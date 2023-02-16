Luciana's Ristorante 24312 Del Prado
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Old world classic Italian Cusine in a romantic Tuscan family-style home setting in Dana Point. Come in and enjoy!
24312 Del Prado, Dana Point, CA 92629
