS A GREAT PARTY STARTER. FOUR LARGE PORTIONS (20oz each) OF OUR SIGNATURE SALSAS AND A LARGE GUACAMOLE (20oz).

SOUTHWEST CHOP SALAD

SOUTHWEST CHOP SALAD

$40.00

One large version of our Southwestern Chop Salad. Enough to feed a family for dinner or a great side for an even larger group.

TACOS BY THE DOZEN

TACOS BY THE DOZEN

$45.00

Feeding a group? Order our Signature Tacos by the Dozen! Each taco comes individually wrapped in foil.

CHICKEN AND SPINACH ENCHILADAS

CHICKEN AND SPINACH ENCHILADAS

$45.00

One Half Pan of our Chicken and Spinach Enchiladas build on a bed of our cilantro rice. Feeds 3-5

1/4 PAN BEANS

$7.50

Need a side of our vegetarian (and vegan) beans? This will make a nice side for 4 or 5 people.

1/4 PAN RICE

$7.50

Our rice is vegetarian and vegan friendly. This will make a nice side for 4 or 5 people.

CHICKEN BY THE POUND

$11.00+

CARNE ASADA BY THE POUND

$15.00+

CARNITAS BY THE POUND

$15.00+

FAJITA VEGGIES BY THE POUND

$8.50+

HOMEMADE CORN TORTILLAS

$6.00+

FLOUR TORTILLAS

$3.00+

QUESO W/ CHIPS - 2 POUNDS

$18.00

GUACAMOLE W/ CHIPS - 2 POUNDS

$20.00

BURRITO BOWL HOME BUFFET (MIN. 10 PEOPLE)

$15.25

DEPOSIT

$100.00

TOGO Beers, Mixes, N/A & Cocktails

Lucharita To-Go w/ Alcohol

$15.00

Strawberry Lucharita To-Go w/ Alcohol

$17.00

Mango Lucharita To-Go w/ Alcohol

$17.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markContactless Payments
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

At Lucha Cantina we love bringing people together, whether it be at your table or ours.

Website

Location

1641 N Alpine Rd, Rockford, IL 61107

Directions

