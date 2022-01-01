- Home
- /
- Bethel Park
- /
- Pizza
- /
- Luciano's Pizza And Pasta
Luciano's Pizza And Pasta
72 Reviews
$
1030 Clifton Rd
Bethel Park, PA 15102
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
APPETIZERS & SIDE ORDERS
1 MEATBALL
2 MEATBALLS
BREADED MUSHROOMS
BREADSTICKS & SAUCE (10)
CHEESE STICKS (5)
CHICKEN TENDERS (5)
FRENCH FRIES
1/2 Order Of FRIES
GARLIC BREAD
GARLIC BREAD W/ CHEESE
HOT SAUSAGE LINK
SPICY POTATO WEDGES
ONION RINGS
WING DINGS
ZUCCHINI PLANKS
Side Of RANCH
Side Of BLUE CHEESE
Side of. PIZZA SAUCE
Side of. PARM CHEESE
Side of HOT SAUCE
Side Of MARINARA
Side Of ANCHOVIES
CHIPS
CALZONE
CHEESE CALZONE
CHICKEN CALZONE
HOT SAUSAGE CALZONE
ITALIAN CALZONE
MEATBALL CALZONE
PEPPERONI CALZONE
SPINACH CALZONE
STEAK CALZONE
golden pocket of dough, steak mushroom, onions, green peppers, ricotta cheese
STROMBOLI
VEGGIE CALZONE
EXTRA SAUCE
NO SAUCE
HOAGIES
6" ITALIAN
6" STEAK
6" CHEESE
6" CHEESEBURGER
6" CHICKEN FILLET
6" CHICKEN PARMESAN
6" EGGPLANT HOAGIE
6" FISH
6" HAM & CHEESE
6" HOT SAUSAGE
6" MEATBALL
6" PIZZA BREAD
6" TUNA
6" VEGGIE
GYRO
BUFFALO CHICKEN
12" ITALIAN
12" STEAK
12" CHEESE
12" CHEESEBURGER
12" CHICKEN FILLET
12" CHICKEN PARMESAN
12" EGGPLANT HOAGIE
12" FISH
12" HAM & CHEESE
12" HOT SAUSAGE
12" MEATBALL
12" PIZZA BREAD
12" TUNA
12" VEGGIE
12" GRILLED CHICKEN
BUFFALO CHICKEN
10" PIZZA
10" TRADITIONAL PIZZA
10" WHITE PIZZA
Olive oil & garlic with fresh tomato slices make the base for this pizza. Then we a blend of cheeses and top it with our secret herbs and spices.
10" BLT PIZZA
Olive oil and tomatoes make this base. Then we add cheese and bacon and run it through the oven. When it comes out it's topped with lettuce mixed with a little bit of mayo.
10" BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA
This pizza is made with traditional red sauce, buffalo chicken, bacon, and onions. you can make it a white pizza for $1.00 more.
10" CHICAGO PIZZA
A chunky style sauce made with crushed tomatoes, oregano, basil, and lots of garlic. Also contains Parmesan cheese and olive oil.
10" CHICKEN BACON DELUXE PIZZA
This pizza comes with red or white sauce. It's topped with fresh chicken, bacon, and hot (banana) peppers.
10" CHICKEN SUPREME PIZZA
This pizza comes on a traditional pizza crust, and is served with red or white sauce. It comes with fresh chicken, broccoli, and onions.
10" GREEK PIZZA
This pizza starts off with olive oil & garlic, then it's topped with feta cheese, gyro meat, black olives, and red onions.
10" GYRO PIZZA
Our homemade dough is topped with olive oil and fresh tomato slices, then we add gyro meat and cheese, and bake it to a golden brown. when it comes out, its topped with lettuce and red onions mixed with gyro sauce.
10" HAWAIIAN PIZZA
Homemade dough with traditional red sauce topped with lots of cheese, ham and pineapple.
10" KICKIN CHICKEN FLORENTINE PIZZA
This pizza is made with olive oil & garlic, topped tomatoes and cheese, then we add spinach, fresh chicken, and jalapenos.
10" MEDITERRANEAN
This pizza starts with olive oil & garlic, then we add fresh tomato slices, spinach, fresh chicken, feta cheese, and black olives.
10" STEAK PIZZA
This pizza is served with red or white sauce, then topped with steak, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers.
10" TEX MEX PIZZA
This pizza is made with BBQ sauce with a splash of hot sauce, then topped with fresh chicken, onion, green and hot peppers.
10" VEGGIE PIZZA
This pizza is served with red or white sauce, then topped with mushrooms, onions, green peppers, and black olives.
12" PIZZA
12" TRADITIONAL PIZZA
12" WHITE PIZZA
Olive oil & garlic with fresh tomato slices make the base for this pizza. Then we a blend of cheeses and top it with our secret herbs and spices.
12" BLT PIZZA
Olive oil and tomatoes make this base. Then we add cheese and bacon and run it through the oven. When it comes out it's topped with lettuce mixed with a little bit of mayo.
12" BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA
This pizza is made with traditional red sauce, buffalo chicken, bacon, and onions. you can make it a white pizza for $1.00 more.
12" CHICAGO PIZZA
A chunky style sauce made with crushed tomatoes, oregano, basil, and lots of garlic. Also contains Parmesan cheese and olive oil.
12" CHICKEN BACON DELUXE PIZZA
This pizza comes with red or white sauce. It's topped with fresh chicken, bacon, and hot (banana) peppers.
12" CHICKEN SUPREME PIZZA
This pizza comes on a pan pizza crust, and is served with red or white sauce. It comes with fresh chicken, broccoli, and onions.
12" GREEK PIZZA
This pizza starts off with olive oil & garlic, then it's topped with feta cheese, gyro meat, black olives, and red onions.
12" GYRO PIZZA
Our homemade dough is topped with olive oil and fresh tomato slices, then we add gyro meat and cheese, and bake it to a golden brown. when it comes out, its topped with lettuce and red onions mixed with gyro sauce.
12" HAWAIIAN PIZZA
Homemade dough with traditional red sauce topped with lots of cheese, ham and pineapple.
12" KICKIN CHICKEN FLORENTINE PIZZA
This pizza is made with olive oil & garlic, topped tomatoes and cheese, then we add spinach, fresh chicken, and jalapenos.
12" MEDITERRANEAN PIZZA
This pizza starts with olive oil & garlic, then we add fresh tomato slices, spinach, fresh chicken, feta cheese, and black olives.
12" PAN PIZZA
We let our homemade dough rise overnight so it's light and fluffy, then we bake it into a light and crispy shell. You can have it with traditional red sauce or white sauce (olive oil & garlic).
12" STEAK PIZZA
This pizza is served with red or white sauce, then topped with steak, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers.
12" TEX MEX PIZZA
This pizza is made with BBQ sauce with a splash of hot sauce, then topped with fresh chicken, onion, green and hot peppers.
12" VEGGIE PIZZA
This pizza is served with red or white sauce, then topped with mushrooms, onions, green peppers, and black olives.
14" PIZZA
14" TRADITIONAL PIZZA
14" WHITE PIZZA
Olive oil & garlic with fresh tomato slices make the base for this pizza. Then we a blend of cheeses and top it with our secret herbs and spices.
14" BLT PIZZA
Olive oil and tomatoes make this base. Then we add cheese and bacon and run it through the oven. When it comes out it's topped with lettuce mixed with a little bit of mayo.
14" BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA
This pizza is made with traditional red sauce, buffalo chicken, bacon, and onions. you can make it a white pizza for $1.00 more.
14" CHICAGO PIZZA
A chunky style sauce made with crushed tomatoes, oregano, basil, and lots of garlic. Also contains Parmesan cheese and olive oil.
14" CHICKEN BACON DELUXE PIZZA
This pizza comes with red or white sauce. It's topped with fresh chicken, bacon, and hot (banana) peppers.
14" CHICKEN SUPREME PIZZA
This pizza comes on a pan pizza crust, and is served with red or white sauce. It comes with fresh chicken, broccoli, and onions.
14" GREEK PIZZA
This pizza starts off with olive oil & garlic, then it's topped with feta cheese, gyro meat, black olives, and red onions.
14" GYRO PIZZA
Our homemade dough is topped with olive oil and fresh tomato slices, then we add gyro meat and cheese, and bake it to a golden brown. when it comes out, its topped with lettuce and red onions mixed with gyro sauce.
14" HAWAIIAN PIZZA
Homemade dough with traditional red sauce topped with lots of cheese, ham and pineapple.
14" KICKIN CHICKEN FLORENTINE PIZZA
This pizza is made with olive oil & garlic, topped tomatoes and cheese, then we add spinach, fresh chicken, and jalapenos.
14" MEDITERRANEAN PIZZA
This pizza starts with olive oil & garlic, then we add fresh tomato slices, spinach, fresh chicken, feta cheese, and black olives.
14" PAN PIZZA
We let our homemade dough rise overnight so it's light and fluffy, then we bake it into a light and crispy shell. You can have it with traditional red sauce or white sauce (olive oil & garlic).
14" STEAK PIZZA
14" TEX MEX PIZZA
This pizza is made with BBQ sauce with a splash of hot sauce, then topped with fresh chicken, onion, green and hot peppers.
14" VEGGIE PIZZA
This pizza is served with red or white sauce, then topped with mushrooms, onions, green peppers, and black olives.
16" PIZZA
16" TRADITIONAL PIZZA
16" WHITE PIZZA
Olive oil & garlic with fresh tomato slices make the base for this pizza. Then we a blend of cheeses and top it with our secret herbs and spices.
16" BLT PIZZA
Olive oil and tomatoes make this base. Then we add cheese and bacon and run it through the oven. When it comes out it's topped with lettuce mixed with a little bit of mayo.
16" BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA
This pizza is made with traditional red sauce, buffalo chicken, bacon, and onions. you can make it a white pizza for $1.00 more.
16" CHICAGO PIZZA
A chunky style sauce made with crushed tomatoes, oregano, basil, and lots of garlic. Also contains Parmesan cheese and olive oil.
16" CHICKEN BACON DELUXE PIZZA
This pizza comes with red or white sauce. It's topped with fresh chicken, bacon, and hot (banana) peppers.
16" CHICKEN SUPREME PIZZA
This pizza comes on a pan pizza crust, and is served with red or white sauce. It comes with fresh chicken, broccoli, and onions.
16" GREEK PIZZA
This pizza starts off with olive oil & garlic, then it's topped with feta cheese, gyro meat, black olives, and red onions.
16" GYRO PIZZA
Our homemade dough is topped with olive oil and fresh tomato slices, then we add gyro meat and cheese, and bake it to a golden brown. when it comes out, its topped with lettuce and red onions mixed with gyro sauce.
16" HAWAIIAN PIZZA
Homemade dough with traditional red sauce topped with lots of cheese, ham and pineapple.
16" KICKIN CHICKEN FLORENTINE PIZZA
This pizza is made with olive oil & garlic, topped tomatoes and cheese, then we add spinach, fresh chicken, and jalapenos.
16" MEDITERRANEAN PIZZA
This pizza starts with olive oil & garlic, then we add fresh tomato slices, spinach, fresh chicken, feta cheese, and black olives.
16" PAN PIZZA
We let our homemade dough rise overnight so it's light and fluffy, then we bake it into a light and crispy shell. You can have it with traditional red sauce or white sauce (olive oil & garlic).
16" SICILIAN PIZZA
16" STEAK PIZZA
This pizza is served with red or white sauce, then topped with steak, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers.
16" TEX MEX PIZZA
This pizza is made with BBQ sauce with a splash of hot sauce, then topped with fresh chicken, onion, green and hot peppers.
16" VEGGIE PIZZA
This pizza is served with red or white sauce, then topped with mushrooms, onions, green peppers, and black olives.
20" PIZZA
20" TRADITIONAL PIZZA
20" WHITE PIZZA
Olive oil & garlic with fresh tomato slices make the base for this pizza. Then we a blend of cheeses and top it with our secret herbs and spices.
20" BLT PIZZA
Olive oil and tomatoes make this base. Then we add cheese and bacon and run it through the oven. When it comes out it's topped with lettuce mixed with a little bit of mayo.
20" BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA
This pizza is made with traditional red sauce, buffalo chicken, bacon, and onions. you can make it a white pizza for $1.00 more.
20" CHICAGO PIZZA
A chunky style sauce made with crushed tomatoes, oregano, basil, and lots of garlic. Also contains Parmesan cheese and olive oil.
20" CHICKEN BACON DELUXE PIZZA
This pizza comes with red or white sauce. It's topped with fresh chicken, bacon, and hot (banana) peppers.
20" CHICKEN SUPREME PIZZA
This pizza comes on a traditional pizza crust, and is served with red or white sauce. It comes with fresh chicken, broccoli, and onions.
20" GREEK PIZZA
This pizza starts off with olive oil & garlic, then it's topped with feta cheese, gyro meat, black olives, and red onions.
20" GYRO PIZZA
Our homemade dough is topped with olive oil and fresh tomato slices, then we add gyro meat and cheese, and bake it to a golden brown. when it comes out, its topped with lettuce and red onions mixed with gyro sauce.
20" HAWAIIAN PIZZA
Homemade dough with traditional red sauce topped with lots of cheese, ham and pineapple.
20" KICKIN CHICKEN FLORENTINE PIZZA
This pizza is made with olive oil & garlic, topped tomatoes and cheese, then we add spinach, fresh chicken, and jalapenos.
20" MEDITERRANEAN PIZZA
This pizza starts with olive oil & garlic, then we add fresh tomato slices, spinach, fresh chicken, feta cheese, and black olives.
20" STEAK PIZZA
This pizza is served with red or white sauce, then topped with steak, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers.
20" TEX MEX PIZZA
This pizza is made with BBQ sauce with a splash of hot sauce, then topped with fresh chicken, onion, green and hot peppers.
20" VEGGIE PIZZA
This pizza is served with red or white sauce, then topped with mushrooms, onions, green peppers, and black olives.
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!
1030 Clifton Rd, Bethel Park, PA 15102