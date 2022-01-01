Restaurant header imageView gallery

LuchaCubano

review star

No reviews yet

87 East Main Street

Riverhead, NY 11901

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

The Cuban
Yuca Fries
Rustic Salad

Specials

Chili

Chili

$9.00+
Fire Roasted Tomato & Red Pepper Bisque

Fire Roasted Tomato & Red Pepper Bisque

$9.75+Out of stock

Starters

Chicken Empanadas

$11.99

Black Bean Soup

$7.00+

Rustic Salad

$12.99

Ham Croquettes

$12.99

Cheezy Bread

$10.99

Yuca Fries

$10.99

Guacamole & Chips

$11.99
Wings

Wings

$11.95

Breakfast

Bacon, Egg & Cheese

$8.99
Pork & Eggs

Pork & Eggs

$12.99
Classic French Toast

Classic French Toast

$12.99

Pancakes

$10.99

2 Eggs

$4.99

Stuffed French Toast

$14.99

Sandwiches

The Cuban

$12.99

Media Noche

$12.99
The Miami

The Miami

$12.99

Elena Ruz

$12.99

Pan con Bistec

$12.99

Lunch Combo

$16.99

Joe's Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.95

Buttermilk & Achiote Fried Chicken Breast, Jalapeño Agave Nectar Drizzle, Close Slaw & Homemade Pickles On A Brioche Bun

Burgers

Beef Frita Burger

$14.99

Black Bean Burger

$14.99

Tacos

Steak Tacos

$14.99

3 per order. Grilled Flank Steak, Onion, Cilantro, Mint Radish, Salsa Verde, Queso Fresca.

Fried Fish Tacos

$14.99

3 per order. Lucha Lager Battered Cod, Street Corn, Red Cabbage Slaw, Chipotle Mayo

Blackened Shrimp Tacos

$14.99

3 per order. Street Corn, Red Cabbage Slaw, Chipotle Mayo

Mojo Chicken Tacos

$13.99

3 per order. Cheese, Sofrito, Lettuce

Veggie Tacos

$14.99

3 per order. Seasonal Veggies, Onion, Cilantro, Mint Radish, Salsa Verde, Queso Fresca

Falafel Tacos

$14.99

3 per order. Lettuce, Sofrito, Tzatziki

Quesadillas

Ropa Vieja Quesadilla

$12.99

Lechon Quesadilla

$12.99

Mojo Chicken Quesadilla

$12.99

Veggie Quesadilla

$12.99

Steak Quesadilla

$14.99

Blackened Shrimp Quesadilla

$14.99

Nachos

Cubano Nachos

$14.99

Lechon, Pickles, Ham, Swiss, Queso, Mustard Sauce

Mojo Chicken Nachos

$13.99

Queso, Sofrito, Black Beans, Street Corn, Cheese, Pickled Onion, Sour Cream, Guac

Blackened Shrimp Nachos

$14.99

Queso, Sofrito, Black Beans, Street Corn, Cheese, Pickled Onion, Sour Cream, Guac

Pepper & Onion Nachos

$13.99

Queso, Sofrito, Black Beans, Street Corn, Cheese, Pickled Onion, Sour Cream, Guac

Platos

Mojo Ribs

Mojo Ribs

$18.99

Lucha Lager Fish & Chips

$18.99

Battered Cod, Fries, Slaw, Tartar Sauce

Fried Crispy Chicken & Waffles

$18.99

Jalapeño Cheddar Waffle & Buttermilk & Achiote Fried Chicken Breast.

Sides

Rice

$4.00

Dirty Rice

$7.00

Beans

$4.00

Hand Cut Fries

$7.00

Plantains

$7.00

Bacon

$3.00

Fried Egg

$2.00

Chorizo Sausage

$3.00

Mixed Vegetables

$5.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Guac

$7.00

Kids Menu

Grilled Cheese & Fries

$10.99+

Chicken Fingers & Fries

$10.99+

Hot Dog & Fries

$10.99+

Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla

$10.99+

Mac & Cheese

$10.99+

Pizza Boat

$10.99+Out of stock

Dessert

Pasteles

$6.00Out of stock

Key Lime Pie

$7.00

Flan

$7.00

Mini Churros

$8.00

Apple Pie Empanada

$8.00Out of stock

One Apple Pie Empanada Coated in Cinnamon Sugar severed over Vanilla Bean Ice Cream & Caramel Sauce

Juice/Smoothie

Orange Juice

$6.00+

Pineapple Juice

$3.49

Cranberry Juice

$3.49

Mango Smoothie

$9.99

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$9.99

Mixed Berry Smoothie

$9.99

Coffee

Americano

$3.49

Cuban Coffee

$3.89

Espresso

$3.49

Cappuccino

$4.49

Latte

$5.49

Iced Coffee

$4.50

Hot Tea

$2.89

Coffee

$3.49

Soda

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Gold Peak Iced Tea

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Water

Unsweetened Tea

$3.00

Bottled Water

$3.00

Kids

Kids Soda

$2.00

Kids Juice

$2.00

Kids Water

Specialty Cocktails

Mojito

$12.00

Frozen Paloma

$14.00

Frozen Mojito

$14.00

Mai Tai

$12.00

Hurricane

$12.00

Dark & Stormy

$12.00

Red Sangria

$12.00

White Sangria

$12.00

Smoke & Mirrors Margarita

$13.00

Cuban Mule

$12.00

Flamingo Mojito

$13.00

Lucha Punch

$12.00

Spiked lucha cider

$12.00

Blood Orange Margarita

$12.00

Lucha Punch (Copy)

$15.00

Beer

Lucha Lager - Greenport Brewery

$8.00

Barrier Brew's Lomax Summer Ale

$8.00

Run the Juice IPA - NOFO Brewery

$8.00

Westhampton Beach Brewing Co. Summer Ale

$8.00

Modelo Especial Draft

$8.00

Smuttynose Pumpkin Ale

$8.00

Lucha Lager (CAN)

$7.00

Greenport Summer Ale

$7.00

Facing East NEIPA (CAN)

$7.00

Negra Modelo

$7.00

Corona Extra

$7.00

Corona Light

$7.00

Black Duck Porter

$7.00

Blood Orange Pale Ale

$7.00

Pacifico Bottle

$7.00

Forever Ever

$7.00

TopoChico Strawberry Guava

$7.00

Ace Mango Craft Cider

$7.00

Ace Guava Craft Cider

$7.00

Clothing

Fedora

Fedora

$10.00

Gifts

Flamingo Cup

$4.00

Watermelon Cup

$4.00
All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 3:59 am
Monday6:30 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday6:30 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday6:30 am - 3:59 am
Thursday6:30 am - 3:59 am
Friday6:30 am - 3:59 am
Saturday6:30 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Fusing old and new with a cuban inspired menu. Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner served all day.

Website

Location

87 East Main Street, Riverhead, NY 11901

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Craft'D - 127 east main street
orange starNo Reviews
127 east main street riverhead, NY 11901
View restaurantnext
Kenny's on the Green
orange starNo Reviews
661 Riverside Driver Riverhead, NY 11901
View restaurantnext
My Cookie Dealer - Riverhead Pop-up
orange starNo Reviews
501 Tanger Mall Drive Suite 501 Riverhead, NY 11901
View restaurantnext
Jamesport Vineyards - Little Oak Wood Fired Kitchen
orange star3.5 • 184
1216 Main Rd Jamesport, NY 11947
View restaurantnext
Centro Trattoria & Bar - 336 W Montauk Hwy
orange starNo Reviews
336 W Montauk Hwy Hampton Bays, NY 11946
View restaurantnext
Hampton Coffee Company
orange starNo Reviews
194 Mill Road Westhampton Beach, NY 11978
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Riverhead
Westhampton Beach
review star
No reviews yet
Southampton
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Mount Sinai
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Shelter Island Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Greenport
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Bridgehampton
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Port Jefferson
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Selden
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Sag Harbor
review star
Avg 4 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston