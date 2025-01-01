- Home
- /
- San Antonio
- /
- Luciano Express Pizzeria - North Star Mall
This restaurant does not have any images
Luciano Express Pizzeria - North Star Mall
7400 San Pedro Avenue #904
San Antonio, TX 78216
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food
Slices
Cheese slice
Pizza slice with mozzarella cheese and pizza sauce. *No topping options*$5.25
Pepperoni Slice
Pizza slice with pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, pizza sauce *No extra toppings or substitutions.$5.50
1 Topping Pizza Slice$5.50
Stuffed Meat Lovers Slice
Thick 2 layer pizza slice with bacon, Canadian bacon, sausage, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, pizza sauce. *cannot substitute or remove toppings$6.49
Stuffed Supreme Slice
Thick, 2 layer pizza slice topped with pepperoni, sausage, Canadian bacon, mushrooms, black olives, onions, bell peppers, mozzarella cheese, red pizza sauce *cannot remove or substitute toppings$6.49
Salads
Small Garden Salad
Chopped lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, cucumber and red cabbage served with your choice of dressing.$7.00
Small Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing, croutons, topped with shaved parmigiano cheese$7.00
Small Avocado Salad
A mix of romaine lettuce, fresh-sliced tomatoes, avocado and onions mixed with our homemade lemon juice and olive oil dressing$8.00
Small Antipasto Salad
Chopped lettuce, salami, ham, provolone cheese, cucumbers, olives, bell peppers, shredded parmesan, olive oil and red wine vinegar$8.00
Small Mediterranean Salad
Kalamata olives, freshly cut tomatoes, red onions, crumbled feta, pepperoncinis and mixed greens tossed with balsamic vinaigrette and olive oil.$8.00
Small Chicken Pasta Salad
Chicken, penne pasta, shredded parmesan, olives, red peppers, green peppers and Caesar dressing.$8.00
Small Pasta Salad
Rotini pasta with ham, salami, bell peppers, olives, imported cheese and provolone tossed in Italian dressing$8.00
Small Estiva Salad
Cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, olive oil and red wine vinegar$8.00
Large Garden Salad
Chopped lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, cucumber and red cabbage served with your choice of dressing.$9.00
Large Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing, croutons, topped with shaved parmigiano cheese$9.00
Large Avocado Salad
A mix of romaine lettuce, fresh-sliced tomatoes, avocado and onions mixed with our homemade lemon juice and olive oil dressing$10.00
Large Antipasto Salad
Chopped lettuce, salami, ham, provolone cheese, cucumbers, olives, bell peppers, shredded parmesan, olive oil and red wine vinegar$10.00
Large Mediterranean Salad
Kalamata olives, freshly cut tomatoes, red onions, crumbled feta, pepperoncinis and mixed greens tossed with balsamic vinaigrette and olive oil.$10.00
Large Chicken Pasta Salad
Chicken, penne pasta, shredded parmesan, olives, red peppers, green peppers, and Caesar dressing.$10.00
Large Pasta Salad
Rotini pasta with ham, salami, bell peppers, olives, imported cheese and provolone tossed in Italian dressing$10.00
Large Estiva Salad
Cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, olive oil and red wine vinegar$10.00
Regular Caprese Salad
Cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil leaves and olive oil.$9.00
Pastas
Small Pasta Al Forno
Penne pasta mixed with ricotta and marinara. Includes garlic bread.$10.00
Small Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine pasta in our own creamy Alfredo sauce. Includes garlic bread.$11.00
Small Spaghetti Pomodoro
Spaghetti pasta, chopped tomatoes, and light marinara sauce. Includes garlic bread.$10.00
Large Pasta Al Forno
Penne pasta mixed with ricotta and marinara. Includes garlic bread.$12.00
Large Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine pasta in our own creamy Alfredo sauce. Includes garlic bread.$13.00
Large Spaghetti Pomodoro
Spaghetti pasta, chopped tomatoes, and light marinara sauce. Includes garlic bread.$12.00
Meat Lasagna
Layers of pasta ribbon, ground beef, mozzarella cheese, marinara sauce. Includes garlic bread.$14.00
Spinach Lasagna
Layers of pasta ribbon. spinach, mozzarella cheese, ricotta, and marinara sauce. Garlic bread on the side.$14.00
Chicken Parmesan
Breaded tender chicken topped with mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce with a side of spaghetti marinara or Pasta al Forno. Includes garlic bread. * Pasta al Forno pictured *$15.00
Brick Oven
Pepperoni Roll
Pepperoni and mozzarella in a homemade pizza dough. Marinara sauce on the side. *We’re unable to make changes or customize this item$9.00
Meat Calzone
Layer of ham, pepperoni and mozzarella folded and baked into a calzone. Marinara sauce on the side. * We’re unable to make changes or customize this item$10.00
Meat Stromboli
Ham, salami, pepperoni, sausage, and mozzarella in homemade dough. With side of marinara sauce. *We’re unable to make changes or customize this item$11.00
Spinach Stromboli
Spinach, mozzarella cheese baked in homemade dough. With side of marinara sauce. *We’re unable to make changes or customize this item$10.00
Turkey Panini
Turkey, provolone, romaine lettuce tomatoes and mayonnaise on fresh-baked bread.$10.00
Chicken panini$10.00
Luciano Panini
Ham, salami, provolone, lettuce and tomatoes and Italian dressing on a fresh-baked bread.$10.00
Caprese panini$10.00
Turkey Wrap
Turkey, provolone, romaine lettuce tomatoes and mayonnaise wrapped in a spinach tortilla$7.00
Italian Wrap
Ham, salami, provolone, lettuce and tomatoes wrapped with a tortilla.$7.00
Whole Pizzas
14" Cheese Pizza
14″ pizza with mozzarella cheese & pizza sauce. 6 slices$20.00
14" Deluxe Pizza$26.00
18" Cheese Pizza
18″ pizza with mozzarella cheese & pizza sauce. 8 slices$24.00
14" 1 Topping Pizza*$22.00
18" Meat Lovers Pizza*
18" pizza with pepperoni, sausage, Canadian Bacon, bacon.$28.00
18" Pepperoni Pizza*
18" pepperoni pizza with pepperoni, mozarella cheese & pizza sauce$26.00
18" Sausage Pizza*
18" pizza topped with Italian sausage, mozzarella cheese & pizza sauce.$26.00
18" 1 Topping Pizza*
Choice of 1 topping on an 18" scratchmade pizza$26.00
18" Stuffed Supreme Pizza*$36.00
18" Meat Lovers Pizza*
18" pizza with pepperoni, sausage, Canadian Bacon, bacon.$28.00
18" Deluxe Pizza$28.00
Desserts
Combos
Lasagna Special*
Choice of spinach or meat lasagna, Garden Salad or Caesar Salad and Fountain Drink. Includes Garlic Bread.$18.00
3 Salad Combo*
Choice of any 3 salads. Includes Garlic Bread and Medium Fountain Drink$14.00
Pizza & Salad Combo*
Choice of pizza slice, choice of salad & medium fountain drink$16.00
Pasta & Salad Combo*
Choice of Spaghetti Pomodoro or Penne al Forno. Choice of Caesar Salad or Garden Salad. Choice of medium fountain drink. *Pictured here: Penne al Forno and Caesar Salad *$16.00
Non-Alcohol Beverages
Drinks
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 5:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!
7400 San Pedro Avenue #904, San Antonio, TX 78216