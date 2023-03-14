Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lucian's Caribbean Grill

review star

No reviews yet

1035 Clear Lake Blvd.

Houston, TX 77062

Popular Items

Stew Beef
Jamaican Patties - set of 3
Curry Chicken

Specials

Daily Specials

Brown Stew Chicken Special

Brown Stew Chicken Special

Out of stock
Curry Goat Special

Curry Goat Special

Out of stock

Jerk Pork Special

Mango Habanero Cheesecake

Mango Habanero Cheesecake

$7.00Out of stock

New York style cheesecake topped with habanero spiced mango compote and hand whipped cream

Soup of the Day

Soup of the Day

$7.00Out of stock

A bowl of a soup of the day.

St. Lucian Independence Menu

Cocoa Tea (12 oz)

$4.00Out of stock

St. Lucian Plate

$17.00Out of stock

Typical St. Lucian plate with bakes, salt fish, green banana, and cucumber salad

Salt Fish Plate

$14.00Out of stock

Salt Fish, cucumber salad and your choice of a side

Smoked Herring Plate

$14.00Out of stock

Smoked herring with cucumber salad, and your choice of any side, including green banana or bakes

Dumpling and Pigtail (One Pot)

$10.00Out of stock

2 Bakes

$5.00Out of stock

Salt Fish

$10.00Out of stock

Just Smoked Herring

$10.00Out of stock

Green Banana

$5.00Out of stock

Cucumber Salad

$3.00Out of stock

Food

Simple Plates

Soup of the Day

Soup of the Day

$7.00Out of stock

A bowl of a soup of the day.

Mango Crunch Salad

$10.00

Green leaf mix, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, radish, mango, crispy tortilla strips, and a cilantro lime dressing.

Jerk Sandwich

Jerk Sandwich

$10.00

Pulled jerk chicken served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, pickled onions, and lemon aioli.

JP Jerk Burger

JP Jerk Burger

$12.00

Well done 1/2 pound jerk seasoned beef patty on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, pickled onions, and sriracha aioli. Vegetarian patty available.

Creole Pasta

$12.00

Penne cooked with garlic, onion, grilled corn, spinach, bell peppers and Parmesan cheese.

Rasta Pasta

$12.00

Vegetarian pasta with a creamy Caribbean alfredo and vegetables.

Jamaican Patty - Single

$4.00

Jamaican Patties - set of 3

$8.00

Jamaican Patties - set of 6

$14.00

Rotis

Chicken Roti

$12.00

Boneless curry chicken wrapped in a Roti skin with curried potatoes and red lentils.

Beef Roti

$14.00

Curry beef wrapped in a Roti skin with curried potatoes and red lentils.

Veggie Roti

$10.00

Roti with curried potatoes and sautéed greens.

Steamed Veg Roti

$10.00

Curried potatoes, red lentils and spinach wrapped in a roti skin.

Specialties

Jerk Chicken

$8.00

Jerk Wings

$8.00

Curry Chicken

$8.00

Stew Beef

$10.00

Oxtails

$14.00
Salmon

Salmon

$12.00

A generous portion of salmon that can be prepared jerked, steamed or in a curry sauce.

A la Carte Sides

White Rice

$2.00Out of stock

White rice steamed with salt.

Rice and Peas

$3.00

Rice cooked with red beans, spices, and coconut milk.

Fried Plantains

$3.00

4 deep fried sweet plantains

Steamed Veggies

$3.00

Steamed, seasoned cabbage and carrot

Greens

$3.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Macaroni Pie

$5.00Out of stock

Baked macaroni and cheese.

Coco Bread

$5.00

Curried Potatoes

$5.00

Roti Skin

$5.00

Children's Menu

Hamburger

$8.00

Hotdog

$6.00

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Kid’s Pasta

$6.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Extra Sauce

Extra Hot Sauce

$0.50

Extra Guava Jerk Sauce

$1.00

Extra Oxtail Sauce

$1.00

Extra Curry Sauce

$1.00

Drinks

Fresh Homemade Drinks

Mint Infused Lemonade

$5.00

House Sorrel

$5.00Out of stock

Fountain Drinks

Dr. Pepper

$2.00Out of stock

Sierra Mist

$2.00Out of stock

Raspberry Brisk

$2.00Out of stock

Caribbean Drinks

Ting

$3.00

Pink Ting

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

DG Kola Champagne

$3.00

Cream Soda

$3.00

Pineapple Ginger Beer

$3.00Out of stock

Pineapple Soda

$3.00

Tamarind Soda

$3.00

Grape Soda

$3.00

Vita Malt

$3.00

Juice - Sorrel Ginger

$3.00Out of stock

Juice - Fruit Punch

$3.00

Juice - Reggae Medley

$3.00Out of stock

Canned Drinks

Can Coke

$1.50

Can Coke Zero

$1.50Out of stock

Can Diet Coke

$1.50

Can Pepsi

$1.50

Can Pepsi Zero

$1.50

Can Pepsi Zero - Mango

$1.50

Can Dr. Pepper

$1.50

Manzanita Sol (Apple Soda) can

$1.50

Can Sprite

$1.50

Diet Dr. Pepper

$1.50

Ginger Ale

$1.50

Bottled Sodas

Mango Sparkling Water

$2.00

20 Oz Smart Water

$2.00

Bottled Juices

Bottle Orange Juice

$2.50

Bottle Orange Mango

$2.50Out of stock

Cranberry Juice

$2.50Out of stock

Apple Juice

$2.50

Bottled Drinks

Topo Chico

$3.00

Topo Chico Lime

$3.00

Topo Chico Grapefruit

$3.00Out of stock

Iced Tea - Unsweet - Bottle

$2.00

Sweet Tea - Bottle

$2.00

Bottle Root Beer

$3.00Out of stock

16 oz Water

$1.00

20 Oz Smart Water

$2.00

Bottle sparkling apple juice (serves 4)

$7.00

Bottle sparkling grape juice (serves 4)

$7.00

Beer and Wine

Cocktails

Lucian's Tropical Punch

$7.00

Bottled Beers

Red Stripe

$5.00

Carib Beer

$5.00

Presidente

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Guinness Extra Stout

$5.00

Corona

$3.00

Bud Light

$3.00

Michelob Ultra

$3.00

Shiner Bock

$3.00

Budweiser

$3.00

Shandies and Coolers

Sorrel Shandy

$5.00

Ginger Shandy

$5.00

Lime Shandy

$5.00

Spicy Tamarind Wine Cooler

$5.00

Holiday Punch Wine Cooler

$5.00

Mango Wine Cooler

$5.00

Pineapple Coconut Wine Cooler

$5.00

Partner Sales

Abendigo's

Book

$20.00

Puzzle

$20.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Good food, good vibes.

Website

Location

1035 Clear Lake Blvd., Houston, TX 77062

Directions

