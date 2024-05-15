Luciano's - Westwood 301 Center Avenue
301 Center Avenue
Westwood, NJ 07675
Full Menu
Fresh Breads with Seasonal Options
Sandwiches
- Caprese Sandwich$13.00
Fresh mozz, sliced tomatoes, basil, roasted peppers, nut free pesto aoli
- Mortadella Sandwich$15.00
Pistachio cream, arugula, buratta cheese
- Porchetta Sandwich$16.00
Shaved parm, Italian salsa Verde
- Imported Italian Sandwich$16.00
Cappicolla, mortadella, genoa salami, proscuitto, provolone, shaved red onion, lettuce, sliced tomatoes, fresh oregano, red wine vinagrette
- Chicken Cutlet Sandwich$14.00
Roasted eggplant, zucchini, roasted red peppers, lemon aioli
- Oven Roasted Turkey Blat$15.00
Bacon, lettuce, avocado, tomato, herb mayo
- Roast Beef Sandwich$16.00
Garlic aioli, caramelized onions, melted mozzarella
- Chicken Parm Sandwich$14.00
Fried Chicken Cutlet, Marinara, Fresh Mozzarella
- Tuscan$14.00
Grilled Chicken, prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, sliced tomato, balsamic drizzle
- Sausage & Peppers$14.00
Sliced sausage, onions and peppers sauteed in garlic & oil with melted mozzarella cheese
Specialty Pies
- Margarita Pizza$23.00
Plum tomatoes, fresh mozz, garlic, fresh basil
- Buffalo Pizza$25.00
Spicy chicken, shredded mozz, buffalo sauce, blue cheese
- Sober Grandma Pizza$23.00
Fresh mozz, shredded mozz, tomato sauce, garlic, fresh basil
- Drunken Grandma Pizza$24.00
Fresh mozz, vodka sauce, parm cheese, fresh basil
- Imported Italian Pizza$28.00
Cappicolla, mortadella, genoa salami, proscuitto, provolone, shredded mozz, tomato sauce
- Porchetta Pizza$28.00
Shaved parm, shredded mozz, Italian salsa Verde
- Caprese Pizza$22.00
Fresh mozz, sliced tomato, basil, roasted peppers, nut free pesto aoli
- White Pizza$22.00
Fresh mozz, shredded mozz, seasoned ricotta, parm cheese
- Carnivore Pizza$25.00
Roni, sausage, meatball, bacon, shredded mozz, tomato sauce
- Roasted Veggie Combo Pizza$22.00
Eggplant, zucchini, caramelized onion, roasted peppers, shredded mozz, tomato sauce
- JP's Spicy Sausage Pizza$24.00
Crumbled sausage, hot cherry peppers, caramelized onions, shredded mozz, hot honey, tomato sauce
Pizza
Stromboli & Calzones
Wings
Salads
- Antipasto Salad$16.00
Rolled provolone, salami and pepperoni served over romaine with shaved parm, red onion, stuffed cherry peppers, tomatoes, mixed olive, oil & vinegar
- Arugula Salad$14.00
Shaved parm, red onion, grape tomatoes, lemon vinagrette
- Beet Salad$14.00
Roasted beets, arugula, goat cheese, candied walnuts, honey mustard dressing
- Buffalo Caesar$15.00
Romaine hearts, homemade croutons, buffalo sauce infused Ceasar dressing, shaved parmesan
Beverages
- Poland Spring Water$2.00
- San Pellegrino Sparkling Water$4.00
- Boylans Black Cherry Soda$3.75
- Boylans Diet Black Cherry Soda$3.75
- Boylans Root Beer Soda$3.75
- Boylans Creme Soda$3.75
- Boylans Diet Creme Soda$3.75
- Boylans Shirley Temple Soda$3.75
- Pure Leaf Unsweetened Iced Tea$3.50
- Pure Leaf Lemon Iced Tea$3.50
- Pure Leaf Sweet Tea$3.50
- Coke$3.00
- Diet Coke$3.00
- Coke Zero$3.00
- Cherry Coke$3.00
- Sprite$3.00
- Sprite Zero$3.00
- Seagrams Ginger Ale$3.00
- Limonetta Italian Soda$4.00
- Blood Orange Italian Soda$4.00
Pizza BY THE SLICE
Dessert BY THE SLICE
Desserts
10 Inch Cakes
Pies: 10 Inch
Cupcakes
Beverages
Coffee/Espresso/Cappuccino
Catering Menu
Starters
- Half Rice Balls$50.00
Served over bolognese sauce
- Full Rice Balls$100.00
Served over bolognese sauce
- Half Fried Zucchini$45.00
Panko breaded & fried served with lemon aioli sauce
- Full Fried Zucchini$90.00
Panko breaded & fried served with lemon aioli sauce
- Half Fried Ravioli$50.00
Panko breaded & fried served with vodka sauce
- Full Fried Ravioli$100.00
Panko breaded & fried served with vodka sauce
- Half Wings$70.00
5 flavors to choose from plain, buffalo, spicy dry rub, sweet cherry pepper garlic, creamy garlic Parmesan, or Chef Glenn's BBQ served with ranch or homemade blue cheese
- Full Wings$140.00
5 flavors to choose from plain, buffalo, spicy dry rub, sweet cherry pepper garlic, creamy garlic Parmesan, or Chef Glenn's BBQ served with ranch or homemade blue cheese
- Half Eggplant Rollatini$50.00
Thinly sliced fried eggplant filled with ricotta cheese and topped with homemade marinara sauce & shredded mozzarella
- Full Eggplant Rollatini$100.00
Thinly sliced fried eggplant filled with ricotta cheese and topped with homemade marinara sauce & shredded mozzarella
- Half Antipasto Platter$75.00
Imported capicola, mortadella, genoa salami, prosciutto, marinated artichoke hearts, mixed olives, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella, & garlic crostini
- Full Antipasto Platter$150.00
Imported capicola, mortadella, genoa salami, prosciutto, marinated artichoke hearts, mixed olives, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella, & garlic crostini
- Half Meatballs$60.00
Made with veal, beef, & pork in marinara sauce
- Full Meatballs$120.00
Made with veal, beef, & pork in marinara sauce
- Half Tomato Caprese$50.00
Fresh sliced whole tomatoes, sliced fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, & balsamic vinaigrette
- Full Tomato Caprese$100.00
Fresh sliced whole tomatoes, sliced fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, & balsamic vinaigrette
Salads
- Half - The Goat$50.00
Mixed greens, craisins, candied walnuts, goat cheese, sliced apples, & balsamic dressing
- Full - The Goat$100.00
Mixed greens, craisins, candied walnuts, goat cheese, sliced apples, & balsamic dressing
- Half Caesar$45.00
Romaine hearts, Parmesan croutons, shaved Parmesan, & Caesar dressing
- Full Caesar$90.00
Romaine hearts, Parmesan croutons, shaved Parmesan, & Caesar dressing
- Half Garden$40.00
Mixed greens, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, red onions, roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts, olives, shaved Parmesan, & citrus vinaigrette
- Full Garden$80.00
Mixed greens, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, red onions, roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts, olives, shaved Parmesan, & citrus vinaigrette
- Half Italian Chopped$50.00
Grilled chicken, salami, arugula, romaine, mixed olives, cucumbers, chic peas, tomatoes, red onions, & red wine vinaigrette
- Full Italian Chopped$100.00
Grilled chicken, salami, arugula, romaine, mixed olives, cucumbers, chic peas, tomatoes, red onions, & red wine vinaigrette
- Half Arugula$45.00
Fresh sliced strawberries, pistachios, burrata cheese, shaved red onions, & homemade balsamic vinaigrette
- Full Arugula$90.00
Fresh sliced strawberries, pistachios, burrata cheese, shaved red onions, & homemade balsamic vinaigrette
Homemade Pasta Bar
- Half - Vodka$55.00
- Full - Vodka$110.00
- Half - Roasted Garlic Lemon Butter$55.00
- Full - Roasted Garlic Lemon Butter$110.00
- Half - Marinara$50.00
- Full - Marinara$100.00
- Half - Arrabiatta$60.00
- Full - Arrabiatta$120.00
- Half - Alfredo$55.00
- Full - Alfredo$110.00
- Half - Bolognese$60.00
- Full - Bolognese$120.00
- Half - Mushroom Marsala Cream$55.00
- Full - Mushroom Marsala Cream$110.00
- Half - Pesto Cream$55.00
- Full - Pesto Cream$110.00
House Specialties
- Half JP's Rigatoni$60.00
Grilled chicken caramelized onions, roasted garlic, mushrooms, marsala, heavy cream, & Parmesan
- Full JP's Rigatoni$120.00
Grilled chicken caramelized onions, roasted garlic, mushrooms, marsala, heavy cream, & Parmesan
- Half Shrimp Arrabbiata Over Spaghetti$100.00
Jumbo shrimp, capers, olives, caramelized onions, & spicy marinara
- Full Shrimp Arrabbiata Over Spaghetti$200.00
Jumbo shrimp, capers, olives, caramelized onions, & spicy marinara
- Half Eggplant Siciliana Over Penne$60.00
Fried eggplant, prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, roasted garlic, & marinara
- Full Eggplant Siciliana Over Penne$120.00
Fried eggplant, prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, roasted garlic, & marinara
- Half Three Paisanos Over Gemelli$90.00
Jumbo shrimp, grilled chicken, sweet Italian sausage, & white wine garlic sauce
- Full Three Paisanos Over Gemelli$180.00
Jumbo shrimp, grilled chicken, sweet Italian sausage, & white wine garlic sauce
- Half Sausage & Broccoli Rabe Over Fusilli$80.00
Sliced Italian sweet sausage, broccoli rabe, garlic, & oil
- Full Sausage & Broccoli Rabe Over Fusilli$160.00
Sliced Italian sweet sausage, broccoli rabe, garlic, & oil
- Half Salmon Oreganata$100.00
Garlic breadcrumbs topped with lemon herb sauce
- Full Salmon Oreganata$200.00
Garlic breadcrumbs topped with lemon herb sauce
- Half Chicken & Shrimp$70.00
Francese, Parmigiana, saltimbocca, marsala, or picatta served with your choice of pasta
- Full Chicken & Shrimp$140.00
Francese, Parmigiana, saltimbocca, marsala, or picatta served with your choice of pasta
- Half Sausage Peppers & Onions Marinara$60.00
- Full Sausage Peppers & Onions Marinara$120.00
- Half Sausage Peppers & Onions Garlic & Oil$60.00
- Full Sausage Peppers & Onions Garlic & Oil$120.00
- Half Eggplant Parmigiana$70.00
Thinly sliced eggplant floured & fried, baked with marinara & mozzarella
- Full Eggplant Parmigiana$140.00
Thinly sliced eggplant floured & fried, baked with marinara & mozzarella
Sides
- Small Herb Roasted Potatoes$40.00
- Large Herb Roasted Potatoes$80.00
- Small Sautéed Broccoli Rabe$45.00
- Large Sautéed Broccoli Rabe$90.00
- Small Sautéed Broccoli$40.00
Oreganata or garlic & oil
- Large Sautéed Broccoli$80.00
Oreganata or garlic & oil
- Small Roasted Vegetable Medley$40.00
- Large Roasted Vegetable Medley$80.00
Desserts
- Small Mini Cannoli Platter$40.00
Chocolate chip cannoli cream
- Large Mini Cannoli Platter$80.00
Chocolate chip cannoli cream
- Small Tiramisu$50.00
Espresso soaked lady fingers layered with a mascarpone cream
- Large Tiramisu$100.00
Espresso soaked lady fingers layered with a mascarpone cream
- Cupcakes$21.00
Per ½ dozen
- Small Chocolate Chip Cookie & Brownie Platter$30.00
- Large Chocolate Chip Cookie & Brownie Platter$60.00
Sandwich Platters
- Caprese$80.00
Fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, basil roasted red peppers, & nut-free pesto aioli
- Mortadella$80.00
Pistachio cream, arugula, & burrata cheese
- Porchetta$90.00
Shaved Parmesan & Italian salsa Verde
- Imported Italian$90.00
Capicola, mortadella, genoa salami, prosciutto, provolone, shaved red onions, lettuce, sliced tomatoes, fresh oregano, & red wine vinaigrette
- Chicken Cutlet$80.00
Choice of Parmigiana, lettuce tomato herb mayo, or roasted veggie & lemon aioli
- Turkey B/L/A/T$75.00
Oven-roasted turkey, bacon, lettuce, avocado, tomato, & herb mayo
- Roast Beef$90.00
Garlic aioli, caramelized onions, & melted mozzarella
- Sausage Peppers & Onions$75.00
Marinara or garlic & oil
