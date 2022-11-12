Restaurant header imageView gallery

Luchows Palm Springs - Gene Autry

review star

No reviews yet

4771 East Palm Canyon Drive

Palm Springs, CA 92264

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

SPRING ROLL
ORANGE CHICKEN
POTSTICKERS

STARTERS

POTSTICKERS

POTSTICKERS

$10.00

ground pork, chicken, shrimp, cabbage, ginger, garlic, green onion, sichuan dipping sauce —pan fried or steamed

SHRIMP LETTUCE WRAP

$13.00

ground shrimp, green onion, water chestnuts, carrots, red cabbage, cucumber, creamy peanut sauce, sichuan dipping sauce

SPRING ROLL

$10.00

julienne napa cabbage, carrots, red cabbage, ginger, green onion —fried crispy

ENTREES

BUDDHA'S DELIGHT

BUDDHA'S DELIGHT

$17.00

bean sprouts, water chestnut, carrots, baby corn, mushrooms, bamboo shoot, broccoli, sugar snap peas in chicken stock (served with steamed rice)

GINGER SHRIMP CURRY

$20.00

creamy ginger sauce, shrimp, peas, sesame seeds, green onion (served with steamed rice)

KUNG PAO BEEF

KUNG PAO BEEF

$21.00

tender beef, roasted peanuts, sesame seeds, red chilis, onion, bell pepper (served with steamed rice)

ORANGE CHICKEN

ORANGE CHICKEN

$19.00

lightly battered chicken tossed in a sweet citrus chili sauce, fresh orange slices, green onion (served with steamed rice)

SWEET & SOUR CHINESE RIBS

$20.00

pork spare ribs tossed in our sweet and tangy sauce, sesame seeds, green onion (served with steamed rice)

PORK & SHRIMP FRIED RICE

$21.00

red pork, shrimp, peas, carrots, garlic, green onion

BEEF & BROCCOLI

$19.00

(served with steamed rice)

BEVERAGES

COKE

$4.00

DIET COKE

$4.00

SPRITE

$4.00

LEMONADE

$4.00

GINGER ALE

$4.00

ICE TEA

$4.00

HOT TEA

$4.00

REGULAR TEA OR GREEN TEA

Prix Fixe Meal For Two

PRIX FIXE MEAL

$64.95

MEAL FOR 2: (2) Spring Roll, (2) Shrimp Lettuce Wrap, (1) Kung Pao Beef, (1) Buddha's Delight, (1) Orange Chicken. ENOUGH FOOD for 2 People. TAKE OUT ONLY

All hours
Sunday5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Finest Chinese food in the Coachella Valley *New Owner July 2022

Website

Location

4771 East Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs, CA 92264

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

LUCHOWS PALM SPRINGS - 4771 E. Palm Canyon Dr. #B C D
orange starNo Reviews
4771 E. Palm Canyon Dr. #B C D Palm Springs, CA 92264
View restaurantnext
Mr. Claws
orange starNo Reviews
67555 E Palm Canyon Dr Ste F120 Cathedral City, CA 92234
View restaurantnext
Daniel's Table - 68-327 E. Palm Canyon Drive
orange starNo Reviews
68-327 E. Palm Canyon Drive Cathedral City, CA 92234
View restaurantnext
Desert Thai Authentic Thai Cuisine - 68718 E PALM CANYON SUITE 103
orange starNo Reviews
68718 E PALM CANYON SUITE 103 Cathedral City, CA 92234
View restaurantnext
Giuseppes Pizzeria Palm Springs - Palm Springs
orange starNo Reviews
1775 E. Palm Canyon #410 Palm Springs, CA 92264
View restaurantnext
Uncle Chai Thailand Street Food New Location - Rancho Mirage
orange starNo Reviews
69930 HWY111, Suite 122 Racho Mirage, CA 92270
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Palm Springs

Ricks Desert Grill
orange star4.4 • 1,238
1596 N Palm Canyon Dr Palm Springs, CA 92262
View restaurantnext
Hunters Palm Springs
orange star4.0 • 1,222
302 East Arenas Road Palm Springs, CA 92262
View restaurantnext
Blackbook
orange star4.3 • 949
315 E. Arenas Rd. Palm Springs, CA 92262
View restaurantnext
Moxie Palm Springs
orange star4.2 • 635
262 S Palm Canyon Dr Palm Springs, CA 92262
View restaurantnext
Stout Burgers & Beers - Palm Springs
orange star4.5 • 475
100 W. Tahquitz Canyon Way, Ste 130 Palm Springs, CA 92262
View restaurantnext
Paul Bar
orange star4.7 • 406
3700 E Vista Chino Palm Springs, CA 92262
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Palm Springs
Rancho Mirage
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Palm Desert
review star
Avg 5 (16 restaurants)
Indio
review star
Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)
La Quinta
review star
No reviews yet
Hemet
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Yucaipa
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Big Bear Lake
review star
Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)
Menifee
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Redlands
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston