Restaurant header imageView gallery

LUCHOWS PALM SPRINGS 4771 E. Palm Canyon Dr. #B C D

review star

No reviews yet

4771 E. Palm Canyon Dr. #B C D

Palm Springs, CA 92264

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Beverages

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Ginergale

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Evian Sm

$4.00

Pelagrino LG

$8.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Coffee

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Beer

Chang

$8.00

Coedo Lager

$8.00

Coedo Pilsner

$8.00

Coedo Blk Lager

$8.00

Coedo Sw Pot

$8.00

Stella Draft

$8.00

805 Draft

$8.00

Singah Draft

$8.00

Hazy IPA Draft

$8.00

Beck's N/A

$8.00

WIne by Glass

GL Black Cab

$10.00

GL Black Chard

$10.00

GL Ava Grace Rose

$10.00

GL Cavalier PGrigio

$10.00

GL Reisling

$11.00

GL Rabble Sauv Blanc

$11.00

Gl Bogel PNoir

$10.00

Gl Fer-Carano Chard

$13.00

GL McManis PNoir

$12.00

GL Prosecco

$10.00

GL Gekk Sake

$9.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Cocktails

Margarita

$12.00

Call Margarita

$14.00

Daquiri

$12.00

Mai Tai

$13.00

Cosmo

$12.00

Well Martini

$12.00

Call Martini

$14.00

Top Shelf Martini

$16.00

Paramount

$15.00

Del Monte

$15.00

Forbidden City

$15.00

Ciro

$15.00

Skyroom

$15.00

Paradise

$15.00

Ginjo!

$15.00

Lion's Den

$15.00

Negroni

$14.00

Vodka/Gin

Grey Goose

$13.00

Chopin

$13.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Well Vodka

$10.00

Absolute

$12.00

Absolute Citron

$12.00

Absolute Mandrin

$12.00

Tito's

$12.00

Tanqueray Gin

$12.00

Bombay Gin

$12.00

Bonbay Sapphire

$13.00

Hendrick's Gin

$15.00

Sipsmith London

$14.00

Monkey 47

$14.00

Fords London

$14.00

Well Gin

$10.00

Whiskey/Bourbon

Woodford Reserve

$15.00

Jameson

$12.00

Maker's Mark

$13.00

Jack Daniels

$12.00

Evan Williams

$10.00

Knob Creek Maple

$14.00

Old Overholt

$11.00

Crown Royal

$12.00

Basil Hayden Rye

$16.00

Korbel Brandy

$11.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$13.00

Slane Irish Whiskey

$12.00

Scotch

Glenfiddich

$17.00

Glenlivet

$17.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$17.00

Dewars White Label

$13.00

Maccallan 12

$23.00

Clan MacGregor

$10.00

Tequila

Montezuma Silver

$10.00

Montezuma Gold

$10.00

Patron Silver

$16.00

Casamigo Blanco

$17.00

Casamigo Reposado

$18.00

Casamigo Mezcal

$18.00

Heradurra Anejo

$17.00

Centenario Plata

$12.00

Centenario Reposado

$13.00

El Tesoro Reposado

$26.00

Rum

Mount Gay

$11.00

Banks 5

$13.00

Sailor Jerry Spiced

$11.00

Goslings Black Seal

$11.00

Myers Dark

$11.00

Bacardi

$11.00

Flor De Cana

$12.00

Captain Morgan

$11.00

Spirits Misc.

Fernet Branca

$14.00

Campari

$13.00

Remy VSOP

$23.00

Bailey's Irish Cream

$12.00

Cointreau

$15.00

Midori

$11.00

Kahlua

$12.00

Gran Marnier

$16.00

Romanan Sambuca

$12.00

Chambord

$15.00

Happy Hour

HH CHARD

$6.00

HH CABERNET

$6.00

HH Prosecco

$8.00

HH 805

$6.00

HH SINGAH

$6.00

HH STELLA

$6.00

HH IPA

$6.00

Barton Vodka

$8.00

Barton Gin

$8.00

Castillo Rum

$8.00

Montezuma Tequila Silver

$8.00

Montezuma Tequila Gold

$8.00

Clan Macgregor Scotch

$8.00

Evan Williams Whiskey

$8.00

HH Mojito

$10.00

HH Cosmo

$10.00

HH Old Fashion

$10.00

HH Margarita

$10.00

HH Gin Martini

$10.00

HH Vodka Martini

$10.00

HH Manhattan

$10.00

HH Lemon Drop

$10.00

Soups

CUP Egg Drop

$4.00

CUP Hot & Sour

$4.00

CUP Miso

$4.00

Egg Drop Bowl

$10.00

Hot & Sour Bowl

$10.00

Miso Bowl

$10.00

Wor Wonton Soup

$18.00

Salad

Shrimp Salad

$12.00

Cesar Salad

$10.00

Chinese Chicken Salad

$18.00

Starters

Pork Egg Rolls

$12.00

Spring Rolls

$10.00

Chicken Wings

$12.00

Shrimp Tempura

$20.00

Shrimp Dim Sum

$12.00

Pork Dumplings

$12.00

Pork Ribs

$18.00

Gyoza Bowl

$15.00

Rice Paper Rolls

$15.00

Chicken Lettuce Wraps

$16.00

BBQ Pork Fries

$15.00

Calamari

$15.00

Chicken Skewer

$15.00

Truffle Fries

$8.00

Fried Rice

Fried Rice Shrimp

$18.00

Fried Rice Chicken

$16.00

Fried Rice Pork

$16.00

Fried Rice Tofu

$16.00

Fried Rice

$14.00

Fried Rice Combination

$22.00

Noodles

Chicken Noodle

$16.00

Combination

$22.00

Pork Noodle

$16.00

Tofu Noodles

$16.00

Shrimp Noodles

$18.00

Noodles

$14.00

Beef

Beef & Broccoli

$19.00

Egg Roll Wellington

$34.00

Steak Frittes

$28.00

Chicken

Orange Chicken

$19.00

Kung Pao Chicken

$19.00

Chicken Fried Egg Foo Young

$24.00

Fried Chicken

$24.00

Chicken Brocoli

$19.00

Duck

Happy Duck

$32.00

Pork

Sweet & Sour Pork

$19.00

Pork Bowl

$20.00

Seafood

Teriyake Salmon

$30.00

Kung Pao Shrimp

$22.00

Vegetarian

Tofu Stir Fry

$19.00

Veg Curry

$18.00

Chicken Curry

$21.00

SPECIALS

Prime Rib

$32.00

SIDES

Side Rice

$4.00

Side Fried Rice

$4.00

SUB Fried Rice

$2.00

Desert

Pot De Creme

$10.00Out of stock

Raspberry Sorbet

$10.00

Limoncello Sorbet

$10.00

Cream Cheese Wontons

$10.00

Creme Brulee

$10.00

Bread Pudding

$10.00

Ice Cream

$10.00

Starters

Shrimp Dim Sum

$14.00

Chicken Wings

$14.00

Spring Rolls

$12.00

Pork Dumplings

$14.00

Ribs

$21.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$23.00

Gyoza Bowl

$17.00

Pork Egg Roll

$14.00

Rice Paper Rolls

$17.00

Entrees

Beef & Broccoli

$22.00

Buddha's Delight

$22.00

Kung Pao Chicken

$22.00

Orange Chicken

$22.00

Egg Roll Wellington

$38.00

Egg Foo Young

$27.00

Sweet & Sour Pork

$22.00

Double Duck

$36.00

Luchows Pork Pot

$22.00

Veg Curry

$21.00

Terryaki Salmon

$33.00

Fried Rice & Noodles

Pork Fried Rice

$20.00

Chicken Fried rice

$20.00

Shrimp Fried Rice

$24.00

Pork Noodle

$20.00

Chicken Noodle

$20.00

Shrimp Noodle

$24.00

Veg Fried RIce

$16.00

Veg Noodle

$16.00

Desert

Cream Cheese Wonton

$12.00

Creme (Choclate)

$12.00

Creme (Caramel)

$12.00

Lunch Specials

Kung Pao Shrimp

$19.00

Kung Pao Chicken

$16.00

Beef & Broccoli

$16.00

Chicken & Broccoli

$16.00

Orange Chicken

$16.00

Tofu Stir Fry

$16.00

Wor Wonton Soup

$15.00

Chinese Chicken Salad

$16.00

Luchows Pork Pot

$18.00

Veg Curry

$16.00

Chicken Egg Foo Young

$18.00

Sweet & Sour Pork

$16.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location

4771 E. Palm Canyon Dr. #B C D, Palm Springs, CA 92264

Directions

Gallery
LUCHOWS PALM SPRINGS image
LUCHOWS PALM SPRINGS image
LUCHOWS PALM SPRINGS image

Similar restaurants in your area

Luchows Palm Springs - Gene Autry
orange starNo Reviews
4771 East Palm Canyon Drive Palm Springs, CA 92264
View restaurantnext
Mr. Claws
orange starNo Reviews
67555 E Palm Canyon Dr Ste F120 Cathedral City, CA 92234
View restaurantnext
Daniel's Table - 68-327 E. Palm Canyon Drive
orange starNo Reviews
68-327 E. Palm Canyon Drive Cathedral City, CA 92234
View restaurantnext
Desert Thai Authentic Thai Cuisine - 68718 E PALM CANYON SUITE 103
orange starNo Reviews
68718 E PALM CANYON SUITE 103 Cathedral City, CA 92234
View restaurantnext
Giuseppes Pizzeria Palm Springs - Palm Springs
orange starNo Reviews
1775 E. Palm Canyon #410 Palm Springs, CA 92264
View restaurantnext
Uncle Chai Thailand Street Food New Location - Rancho Mirage
orange starNo Reviews
69930 HWY111, Suite 122 Racho Mirage, CA 92270
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Palm Springs

Ricks Desert Grill
orange star4.4 • 1,238
1596 N Palm Canyon Dr Palm Springs, CA 92262
View restaurantnext
Hunters Palm Springs
orange star4.0 • 1,222
302 East Arenas Road Palm Springs, CA 92262
View restaurantnext
Blackbook
orange star4.3 • 949
315 E. Arenas Rd. Palm Springs, CA 92262
View restaurantnext
Moxie Palm Springs
orange star4.2 • 635
262 S Palm Canyon Dr Palm Springs, CA 92262
View restaurantnext
Stout Burgers & Beers - Palm Springs
orange star4.5 • 475
100 W. Tahquitz Canyon Way, Ste 130 Palm Springs, CA 92262
View restaurantnext
Paul Bar
orange star4.7 • 406
3700 E Vista Chino Palm Springs, CA 92262
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Palm Springs
Rancho Mirage
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Palm Desert
review star
Avg 5 (16 restaurants)
Indio
review star
Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)
La Quinta
review star
No reviews yet
Hemet
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Yucaipa
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Big Bear Lake
review star
Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)
Menifee
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Redlands
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston