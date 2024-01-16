- Home
Luciano Express Pizzeria Downtown
849 East Commerce Street #157
San Antonio, TX 78245
Food
Slices
- Cheese slice
Pizza slice with mozzarella cheese and pizza sauce. *No topping options*$4.79
- Pepperoni Slice
Pizza slice with pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, pizza sauce *No extra toppings or substitutions.$4.99
- Side Ranch$1.00
- Side Marinara$1.00
- Stuffed Meat Lovers Slice
Thick 2 layer pizza slice with bacon, Canadian bacon, sausage, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, pizza sauce. *cannot substitute or remove toppings$6.49
- Stuffed Supreme Slice
Thick, 2 layer pizza slice topped with pepperoni, sausage, Canadian bacon, mushrooms, black olives, onions, bell peppers, mozzarella cheese, red pizza sauce *cannot remove or substitute toppings$6.49
- Mushroom Slice
Pizza slice with mushrooms, mozzarella cheese, pizza sauce. *cannot substitute or remove toppings$4.99
- Sausage Slice
Pizza slice with sausage, mozzarella cheese, pizza sauce. *cannot substitute or remove toppings$4.99
Salads
- Small Garden Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, and red cabbage. Includes salad dressing.$5.49
- Small Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce tossed in caesar dressing. Topped with shaved Parmigiano cheese.$5.49
- Small Avocado Salad
A mix of romaine lettuce, fresh-sliced tomatoes, avocado, onions, and artichoke mixed with our homemade lemon juice and olive oil dressing.$6.99
- Small Mediterranean Salad
Kalamata olives, freshly cut tomatoes, red onions, crumbled feta, pepperoncinis, and mixed greens tossed with balsamic vinaigrette and extra virgin olive oil.$6.99
- Small Pasta Salad
Rotini pasta with ham, salami, bell peppers, olives, imported cheese and provolone tossed in Italian dressing$5.49
- Large Garden Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, and red cabbage served with ranch or Italian dressing.$7.49
- Large Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce tossed in caesar dressing. Topped with shaved Parmigiano cheese.$7.49
- Large Avocado Salad
A mix of romaine lettuce, fresh-sliced tomatoes, avocado, onions, and artichoke mixed with our homemade lemon juice and olive oil dressing.$8.99
- Large Mediterranean Salad
Kalamata olives, freshly cut tomatoes, red onions, crumbled feta, pepperoncinis, and mixed greens tossed with balsamic vinaigrette and extra virgin olive oil.$8.99
- Large Pasta Salad
Rotini pasta with ham, salami, bell peppers, olives, imported cheese and provolone tossed in Italian dressing$8.99
Pastas
- Large Baked Ziti$10.59
- Large Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine pasta in our own creamy Alfredo sauce.$10.99
- Large Spaghetti Pomodoro
Spaghetti tossed with diced tomatoes, fresh basil, garlic, extra virgin olive oil, and a touch of marinara sauce.$10.69
- Large Spaghetti Meatball$12.18
- Meat Lasagna
Layers of ribbon pasta, ground beef, ricotta, and mozzarella cheese, and parmesan cheese. *cannot remove or substitute ingredients$10.99
- Chicken Parm
Breaded tender chicken topped with mozzarella and marinara sauce with a side of spaghetti marinara. Includes garlic bread on the side.$11.99
- Spinach Lasagna
Pasta ribbon with fresh spinach, mozzarella cheese, ricotta, and marinara sauce. Marinara sauce on the side.$10.99
- Pasta Combo Upgrade$1.25
Brick Oven
- Pepperoni Roll
Pepperoni and mozzarella cheese baked in a homemade pizza dough. Marinara sauce on the side. *We’re unable to make changes or customize this item$7.99
- Meat Calzone
Layer of ham, pepperoni and mozzarella cheese baked in homemade dough, folded into a calzone. Marinara sauce on the side. * We’re unable to make changes or customize this item$8.99
- Meat Stromboli
Ham, salami, pepperoni, sausage, and mozzarella in homemade dough. With side of marinara sauce. *We’re unable to make changes or customize this item$9.99
- Luciano Panini
Ham, salami, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes on homemade focaccia bread. Chips on the side.$8.99
- Turkey Panini
Turkey, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes on our homemade focaccia bread. Chips on the side.$8.99
- Italian Wrap
Ham, salami, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes wrapped in tortilla. Chips on the side.$6.99
- Turkey Wrap
Turkey, provolone, lettuce, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, and mayonnaise wrapped in a spinach tortilla. Chips on the side.$6.99
- 6 Wings
6 Chicken wings, choice of buffalo or barbecue sauce. Ranch dressing on the side.$10.99
- Seasoned fries$3.25
- Regular Fries$3.25
- Parmigiano Fries$3.99
- Cheese & Bacon Fries$4.25
- Calamari$10.99
Whole Pizzas
- 14" Cheese Pizza
14″ pizza with mozzarella cheese & pizza sauce. 6 slices$18.99
- 14" 1 Topping Pizza
14" pizza with mozzarella cheese, pizza sauce and choice of 1 topping.$21.28
- 14" Deluxe Pizza
14" pizza with choice of 4 toppings$21.99
- 18" Cheese Pizza
18″ pizza with mozzarella cheese & pizza sauce. 8 slices. Dough is made from scratch daily.$22.99
- 18" 1 Topping Pizza
18" pizza with mozzarella cheese, pizza sauce and choice of 1 topping.$25.28
- 18" Deluxe Pizza
18" pizza with choice of 4 toppings$26.99
- 18" Stuffed Pizza$34.99
Desserts
Combos
- 3 Salad Combo
Choice of 3 of our signature salads$11.99
- Family Pizza Special*
18″ 1 topping pizza & 4 medium fountain drinks$28.99
- Mozzarella sticks
Fried mozzarella sticks with side of marinara sauce$7.99
- Pizza Slice & Salad Combo
Choice of 1 pizza slice, 1 salad and medium fountain drink$11.99
- Pasta Combo Upgrade$1.25
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 5:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
849 East Commerce Street #157, San Antonio, TX 78245