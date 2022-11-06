Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lucia's 2531 John Milton Drive

2531 John Milton Drive

Herndon, VA 20171

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Lg Cheese Pizza
M Cheese Pizza
Calzone

Appetizers

French Fries

$2.99

Garlic Bread

$2.99

Calamari

$12.99

Grilled or Fried

Polpette con Asiago

$7.99

Three homemade meatballs garnished with asiago cheese and fresh basil in a marinara sauce

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$10.99

4 Chicken Tenders served with a side of French Fries and Ketchup

Mozzarella Half Moons

$7.99

Arancini Balls

$9.99

Four mini rice balls flavored with tomato meat sauce & cheese

Caprese

$10.99

Fresh mozzarella cheese, fresh basil & tomatoes with olive oil, garlic & spices

Wings

$8.99+

Six or twelve mild or spicy battered fried wings, served with your choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing

Shrimp

$12.99

Fried or grilled, seasoned bite-sized shrimp served with cocktail sauce

Antipasto

$11.99

Roasted red peppers, grilled eggplant, artichoke hearts, marinated mushrooms, olives, proscuitto & asiago cheese

Bruschetta

$5.99

Toasted bread topped with pesto & tomato salad

Cheese Fries

$4.99

Mac n Cheese Gouda Bites

$11.99

Bite-sized fried gouda mac n cheese pieces

Onion Rings

$5.99

Breadsticks

$5.49

Focaccia bread with a side of marinara

Soups

Homemade Chicken Noodle

$4.99+

Homemade Minestrone

$4.99+

Traditional Minestrone Soup with Pasta and Mixed Veggies in a Beef Broth

Pasta con Fagioli

$4.99+

Traditional Italian soup with pasta, beans, and vegetables in a beef broth

Salads

Mediterranean Salad

$6.99+

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, onions, giardiniera veggies (pickled cauliflower, carrots and pepperoncini), green olives, Kalamata olives and feta cheese. House balsamic vinaigrette on the side

Caesar Salad

$6.99+

Romaine lettuce, Asiago cheese & homemade croutons. Caesar dressing served on the side

Stacy Salad

$12.99

Romaine, spring mix, cherry tomatoes, breaded chicken, bacon and cheddar cheese with ranch dressing on the side

Italian Wedge

$9.99

Roma tomatoes, pancetta and gorgonzola over romaine hearts. House vinaigrette served on the side

Chef's Salad

$11.99

Roast beef, ham, turkey, olives, & Swiss cheese atop romaine lettuce, spring mix, tomatoes and onions with your choice of dressing on the side

Garden Salad

$4.99+

Romaine and spring mix, tomatoes, Kalamata olives and red onions. Choice of dressing on the side

Spinach Salad

$10.99

Spinach, roasted red peppers. mushrooms, red onion, Kalamata olives, feta cheese

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$13.99

Romaine, spring mix, buffalo chicken tender pieces, tomato, cucumber, Gorgonzola

Salsiccia Insalata

$12.99

Homemade sweet or spicy sausage with romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, banana peppers, olives, & feta cheese

Entrees

Baked Ziti

$16.99

Oven baked pasta with ricotta and other cheeses and your choice of marinara or meat sauce

Chicken Piccata

$19.99

Lightly sauteed chicken breast with white wine, butter and capers served atop spaghetti

Meat Lasagna

$16.99

Layers of pasta, meat sauce, ricotta, provolone & other cheeses

Pollo a la Parmigiana

$19.99

Breaded chicken breast topped with marinara & provolone served with a side of penne pasta * available in Low-Carb option with vegetables. Gluten free option will still be served with breaded chicken (not GF)

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$17.99

Meatballs contain gluten and are not available gluten free

Spinach Lasagna (v)

$16.99

Layers of pasta, spinach, marinara sauce, ricotta, provolone & other cheeses

Tortellini al Tino

$18.99

Meat or cheese tortellini served with a perfect combination of Lucia’s own Al Fredo & Pesto sauces (no nuts)

Penne a la Vodka

$21.99

Penne pasta in a pink vodka sauce with chicken and light onions

Fettuccini al Fredo

$16.99

Flat fettuccine noodles with a homemade creamy cheese sauce

Gnocchi (v)

$17.99

Potato pasta served with a creamy Asiago cheese sauce

Shrimp Scampi

$18.99

Melanzana a la Parmigiana (v)

$17.99

Layers of grilled eggplant, marinara & cheese served with a side of penne pasta * available in Low-Carb option with vegetables

Ravioli

$16.99

Meat or cheese filled ravioli served with your choice of sauce

Veal Parmigiana

$22.99Out of stock

Breaded veal topped with marinara sauce & provolone, served over penne pasta * available in Low-Carb option with vegetables. Gluten free option will still have breaded veal (not GF)

Cannelloni

$17.99

Pasta filled with a mix of beef, broccoli, mushroom, onion and cheeses topped with marinara. Not able to omit ingredients.

Chicken Cacciatore

$19.99

Chicken breast with pasta, mushrooms, onions, red and green peppers, broccoli, and carrots in marinara sauce

Chicken Marsala

$20.99

Lightly sautéed chicken breast with mushrooms and a marsala wine sauce, served with a side of spaghetti

Frutti di Mare

$23.99

Linguine with shrimp, clams, mussels, and squid in a spicy marinara sauce

Linguini w/ White Clam Sauce

$19.99

Linguine with chopped clams, onions, and celery with white wine sauce

Linguini w/ Red Clam Sauce

$19.99

Linguine with chopped clams, onions, and celery with red sauce

Cavatelli

$17.99

Ricotta pasta served with your choice of sauce

Manicotti

$16.99

Rolled pasta sheets filled with ricotta and provolone cheese and spices baked and topped with marinara sauce

Linguini con Cozzole

$20.99

Linguini con Gamberi

$20.99

Linguini con Pesto

$17.99

Pasta Choice

$14.99

Spaghetti a la Carbonara

$19.99

Traditional bacon, egg, mushroom and spaghetti dish

Penne Arrabiata

$15.99

Penne pasta with spicy marinara sauce

Penne con Funghi

$18.99

Penne pasta in a zesty creamy tomato sauce with lots of mushrooms (spicy)

Tortellini

$16.99

Cold Subs

Italian Sub

$7.45+

Capicola ham, Genoa salami, mortadella, provolone cheese

Super Italian

$8.45+

Capicola ham, Genoa salami, mortadella, sopressata, pepperoni, provolone cheese

Turkey & Provolone

$7.45+

Roast Beef & Provolone

$7.45+

Caprese Sub

$7.45+

Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, pesto (no nuts), oil & vinegar

Tuna Salad

$7.45+

Capricciosa

$8.45+

Capicola Ham & Provolone

$7.45+

Warm Subs

Steak & Cheese

$7.45+

Thin cut rib-eye steak & provolone, served with your choice of condiments

Chicken & Cheese

$7.45+

Grilled chicken breast, chopped, and served with melted provolone & your choice of condiments

Meatball & Cheese

$7.45+

Homemade meatballs with sauce & provolone

Chicken Parmigiana

$7.45+

Breaded chicken breast with marinara & provolone

Carnavale

$7.95+

Roast beef & turkey baked with provolone, onions & tomatoes. Lightly seasoned with mayo & crushed red peppers

Sicilian (Hot Italian)

$7.95+

Capicola ham, pepperoni, & sopressata baked with tomatoes, onions, banana peppers, cheese oil & vinegar

Chicken Pesto

$8.95+

Grilled chicken with provolone, tomato and pesto-mayo

Chicken Ranch

$8.95+

Grilled chicken, cheddar and provolone cheese, bacon, tomato and ranch dressing

Club Med

$8.95+

Grilled chicken, grilled green peppers, onions, red peppers and mushrooms with feta and provolone

Lucia's Club

$7.95+

Roast Beef, Turkey, Capicola Ham, Provolone Cheese and your choice of condiments

BLT

$7.45+

Bacon, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonaise

Cornuto

$8.95+

Capicola, Prosciutto and Salami baked with tomato, onions, banana peppers and oil & vinegar

Eggplant Parmigiana

$7.45+

Grilled eggplant with marinara sauce and provolone

Buffalo Chicken

$8.95+

Buffalo chicken tender pieces with lettuce, tomato and choice of ranch or bleu cheese

Sausage and Peppers

$7.45+

Homemade sweet or spicy sausage, green peppers and onions

Sausage Parmigiana

$7.45+

Homemade sweet or spicy sausage covered with marinara and provolone

14" Medium Pizzas

M Cheese Pizza

$13.99

M Breakfast Pizza

$16.99

Egg, Cheddar Cheese, Provolone, Bacon, & Ham

M Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$17.99

Chicken in a spicy buffalo sauce atop a Cheese pizza

M Capri Pizza

$20.99

Tropical blend of Jalapenos, Cilantro, Pineapple, Fresh Garlic, & Shrimp atop Pizza sauce

M Chicken Ranch

$20.99

A blend of Chicken, sliced Tomatoes, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, & Fresh Garlic atop Ranch Dressing

M Cinque Terre

$20.99

A unique mix of Chicken, Roasted Red Peppers, Tomato Slices, Onions & Provolone atop Pesto sauce

M Corfu

$20.99

Kalamata Olives, Feta cheese, Spinach, & Chicken atop Pizza sauce

M Fiorentina

$17.99

White pizza with Asiago cheese, spinach, fresh garlic, and spicy sausage

M Focaccia

$16.99

Fluffy thick crusted Hand-made dough seasoned with Rosemary & Thyme (not available in Gluten-Free)

M Hawaiian

$15.99

Ham and pineapple atop a Cheese pizza

M Heart Attack

$16.99

Pepperoni, Spicy Sausage, & Ham atop a Cheese pizza

M Margherita

$15.99

Tomato Slices, Fresh Mozzarella, & Fresh Basil atop Pizza sauce

M Quattro Formaggio

$16.99

Provolone, Fresh Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, & Asiago cheeses atop Pizza Sauce

M Sicilian Pizza

$21.99

Thick crust with Romano, Fontinella, Provolone, & Asiago cheeses with fresh Garlic & Tomato Slices atop Pizza sauce (not available in Gluten-Free)

M Traditional Veggie

$16.99

Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Black Olives, & Onions atop a Cheese pizza

M Tutti

$18.99

Pepperoni, Spicy Sausage, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, & Black Olives atop a Cheese pizza

M Unique Veggie

$17.99

Roasted Red Peppers, Artichoke Hearts, Spinach, & Tomatoes atop a Cheese pizza

M White Pizza

$15.99

A Blend of Ricotta cheese, Provolone, Mozzarella, Garlic, Tomato Slices, Spices & Olive Oil

18" Large Pizzas

Lg Cheese Pizza

$17.99

Lg Breakfast Pizza

$21.99

Egg, Cheddar Cheese, Provolone, Bacon, & Ham

Lg Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$22.99

Chicken in a spicy buffalo sauce atop a Cheese pizza

Lg Capri Pizza

$26.99

Tropical blend of Jalapenos, Cilantro, Pineapple, Fresh Garlic, & Shrimp atop Pizza sauce

Lg Chicken Ranch

$26.99

A blend of Chicken, sliced Tomatoes, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, & Fresh Garlic atop Ranch Dressing

Lg Cinque Terre

$26.99

A unique mix of Chicken, Roasted Red Peppers, Tomato Slices, Onions & Provolone atop Pesto sauce

Lg Corfu

$26.99

Kalamata Olives, Feta cheese, Spinach, & Chicken atop Pizza sauce

Lg Fiorentina

$22.99

White pizza with Asiago cheese, spinach, fresh garlic, and spicy sausage

Lg Focaccia

$20.99

Fluffy thick crusted Hand-made dough seasoned with Rosemary & Thyme (not available in Gluten-Free)

Lg Hawaiian

$20.99

Ham and pineapple atop a Cheese pizza

Lg Heart Attack

$21.99

Pepperoni, Spicy Sausage, & Ham atop a Cheese pizza

Lg Margherita

$19.99

Tomato Slices, Fresh Mozzarella, & Fresh Basil atop Pizza sauce

Lg Quattro Formaggio

$21.99

Provolone, Fresh Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, & Asiago cheeses atop Pizza Sauce

Lg Sicilian Pizza

$26.99

Thick crust with Romano, Fontinella, Provolone, & Asiago cheeses with fresh Garlic & Tomato Slices atop Pizza sauce (not available in Gluten-Free)

Lg Traditional Veggie

$21.99

Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Black Olives, & Onions atop a Cheese pizza

Lg Tutti

$23.99

Pepperoni, Spicy Sausage, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, & Black Olives atop a Cheese pizza

Lg Unique Veggie

$22.99

Roasted Red Peppers, Artichoke Hearts, Spinach, & Tomatoes atop a Cheese pizza

Lg White Pizza

$19.99

A Blend of Ricotta cheese, Provolone, Mozzarella, Garlic, Tomato Slices, Spices & Olive Oil

10" Gluten Free Pizzas

GF Cheese Pizza

$12.99

GF Breakfast Pizza

$15.99

Egg, Cheddar Cheese, Provolone, Bacon, & Ham

GF Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$16.99

Chicken in a spicy buffalo sauce atop a Cheese pizza

GF Capri

$19.99

Tropical blend of Jalapenos, Cilantro, Pineapple, Fresh Garlic, & Shrimp atop Pizza sauce

GF Chicken Ranch Pizza

$19.99

A blend of Chicken, sliced Tomatoes, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, & Fresh Garlic atop Ranch Dressing

GF Cinque Terre

$19.99

A unique mix of Chicken, Roasted Red Peppers, Tomato Slices, Onions & Provolone atop Pesto sauce

GF Corfu

$19.99

Kalamata Olives, Feta cheese, Spinach, & Chicken atop Pizza sauce

GF Fiorentina

$16.99

White pizza with Asiago cheese, spinach, fresh garlic, and spicy sausage

GF Hawaiian

$14.99

Ham and pineapple atop a Cheese pizza

GF Heart Attack

$15.99

Pepperoni, Spicy Sausage, & Ham atop a Cheese pizza

GF Margherita

$14.99

Tomato Slices, Fresh Mozzarella, & Fresh Basil atop Pizza sauce

GF Quattro Formaggio

$15.99

Provolone, Fresh Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, & Asiago cheeses atop Pizza Sauce

GF Traditional Veggie

$15.99

Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Black Olives, & Onions atop a Cheese pizza

GF Tutti

$17.99

Pepperoni, Spicy Sausage, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, & Black Olives atop a Cheese pizza

GF Unique Veggie

$16.99

Roasted Red Peppers, Artichoke Hearts, Spinach, & Tomatoes atop a Cheese pizza

GF White Pizza

$14.99

A Blend of Ricotta cheese, Provolone, Mozzarella, Garlic, Tomato Slices, Spices & Olive Oil

Calzones

Calzone

$9.49

Filled with provolone & mozzarella cheeses and your choice of 2 fillings/toppings. Additional fillings starting at $1.25

Desserts

Cioccolate Suprema

$5.99

Jumbo slice of chocolate layer cake

Eclair

$5.49

Black and White Cookie

$2.99

White Cannoli

$4.99

Tiramisu

$5.99

GF Tiramisu

$6.99

Napoleon

$5.99

NY Cheesecake

$4.49

GF Cheesecake

$4.99

Assorted Italian Cookies - 1LB

$16.99

GF Lemon Bar

$3.99

Sfogliatelli

$6.99

Beverages

Kids Orange Juice

$1.69

Kids Apple Juice

$1.69

Kids Chocolate Milk

$2.50

San Pellegrino Can Soda

$1.99

Choice of lemon, orange, blood orange, grapefruit or prickly pear

San Pellegrino Mineral Water 1L

$3.99

San Pellegrino Mineral Water 16oz

$2.79

Can Coke

$1.69

Can Diet Coke

$1.69

Can Sprite

$1.69

Can Dr Pepper

$1.69

Can Brisk Tea

$1.69

Can Ginger Ale

$1.69

Snapple 16oz

$2.49

Gatorade

$2.49

Deer Park 16oz

$1.99

2 Liter Coke

$3.99

2 Liter Diet Coke

$3.99

2 Liter Sprite

$3.99

Alcoholic Beverages

Craft IPA 4 Pack

$20.00

Craft DIPA 4 Pack

$24.00

White Claw Black Cherry 16oz

$4.50

Corona 6pk

$14.00

Coors Light 6pk

$11.00

Blue Moon 6pk

$12.00

Fosters 750mL

$3.50

Piccini Chianti 750mL

$20.00

Kendall Jackson Chardonnay 750mL

$25.00
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Lucia's is a family owned and operated restaurant located in the Fox Mill Shopping Center in Herndon, VA. We opened in August of 2004 and have been here ever since thanks to the amazing community that surrounds us. We have the best customers around and are very fortunate to have gotten to know many of them. Come in and join the Lucia's family!

Location

2531 John Milton Drive, Herndon, VA 20171

Directions

