Asian Fusion
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Mediterranean

Lucha Tigre

1,417 Reviews

$$

746 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd

Chapel Hill, NC 27514

Order Again

Alcoholic To Go Pouches

Fresh Squeezed Margarita

Fresh Squeezed Margarita

$9.00

Classic Margarita with El Jimador Tequila

Jalapeno Margarita

Jalapeno Margarita

$9.00

Fresh Squeezed, Jalapeno infused with El Jimador Tequila

Maracuya Margarita

Maracuya Margarita

$10.00

El Jimador Tequila, Passionfruit, Fresh Lime, Homemade Simple Syrup

Dragonfruit Mezcal Margarita

Dragonfruit Mezcal Margarita

$12.00

Montelobos Mezcal, Dragonfruit, Fresh Limes, Simple

Dark & Stormy

$9.00

Kraken Rum, Lime, Ginger Beer

Mojito

$9.00

Cruzan Rum, Muddled Mint, Simple, Fresh Lime

Reyka or Tito's Mule

$9.00

Reyka or Tito's Vodka with Lime and Ginger Beer

Pisco Flower

$10.00

Pisco, Elderflower Liqueur, Lime and Orange

Reyka Vodka & Tropical Red Bull

Reyka Vodka & Tropical Red Bull

$9.00

12oz pouch

Cocktail Mixes (Non Alcoholic)

Fresh Squeezed Margarita Mix

Fresh Squeezed Margarita Mix

$15.00

Mixes to make cocktails - contains no alcohol. Makes 5 cocktails

Bloody Maria Mix

$12.00

Mixes to make cocktails - contains no alcohol. Makes 5 cocktails

Bloody Mary Mix

$12.00

Mixes to make cocktails - contains no alcohol. Makes 5 cocktails

Fresh Squeezed Jalapeno Margarita Mix(Spicy)

$15.00

Mixes to make cocktails - contains no alcohol. Makes 5 cocktails

Passionfruit Margarita Cocktail mix

$15.00

Mixes to make cocktails - contains no alcohol. Makes 5 cocktails

Dragonfruit Margarita Cocktail Mix

$15.00

Mixes to make cocktails - contains no alcohol. Makes 5 cocktails

Tropical Red Bull Mixer

Tropical Red Bull Mixer

$7.00

Tropical Red Bull with Fresh Squeezed Lime and OJ. 12 oz. Make 2 Cocktails

Sake

Hakutsuru Superior Junmai Ginjo

$22.00

720 mL

Hakutsuru Junmai Nigori Sayuri

Hakutsuru Junmai Nigori Sayuri

$22.00

Soft, floral, and semi-sweet. 720mL

Gekkeikan Black & Gold Junmai-shu

Gekkeikan Black & Gold Junmai-shu

$15.00

Full-bodied, balanced, and smooth. 750mL

Tenryo Hidhomare Junmai Ginjo

$18.00

MU Junmai-Dai-Ginjo

$18.00

300 mL

Dassai 50 Junmai Daiginjo

Dassai 50 Junmai Daiginjo

$33.00

Semi-dry, balanced, bright. 720mL

Gekkeikan Horin Junmai Daiginjo

Gekkeikan Horin Junmai Daiginjo

$17.00

Subtle, smooth, and clean. 300mL

Takara Mio Sparkling Sake

Takara Mio Sparkling Sake

$17.00

Lively and fruity sparkling sake. 300mL

Dreamy Clouds Sake

$18.00

300 mL

Shimizu No Mai Pure Dusk

$15.00

300 mL

Hana Lychee

Hana Lychee

$9.00

Sweet, full-bodied lychee flavor. 300ml

Hana Fuji Apple

Hana Fuji Apple

$9.00

Sweet, full-bodied apple flavor. 300ml

Kikusui Junmai Ginjo

Kikusui Junmai Ginjo

$13.00

Crisp, clean, and bright. 300ml

Katana Junmai Ginjo

Katana Junmai Ginjo

$7.00

Very dry, bold and deep. 180ml

Yaegaki Junmai

Yaegaki Junmai

$7.00

Dry, crisp. medium-bodied. 180ml

Yaegaki Nigori

Yaegaki Nigori

$11.00

Rich and mild, unfiltered. 300ml

Hakutsuru Draft

Hakutsuru Draft

$7.00

Fruity, dry, and light. 300ml

Sho Chiku Bai Nigori

Sho Chiku Bai Nigori

$8.00

Sweet, creamy, bold. Unfiltered. 375ml

Sho Chiku Bai Nama Organic

Sho Chiku Bai Nama Organic

$9.00

Fresh, savory, mellow. 300ml

Zipang Sparkling Sake

Zipang Sparkling Sake

$9.00

Refreshing and bright sparkling sake.

Mizubasho Ginjo

Mizubasho Ginjo

$9.00

Light and smooth, floral. 180ml

Ginga Shizuku "Divine Droplet"

Ginga Shizuku "Divine Droplet"

$35.00Out of stock

Complex, light, elegant. 300ml

Tyku Cucumber Junmai Sake

Tyku Cucumber Junmai Sake

$14.00

Delicate and refreshing, cucumber-flavored. 375ml

Wine

Moet & Chandon Imperial Brut

$75.00

Sparkling

Veuve Clicquot La Grande Dame 2006

$250.00

Sparkling

Santa Ema Chardonnay, Chile

$28.00

White

Garzon Albarino, Uruguay

$32.00

White

Terra Madi Sauvignon Blanc, Mexico

$32.00

White

Crios Torontes, Argentina

$28.00

White

Dona Paula Rose, Argentina

$24.00

Rose

Frida Kahlo Red Blend,Chile

$32.00

Red

Cortijo Tinto Tempranillo, Rioja, Spain

$32.00

Red

La Celia Malbec Reserva, Argentina

$32.00

Red

Frida Kahlo Cabernet Sauv,Chile

$32.00

Red

Beer

Corona

$5.00

Corona Light

$5.00

Corona Familiar

$10.00

Pacifico

$5.00

Negra Modelo

$5.00

Dos Equis Amber

$5.00

Tecate

$3.50

Tsingtao

$5.00

Singha

$5.00

Sapporo 22oz Can

$10.00

Kirin Ichiban 22oz Bottle

$10.00

PBR Can

$3.00

Clown Shoes Chocolate Sombrero

$7.00

Great Lakes Edmond Fitzgerald Porter

$5.00

Fortnight Carolina AMber ESB

$5.00

Fullsteam Humidity Pale Ale

$5.00

Lagunitas IPA

$5.00

Tee Shirts

Lucha's Thank You bag (only large sized)

Lucha's Thank You bag (only large sized)

$20.00

White tshirt with red letters. Fits small so we suggest getting a size larger then what you normally would wear. Example, if you normally wear a small, order a medium.

I Really Want Lucha

I Really Want Lucha

$20.00

Grey tshirt with white letters. Fits small so we suggest getting a size larger then what you normally would wear. Example, if you normally wear a small, order a medium.

I Miss Chapel Hill (Mostly Lucha)

I Miss Chapel Hill (Mostly Lucha)

$20.00

Grey tshirt with white letters. ONLY have Large sizes

Lucha Four Square

Lucha Four Square

$20.00

White tshirt . Fits small so we suggest getting a size larger then what you normally would wear. Example, if you normally wear a small, order a medium.

Lucha's Logo

Lucha's Logo

$20.00

White tshirt with our logo. Fits small so we suggest getting a size larger then what you normally would wear. Example, if you normally wear a small, order a medium.

Tank Top

Tank Top

$15.00Out of stock

Grey tank top with Lucha's logo

Jersey Shirt

Jersey Shirt

$23.00Out of stock

Carolina Blue with " Lucha Tigre" in front and our logo on side arm.

Long Sleeves Tshirt

Long Sleeves Tshirt

$25.00

Navy Blue with 2 sided print.

Hats

Camo Hat

Camo Hat

$25.00
Snapback Hat

Snapback Hat

$25.00
Black and Gold Hat

Black and Gold Hat

$15.00
Tan and Black Hat

Tan and Black Hat

$15.00

Hoodie

Camo Hoodie

Camo Hoodie

$30.00Out of stock

Unisex hoodie.

Crop Top Hoodie

Crop Top Hoodie

$30.00

Army Green Crop top.

Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:40 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:40 pm
Restaurant info

Latin American Asian Fusion

Website

Location

746 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Chapel Hill, NC 27514

Directions

Gallery
Lucha Tigre image
Lucha Tigre image
Lucha Tigre image

