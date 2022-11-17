Lucha Cantina - Rockford

LUCHA WINGS

$15.99

We season and bake our wings and them we fry them to perfection. They are great on their own and even better if you add one of our sauces. We make our Buffalo Sauce is Gluten Free. We also have Chipotle BBQ or if you really want something new, mix the buffalo and bbq together for our a sauce we call Buffi-Q. Each order has 10 jumbo wings. (GF)