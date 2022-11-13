Restaurant header imageView gallery

Luciano Ristorante Italiano La Cantera

review star

No reviews yet

15900 La Cantera Parkway

San Antonio, TX 78256

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Packages

The Napoli Package

$170.00

Serves about 20 people. Includes 2 18" pizzas, 2 pasts trays, 1 salad tray, and Italian garlic rolls

The Capri Package

$290.00

Serves about 30 people. 3 18" pizzas, 3 pasta trays, 2 salad trays and Italian garlic rolls

Appetizer Trays

Antipasto Charcuterie Tray

Antipasto Charcuterie Tray

$35.00

A charcuterie of fresh mozzarella, walnuts, and artichoke hearts paired perfectly with savory prosciutto, soppressata salami, sliced provolone, roasted peppers, and Italian olives. Served with focaccia bread. Serves up to 4 people

Bruschetta Tray

$20.00

18" Focaccia bread topped with marinated tomatoes, fresh basil, garlic, drizzled with olive oil and garnished with parmigiano cheese

Garlic Bread Tray

$10.00

Our fresh-baked homemade garlic butter bread toasted to perfection. 6 ct. or 12 ct.

Caprese Tray

$53.00

Sliced fresh mozzarella, roma tomatoes, and fresh basil with olive oil drizzle

Meatball Marinara Tray

$35.00

Baked meatballs in our marinara sauce topped with melted mozzarella cheese. 12 ct.

Salad Trays

Avocado Salad Tray

$50.00

Romaine lettuce, grape tomatoes, avocado slices, artichokes, shaved parmigiano cheese, and out homemade avocado dressing

Caesar Salad Tray

$40.00

Romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing, topped with shaved parmigiano cheese

House Salad Tray

House Salad Tray

$25.00

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and croutons served with your choice of dressing (Italian, Ranch, Balsamic Vinaigrette)

Mediterranean Salad Tray

$50.00

Mixed greens, Kalamata olives, tomatoes, red onions, crumbled feta, and balsamic vinaigrette

Pasta Trays

Half Tray-sized Pasta. Serves 6 - 8 People

Penne Arrabiata Tray

$60.00

Penne pasta with our spicy marinara sauce topped with fresh parmesan cheese.

Baked Ziti Tray

$60.00

Penne pasta tossed with ricotta and our signature marinara sauce, and topped with melted mozzarella

Fettuccine Alfredo Tray

Fettuccine Alfredo Tray

$60.00

Fettuccine pasta in our creamy Alfredo sauce

Fettuccine With Chicken Tray

$75.00

Fettuccine pasta and chicken tossed in our creamy Alfredo sauce

Fettuccine With Shrimp Tray

$90.00

Fettuccine pasta and shrimp tossed in our creamy Alfredo sauce

Lasagna Tray

Lasagna Tray

$80.00

Layers of ribbon pasta, ground beef, bechamel sauce, and melted mozzarella cheese smothered in marinara

Chicken Parmigiana Tray

$80.00

10 pieces of breaded tender chicken topped with marinara sauce and melted mozzarella cheese. Served with a half tray of spaghetti marinara

Spaghetti Meatball Tray

Spaghetti Meatball Tray

$75.00

Spaghetti tossed in our signature marinara sauce, topped with homemade meatballs. 8 hearty meatballs.

Spaghetti Marinara Tray

$60.00

Our signature marinara sauce with spaghetti pasta.

Cheese Ravioli Tray

$70.00

Stuffed pasta with four cheeses. Choice of marinara, pink sauce, or Alfredo sauce

Eggplant Parmigiana Tray

$80.00

Lightly breaded eggplant, fresh mozzarella and parmigiano cheese, marinara sauce and fresh basil. Served with spaghetti marinara.

18" Pizzas

18" Cheese Pizza

$19.00

Pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese baked on house-made dough. Jazz it up with a topping or two.

18" Capricciosa Pizza

18" Capricciosa Pizza

$23.00

Fresh basil, mushrooms, kalamata olives

18" Margherita Pizza

$21.00

San Marzano tomatoes, basil, fresh mozzarella, parmigiana, and olive oil drizzle

18" Quattro Formaggio Pizza

$23.00

Fresh mozzarella, ricotta, parmigiana, gorgonzola, fresh basil (no red sauce)

18" Quattro Stagioni Pizza

$24.00

Four seasons pizza. 1/4 pepperoni, 1/4 grilled mushrooms, 1/4 prosciutto, 1/4 sausage

18" Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$24.00

Grilled chicken, mushrooms, Alfredo Sauce

18" Chicken Bacon Pizza

$24.00

Grilled chicken, bacon, spinach, and Alfredo sauce

18" Chicken Pesto Pizza

$24.00

Grilled chicken and mushrooms, topped with pesto sauce and olive oil

18" Buffalo Chicken Ranch Pizza

$25.00

Grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, red onions with Ranch dressing drizzle

18" Meat Lover's Pizza

$26.00

Sausage, bacon, ham, pepperoni, and Canadian bacon

18" Supreme Pizza

$29.00

Pepperoni, sausage, Canadian bacon, mushrooms, black olives, onions, bell peppers

18" Parma Pizza

$29.00

Parma prosciutto, grape tomatoes, shaved parmigiana, olive oil

18" Veggie Pizza

$24.00

Black olives, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, spinach, mozzarella, and tomato sauce

18" Stuffed Pizzas

18" Stuffed Supreme Pizza

18" Stuffed Supreme Pizza

$42.00

Thick, 2 layer pizza pepperoni, sausage, Canadian bacon, mushrooms, black olives, onions and bell peppers. Includes a side of marinara sauce. Includes marinara sauce on the side.

18" Stuffed Meat Lovers Pizza

18" Stuffed Meat Lovers Pizza

$42.00

Thick, 2 layer pizza with sausage, bacon, ham, pepperoni and Canadian bacon. Includes marinara sauce on the side.

Dessert Trays

Tiramisu Tray

$60.00

Lady fingers soaked in espresso, topped with sweet mascarpone cream and powdered sugar. Serves 12

Cannoli Tray

$60.00

Baked cannoli shells filled with sweet ricotta cream and chocolate chips. Choose from original, chocolate dipped, or mixed. 12 ct.

New York Cheesecake Tray

$60.00

Traditional New York style cheesecake. 12 slices

Supplies

Disposable Plates

$0.49

Disposable Cutlery & Napkins

$0.49

Serving Tongs (plastic)

$1.00

Serving Spoons (plastic)

$1.00

Serving Forks (plastic)

$1.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Order your catering and party trays here. Pastas, salads and appetizers are prepared in half trays. Serves about 6 to 8 people. Allow at least 24 hours advance notice. Call us if you have questions with your order.

Location

15900 La Cantera Parkway, San Antonio, TX 78256

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Sweet Paris - La Cantera
orange starNo Reviews
15900 La Cantera pkw Suite 19160 San Antonio, TX 78256
View restaurantnext
Piatti - Eilan
orange starNo Reviews
17803 La Cantera Terrace San Antonio, TX 78256
View restaurantnext
Reveille Coffee Company - 6333 DeZavala Rd.
orange starNo Reviews
6333 DeZavala Rd. San Antonio, TX 78249
View restaurantnext
Bakudan Ramen - @The Rim
orange star4.5 • 2,007
17619 La Cantera Parkway San Antonio, TX 78257
View restaurantnext
Luxor Mediterranean Cuisine
orange starNo Reviews
17631 La Cantera Pkwy, suite 105 RIM San Antonio, TX 78257
View restaurantnext
Tiago's Cabo Grille
orange starNo Reviews
17711 IH-10 West, Ste 101 San Antonio, TX 78256
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in San Antonio

The Cove - 606 W. Cypress St.
orange star4.3 • 5,564
606 W Cypress Street San Antonio, TX 78212
View restaurantnext
The Esquire Tavern
orange star4.2 • 4,165
155 E Commerce St San Antonio, TX 78205
View restaurantnext
Southerleigh Fine Food and Brewery
orange star4.4 • 4,133
136 E Grayson St San Antonio, TX 78215
View restaurantnext
Meemo's Bakery & Cafe - Colonial Plaza Shopping Center
orange star4.7 • 3,652
2611 Wagon Wheel San Antonio, TX 78217
View restaurantnext
Pasha Mediterranean Grill - Wurzbach
orange star4.3 • 2,927
9339 Wurzbach Road San Antonio, TX 78240
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - San Antonio - The Rim
orange star4.7 • 2,915
5515 N Loop 1604 W # 105 San Antonio, TX 78249
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Antonio
Schertz
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Cibolo
review star
No reviews yet
Boerne
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
New Braunfels
review star
Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)
Canyon Lake
review star
Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)
Seguin
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Wimberley
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
San Marcos
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Kyle
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston