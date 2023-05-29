Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lucha Libre Taco Shop 004 - PACIFIC BEACH

review star

No reviews yet

1037 Garnet Ave

San Diego, CA 92109

Tacos

Birria Quesa Taco

Birria Quesa Taco

$4.50

Beef Birria, Melted Jack Cheese, Onions, Cilantro & Spicy Salsa Muerta on a Corn Tortilla

Surf & Turf Taco

Surf & Turf Taco

$5.50

Steak, Shrimp, Avocado, Queso Enchilado & Secret Chipotle Sauce on a Corn Tortilla

Queso Taco

Queso Taco

$4.50

Grilled Crispy Cheese with choice of Steak, Chicken, or Fries topped with Avocado, Secret Chipotle Sauce & Queso Enchilado on a Corn Tortilla

Poblano Taco

Poblano Taco

$4.25

Choice of Chicken or Black Beans, Roasted Poblano & Corn, Avocado, Melted Jack Cheese, Queso Enchilado & a Creamy Poblano Sauce on a Flour Tortilla

Adohaba Pina Taco

Adohaba Pina Taco

$4.50

Grilled Pineapple, Jack Cheese, Cilantro, Pineapple Habanero Sauce & Sour Cream

Seafood Taco

Seafood Taco

Cabbage, Pico de Gallo, Queso Enchilado & Creamy Pink Sauce on a Flour Tortilla

2 Rolled Tacos

2 Rolled Tacos

$3.85

Topped with Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Cheese and Queso Enchilado

Classic Taco

Classic Taco

$3.50

Onions, Cilantro & Guacamole Salsa on a Corn Tortilla

Cali Burritos

Poblano California

Poblano California

$13.00

Marinated Grilled Chicken, Roasted Poblano Peppers, Jack Cheese, Fresh Fries, Avocado & Creamy Corn Poblano Sauce

Surfin’ California

Surfin’ California

$16.80

Grilled Steak, Grilled Shrimp, Fresh Fries, Pico de Gallo, Jack Cheese, Avocado Slices & Secret Chipotle Sauce

Birria California

Birria California

$14.00

Beef Birria, Fresh Fries, Jack Cheese, Cilantro, Onions, Sour Cream & Salsa Muerta

Ado-Haba California

Ado-Haba California

$13.00

Adobada Pork, Grilled Pineapple, Fresh Fries, Sour Cream,Jack Cheese, Pico de Gallo & Pineapple Habanero Sauce

Pluckin' California

Pluckin' California

$13.00

Grilled Chicken, Fresh Fries, Pico, Jack Cheese, Avocado & Secret Sauce

Classic California

Classic California

$12.75

Your choice of Steak, Chicken Breast,Carnitas or Pork Adobada, Fresh Fries, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo & Jack Cheese on a flour Tortilla

Burritos

Seafood Burrito

Seafood Burrito

$13.00

Jack Cheese, Cabbage, Pico de Gallo, Rice, Black Beans & Creamy Pink Sauce

Surf & Turf Burrito

Surf & Turf Burrito

$16.80

Steak, Shrimp, Rice, Avocado, Pico de Gallo & Secret Chipotle Sauce

Classic Veggie Burrito

Classic Veggie Burrito

$9.00
Bean & Cheese Burrito

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$5.00

Take a guess

Build Your Own Veggie Burrito

Build Your Own Veggie Burrito

$11.00

Pick any 5 items: Beans, Rice, Fries, Cheese,Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Avocado, Guacamole, Mushrooms, Zucchini, or Fajitas

Specialties

Tj Dog

Tj Dog

$4.00

All beef hotdog wrapped in bacon topped with grilled fajitas, ketchup, mustard & mayo.

Tj Corn🌽

Tj Corn🌽

$3.50

Corn Kernels, Mayo, Queso Enchilado, Chili Powder & Lime

Champion Fries

Champion Fries

$13.00

Fresh Fries, Melted Jack Cheese, Beans, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo & Sour Cream with your choice of Steak, Chicken, or Pork Adobada

Champion Nachos

Champion Nachos

$13.00

Corn Chips, Melted Jack Cheese, Beans, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo & Sour Cream with your choice of Steak, Chicken, or Pork Adobada

Birria Nachos

Birria Nachos

$14.50

Tortilla Chips, Beef Birria, Whole Beans, Cilantro, Onions, Sour Cream, Jack Cheese & Salsa Muerta

Kids Meal

Kids Meal

$6.00

Choice of: BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO, CHEESE QUESADILLA, ROLLED TACOS Side Choice: BEANS,FRESH FRIES,RICE

Build a Quesadilla

Build a Quesadilla

$6.50

We actually do the building part, you just tell us how.

Birria Quesadilla

$13.00
Suplex Quesadilla

Suplex Quesadilla

$14.00

Grilled Chicken, Jack Cheese, Queso Enchilado, Avocado & Creamy Poblano Sauce.

Sides

Side Of Pico

Side Of Pico

$1.25

Side of Pico de Gallo

Guacamole

Guacamole

$3.00

Small (4oz) - $3 | Large (6oz) - $5

Chips & Guacamole

Chips & Guacamole

$6.00

6oz Guacamole & Chips

Rice

Rice

$3.50

6oz Side of Rice

Beans

Beans

$3.50

6oz Side of Either Refried or Black Beans

French Fries

French Fries

$3.50

Fresh Cut Fries

Sauce Side

Sauce Side

$0.75

1.5oz Side of or signature burrito and taco Sauces

Sour Cream

Sour Cream

$1.25

Sour Cream 4oz

Bag of Chips

Bag of Chips

$0.50+

House Made Corn Tortilla Chips! Enjoy Lucha Chips all week long with our new larger sizes.

Salsa

Salsa

$4.00+

8 oz or 16 oz Salsa of your Choice

Make it a Plate

Drinks

Bottled Soda

Bottled Soda

$3.75

12oz - Mexican sodas made with real Suggaa. Its Glass! Be Careful!

Canned Soda

Canned Soda

$2.75

12oz - Sprite - Coke - Diet Coke

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.95

12oz - Look, its a bottle of water, so cool...

Horchata

Horchata

$3.75

Horchata

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Restaurant info

The taco shop your parents warned you about, but now in PB

Location

1037 Garnet Ave, San Diego, CA 92109

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

