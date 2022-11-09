Lucianos Pizza And Wings
609 South Main St
North Syracuse, NY 13212
Specailty Pizzas
Med Supreme Pizza
Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Onions, Peppers. Topped with Mozzarella
Med Meat Lovers Pizza
Traditional Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon. Topped with Mozzarella-Provolonee Blend
Med Chicken Wing Pizza
Medium Wing Sauce, Blue Cheese, Chicken. Topped with Mozzarella
Med Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Garlic Sauce and Ranch, Chicken, Bacon. Topped with Mozzarella
Med BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Bacon, Onions. Topped with Mozzarella
Med Garlic Lovers Pizza
Garlic, Sliced Tomatoes, Homemade Ricotta. Topped with Mozzarella
Med Mac&Cheese Pizza
Garlic Parm Sauce, Pasta, Bacon. Topped with Cheddar, Mozzarella Alfredo
Med Philly Steak Pizza
Garlic Sauce, Shaved Rib-Eye, Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms. Topped with Mozzarella-Provolone blend.
Med Riggie Pizza
Homemade Riggie Sauce, Choice of Meat, Peppers, Onions, Cherry Peppers. Topped with Mozzarella and Pecorino
Med Tuscan Pizza
Basil Pesto, Grilled Chicken, Roasted Red Pepper, Onions. Topped with Mozzarella and Pecorino
Med Veggie Dip Pizza
Garlic, Broccoli, Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Black Olives. Topped with Ranch Dressing and Mozzarella Cheese
Large Supreme Pizza
Large Meat Lovers Pizza
Large Chicken Wing Pizza
Large Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Large BBQ Chicken Pizza
Large Garlic Lovers Pizza
Large Mac&Cheese Pizza
Large Philly Steak Pizza
Large Riggie Pizza
Large Tuscan Pizza
Large Veggie Dip Pizza
Sicilian Supreme Pizza
Sicilian Meat Lovers Pizza
Sicilian Chicken Wing Pizza
Sicilian Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Sicilian BBQ Chicken Pizza
Sicilian Garlic Lovers Pizza
Sicilian Mac&Cheese Pizza
Sicilian Philly Steak Pizza
Sicilian Riggie Pizza
Sicilian Tuscan Pizza
Sicilian Veggie Dip Pizza
Sheet Supreme Pizza
Sheet Meat Lovers Pizza
Sheet Chicken Wing Pizza
Sheet Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Sheet BBQ Chicken Pizza
Sheet Garlic Lovers Pizza
Sheet Mac&Cheese Pizza
Sheet Philly Steak Pizza
Sheet Riggie Pizza
Sheet Tuscan Pizza
Sheet Veggie Dip Pizza
Deep Dish Supreme Pizza
Deep Dish Meat Lovers Pizza
Deep Dish Chicken Wing Pizza
Deep Dish Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Deep Dish BBQ Chicken Pizza
Deep Dish Garlic Lovers Pizza
Deep Dish Mac&Cheese Pizza
Deep Dish Philly Steak Pizza
Deep Dish Riggie Pizza
Deep Dish Tuscan Pizza
Deep Dish Veggie Dip Pizza
Gluten Free BBQ Chicken Pizza
Gluten Free Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Gluten Free Chicken Wing Pizza
Gluten Free Chicken Wing Pizza
Medium Wing Sauce, Blue Cheese, Chicken. Topped with Mozzarella
Gluten Free Garlic Lovers Pizza
Garlic, Sliced Tomatoes, Homemade Ricotta. Topped with Mozzarella
Gluten Free Mac&Cheese Pizza
Garlic Parm Sauce, Pasta, Bacon. Topped with Cheddar, Mozzarella Alfredo
Gluten Free Meat Lovers Pizza
Traditional Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon. Topped with Mozzarella-Provolonee Blend
Gluten Free Philly Steak Pizza
Garlic Sauce, Shaved Rib-Eye, Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms. Topped with Mozzarella-Provolone blend.
Gluten Free Riggie Pizza
Homemade Riggie Sauce, Choice of Meat, Peppers, Onions, Cherry Peppers. Topped with Mozzarella and Pecorino
Gluten Free Supreme Pizza
Gluten Free Tuscan Pizza
Gluten Free Veggie Dip Pizza
Calzone/Strombolis/Pizza Rolls
Wings
10 Wings
10 Boneless Wings
10 Breaded Wings
20 Wings
30 Wings
Wings
10 Wings Regular
10 Boneless Wings
10 Breaded Wings
20 Wings Regular
20 Boneless Wings
20 Breaded Wings
30 Wings Regular
30 Boneless Wings
30 Breaded Wings
40 Wings Regular
40 Boneless Wings
40 Breaded Wings
Heros
House Parm
Italian Sausage
Gianelli Sausage with Sauteed Peppers and Onion. Topped with our Three Cheese Blend
The Luciano
Chicken Cutlet with pesto, Roasted Reds, Ticotta. Topped with Mozzarella and Pecorino
The Steak Philly
Choice of Steak or Chicken with Peppers, Onions, mushrooms. Topped with Provolone Cheese
The Chicken Philly
Seafood Specialties
Appetizers
Salads
Large Chef Salad
Large Antipasto Salad
Large Caesar Salad
Large Asian Salad
Small Chef Salad
Small Antipasto Salad
Small Caesar Salad
Small Asian Salad
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
#1 pizza and wings.
609 South Main St, North Syracuse, NY 13212