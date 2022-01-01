Luciano's Pizza & Pasta imageView gallery
Pizza

Luciano's Pizza And Pasta

72 Reviews

$

1030 Clifton Rd

Bethel Park, PA 15102

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

APPETIZERS & SIDE ORDERS

1 MEATBALL

$2.43

2 MEATBALLS

$4.86

BREADED MUSHROOMS

$5.39

BREADSTICKS & SAUCE (10)

$8.63

CHEESE STICKS (5)

$6.47

CHICKEN TENDERS (5)

$8.63

FRENCH FRIES

$3.77

1/2 Order Of FRIES

$1.89

GARLIC BREAD

$3.23

GARLIC BREAD W/ CHEESE

$4.31

HOT SAUSAGE LINK

$5.39

SPICY POTATO WEDGES

$4.86

ONION RINGS

$4.86

WING DINGS

$9.71+

ZUCCHINI PLANKS

$6.47

Side Of RANCH

$0.50

Side Of BLUE CHEESE

$0.50

Side of. PIZZA SAUCE

$0.50

Side of. PARM CHEESE

$0.50

Side of HOT SAUCE

$0.29

Side Of MARINARA

$0.50

Side Of ANCHOVIES

$0.50

CHIPS

SODA

2 LITER SODA

20 OZ

Bag Of Ice

$3.00

CALZONE

CHEESE CALZONE

$15.11

CHICKEN CALZONE

$16.19

HOT SAUSAGE CALZONE

$15.11

ITALIAN CALZONE

$16.19

MEATBALL CALZONE

$16.19

PEPPERONI CALZONE

$15.11

SPINACH CALZONE

$15.11

STEAK CALZONE

$16.19

golden pocket of dough, steak mushroom, onions, green peppers, ricotta cheese

STROMBOLI

$16.19

VEGGIE CALZONE

$15.11

EXTRA SAUCE

NO SAUCE

HOAGIES

6" ITALIAN

$7.55

6" STEAK

$8.09

6" CHEESE

$7.55

6" CHEESEBURGER

$8.09

6" CHICKEN FILLET

$8.09

6" CHICKEN PARMESAN

$8.09

6" EGGPLANT HOAGIE

$7.55

6" FISH

$8.09

6" HAM & CHEESE

$7.55

6" HOT SAUSAGE

$7.55

6" MEATBALL

$7.55

6" PIZZA BREAD

$6.50

6" TUNA

$8.09

6" VEGGIE

$7.55

GYRO

$8.09

BUFFALO CHICKEN

$8.09

12" ITALIAN

$15.11

12" STEAK

$16.19

12" CHEESE

$15.11

12" CHEESEBURGER

$16.19

12" CHICKEN FILLET

$16.19

12" CHICKEN PARMESAN

$16.19

12" EGGPLANT HOAGIE

$15.11

12" FISH

$16.19

12" HAM & CHEESE

$15.11

12" HOT SAUSAGE

$15.11

12" MEATBALL

$15.11

12" PIZZA BREAD

$13.00

12" TUNA

$16.19

12" VEGGIE

$15.11

12" GRILLED CHICKEN

$16.19

BUFFALO CHICKEN

$16.19

DINNERS

CHICKEN PARMIGIANA

$16.19+

MEAT RAVIOLI

$15.11+

CHEESE RAVIOLI

$15.11+

SPAGHETTI

$12.95+

SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS

$16.74+

RIGATONI

$12.95+

RIGATONI & MEATBALLS

$16.74+

GNOCCHI

$14.03+

STUFFED SHELLS

$15.11+

EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA

$15.11+

SILVERWARE

EXTRA ROLL

$0.25

RAVIOLI. 1\2 MT. 1\2 CHZ

$15.11

RAVIOLI 1\2 & 1\2

$15.11

10" PIZZA

10" TRADITIONAL PIZZA

$8.09

10" WHITE PIZZA

$9.17

Olive oil & garlic with fresh tomato slices make the base for this pizza. Then we a blend of cheeses and top it with our secret herbs and spices.

10" BLT PIZZA

$9.17

Olive oil and tomatoes make this base. Then we add cheese and bacon and run it through the oven. When it comes out it's topped with lettuce mixed with a little bit of mayo.

10" BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA

$10.25

This pizza is made with traditional red sauce, buffalo chicken, bacon, and onions. you can make it a white pizza for $1.00 more.

10" CHICAGO PIZZA

$9.17

A chunky style sauce made with crushed tomatoes, oregano, basil, and lots of garlic. Also contains Parmesan cheese and olive oil.

10" CHICKEN BACON DELUXE PIZZA

$10.25

This pizza comes with red or white sauce. It's topped with fresh chicken, bacon, and hot (banana) peppers.

10" CHICKEN SUPREME PIZZA

$10.25

This pizza comes on a traditional pizza crust, and is served with red or white sauce. It comes with fresh chicken, broccoli, and onions.

10" GREEK PIZZA

$10.25

This pizza starts off with olive oil & garlic, then it's topped with feta cheese, gyro meat, black olives, and red onions.

10" GYRO PIZZA

$9.17

Our homemade dough is topped with olive oil and fresh tomato slices, then we add gyro meat and cheese, and bake it to a golden brown. when it comes out, its topped with lettuce and red onions mixed with gyro sauce.

10" HAWAIIAN PIZZA

$10.25

Homemade dough with traditional red sauce topped with lots of cheese, ham and pineapple.

10" KICKIN CHICKEN FLORENTINE PIZZA

$10.25

This pizza is made with olive oil & garlic, topped tomatoes and cheese, then we add spinach, fresh chicken, and jalapenos.

10" MEDITERRANEAN

$10.25

This pizza starts with olive oil & garlic, then we add fresh tomato slices, spinach, fresh chicken, feta cheese, and black olives.

10" STEAK PIZZA

$10.25

This pizza is served with red or white sauce, then topped with steak, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers.

10" TEX MEX PIZZA

$9.17

This pizza is made with BBQ sauce with a splash of hot sauce, then topped with fresh chicken, onion, green and hot peppers.

10" VEGGIE PIZZA

$10.25

This pizza is served with red or white sauce, then topped with mushrooms, onions, green peppers, and black olives.

12" PIZZA

12" TRADITIONAL PIZZA

$11.87

12" WHITE PIZZA

$12.95

Olive oil & garlic with fresh tomato slices make the base for this pizza. Then we a blend of cheeses and top it with our secret herbs and spices.

12" BLT PIZZA

$15.11

Olive oil and tomatoes make this base. Then we add cheese and bacon and run it through the oven. When it comes out it's topped with lettuce mixed with a little bit of mayo.

12" BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA

$16.19

This pizza is made with traditional red sauce, buffalo chicken, bacon, and onions. you can make it a white pizza for $1.00 more.

12" CHICAGO PIZZA

$15.11

A chunky style sauce made with crushed tomatoes, oregano, basil, and lots of garlic. Also contains Parmesan cheese and olive oil.

12" CHICKEN BACON DELUXE PIZZA

$16.19

This pizza comes with red or white sauce. It's topped with fresh chicken, bacon, and hot (banana) peppers.

12" CHICKEN SUPREME PIZZA

$16.19

This pizza comes on a pan pizza crust, and is served with red or white sauce. It comes with fresh chicken, broccoli, and onions.

12" GREEK PIZZA

$16.19

This pizza starts off with olive oil & garlic, then it's topped with feta cheese, gyro meat, black olives, and red onions.

12" GYRO PIZZA

$15.11

Our homemade dough is topped with olive oil and fresh tomato slices, then we add gyro meat and cheese, and bake it to a golden brown. when it comes out, its topped with lettuce and red onions mixed with gyro sauce.

12" HAWAIIAN PIZZA

$16.19

Homemade dough with traditional red sauce topped with lots of cheese, ham and pineapple.

12" KICKIN CHICKEN FLORENTINE PIZZA

$16.19

This pizza is made with olive oil & garlic, topped tomatoes and cheese, then we add spinach, fresh chicken, and jalapenos.

12" MEDITERRANEAN PIZZA

$16.19

This pizza starts with olive oil & garlic, then we add fresh tomato slices, spinach, fresh chicken, feta cheese, and black olives.

12" PAN PIZZA

$12.95

We let our homemade dough rise overnight so it's light and fluffy, then we bake it into a light and crispy shell. You can have it with traditional red sauce or white sauce (olive oil & garlic).

12" STEAK PIZZA

$16.19

This pizza is served with red or white sauce, then topped with steak, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers.

12" TEX MEX PIZZA

$16.19

This pizza is made with BBQ sauce with a splash of hot sauce, then topped with fresh chicken, onion, green and hot peppers.

12" VEGGIE PIZZA

$16.19

This pizza is served with red or white sauce, then topped with mushrooms, onions, green peppers, and black olives.

14" PIZZA

This pizza is served with red or white sauce, then topped with steak, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers.

14" TRADITIONAL PIZZA

$15.11

14" WHITE PIZZA

$16.19

Olive oil & garlic with fresh tomato slices make the base for this pizza. Then we a blend of cheeses and top it with our secret herbs and spices.

14" BLT PIZZA

$17.27

Olive oil and tomatoes make this base. Then we add cheese and bacon and run it through the oven. When it comes out it's topped with lettuce mixed with a little bit of mayo.

14" BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA

$18.35

This pizza is made with traditional red sauce, buffalo chicken, bacon, and onions. you can make it a white pizza for $1.00 more.

14" CHICAGO PIZZA

$17.27

A chunky style sauce made with crushed tomatoes, oregano, basil, and lots of garlic. Also contains Parmesan cheese and olive oil.

14" CHICKEN BACON DELUXE PIZZA

$18.35

This pizza comes with red or white sauce. It's topped with fresh chicken, bacon, and hot (banana) peppers.

14" CHICKEN SUPREME PIZZA

$18.35

This pizza comes on a pan pizza crust, and is served with red or white sauce. It comes with fresh chicken, broccoli, and onions.

14" GREEK PIZZA

$18.35

This pizza starts off with olive oil & garlic, then it's topped with feta cheese, gyro meat, black olives, and red onions.

14" GYRO PIZZA

$17.27

Our homemade dough is topped with olive oil and fresh tomato slices, then we add gyro meat and cheese, and bake it to a golden brown. when it comes out, its topped with lettuce and red onions mixed with gyro sauce.

14" HAWAIIAN PIZZA

$18.35

Homemade dough with traditional red sauce topped with lots of cheese, ham and pineapple.

14" KICKIN CHICKEN FLORENTINE PIZZA

$18.35

This pizza is made with olive oil & garlic, topped tomatoes and cheese, then we add spinach, fresh chicken, and jalapenos.

14" MEDITERRANEAN PIZZA

$18.35

This pizza starts with olive oil & garlic, then we add fresh tomato slices, spinach, fresh chicken, feta cheese, and black olives.

14" PAN PIZZA

$15.11

We let our homemade dough rise overnight so it's light and fluffy, then we bake it into a light and crispy shell. You can have it with traditional red sauce or white sauce (olive oil & garlic).

14" STEAK PIZZA

$18.35

14" TEX MEX PIZZA

$17.27

This pizza is made with BBQ sauce with a splash of hot sauce, then topped with fresh chicken, onion, green and hot peppers.

14" VEGGIE PIZZA

$18.35

This pizza is served with red or white sauce, then topped with mushrooms, onions, green peppers, and black olives.

16" PIZZA

This pizza is made with olive oil & garlic, topped tomatoes and cheese, then we add spinach, fresh chicken, and jalapenos.

16" TRADITIONAL PIZZA

$17.81

16" WHITE PIZZA

$18.89

Olive oil & garlic with fresh tomato slices make the base for this pizza. Then we a blend of cheeses and top it with our secret herbs and spices.

16" BLT PIZZA

$19.97

Olive oil and tomatoes make this base. Then we add cheese and bacon and run it through the oven. When it comes out it's topped with lettuce mixed with a little bit of mayo.

16" BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA

$21.05

This pizza is made with traditional red sauce, buffalo chicken, bacon, and onions. you can make it a white pizza for $1.00 more.

16" CHICAGO PIZZA

$19.97

A chunky style sauce made with crushed tomatoes, oregano, basil, and lots of garlic. Also contains Parmesan cheese and olive oil.

16" CHICKEN BACON DELUXE PIZZA

$21.05

This pizza comes with red or white sauce. It's topped with fresh chicken, bacon, and hot (banana) peppers.

16" CHICKEN SUPREME PIZZA

$21.05

This pizza comes on a pan pizza crust, and is served with red or white sauce. It comes with fresh chicken, broccoli, and onions.

16" GREEK PIZZA

$21.05

This pizza starts off with olive oil & garlic, then it's topped with feta cheese, gyro meat, black olives, and red onions.

16" GYRO PIZZA

$19.97

Our homemade dough is topped with olive oil and fresh tomato slices, then we add gyro meat and cheese, and bake it to a golden brown. when it comes out, its topped with lettuce and red onions mixed with gyro sauce.

16" HAWAIIAN PIZZA

$21.05

Homemade dough with traditional red sauce topped with lots of cheese, ham and pineapple.

16" KICKIN CHICKEN FLORENTINE PIZZA

$21.05

This pizza is made with olive oil & garlic, topped tomatoes and cheese, then we add spinach, fresh chicken, and jalapenos.

16" MEDITERRANEAN PIZZA

$21.05

This pizza starts with olive oil & garlic, then we add fresh tomato slices, spinach, fresh chicken, feta cheese, and black olives.

16" PAN PIZZA

$17.81

We let our homemade dough rise overnight so it's light and fluffy, then we bake it into a light and crispy shell. You can have it with traditional red sauce or white sauce (olive oil & garlic).

16" SICILIAN PIZZA

$18.89

16" STEAK PIZZA

$21.05

This pizza is served with red or white sauce, then topped with steak, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers.

16" TEX MEX PIZZA

$19.97

This pizza is made with BBQ sauce with a splash of hot sauce, then topped with fresh chicken, onion, green and hot peppers.

16" VEGGIE PIZZA

$21.05

This pizza is served with red or white sauce, then topped with mushrooms, onions, green peppers, and black olives.

20" PIZZA

20" TRADITIONAL PIZZA

$21.05

20" WHITE PIZZA

$22.13

Olive oil & garlic with fresh tomato slices make the base for this pizza. Then we a blend of cheeses and top it with our secret herbs and spices.

20" BLT PIZZA

$25.91

Olive oil and tomatoes make this base. Then we add cheese and bacon and run it through the oven. When it comes out it's topped with lettuce mixed with a little bit of mayo.

20" BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA

$28.07

This pizza is made with traditional red sauce, buffalo chicken, bacon, and onions. you can make it a white pizza for $1.00 more.

20" CHICAGO PIZZA

$23.75

A chunky style sauce made with crushed tomatoes, oregano, basil, and lots of garlic. Also contains Parmesan cheese and olive oil.

20" CHICKEN BACON DELUXE PIZZA

$28.07

This pizza comes with red or white sauce. It's topped with fresh chicken, bacon, and hot (banana) peppers.

20" CHICKEN SUPREME PIZZA

$28.07

This pizza comes on a traditional pizza crust, and is served with red or white sauce. It comes with fresh chicken, broccoli, and onions.

20" GREEK PIZZA

$28.07

This pizza starts off with olive oil & garlic, then it's topped with feta cheese, gyro meat, black olives, and red onions.

20" GYRO PIZZA

$25.91

Our homemade dough is topped with olive oil and fresh tomato slices, then we add gyro meat and cheese, and bake it to a golden brown. when it comes out, its topped with lettuce and red onions mixed with gyro sauce.

20" HAWAIIAN PIZZA

$28.07

Homemade dough with traditional red sauce topped with lots of cheese, ham and pineapple.

20" KICKIN CHICKEN FLORENTINE PIZZA

$28.07

This pizza is made with olive oil & garlic, topped tomatoes and cheese, then we add spinach, fresh chicken, and jalapenos.

20" MEDITERRANEAN PIZZA

$28.07

This pizza starts with olive oil & garlic, then we add fresh tomato slices, spinach, fresh chicken, feta cheese, and black olives.

20" STEAK PIZZA

$28.07

This pizza is served with red or white sauce, then topped with steak, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers.

20" TEX MEX PIZZA

$25.91

This pizza is made with BBQ sauce with a splash of hot sauce, then topped with fresh chicken, onion, green and hot peppers.

20" VEGGIE PIZZA

$28.07

This pizza is served with red or white sauce, then topped with mushrooms, onions, green peppers, and black olives.

SALADS

SMALL TOSSED

$4.31

LARGE TOSSED

$8.63

ANTIPASTA SALAD

$15.11

CHICKEN SALAD

$15.11

STEAK SALAD

$15.11

TUNA SALAD

$15.11

BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD

$15.11

SILVERWARE

Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

1030 Clifton Rd, Bethel Park, PA 15102

Directions

Gallery
Luciano's Pizza & Pasta image

Similar restaurants in your area

Lorenzo's Pub & Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
607 East McMurray Rd McMurray, PA 15317
View restaurantnext
Frankie's Italian Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
432 Georgetown Road Lawrence, PA 15055
View restaurantnext
Aladdin's Eatery - McMurray
orange starNo Reviews
4080 Washington Rd McMurray, PA 15317
View restaurantnext
Piacquadio's Italian Restaurant & Lounge & Lounge
orange starNo Reviews
300 Mt Lebanon Blvd. Castle Shannon, PA 15234
View restaurantnext
Grande Italian Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
4205 Washington Rd. McMurray, PA 15317
View restaurantnext
Nobby’s Pizzeria - Scott Township
orange star4.6 • 1,280
373 Vanadium Rd pittsburgh, PA 15243
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Bethel Park
Bridgeville
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Carnegie
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
review star
Avg 4.4 (283 restaurants)
Homestead
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Canonsburg
review star
Avg 3 (10 restaurants)
Mc Kees Rocks
review star
Avg 3.7 (8 restaurants)
Coraopolis
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Washington
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Monroeville
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston