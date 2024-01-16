- Home
Lucilles Bad to the Bone BBQ- Boynton 6665 W Boynton Beach Blvd
6665 Boynton Beach Boulevard
Boynton Beach, FL 33437
Beverage
Appetizers
- 10 Wings
Fried Bone-In Wings Tossed in Your Choice of Wing Sauce Served with Blue Cheese and Celery$15.99
- 20 Wings
Fried Bone-In Wings Tossed in Your Choice of Wing Sauce Served with Blue Cheese and Celery$28.99
- 50 Wings
Fried Bone-In Wings Tossed in Your Choice of Wing Sauce Served with Blue Cheese and Celery$61.99
- 100 Wings
Fried Bone-In Wings Tossed in Your Choice of Wing Sauce Served with Blue Cheese and Celery$123.99
- Small Lazy Wings
Fried Boneless Wings Tossed in Your Choice of Wing Sauce Served with Blue Cheese and Celery$11.99
- Large Lazy Wings
Fried Boneless Wings Tossed in Your Choice of Wing Sauce Served with Blue Cheese and Celery$18.99
- 20 Piece Lazy Wings
Fried Boneless Wings Tossed in Your Choice of Wing Sauce Served with Blue Cheese and Celery$35.99
- 50 Piece Lazy Wings
Fried Boneless Wings Tossed in Your Choice of Wing Sauce Served with Blue Cheese and Celery$82.99
- Nachos
Your Choice of: BBQ Chicken, Pulled Pork, or Chili. Topped with: Cheddar Jack Cheese, Black Olives, Scallions, Tomatoes, Jalapenos and Sour Cream$14.99
- Loaded Cheese Fries
Melted Cheese Topped with Bacon and Scallions Served with Ranch Dressing$10.99
- Sweet Potato Stix
Served with Mesquite Ranch Dipping Sauce$8.99
- Fish Fingers
Served with French Fries$11.99
- Fried Pickles
Served with Mesquite Ranch Dipping Sauce$8.99
- Onion Haystack
A Huge Stack of Crispy Fried Onion Straws Served with Mesquite Ranch Dipping Sauce$7.99
- Buffalo Shrimp Small
Fried Shrimp Tossed in Your Choice of Wing Sauce Served with Blue Cheese and Celery$10.99
- Buffalo Shrimp Large
Fried Shrimp Tossed in Your Choice of Wing Sauce Served with Blue Cheese and Celery$15.99
- Corn Muffin Single
Single Corn Muffin$1.00
- Corn Muffin 1/2 Dozen
Serverd with our Homemade Cinnamon Butter$6.99
- Split Pea Cup
Our Hearty Version With Pulled Pork$4.75
- Split Pea Bowl
Our Hearty Version With Pulled Pork$5.99
- Split Pea Quart
Our Hearty Version With Pulled Pork$11.99
- Sausage Lentil Cup
Hearty & Delicious$4.75
- Sausage Lentil Bowl
Hearty & Delicious$5.99
- Sausage Lentil Quart
Hearty & Delicious$11.99
- Chili Cup
Topped with Jack & Cheddar Cheese & Scallions Served with Tortilla Chips$4.99
- Chili Bowl
Topped with Jack & Cheddar Cheese & Scallions Served with Tortilla Chips$6.99
- Chili Quart
Topped with Jack & Cheddar Cheese & Scallions Served with Tortilla Chips$16.99
Main Entrees
- 1/2 Baby Back
Tender, Slow Cooked Baby Back Ribs$22.99
- Full Baby Back
Tender, Slow Cooked Baby Back Ribs$34.99
- 1/2 St. Louis
Traditional Southen Style Pork Ribs$22.99
- Full St. Louis
Traditional Southen Style Pork Ribs$34.99
- Best of Both
Half Rack Baby Back Ribs & Half Rack St. Louis Ribs. Why Just Pick One?$34.99
- Hawg For Two
A Quarter Dark Meat Chicken, Half Rack Baby Back Ribs, Pulled Pork, Chopped Beef Brisket & Pulled Chicken. Served with Three Sides (All Whte Meat Add $1)$44.99
- Pit Platter 1
Half Rack St. Lous Ribs & Quarter Dark Meat Chicken (All White Meat Add $1)$25.99
- Pit Platter 2
Half Rack Baby Back Ribs & Quarter Dark Meat Chicken (All White Meat Add $1)$25.99
- Pit Platter 3
A Quarter Dark Meat Chicken & Your Choice of Two Meats: Pulled Pork, Chopped Beef Brisket or BBQ Pulled Chicken (All White Meat Add $1)$23.99
- Pit Platter 4
Half Rack Baby Back Ribs & Your Choice of Two Meats: Pulled Pork, Chopped Beef Brisket or BBQ Pulled Chicken$30.99
- Pit Platter 5
Half Rack Baby Back Ribs & Shrimp (Grilled, Blackened or Crispy Fried)$26.99
- Pit Platter 6
Half Rack Baby Back Ribs & Five Chicken Wings with your Choice of Buffalo Sauce$26.99
- 1/2 Chicken
Rotisserie Chicken Seasoned to Perfection (All White Meat Add $1)$19.99
- Chicken Breast Platter
Two Boneless Skinless Breasts Grilled with our Signature BBQ Sauce$19.99
- Pulled Pork Platter
Slow Cooked & Seasoned to Perfection$19.99
- Brisket Platter
Tossed with BBQ Sauce, Sweet Relish & Diced Red Onions$21.99
- Pulled Chicken Platter
Tossed with BBQ Sauce, Sweet Relish & Diced Red Onions$19.99
- Combo Platter
Your Choice of any Two Meats$21.99
- Shrimp Platter
Your Choice of Crispy Fried, Grilled or Blackened$19.99
- Salmon
Grilled or Blackened$19.99
- Fish & Chips
Crispy Fried, Served with Two Sides and Tartar Sauce$18.99
Salads
- Boca Chop Salad
Grilled Chicken, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Corn, Craisins, Sunflower Seeds, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Iceberg Lettuce$19.99
- Tropical Chop Salad
Grilled Chicken, Strawberries, Mandarin Oranges, Peaches, Craisins, Candied Walnuts, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Iceberg Lettuce$19.99
- Kitchen Sink Salad
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Egg, Red Onion, Scallions, Tomatoes, Olives, Croutons, Jack & Cheddar Cheese, Iceberg Lettuce$18.99
- Santafe Salad
Blackened Chicken, Tomatoes, Black Beans, Tortilla Chips, Corn, Jack & Cheddar Cheese, Iceberg Lettuce$18.99
- Seasonal Salad
Grilled Chicken, Mandarin Oranges, Walnuts, Craisins, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Iceberg Lettuce$18.99
- Crispy Chicken Salad
Buttermilk Battered Chicken Tenders, Jack & Cheddar Cheese, Crispy Noodles, Bacon, Tomatoes, Scallions, Iceberg Lettuce$18.99
- Buffalo Chicken Salad
Diced Tomatoes, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Bacon & Battered Chicken Tenders Tossed in your Choice of Wing Sauce, Iceberg Lettuce$18.99
- Caesar Salad
Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons Served with Caesar Dressing on the Side$18.99
- House Salad
Diced Tomatoes, Croutons, Red Onions, Cucumber, Iceberg Lettuce$8.00
- Wedge Salad
Iceberg Lettuce, Tomatoes, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Chopped Bacon & Blue Cheese Dressing$9.99
Sandwich/Wraps
- Pork Sandwich
Slow Cooked & Seasoned to Perfection$14.99
- Brisket Sandwich
Tossed with BBQ Sauce, Sweet Relish & Diced Red Onions$14.99
- Pulled Chicken Sandwich
Tossed with BBQ Sauce, Sweet Relish & Diced Red Onions$14.99
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Crispy Chicken Tenders, Jack & Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce & Tomatoes, Tossed In Blue Cheese & Your Choice of Wing Sauce$14.99
- Caesar Wrap
Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Creamy Caesar Dressing$14.99
- Chicken Club Wrap
Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Jack & Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Ranch Dressing$14.99
- Santefe Wrap
Blackened Chicken, Corn, Black Beans, Jack & Cheddar Cheese, Tomatoes, Lettuce, Tortilla Strips, Ranch Dressing$14.99
- Down & Dixie
Grilled hicke Breast Topped with BBQ Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, Tobacco Onions, Cripsy Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato$15.99
- Chicken & Cheese Sandwich
Fresh Chicken Breast Grilled to Perfection Topped with Lettuce and Tomato with your Choice of Cheese$15.49
- Chicken Sandwich
Fresh Chicken Breast Grilled to Perfection Topped with Lettuce and Tomato$14.99
- Blue Note Burger
Topped with BBQ Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, Tobacco Onions, Crispy Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato$16.99
- Cheeseburger
One Half Pound of Fresh Ground Chick, Grilled to Order, Topped with Lettuce and Tomato with your Choice of Cheese$16.49
- Hamburger
One Half Pound of Fresh Ground Chick, Grilled to Order Topped with Lettuce & Tomato$15.99
- Taco Bangin Shrimp
3 Soft Tacos Filled with Crispy Fried Shrimp, Tossed in our Spicy Creamy Sauce with Lettuce and Tomatoes$15.99
- Taco Pork
3 Soft Tacos FIlled with Pulled Pork, Creamy Coleslaw, Drizzled with our Signature BBQ Sauce$14.99
- Buffalo Chkn MELT
Grilled White Bread, American Cheese, Chicken Tenders Tossed in your Choice of Buffalo Sauce with Blue Cheese Dressing on the Side$14.99
- BBQ Mac Attack Melt
Grilled White Bread, American Cheese, Mac & Cheese, Pulled Pork, Signature BBQ Sauce$14.99
- Cordon Blue Sandwich
Chicken Tenders topped with Grilled Ham and Swiss Cheese on a Bun with Lettuce and Tomato$14.99
- Cuban Sandwich
Pulled Pork, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Pickles & Mustard on a Grilled Hoagie Roll$14.99
- 3 Little Pig Melt
Grilled White Bread, American Cheese, Pulled Pork, Bacon, Ham, Signature BBQ Sauce$14.99
- Lucille Sandwich
Grilled Chicken, Coleslaw, Thousand Island Dressing, Swiss Cheese on Grilled Rye Bread$14.99
- Patty Melt
Beef Patty, American Cheese, Grilled Onions on Toasted Rye Bread$14.99
- Crunchy Fish Sandwich
Fried to Perfection. Served on a Bun with Lettuce and Tomato$14.99
- Veggie Burger
California Veggie Burger$14.99
- Spicy Chicken Sandwich
Fried Chicken Sandwich Tossed in your Choice of Buffalo Sauce, Topped with Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce and Tomato$15.49
Family Feasts
- Pack 1 for 2
One Full Rack of Baby Back Ribs, Half Chicken, & 2 Pints of Any Side$46.99
- Pack 1 for 4
Two Full Racks of Baby Back Ribs, One Whole Chicken & Four Pints of Any Side$89.99
- Pack 1 for 8
Four Full Racks of Baby Back Ribs, Two Whole Chickens & Four Quarts of Any Side$177.99
- Pack 2 for 2
One Pint Of Pulled Meat, Half Chicken & Two Pints of Any Side$32.99
- Pack 2 for 4
One Quart of Any Pulled Meat, One Whole Chicken & Four Pints of Any Side$65.99
- Pack 2 for 8
Two Quarts of Any Pulled Meat, Two Whole Chickens & Four Quarts of Any Side$129.99
- Pint Side
- Quart Side
- 1/2 Pan Side
- Pint Meat$12.99
- Quart Meat$18.99
- Full Pan Side
Side
Kids Menu
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:45 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:45 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
All American BBQ
6665 Boynton Beach Boulevard, Boynton Beach, FL 33437