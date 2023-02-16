Luciana's Ristorante 24312 Del Prado

Restaurant header imageView gallery

FOOD

Antipasti

BRUSCHETTA

BRUSCHETTA

$11.00

Grilled ciabatta bread topped with diced tomatoes, capers, onions, basil, garlic and extra virgin olive oil

MELENZANE ARROSTO

MELENZANE ARROSTO

$13.00

Roasted eggplant topped with ricotta, mozzarella, and parmesan cheese in a light tomato sauce

FAGIOLINI VERDI

FAGIOLINI VERDI

$12.00

Chile battered green beans, lightly fried, served with a roasted red chili aioli and balsamic vinegar

CALAMARI FRITTI

CALAMARI FRITTI

$18.00

Calamari lightly dusted and flash-fried served with spicy marinara sauce

SCAMPI AL AGLIO

SCAMPI AL AGLIO

$15.00

Shrimp sautéed in a white wine lemon garlic sauce, served with grilled ciabatta bread

SELEZIONE DI ANTIPASTI

SELEZIONE DI ANTIPASTI

$17.00

Fritto misto (Shrimp & Calamari), caprese and Bruschetta

VONGOLE AL GUAZETTO

VONGOLE AL GUAZETTO

$15.00

Fresh manila clams sautéed with white wine, garlic, parsley, chopped tomatoes, served with grilled ciabatta bread

CARPACCIO

CARPACCIO

$16.00

Thinly sliced beef topped with baby arugula, capers, shaved parmesan cheese and extra virgin olive oil

Zuppa/Insalate

MINESTRA DEL ORTO

MINESTRA DEL ORTO

$9.00

Garden fresh vegetable soup

PAPPA AL POMODORO

$9.00

Country style tomato soup with Tuscan bread, onions, herbs

PASTA E FAGIOLI

$9.00

Classic Italian pasta and cannellini bean soup

CAPRESE

CAPRESE

$12.50

Fresh mozzarella with slices of roma tomatoes topped with basil, oregano, & extra virgin olive oil

INSALATA DI CAESAR

INSALATA DI CAESAR

$11.50

Crisp romaine hearts, caesar dressing, shaved parmesan cheese served with crostini

INSALATA DI SPINACI

INSALATA DI SPINACI

$11.50

Baby spinach, sliced apples, goat cheese and gorgonzola, tossed in a balsamic vinaigrette, and topped with caramelized pecans

INSALATA DI ARUGULA

$11.50

Baby arugula, toasted pine nuts, fresh tomatoes and shaved parmesan tossed with in our lemon & truffle vinaigrette

DELLA CASA

DELLA CASA

$10.00

Mixed baby greens tossed in our house vinaigrette, crumbled gorgonzola, and fresh tomatoes

Pasta

CAPELLINI AL SALTO

CAPELLINI AL SALTO

$18.00

Angel hair pasta with roma tomatoes, garlic, basil and extra virgin olive oil

FARFALLE CONTADINA

FARFALLE CONTADINA

$22.00

Bow-tie pasta with grilled chicken, mushrooms, spinach and artichoke hearts in a parmesan cream sauce

FETTUCCINE BOSCAIOLA

$27.00

Fettuccine pasta, sautéed shrimp, scallops, mushrooms, spinach and sun-dried tomatoes, in a light, garlic white wine sauce

FETTUCCINE GAMBERONI

FETTUCCINE GAMBERONI

$24.00

Fettuccine pasta, sautéed shrimp and chopped fresh tomatoes in a garlic white wine Sauce

FETTUCCINE TOSCANA

FETTUCCINE TOSCANA

$20.00

Fettuccine pasta with grilled chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, red onions, kalamata olives and spinach, in a white wine and olive oil sauce

FETTUCCINI ALFREDO

$18.00

Fettuccini with in cream sauce

GNOCCHI BOLOGNESE

$22.00
GNOCCHI CLASSICO

GNOCCHI CLASSICO

$18.00

Delicately prepared potato dumplings with marinara sauce Add meat sauce for $4 extra

KIDS PASTA

$11.00
LINGUINE LUCIANA

LINGUINE LUCIANA

$30.00

Luciana’s signature pasta dish served with manila clams, mussels, shrimp, sea scallops and calamari, served with linguine pasta in a zesty pomodoro sauce

LINGUINE VONGOLE

LINGUINE VONGOLE

$26.00

Linguine pasta, fresh manila clams, garlic and parsley in a white wine sauce

PAPPARDELLE RAGÙ DI AGNELLO

$29.00

Pappardelle pasta in a lamb ragù with a dollop of ricotta and spinach

PENNE PUTTANESCA

PENNE PUTTANESCA

$18.00

Slanted cut tubes of pasta, capers, kalamata olives, red onions, garlic and red chili flakes with pomodoro sauce

RAVIOLI DI VITELLO

RAVIOLI DI VITELLO

$25.00

Chef’s handmade ravioli stuffed with braised veal, ground beef and fresh herbs served in a wild mushroom ragù

RIGATONI PESTO

RIGATONI PESTO

$20.00

Large tubes of pasta with grilled chicken in a pesto cream sauce topped with shaved parmesan cheese and roasted pine nuts

RIGATONI SALSICCIA

$21.00

Large tubes of pasta with sausage, grilled chicken and mushrooms in a light tomato cream sauce

RISOTTO DEL MARE

RISOTTO DEL MARE

$25.00

Italian Arborio rice with sea scallops, shrimp, spinach and a hint of marinara

SALSICCIA ALLA GRIGLIA

SALSICCIA ALLA GRIGLIA

$21.00

Grilled Italian sausage served over spaghetti with red onions, kalamata olives and pomodoro sauce

SPAGHETTI BOLOGNESE

$20.00

Spaghetti pasta in our homemade country tomato meat sauce

SPAGHETTI FRESCO

SPAGHETTI FRESCO

$24.00

Sautéed shrimp and asparagus in a white wine, sun-dried tomato sauce

SPAGHETTI MARINARA

$17.00

Spaghetti with marinara sauce

TORTELLINI DI RICOTTA

TORTELLINI DI RICOTTA

$19.00

Stuffed pasta hats with ricotta cheese and fresh herbs in a pink sauce

Al Forno

LASAGNA DI MELANZANE

$20.00

Fresh pasta sheets layered with sautéed spinach, grilled eggplant, ricotta, mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce

LASAGNA BOLOGNESE

LASAGNA BOLOGNESE

$21.00

Fresh pasta sheets layered with ground beef, ricotta, mozzarella cheese and herbs baked in a marinara sauce

CANNELLONI

CANNELLONI

$19.00

Rolled pasta sheets filled with roasted minced chicken, ricotta cheese and herbs topped with marinara sauce and pesto drizzle

Carne, Polo, Pesce

MIALE RIPIENO

MIALE RIPIENO

$23.00

Pork loin stuffed with sun-dried cranberries, currants and pecans served with a carmelized onion pancetta cream sauce

BIGETINO DI VITELLO

BIGETINO DI VITELLO

$28.00

Veal scaloppine folded with sun-dried tomatoes, asparagus, and fontina cheese served over a demi-glace

SCALOPPINE GENOVESE

SCALOPPINE GENOVESE

$28.00

Veal scaloppine sautéed with artichoke hearts and capers in a white wine lemon sauce

VITELLO ALLA PARMIGIANA

VITELLO ALLA PARMIGIANA

$23.00

Baked parmesan crusted veal topped with mozzarella cheese, pomodoro sauce and served with spaghetti marinara

POLENTA SALCICCIA

$21.00

Sliced grilled sausage, caramelized onions, red and green bell peppers in a light spicy marinara sauce, served with polenta

POLLO ALLA PARMIGIANA

POLLO ALLA PARMIGIANA

$22.00

Baked parmesan crusted chicken breast topped with mozzarella cheese, pomodoro sauce and served with spaghetti marinara

POLLO FLORENTINA

POLLO FLORENTINA

$21.00

Sautéed boneless breast of chicken topped with spinach and mozzarella cheese then baked and served with a demi-glace sauce

POLLO GRIGLIA

$21.00

Charbroiled boneless breast of chicken drizzled with chimichurri sauce

TAGLIATA

TAGLIATA

$31.00

8 oz Flat Iron Steak grilled rare and sliced, seasoned with rosemary, green peppercorns and balsamic vinegar, served on a bed of arugula topped with shiitake mushrooms and shaved parmesan

BISTECCA ALLA GORGONZOLA

BISTECCA ALLA GORGONZOLA

$39.00

Superior Angus New York steak crusted and served with a gorgonzola cream sauce

CHICKEN PICATTA

$21.00

Dessert

Tiramisu

$9.00

Lady Fingers Dipped in Espresso, Layered with Italian Mascapone Cheese, Marsala, Rum and Dusted with Cocoa

Frutti di Bosco (Mixed Berry Cake)

$10.00Out of stock

Pastry Shell with Cream and Spnge Cake. Topped with Mixed Forest Berries. With Sour Cream Gelato

Cannoli

$9.00

Crisp and Light Shell Made from a Traditional Sicilian Recipe and our Ricotta Cheese Filling with Chocolate Chips

Cioccolato de Luciana

Cioccolato de Luciana

$9.00

Italian Flourless Double Chocolate Hazelnut Cake with a Drizzle of Fresh Berry Puree and Topped with a Scoop of Vanilla Gelato

Gluten Free

GF CAESAR

$11.50

GF DELLA CASA

$10.00

GF INSALATA DI ARUGALA

$11.50

GF INSALATA DI SPINACI

$11.50

GF CAPRESE

$12.50

GF MINESTRA DEL ORTO

$9.00

GF PAPPA AL POMODORO

$9.00

GF CALAMARI AL SALTO

$18.00

GF CARPACCIO

$16.00

GF MELENZANE ARROSTO

$13.00

GF VONGOLE AL GUAZETTO

$15.00

GF BISTECCA

$39.00

GF PENNE BOSCAIOLA

$27.00

GF PENNE CONTADINA

$22.00

GF PENNE LUCIANA

$30.00

GF PENNE PESTO

$20.00

GF PENNE SALCICCIA

$21.00

GF PESCE DEL GIORNO

GF POLLO GRIGLIA

$21.00

GF SCALOPPINE GENOVESE

$28.00

GF PENNE BOLOGNESE

$20.00

NA BEVERAGES

SODA

Pepsi

$3.75

Diet Pepsi

$3.75

Lemonade

$3.75

Sprite

$3.75

Soda

$3.25

Tonic

$3.75

Ginger Ale

$3.75

Fever Tree Ginger Beer

$4.50

Roy Rogers

$3.75

Shirley Temple

$3.75

WATER

Btl Still Water

$6.50

Btl Sparkling Water

$6.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Old world classic Italian Cusine in a romantic Tuscan family-style home setting in Dana Point. Come in and enjoy!

Location

24312 Del Prado, Dana Point, CA 92629

Directions

