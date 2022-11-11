Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Lucha Street Tacos

24 Reviews

3181 Washington Pike

Bridgeville, PA 15017

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

USA Taco
3 Tacos For $10
Slow Roasted Pork Taco

Tacos

Flank Steak Taco

Flank Steak Taco

$5.25

Delicious Flank steak, salsa verde, house pickled red onions, sprinkle of queso fresco and topped with our Lime Crema

Fire Grilled Chicken Taco

Fire Grilled Chicken Taco

$3.75

Slow cooked chicken thighs, pico de gallo, roasted corn and black beans, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, queso blanco and finished with a drizzle of chipotle crema

Slow Roasted Pork Taco

Slow Roasted Pork Taco

$3.75

"Bubba's Favorite" slow cooked pork, hurricanrana salsa, fried jalapeno chips, Lucha slaw, queso fresco and topped with our housemade honey mustard BBQ sauce.

3 Cheese Chicken Cholula

3 Cheese Chicken Cholula

$4.00

Chicken, queso blanco, queso, shredded cheddar, lettuce, lime Crema, cholula hot sauce

USA Taco

USA Taco

$3.50

Taco seasoned ground beef, topped with shredded lettuce, tomatoes and shredded cheese.

Vegan Chorizo Taco

Vegan Chorizo Taco

$4.75Out of stock

Vegan Chorizo, roasted corn and black bean salsa and topped with our Lucha Slaw

Booyaka Barbacoa taco

Booyaka Barbacoa taco

$4.25

Slow cooked Barbacoa, cilantro lime rice, queso, shredded cheddar topped with diced tomatoes

Spicy Chicken Taco

Spicy Chicken Taco

$3.75

Adobo marinated chicken thighs, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, crispy jalapenos, topped with a sprinkle of queso blanco and some chipotle peppers will bring the burn!

Authentic

Authentic

$4.25

Pick your meat. Cilantro, onions, and a lime wedge.

Taco Caminando (Walking Taco)

Taco Caminando (Walking Taco)

$4.00

Your choice of Fritos or Doritos. Taco seasoned ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheddar, sour cream, and salsa.

The Texan

The Texan

$5.00

Smoked Brisket with honey mustard bbq, shredded cheddar, jalapeños, and crumble queso, topped with crispy onions and crispy jalapeños providing the perfect crunch!

Smoked Brisket Taco

Smoked Brisket Taco

$5.25

Smoked brisket, sweet slaw, brisket sauce, and onion straws.

Nashville Hot Chicken Taco

Nashville Hot Chicken Taco

$4.00

Chicken thighs, sweet slaw, Nashville hot sauce, and onion straws.

Guacin Taco

$4.00

Fire grilled chicken, guacamole, roasted corn and bean salsa, queso fresco and our top secret delicious Lucha Sauce

Pork Belly Taco

$4.25

Cane sugar cured pork belly, lucha slaw, shaved radish, balsamic glaze, topped with crispy onion straws.

Veggie Lovers Taco

$3.75

Cholula Guac Taco

$4.00Out of stock

Fire grilled chicken thighs, housemade guacamole, Spanish rice and topped with queso fresco

Monthly Specials

Veggie Taco

$4.00Out of stock
Veggie Quesadilla

Veggie Quesadilla

$7.50Out of stock

Green peppers, white onions, mushrooms, and shredded cheddar, folded on a 10'' tortilla.

Honey hot chicken taco

$3.75Out of stock

Yum yum steak

$5.00Out of stock

Sriracha Pork Belly Taco

$4.25Out of stock

Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadla

$8.25Out of stock

Sweet Heat Carnitas

$3.75Out of stock

Lucha Signatures

B.Y.O.B. Build Your Own Burrito

B.Y.O.B. Build Your Own Burrito

$8.00

Burrito with choice of meat, Spanish rice and from there you build everything else!

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$7.75

10'' Flour tortilla with your choice of meat, chipotle mayo, black bean corn salsa, and shredded cheddar, folded over and sliced for your enjoyment!

The Adonis Bowl

The Adonis Bowl

$8.50

Cilantro lime rice, Black beans, pico de gallo, roasted corn and bean salsa, shredded lettuce, shredded cheese, diced tomatoes, sour cream and your choice of chicken thighs, slow cooked pork or seasoned ground beef.

Nachos Cargados (Loaded Nachos)

Nachos Cargados (Loaded Nachos)

$9.00

Start with corn tortilla chips, add our 5 star Queso, hurricanrana salsa, sour cream, crispy jalapeno chips and your choice of our delicious proteins.

Luchalada

$7.50

The One Pounder Burrito

$10.00

$5 Quesadilla

$5.00Out of stock

$5 Buritto

$5.00Out of stock

Meal Deals

Lucha Meal Deal #1

Lucha Meal Deal #1

$7.50

2 USA USA USA tacos Side choice of Cilantro Lime Rice, Spanish Rice, or Black Beans

Lucha Meal Deal #2

Lucha Meal Deal #2

$8.50

1 Pollo Magnifico - 1 Ridicula Carnitas Side choice of Cilantro Lime Rice, Spanish Rice, or Black Beans

Lucha Meal Deal #3

Lucha Meal Deal #3

$9.50

1 La Falda Res Fantastico - 1 Ridicula Carnitas Side choice of Cilantro Lime Rice, Spanish Rice, or Black Beans

Lucha Meal Deal #4

Lucha Meal Deal #4

$12.50

1 USA - 1 Pollo Magnifico 1 Ridicula Carnitas Side choice of Cilantro Lime Rice, Spanish Rice, or Black Beans

Lucha Meal Deal #5

Lucha Meal Deal #5

$13.50

1 La Falda Res Fantastico 1 Pollo Magnifico 1 Ridicula Carnitas Side choice of Cilantro Lime Rice, Spanish Rice, or Black Beans

Lucha 6 Pack

Lucha 6 Pack

$28.00

1 La Falda Res Fantastico - 1 Pollo Magnifico - 1 Ridicula Carnitas - 1 USA - 1 Pollo En Fuego - 1 Smoke Brisket plus chips and our delicious Queso

Chips and Dipping Side

Chips De Tortilla y Queso

Chips De Tortilla y Queso

$5.00

Chips and our 5 star Queson

Chips and Salsa

Chips and Salsa

$4.00

6oz of tortilla chips and a 4oz side of salsa.

Chips and Guacamole

Chips and Guacamole

$5.00

6oz bag of tortilla chips with a 4oz side of house made guacamole.

Chips And Pico De Gallo

Chips And Pico De Gallo

$4.00

Sides

Mexican Street Corn

Mexican Street Corn

$4.00

Corn off the cob with garlic, butter, secret seasoning, red and green onions, jalapeños, sour cream, mayo, cilantro, and sugar. **This is a homemade recipe made fresh every day, ingredients cannot be removed or on the side.

Black Beans

$3.00

Cilantro Lime Rice

$3.00

Spanish Rice

$3.00

Guacamole

$4.00

Pico De Gallo

$3.00

Queso

$4.00

Salsa

$3.00

Jalepenos 2oz

$0.25

Salsa 2oz

$0.25

Salsa Verde (Green Salsa) 2oz

$0.25

Salsa Verde (Green Salsa)

$2.00

Sour Cream 2oz

$0.25
Cholula Hot Sauce Original 2oz

Cholula Hot Sauce Original 2oz

Cholula Chipotle Hot Sauce 2oz

Cholula Chipotle Hot Sauce 2oz

Cholula Green Pepper Hot Sauce 2oz

Cholula Green Pepper Hot Sauce 2oz

Ghost Pepper Hot Sauce

Ghost Pepper Hot Sauce

$0.50
Heinz Mild Taco Sauce Packet

Heinz Mild Taco Sauce Packet

Drinks

Arizona Sweet Tea

Arizona Sweet Tea

$3.00
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.50
Coca-Cola 12oz Can

Coca-Cola 12oz Can

$1.50
Diet Coca-Cola 12oz Can

Diet Coca-Cola 12oz Can

$1.50
Jarritos Fruit Punch Soda

Jarritos Fruit Punch Soda

$3.00
Jarritos Grapefruit Soda

Jarritos Grapefruit Soda

$3.00

Natural Flavor Soda With Real Sugar 12.5 fl oz

Jarritos Lime Soda

Jarritos Lime Soda

$3.00
Jarritos Mandarin Soda

Jarritos Mandarin Soda

$3.00

Natural Flavor Soda With Real Sugar 12.5 fl oz

Jarritos Mango Soda

Jarritos Mango Soda

$3.00Out of stock

Natural Flavor Soda With Real Sugar 12.5 fl oz

Jarritos Pineapple Soda

Jarritos Pineapple Soda

$3.00

Natural Flavor Soda With Real Sugar 12.5 fl oz

Jarritos Strawberry Soda

Jarritos Strawberry Soda

$3.00

Natural Flavor Soda With Real Sugar 12.5 fl oz

Sprite 12oz Can

Sprite 12oz Can

$1.50

Coke Zero

$1.50Out of stock

Mexican Coca Cola

$3.00

Catering

Taco Fiesta for 10

$74.99

20 Tacos 5 USA USA USA 5 La Falda Res Fantastico 5 Pollo Magnifico 5 Ridicula Carnitas 2lbs Tortilla Chips 8oz Salsa (red) 8oz Black Beans 10oz Queso Blanco Catering orders are preferable 24 hours in advance. If unavailable online, schedule by phone as we cannot always accept catering orders during peak dining hours.

Taco Fiesta for 20

$149.99

40 tacos - 8 USA USA USA - 8 Ridicula Carnitas - 8 Pollo Magnifico - 8 La Falda Res Fantastico - 8 Smoked Brisket 2lbs Tortilla Chips 2lbs Cilantro Lime Rice 8oz Salsa (red) 8oz Black Beans 10oz Queso Blanco Catering orders are preferable 24 hours in advance. If unavailable online, schedule by phone as we cannot always accept catering orders during peak dining hours.

Merch

Lucha T-Shirt

Lucha T-Shirt

$20.00

$25 Gift Certificate

$25.00

3 Tacos For $10

3 Tacos For $10

$10.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markSolo Dining
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Gourmet Street Tacos, Bowls, Loaded Nachos and more! Everyday is Taco Tuesday at Lucha! Powered by Bubba

Location

3181 Washington Pike, Bridgeville, PA 15017

Directions

Gallery
Lucha Street Tacos image
Lucha Street Tacos image
Lucha Street Tacos image

Similar restaurants in your area

Condado Tacos - South Hills
orange star4.0 • 43
301 S Hills Village Pittsburgh, PA 15241
View restaurantnext
Doce Taqueria Southside - Southside
orange starNo Reviews
1302 E Carson st Pittsburgh, PA 15203
View restaurantnext
Tako
orange starNo Reviews
214 6th Street Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurantnext
Viva Los Tacos
orange starNo Reviews
3901 Forbes Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15213
View restaurantnext
Lucha Street Tacos - Squirrel Hill
orange starNo Reviews
2130 Murray Ave. Pittsburgh, PA 15217
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Lawrenceville
orange star4.6 • 6,412
4300 Butler St Pittsburgh, PA 15201
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Bridgeville

The Crafty Jackalope
orange star4.7 • 2,810
608 Washington Avenue Bridgeville, PA 15017
View restaurantnext
Armstrong's Express - Bridgeville
orange star4.6 • 308
609 Washington Ave Bridgeville, PA 15017
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bridgeville
Carnegie
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Canonsburg
review star
Avg 3 (10 restaurants)
Mc Kees Rocks
review star
Avg 3.7 (8 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
review star
Avg 4.4 (282 restaurants)
Homestead
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Coraopolis
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Sewickley
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Washington
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Allison Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston