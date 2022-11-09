Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lucianos Pizza And Wings

review star

No reviews yet

609 South Main St

North Syracuse, NY 13212

Pizza

Medium

$11.95

Large

$12.95

Sicilian

$16.95

Sheet

$21.95

Deep Dish

$12.95

Specailty Pizzas

Med Supreme Pizza

$15.95

Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Onions, Peppers. Topped with Mozzarella

Med Meat Lovers Pizza

$15.95

Traditional Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon. Topped with Mozzarella-Provolonee Blend

Med Chicken Wing Pizza

$15.95

Medium Wing Sauce, Blue Cheese, Chicken. Topped with Mozzarella

Med Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$15.95

Garlic Sauce and Ranch, Chicken, Bacon. Topped with Mozzarella

Med BBQ Chicken Pizza

$15.95

BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Bacon, Onions. Topped with Mozzarella

Med Garlic Lovers Pizza

$15.95

Garlic, Sliced Tomatoes, Homemade Ricotta. Topped with Mozzarella

Med Mac&Cheese Pizza

$15.95

Garlic Parm Sauce, Pasta, Bacon. Topped with Cheddar, Mozzarella Alfredo

Med Philly Steak Pizza

$15.95

Garlic Sauce, Shaved Rib-Eye, Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms. Topped with Mozzarella-Provolone blend.

Med Riggie Pizza

$15.95

Homemade Riggie Sauce, Choice of Meat, Peppers, Onions, Cherry Peppers. Topped with Mozzarella and Pecorino

Med Tuscan Pizza

$15.95

Basil Pesto, Grilled Chicken, Roasted Red Pepper, Onions. Topped with Mozzarella and Pecorino

Med Veggie Dip Pizza

$15.95

Garlic, Broccoli, Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Black Olives. Topped with Ranch Dressing and Mozzarella Cheese

Large Supreme Pizza

$16.95

Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Onions, Peppers. Topped with Mozzarella

Large Meat Lovers Pizza

$16.95

Traditional Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon. Topped with Mozzarella-Provolonee Blend

Large Chicken Wing Pizza

$16.95

Medium Wing Sauce, Blue Cheese, Chicken. Topped with Mozzarella

Large Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$16.95

Garlic Sauce and Ranch, Chicken, Bacon. Topped with Mozzarella

Large BBQ Chicken Pizza

$16.95

BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Bacon, Onions. Topped with Mozzarella

Large Garlic Lovers Pizza

$16.95

Garlic, Sliced Tomatoes, Homemade Ricotta. Topped with Mozzarella

Large Mac&Cheese Pizza

$16.95

Garlic Parm Sauce, Pasta, Bacon. Topped with Cheddar, Mozzarella Alfredo

Large Philly Steak Pizza

$16.95

Garlic Sauce, Shaved Rib-Eye, Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms. Topped with Mozzarella-Provolone blend.

Large Riggie Pizza

$16.95

Homemade Riggie Sauce, Choice of Meat, Peppers, Onions, Cherry Peppers. Topped with Mozzarella and Pecorino

Large Tuscan Pizza

$16.95

Basil Pesto, Grilled Chicken, Roasted Red Pepper, Onions. Topped with Mozzarella and Pecorino

Large Veggie Dip Pizza

$16.95

Garlic, Broccoli, Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Black Olives. Topped with Ranch Dressing and Mozzarella Cheese

Sicilian Supreme Pizza

$19.95

Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Onions, Peppers. Topped with Mozzarella

Sicilian Meat Lovers Pizza

$19.95

Traditional Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon. Topped with Mozzarella-Provolonee Blend

Sicilian Chicken Wing Pizza

$19.95

Medium Wing Sauce, Blue Cheese, Chicken. Topped with Mozzarella

Sicilian Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$19.95

Garlic Sauce and Ranch, Chicken, Bacon. Topped with Mozzarella

Sicilian BBQ Chicken Pizza

$19.95

BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Bacon, Onions. Topped with Mozzarella

Sicilian Garlic Lovers Pizza

$19.95

Garlic, Sliced Tomatoes, Homemade Ricotta. Topped with Mozzarella

Sicilian Mac&Cheese Pizza

$19.95

Garlic Parm Sauce, Pasta, Bacon. Topped with Cheddar, Mozzarella Alfredo

Sicilian Philly Steak Pizza

$19.95

Garlic Sauce, Shaved Rib-Eye, Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms. Topped with Mozzarella-Provolone blend.

Sicilian Riggie Pizza

$19.95

Homemade Riggie Sauce, Choice of Meat, Peppers, Onions, Cherry Peppers. Topped with Mozzarella and Pecorino

Sicilian Tuscan Pizza

$19.95

Basil Pesto, Grilled Chicken, Roasted Red Pepper, Onions. Topped with Mozzarella and Pecorino

Sicilian Veggie Dip Pizza

$19.95

Garlic, Broccoli, Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Black Olives. Topped with Ranch Dressing and Mozzarella Cheese

Sheet Supreme Pizza

$25.95

Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Onions, Peppers. Topped with Mozzarella

Sheet Meat Lovers Pizza

$25.95

Traditional Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon. Topped with Mozzarella-Provolonee Blend

Sheet Chicken Wing Pizza

$25.95

Medium Wing Sauce, Blue Cheese, Chicken. Topped with Mozzarella

Sheet Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$25.95

Garlic Sauce and Ranch, Chicken, Bacon. Topped with Mozzarella

Sheet BBQ Chicken Pizza

$25.95

BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Bacon, Onions. Topped with Mozzarella

Sheet Garlic Lovers Pizza

$25.95

Garlic, Sliced Tomatoes, Homemade Ricotta. Topped with Mozzarella

Sheet Mac&Cheese Pizza

$25.95

Garlic Parm Sauce, Pasta, Bacon. Topped with Cheddar, Mozzarella Alfredo

Sheet Philly Steak Pizza

$25.95

Garlic Sauce, Shaved Rib-Eye, Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms. Topped with Mozzarella-Provolone blend.

Sheet Riggie Pizza

$25.95

Homemade Riggie Sauce, Choice of Meat, Peppers, Onions, Cherry Peppers. Topped with Mozzarella and Pecorino

Sheet Tuscan Pizza

$25.95

Basil Pesto, Grilled Chicken, Roasted Red Pepper, Onions. Topped with Mozzarella and Pecorino

Sheet Veggie Dip Pizza

$25.95

Garlic, Broccoli, Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Black Olives. Topped with Ranch Dressing and Mozzarella Cheese

Deep Dish Supreme Pizza

$16.95

Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Onions, Peppers. Topped with Mozzarella

Deep Dish Meat Lovers Pizza

$16.95

Traditional Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon. Topped with Mozzarella-Provolonee Blend

Deep Dish Chicken Wing Pizza

$16.95

Medium Wing Sauce, Blue Cheese, Chicken. Topped with Mozzarella

Deep Dish Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$16.95

Garlic Sauce and Ranch, Chicken, Bacon. Topped with Mozzarella

Deep Dish BBQ Chicken Pizza

$16.95

BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Bacon, Onions. Topped with Mozzarella

Deep Dish Garlic Lovers Pizza

$16.95

Garlic, Sliced Tomatoes, Homemade Ricotta. Topped with Mozzarella

Deep Dish Mac&Cheese Pizza

$16.95

Garlic Parm Sauce, Pasta, Bacon. Topped with Cheddar, Mozzarella Alfredo

Deep Dish Philly Steak Pizza

$16.95

Garlic Sauce, Shaved Rib-Eye, Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms. Topped with Mozzarella-Provolone blend.

Deep Dish Riggie Pizza

$16.95

Homemade Riggie Sauce, Choice of Meat, Peppers, Onions, Cherry Peppers. Topped with Mozzarella and Pecorino

Deep Dish Tuscan Pizza

$16.95

Basil Pesto, Grilled Chicken, Roasted Red Pepper, Onions. Topped with Mozzarella and Pecorino

Deep Dish Veggie Dip Pizza

$16.95

Garlic, Broccoli, Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Black Olives. Topped with Ranch Dressing and Mozzarella Cheese

Gluten Free BBQ Chicken Pizza

$15.95

BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Bacon, Onions. Topped with Mozzarella

Gluten Free Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$15.95

Garlic Sauce and Ranch, Chicken, Bacon. Topped with Mozzarella

Gluten Free Chicken Wing Pizza

$15.95

Gluten Freeium Wing Sauce, Blue Cheese, Chicken. Topped with Mozzarella

Gluten Free Garlic Lovers Pizza

$15.95

Garlic, Sliced Tomatoes, Homemade Ricotta. Topped with Mozzarella

Gluten Free Mac&Cheese Pizza

$15.95

Garlic Parm Sauce, Pasta, Bacon. Topped with Cheddar, Mozzarella Alfredo

Gluten Free Meat Lovers Pizza

$15.95

Traditional Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon. Topped with Mozzarella-Provolonee Blend

Gluten Free Philly Steak Pizza

$15.95

Garlic Sauce, Shaved Rib-Eye, Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms. Topped with Mozzarella-Provolone blend.

Gluten Free Riggie Pizza

$15.95

Homemade Riggie Sauce, Choice of Meat, Peppers, Onions, Cherry Peppers. Topped with Mozzarella and Pecorino

Gluten Free Supreme Pizza

$15.95

Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Onions, Peppers. Topped with Mozzarella

Gluten Free Tuscan Pizza

$15.95

Basil Pesto, Grilled Chicken, Roasted Red Pepper, Onions. Topped with Mozzarella and Pecorino

Gluten Free Veggie Dip Pizza

$15.95

Garlic, Broccoli, Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Black Olives. Topped with Ranch Dressing and Mozzarella Cheese

Calzone/Strombolis/Pizza Rolls

Cheese Calzone

$8.95

Cheese Stromboli

$8.45

Cheese Pizza Roll

$6.95

Wings

10 Wings

$7.95

10 Boneless Wings

$7.95

10 Breaded Wings

$10.95

20 Wings

30 Wings

$29.85

Wings

10 Wings Regular

$9.95

10 Boneless Wings

$7.95

10 Breaded Wings

$10.95

20 Wings Regular

$19.90

20 Boneless Wings

$15.95

20 Breaded Wings

$21.90

30 Wings Regular

$29.85

30 Boneless Wings

$23.85

30 Breaded Wings

$32.85

40 Wings Regular

$39.80

40 Boneless Wings

$39.80

40 Breaded Wings

$43.80

Heros

House Parm

$7.45

Choice of Chicken , Meatball, Eggplant or Sausage, Traditional Red Sauce or Vodka Sauce. Topped with Mozzarella and Pecorino

Italian Sausage

$7.45

Gianelli Sausage with Sauteed Peppers and Onion. Topped with our Three Cheese Blend

The Luciano

$7.45

Chicken Cutlet with pesto, Roasted Reds, Ticotta. Topped with Mozzarella and Pecorino

The Steak Philly

$7.45

Choice of Steak or Chicken with Peppers, Onions, mushrooms. Topped with Provolone Cheese

The Chicken Philly

$7.45

Seafood Specialties

Dinners Served with French Fries and Coleslaw

Haddock Sandwich

$7.95

Haddock Dinner

$9.95

Clam Strip Diner

$9.95

Shrimp Dinner

$10.95

Scallop Dinner

$11.95

Appetizers

Breadsticks

$6.95

Chicken Tenders

$6.45

Fired Cauliflower

$6.45

French Fries

$3.95

Fried Mushrooms

$6.45

Loaded Fries

$6.45

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.45

Onion Rings

$5.45

Salads

Large Chef Salad

$5.99

Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Black Olives

Large Antipasto Salad

$7.95

Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Black Olives, Banana Pepper, Provolone, Ham, Salami

Large Caesar Salad

$6.45

Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Black Olives, Pecorino Cheese, Croutons

Large Asian Salad

$7.95

Romaine Lettuce, Almonds, Crispy chow Mein Noodles, Bell Peppers, Onion

Small Chef Salad

$3.99

Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Black Olives

Small Antipasto Salad

$5.95

Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Black Olives, Banana Pepper, Provolone, Ham, Salami

Small Caesar Salad

$4.45

Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Black Olives, Pecorino Cheese, Croutons

Small Asian Salad

$5.95

Romaine Lettuce, Almonds, Crispy chow Mein Noodles, Bell Peppers, Onion

Beverages

20 oz

$2.00

2 Liter

$2.99

Juices

$2.00

Pure Life Tea

$2.00

Kickstart

$2.50

Large Special

Large

$6.49

Everyday Specials

Large 1 Topping & 20

$25.20

Sheet 1 Topping & 30 Wings

$42.45

Large 2 Topping & Breadsticks

$16.95
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

#1 pizza and wings.

Website

Location

609 South Main St, North Syracuse, NY 13212

Directions

Lucianos Pizza And Wings image
Lucianos Pizza And Wings image

