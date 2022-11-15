Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch

Lucha Cartel Mexican Restaurant

355 Reviews

$$

207 Chestnut Street

Philadelphia, PA 19106

Popular Items

Elotes
Fresh Guacamole & Chips
Chicken Quesadilla

SPECIALS

Pan seared Frenched chicken breast in a red pipián sauce served with broccoli rabe and rice
***Special*** Taco Grande Platter
$50.00

***Special*** Taco Grande Platter

$50.00

A taco platter with 3 of each; Pork Carnitas Tacos Chorizo Tacos Beef Brisket Suadero Tacos Carne Asada Tacos Fish Tacos with Salsa roja, Guacamole and frijoles charros

***Special*** Burrito Fiesta Platter
$50.00

***Special*** Burrito Fiesta Platter

$50.00

A burrito platter with 2 of each; Pork Carnitas Burritos Beef Burritos Crispy Fish Burritos Mushroom (vegetarian) Burritos Guacamole Pico de Gallo Sour Cream Salsa Roja and Fresh Tortilla Chips

Date Night Taco Dinner (Pick Up Only)

$35.00

2 orders of tacos and a six pack (for pick-up only)

Chip Date (quart of salsa and 2 bags of chips)

$15.00

STARTERS

Fresh Guacamole & Chips
$12.00

Fresh Guacamole & Chips

$12.00

Fresh guacamole served with fresh fried tortilla chips

Pico and Chips
$5.00

Pico and Chips

$5.00
Chips Salsa

Chips Salsa

Fresh made salsa rojo or verde served with fresh fried tortilla chips

Avocado Salad

Avocado Salad

$12.00

Avocado salad with avocado, red peppers, red lettuce, tomatoes & oranges with agave lime vinaigrette (v) (Add chicken for 4, steak for 6)

Lucha Salad

$12.00
Elotes

Elotes

$4.00

Elotes (Roasted corn on the cob) with queso fresco, mayo, chili powder & lime

Mejillones

$17.00

Quart (32 oz) of Pico De Gallo

$10.00

Quart (32 oz) of Salsa

$10.00

Bag of fresh tortilla chips

$3.00

SOUPS

Mariscos Soup
$8.00

Mariscos Soup

$8.00

Mussels, shrimp, clam, chorizo, corn, seafood broth & roasted tomato

Elote Soup

Elote Soup

$8.00

Creamy sweet corn, cream & vanilla

SALADS

Lucha Salad

$12.00

Lettuce, tomato, corn, Oaxaca cheese & black beans with chipotle ranch dressing (v)

Avocado Salad

Avocado Salad

$12.00

Avocado salad with avocado, red peppers, red lettuce, tomatoes & oranges with agave lime vinaigrette (v) (Add chicken for 4, steak for 6)

Spinach Salad

$12.00

NACHOS

Nachos Lucha

Nachos Lucha

$14.00

Crispy tortillas topped with melted mixed Mexican cheeses, black beans, black olives, corn, jalapenos, onion, cilantro, salsa roja, radish, crema & Cotija cheese

Nachos Pollo

Nachos Pollo

$16.00

Crispy tortillas topped with melted mixed Mexican cheeses, black beans, pico de gallo, chicken, radish, onion, cilantro, jalapeno, salsa roja, Cotija cheese & crema

Nachos Carne

Nachos Carne

$17.00

Crispy tortillas topped with melted mixed Mexican cheeses, black beans, short ribs, radish, onion, cilantro, jalapeno, salsa roja, Cotija cheese & crema

QUESADILLAS

Cheese Quesadilla
$13.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$13.00

Toasted flour tortilla stuffed with Monterey, Oaxaca & Chihuahua cheeses. Served with salsa verde and chipotle crema.

Chicken Quesadilla
$14.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$14.00

Toasted flour tortilla stuffed with Monterey, Oaxaca & Chihuahua cheeses. Served with salsa verde and chipotle crema.

Wild Mushroom Quesadilla
$14.00

Wild Mushroom Quesadilla

$14.00

Toasted flour tortilla stuffed with Monterey, Oaxaca & Chihuahua cheeses. Served with salsa verde and chipotle crema.

Steak & Peppers Quesadilla
$15.00

Steak & Peppers Quesadilla

$15.00

Toasted flour tortilla stuffed with Monterey, Oaxaca & Chihuahua cheeses. Served with salsa verde and chipotle crema.

EMPANADAS

Chicken Empanadas (2)
$11.00

Chicken Empanadas (2)

$11.00

Ground chicken with Oaxaca, panela & manchego cheeses. Served with salsa verde.

Picadillo Empanadas (2)
$11.00

Picadillo Empanadas (2)

$11.00

Ground beef, chipotle, tomato sauce, carrots and peas. Served with salsa verde.

Mushroom Empanadas (2)
$11.00

Mushroom Empanadas (2)

$11.00

Mushrooms & Oaxaca cheese. Served with salsa verde.

CEVICHES

Toronja Ceviche
$15.00

Toronja Ceviche

$15.00

Fresh lime juice, onion, cilantro, piquin pepper & ruby red grapefruit segments. Made with the fish of the day.

Aguachile Ceviche
$15.00

Aguachile Ceviche

$15.00

Habanero, onion, cilantro, cucumber & fresh lime juice. Made with the fish of the day.

Coco Ceviche

Coco Ceviche

$15.00

Fresh lime juice, onion, cilantro serrano pepper & coconut milk. Made with the fish of the day.

TACOS

Sweet Potato Taco
$13.00

Sweet Potato Taco

$13.00

Sweet Potato with sautéed onion, poblano pepper, queso fresco & cilantro (Ve) 13

Wild Mushroom Taco
$13.00

Wild Mushroom Taco..

$13.00

sauteed with onion, garlic and epazote and topped with cilantro (v), 3 per order. Soft tortillas only.

Salmon Tacos

$15.00
Crispy Fish Taco
$16.00

Crispy Fish Taco..

$16.00

With spicy cabbage slaw, 3 per order. Soft tortillas only.

Shrimp Tacos

$16.00
Al Pastor Taco
$13.00

Al Pastor Taco

$13.00

Pork marinated in a combination of dried chilies, spices and pineapple and slowly cooked. Topped with onion & cilantro, 3 per order. Soft tortillas only.

Carne Asada (Beef) Tacos
$16.00

Carne Asada (Beef) Tacos..

$16.00

With onion & cilantro, 3 per order. Soft tortillas only.

Pork Carnitas Taco
$13.00

Pork Carnitas Taco..

$13.00

with red onion & cilantro, 3 per order. Soft tortillas only.

Chorizo Tacos

$13.00
Chicken (thigh) Taco
$13.00

Chicken (thigh) Taco

$13.00

with red onion & cilantro, 3 per order. Soft tortillas only.

Quesabirria Taco (Fri-Sun Only)
$18.00

Quesabirria Taco (Fri-Sun Only)

$18.00

Quesabirria with Chihuahua cheese, birria meat (beef stewed with guajillo and anchor chiles and cinnamon, cumin and oregano) topped with onion, cilantro and radish with hot sauce and consomme on the side.

ESPECIALIDADES

Lechon

Lechon

$20.00

Roasted pig, yucca fries with sour orange garlic sauce & side salad (GF)

Pollo Al Grill
$19.00

Pollo Al Grill

$19.00

Grilled Frenched chicken with epazote pesto & a black bean gordita (GF)

Salmon Entree

$22.00

Grilled salmon with pepita, black rice & avocado salad with jalapeno cilantro crema (GF)

Barramundi

Barramundi

$22.00

Grilled barramundi with salsa verde & white rice (GF)

Camarones

Camarones

$24.00

Sauteed shrimp with mango sauce and maduros (GF)

Mexican Mixed Grill (Parrillada) for 2
$45.00

Mexican Mixed Grill (Parrillada) for 2

$45.00

Grilled steak, chicken breast, Mexican chorizo, pork carnitas, grilled cactus, grilled onion with a side of guacamole, a side of Pico de Gallo & tortillas

Tampiquena

Tampiquena

$24.00

Grilled skirt steak & 2 mole enchiladas, beans & rice, avocado, cream & cheese (GF)

FAJITAS

Shrimp Fajitas
$22.00

Shrimp Fajitas

$22.00

Grilled onion, red & green peppers, Oaxaca cheese & corn tortillas. Served with white rice.

Steak Fajitas

Steak Fajitas

$20.00

Grilled onion, red & green peppers, Oaxaca cheese & corn tortillas. Served with white rice.

Chicken Fajitas
$18.00

Chicken Fajitas.

$18.00

Grilled onion, red & green peppers, Oaxaca cheese & corn tortillas. Served with white rice.

ENCHILADAS

Chicken Enchiladas
$18.00

Chicken Enchiladas.

$18.00

(Enchiladas de Pollo) (3) in a Guajillo sauce, topped with Chihuahua cheese, crema, red onion & cilantro. Served with white rice.

Mole Chicken Enchiladas
$19.00

Mole Chicken Enchiladas

$19.00

(Enchiladas de Pollo) (3) in a Guajillo sauce, topped with Chihuahua cheese, crema, red onion & cilantro. Served with white rice.

Shrimp Enchiladas
$20.00

Shrimp Enchiladas

$20.00

(Enchiladas de Pollo) (3) in a Guajillo sauce, topped with Chihuahua cheese, crema, red onion & cilantro. Served with white rice.

Vegetarian Enchiladas
$18.00

Vegetarian Enchiladas.

$18.00

(Enchiladas Vegetarianos) (3) enchiladas with Chihuahua cheese, black beans & kale topped with poblano crema, Oaxaca cheese, onion, corn & cilantro. Served with white rice.

SIDES

Avocado, side
$3.00

Avocado, side.

$3.00

Chips, side.

$3.00
Guacamole, side
$5.00

Guacamole, side

$5.00

Jalapenos, side.

$2.00

Morita, side

$1.00
Pico De Gallo, side
$3.00

Pico De Gallo, side.

$3.00

Plantains

$5.00

Queso Fresco, side

$2.00
Refried Beans, side
$3.00

Refried Beans, side.

$3.00
Rice, side

Rice, side

$3.00
Salsa Roja, cup
$2.00

Salsa Roja, cup

$2.00

Salsa Roja, side

$1.00
Salsa Verde, cup
$2.00

Salsa Verde, cup

$2.00

Salsa Verde, side

$1.00

Side Salad with agave lime dressing

$5.00
Sour Cream, side
$2.00

Sour Cream, side

$2.00
Tortillas soft, side
$3.00

Tortillas soft, side.

$3.00

DESSERTS

Churros
$8.00

Churros..

$8.00

With caramel filling with a side of chocolate sauce with cayenne pepper

Flan..

Flan..

$8.00
Tres Leches Cake
$8.00

Tres Leches Cake

$8.00

Beverages and Mixers

Mexican Coca-Cola (bottle)
$4.00

Mexican Coca-Cola (bottle)

$4.00
Barritts Ginger Beer
$4.00

Barritts Ginger Beer

$4.00
Red Bull, Original
$5.00

Red Bull, Original

$5.00
Red Bull, Sugar Free
$5.00

Red Bull, Sugar Free

$5.00
Jarritos Lime Soda
$3.00

Jarritos Lime Soda

$3.00
Jarritos Mandarin Soda
$3.00

Jarritos Mandarin Soda

$3.00
Jarritos Mango Soda
$3.00

Jarritos Mango Soda

$3.00

Jarritos Mineral Agua

$3.00
Jarritos Grapefruit Soda
$3.00

Jarritos Grapefruit Soda

$3.00
Jarritos Pineapple Soda
$3.00

Jarritos Pineapple Soda

$3.00

Acqua Panna 500mL

$4.00
Pelligrino 500mL

Pelligrino 500mL
$4.00

$4.00

Pelligrino 1L

$7.00

Bottle Water

$2.00

To-Go 6 packs (Pick Up Only)

Corona (6 pack to go only)
$15.00

Corona (6 pack to go only).

$15.00
Corona Light (6 pack to go only)
$15.00

Corona Light (6 pack to go only).

$15.00
Dos Equis (6 pack to go only)
$15.00

Dos Equis (6 pack to go only).

$15.00
Heineken (6 pack to go only)
$15.00

Heineken (6 pack to go only).

$15.00
Miller Lite (6 pack to go only)
$15.00

Miller Lite (6 pack to go only).

$15.00
Modelo Especial (6 pack to go only)
$12.00

Modelo Especial (6 pack to go only).

$12.00
Negra Modelo (6 pack to go only)
$15.00

Negra Modelo (6 pack to go only).

$15.00
Pacifico (6 pack to go only)
$12.00

Pacifico (6 pack to go only).

$12.00
Presidente Bottle (6 pack to go only)
$12.00

Presidente Bottle (6 pack to go only).

$12.00
Tecate Can (6 pack to go only)
$12.00

Tecate Can (6 pack to go only).

$12.00
Victoria (6 pack to go only)
$12.00

Victoria (6 pack to go only).

$12.00
Yuengling Lager (6 pack to go only)
$12.00

Yuengling Lager (6 pack to go only).

$12.00
White Claw (6 pack to go only)
$15.00

White Claw (6 pack to go only).

$15.00

Heineken

$15.00

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markNigthlife
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markCryptocurrency
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Funky Day of the Dead-inspired decor sets a lively vibe at this offbeat cantina with beer & tequila.

Website

Location

207 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106

Directions

Lucha Cartel image
Lucha Cartel image
Lucha Cartel image
Lucha Cartel image

