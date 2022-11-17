- Home
Lucha Cantina - Rockford
452 Reviews
$$
1641 N Alpine Rd
Rockford, IL 61107
Popular Items
Weekly Features
ANCHO GLAZED PROK CHOP
Grilled Pork Chop served with Acorn Squash Rice & our veggie blend. Topped with spicy honey glaze. (GF)
COSTA AZUL GROUPER
Grilled grouper with chorizo rice and our house made black bean mango salsa. It’s the kind of dish you’d find in the little beach town next to your resort on vacation.
CHICKEN RELLENOS
We roast two poblano peppers before stuffing them with shredded chicken, chihuahua cheese and cilantro rice. Then we wrap them in a large wonton and fry them to perfection. These used to be on the menu and some of our long term customers still ask for them. In fact, a few of you asked last weekend which is why these are on feature today. Enjoy.
TIERRA Y MAR
This dish is inspired by a similar entree from “Amor y Tacos” in Cerritos, California. We’re tossing spaghetti noodles in Poblano pesto and then serving them with grilled skirt steak and marinated shrimp. This entree is so darn good.
Appetizers
CHICKEN FLAUTAS
Manny made up these Flautas with shredded chicken & chihuahua cheese rolled into corn tortillas and topped with our Signature Verde Sauce. (GF)
DILLA DE CAMERON
Let’s talk about this new quesadilla; stuffed with Chihuahua cheese, Crimini mushrooms & caramelized onions before being topped with grilled shrimp brushed with honey along with a little green onion & goat cheese. Served with roasted garlic crema.
YUCCA TOTS
Made with freshly shredded Yucca, a Mexican root vegetable similar to a potato, served with a side of sriracha mayo. (GF) (V) (Contains Dairy)
LUCHA WINGS
We season and bake our wings and them we fry them to perfection. They are great on their own and even better if you add one of our sauces. We make our Buffalo Sauce is Gluten Free. We also have Chipotle BBQ or if you really want something new, mix the buffalo and bbq together for our a sauce we call Buffi-Q. Each order has 10 jumbo wings. (GF)
AVOCADO TOAST
The Italian restaurants have bruschetta, well here at Lucha we top our toasted crustinis with fresh guacamole, grilled peaches, butterflied shrimp and hot honey. Get yourself some!
Chip Starters
NACHO PUERCO
We start with freshly fried corn chips tossed in our secret dry rub. add to that melted cheddar and chihuahua cheese, slow roasted bbq carnitas, lucha slaw, and topped with our house made queso.
SHEET PAN NACHOS
No lame chips on this nacho. A single layer of chips covered in melted cheese, Lucha Queso, our black bean mix, jalapeños, sour cream & cilantro. Add chorizo or chicken for a few dollars more. (GF)
ELOTE DIP
Its kinda like Spinach Artichoke Dip except there is isn't any spinach or artichoke in it. Instead there is roasted corn, Cotija cheese & smoked paprika.
FRESH GUACAMOLE
We make this stuff everyday! avocado, onion, cilantro, jalapeño, garlic and spices. Try it with a salsa or two of your choice
LUCHA QUESO
Just like so many things here at lucha, we make this everyday. we use real cheese, milk, garlic, and black pepper. it’s extremely addictive. we’re not joking. check out the salsa list and pick a couple to add along side.
GUAC & QUESO
It's the best of both worlds right? Guacamole and Queso along with a couple fresh salsas. Treat yourself!
CHIPS AND SALSA
Nothing wrong with keeping it simple. pick a couple salsas and we’ll get this out to you right away.
Salads
SOUTHWESTERN CHOP SALAD
We take romaine lettuce and mix in roasted corn, onion, bell pepper, tomatoes, freshly diced avocado, chihuahua cheese, black beans and tortilla strips. Served with our homemade Ranch on the side. (gf)
ESPINACA SALAD
Grape tomatoes, candied walnuts, crumbled goat cheese and fresh spinach topped with balsamic reduction. (gf)
AVOCADO SALAD
Fresh avocado and cherry tomatoes, topped with julienned red onion, cilantro lime dressing and Cotija cheese. (gf)
ENSALADA DE DURAZNOS
This salad is next level! Fresh greens, shaved red onion, grape tomatoes, sliced avocado, grilled peaches, goat cheese & cilantro lime dressing.
SIDE SALAD
Spring Mix, Grape Tomato, Pumpkin Seeds, Pickled Red Onion & Raspberry Lime Vinaigrette (on the side)
Enchiladas
CHICKEN AND SPINACH ENCHILADA
Blue corn tortillas, seasoned chicken, spinach, sour cream, chihuahua and cotija cheese. then we smother it with verde, and to make it even more awesome (if that’s possible) we smother that with queso.
MOO PEEP OINK ENCHILADA
Not sure which protein you want? these come with them all. we top these with our pork green chili and some chihuahua cheese. we also enjoy listening to you order them.
Tacos
CHICKEN FAJITA TACOS
Sliced chicken breast mixed with roasted white onions & yellow, green & red bell peppers. Add shredded romaine, roma tomato & Chihuahua cheese. (GF-Option)
SPICY HAWAIIAN SHRIMP TACOS
Spicy shrimp sauteed with fresh cut pineapple & cabbage then topped with chihuahua cheese, chopped cilantro, chipotle aioli and freshly sliced jalapeno.
BLACKENED WAHOO FISH TACOS
This is by far our most popular taco. built with slaw, spinach, guac, chihuahua cheese and cilantro dill dressing. Did we mention this was popular?
STEAK TACO TACOS
If you're looking for basic this is it. Chihuahua cheese, lettuce, tomato, diced jalapenos and hand cut sirloin steak. Enjoy. Served on housemade corn tortillas with your choice of Beans & Rice, Mexican Street Corn or a Lucha House Salad ($1 charge). (GF)
CARNITAS TACOS
The star of this show is our slow roasted carnitas. add to that freshly diced onion, olive blend, spinach, sour cream, chihuahua cheese and just a little queso.
ROASTED CAULIFLOWER TACOS
Roasted cauliflower with red cabbage, parmesan cheese, guajillo sauce, green onion, sour cream and jicama on blue corn tortillas.
BUFFALO CHICKEN TACOS
Our Buffalo Chicken Taco features hand breaded chicken tossed in our own Buffalo Sauce. Topped with a special slaw made with carrots & celery sticks before being topped with Blue Cheese Dressing. Served with beans & rice or our newest side option - Mexican Street Corn.
BAJA MAHI MAHI TACOS
Pan seared Mahi Mahi served with an El Milagro corn tortilla, red cabbage, chihuahua cheese & then topped with a fresh fresno pico and to take it right over the top, we amp up the flavor with our chipotle lime aioli. You don’t just want these, you need these!!
Entrees
SKIRT STEAK FAJITAS
Marinated Skirt Steak, fajita peppers and onions & crimini mushrooms topped with red ancho chili sauce alongside fresh pico, guacamole & black beans with cotija. Served with corn tortillas. (gf)
PAN SEARED MAHI MAHI
Our Mahi Mahi is served over a Chorizo Rice Blend and a Chili Morita Tomato Sauce. Topped with Roasted Poblano Crema.
POBLANO SHRIMP
A Roasted Poblano Pepper stuffed with poblano rice, sautéed shrimp, chopped bacon & cheddar cheese and topped with seasoned bread crumbs. Add to that Adobo Queso sauce and you've got yourself a tasty entree.
THE CHEESESTEAK CHIMI
We’re using thinly shaved sirloin along with Crimini Mushrooms, Poblano Peppers, Onions, a dash of Ranch Dressing and our awesome Queso.
RIO GRANDE BOWL
This bowl is an amazing blend of flavors that starts with poblano rice, chihuahua cheese, spinach, a little red onion, corn, jalapeno, black beans and fresh avocado. (gf)
BARRAMUNDI WITH CORN SALSA
Manny is pan searing the Barramundi and serving it with wilted spinach, red cabbage and roasted tomato. Then he’s topping the whole thing with fresh roasted corn salsa. (GF)
MISSION BURRITO
This thing is packed with goodness: Rice, onion, sour cream, black beans, queso, chihuahua, bell peppers, kale, squash & cotija cheeses. Topped with Verde Sauce, sour & Pico de Lucha.
Other Stuff
FRESNO BURGER
We are using a blend of Chuck, Brisket and Short Rib to make this the perfect burger. Served on lettuce & pickle and topped with sautéed onions & Fresno peppers with melted Jack Cheese.
CAJUN MAC
Cavatappi noodles tossed with our Lucha Queso, shrimp, Andouille sausage & then topped with green onions and toasted bread crumbs.
"NOT VEGAN" VEGGIE BURGER
We make this quinoa based burger in house and top it with melted chihuahua cheese, spinach cucumber, onions & mushrooms. Comes with a side of fries or cold veggies.
Sweets
THREE LAYER CARROT CAKE
Three delicious layers loaded with shredded carrots, pecan pieces and crushed pineapple. Finished with cream cheese icing and garnished with pecans.
TRES LECHES
Layered with mousse & dusted with cocoa, this Tres Leches is everything you'd expect. Enjoy. (K)
CHOCOLATE LAVA CAKE
Smoked chocolate ganache in a chocolate graham cracker cake with toasted marshmallow on top. Can it get any better? Yes it can. Served with fresh churros.
Birria Tuesday
TUESDAY BIRRIA TACOS
It’s kinda like a French Dip, but instead of putting this amazing beef into a bun we take the slow-roasted beef and put in a corn tortilla with Chihuahua cheese, some diced white onion and cilantro. It’s like a French Dip in that we serve with the juices that were rendered while it roasted.
TUESDAY BIRRIA QUESADILLA
It’s kinda like a French Dip, but instead of putting this amazing beef into a bun we take the slow-roasted beef and put in a flour tortilla with Chihuahua cheese, some diced white onion and cilantro. It’s like a French Dip in that we serve with the juices that were rendered while it roasted.
TUESDAY BIRRIA RAMEN
Birria served in plenty of consome along with ramen noodles, cilantro, fresno peppers, lime, shaved radish & red cabbage
Things you might need for your togo order
TO GO PARTY MENU
CHIPS, SALSA & GUAC BOX
THIS IS A GREAT PARTY STARTER. FOUR LARGE PORTIONS (20oz each) OF OUR SIGNATURE SALSAS AND A LARGE GUACAMOLE (20oz).
SOUTHWEST CHOP SALAD
One large version of our Southwestern Chop Salad. Enough to feed a family for dinner or a great side for an even larger group.
TACOS BY THE DOZEN
Feeding a group? Order our Signature Tacos by the Dozen! Each taco comes individually wrapped in foil.
CHICKEN AND SPINACH ENCHILADAS
One Half Pan of our Chicken and Spinach Enchiladas build on a bed of our cilantro rice. Feeds 3-5
1/4 PAN BEANS
Need a side of our vegetarian (and vegan) beans? This will make a nice side for 4 or 5 people.
1/4 PAN RICE
Our rice is vegetarian and vegan friendly. This will make a nice side for 4 or 5 people.
CHICKEN BY THE POUND
CARNE ASADA BY THE POUND
CARNITAS BY THE POUND
FAJITA VEGGIES BY THE POUND
HOMEMADE CORN TORTILLAS
FLOUR TORTILLAS
QUESO W/ CHIPS - 2 POUNDS
GUACAMOLE W/ CHIPS - 2 POUNDS
BURRITO BOWL HOME BUFFET (MIN. 10 PEOPLE)
DEPOSIT
TOGO Beers, Mixes, N/A & Cocktails
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
At Lucha Cantina we love bringing people together, whether it be at your table or ours.
1641 N Alpine Rd, Rockford, IL 61107