  • Lucina Eatery & Bar - 2245 Kearney St #101
Lucina Eatery & Bar 2245 Kearney St #101

No reviews yet

2245 Kearney St #101

Denver, CO 80207

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Platos

Patatas Bravas

$10.00

Crispy Potato with Queso Pimenton, Herb Salad

Mussels & Chorizo

$18.00

PEI, Spanish Chorizo, Tomato, Wine, Butter, Herbs & Grilled Bread

Mofongo

$21.00

Zanahoria

$14.00

Croquetas

$10.00

Manchego Crispy Potato Mash & Romesco Aioli

Tlacoyo

$17.00

Lucina Salad

$13.00

Tender Greens, Green Goddess, Anchovy, Queso, Tarragon & Lemon

Yuca Frita

$10.00

Fried Cassava Root, Herbs & Peruvian Aji Verde Aioli

Pupusa de Res

$14.00

Carne Mechada, Queso, Salsa de Tomate & Curtido

Verduras

$15.00

Papas, Caramelized Onion, EVOO & Manchego on Flatbread

Arroz Congri & Maduros

$14.00

Black Beans & Rice, Sofrito & Sweet Plantains

Ceviche Agua Chile

$18.00

Red Snapper, Grilled Citrus, Creamed Habanero & Tajin Chicharron

Lucina Burger

$17.00

Grilled Wagyu & Black Angus, Provolone, Tomato, Aioli Rico & Fries

Sancocho

$22.00

Churrasco y Papas

$23.00

Grilled Flank, Fries & Chimichurri

Grandes

Mojo Pork

$45.00

Marinated in Garlic, Herbs & Citrus

Pollo a la Brasa

$39.00Out of stock

Pescado en Hoja

$50.00

Pato Con Mole

$42.00

Dulce

Pastel de Guava

$12.00

El Vuelo

$14.00

Abuelita's Xocolatl

$13.00

Flan De Maracuya Y Coco

$12.00

Choco Sardines

$5.00

Kids Menu

Kid's Mac n Cheese

$10.00

Kid's Burger

$10.00

Kid's Arroz Congri

$10.00

Kid's Steak Frites

$10.00

Porcion

Maduros

$9.00

Papas Fritas

$6.00

Mini Chicharron

$5.00

Grilled Bread

$3.00

Side of Chimichurri

$2.00

Side Anchovies

$4.00

Happy Hour

HH Olivos Y Queso

$6.00

HH Papas con Todo

$9.00

HH Croquetas

$7.00

HH Boqueron Y Pan

$9.00

HH Patatas Bravas

$7.00

HH Choripan

$9.00

HH Lucina Salad

$6.00

HH Albondigas

$8.00

HH Chicharrones

$5.00

HH Churasco Y Papas

$21.00

HH Congri Y Maduros

$14.00

HH Lucina Burger

$17.00

HH Side Bread

$2.00

HH Baquerones

$6.00

HH Tortilla Espanola

$7.00Out of stock

HH Sardina Y Pan

$9.00Out of stock

Private Event

Special Lucina Salad

Chilaquiles

Breakfast Burger

Salentein Dinner

$40.00

*House Cocktails

***Mocktail***

$8.00

**Buy the Staff a Drink**

$6.00

Burbujas De Amor

$14.00

- 1oz Wheatley Vodka - 1oz Hibiscus Cordial - 3oz Sparkling Wine Build in glass, stir, garnish hibiscus, spritz rosewater

Cafe Con Leche

$14.00

- 1.25oz Flor De Cana 12yr - 1oz Flor De Cana Rumpresso - .75oz Espresso - .5oz Vanilla Lactic Syrup Shake Vigorously, DFS, Coupe, Garnish 3 Espresso Beans

Cantaritos

$14.00

Enamorada

$14.00

JungleBird

$14.00

La Diabla En Hombro

$14.00

La Limpia

$13.00

- 1.5oz Rittenhouse Rye - .75oz Dry Vermouth - .38oz Manzanilla Sherry - .38oz Cherry Heering Stir, Dof, lemon expression, garnish sage lea

La Ultima Palabra

$15.00

Old Fashioned

$14.00

- 2oz OGD Bonded - barspoon demerera - 2 dash angostura Stir, Big rock, Garnish orange twish

Penicillin

$14.00

Pico Tinto

$13.00

Saratoga

$14.00

- 2oz Rittenhouse Rye - .75oz Amaro - .25oz Sweet V Stir, Coupe, Orange Expression, Garnish Cherry

Suavemente Sour

$15.00

Tuxedo

$14.00

Un Tecito

$13.00

WWLD?

$14.00

Wines - By the Glass

Charles Heidsieck, Brut Reserve

$13.00+

Langlois, Brut Rose

$8.00+

Vietti Moscato

$13.00+

Floral Alvarinho

$7.00+

Phillip Porter, Quincy, FR, Sauv Blanc

$8.00+

Chateau De Chaintre, Chardonnay

$7.00+

Etude, Rose

$6.50+

Pais, Salvaje, Chile

$7.50+

Imaginador, Cinsault

$7.50+

Et Fille, Pinot

$9.00+

Setti Ponti, Crognolo

$9.50+

Loscano, Malbec

$7.00+

Godina, Garnacha

$9.50+

JC Viscarra, Tempranillo

$11.00+

Bodega Norton, Malbec

$7.00+

Fontanafredda, Langhe, Nebbiolo

$8.00+

Nicolas Potel Chardonnay

$7.00+

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Pinot

$9.00+

La Cabriolle, Chenin

$6.50+

Susano Malbec

$7.00+

Izadi, Tempranillo

$9.00+

Stolpman, Bunches, Rose

$6.00+

Lagar Albarino

$7.00+

Fleur Du Prairie, Languedoc, FR

$6.00+

Bhilar, Rioja

$9.00+

Pecina, Riojo, Reserva '14

$11.00+

Vizcarra, Senda Del Oro

$10.00+

Tinto Pasquera Tempranillo

$11.00+

Victorine De Chastenay, Brut Rose, Cremant de Bourgogne

$7.50+

Valravn, Pinot

$9.00+

La Capuccina, Faren, Nebbiolo

$8.00+Out of stock

Domaine Plouzeau, Sauvignon Bl

$6.50+

Bhilar, Blanca

$7.00+

Salentein Chardonnay

$11.00+

The Harrison, Pinot Noir

$9.00+

Di Giovanna, Vurria

$8.00+

Tikal Malbec

$7.00+

Piatelli Malbec Reserve

$7.00+

Montaña, Tempranillo

$9.00+

Salentein, Cab

$6.50+

Izadi, Blanco

$7.00+

J. Vincent, Chardonnay

$8.00+

Portal Garnatxa Blanca

$7.00+Out of stock

Stolpman La Cuadrilla

$7.00+

The Calling, Pinot Noir

$8.50+

Marques De Caceres, Reserva, Rioja, SP

$9.00+

Alexander Valley Vineyards Cab Sauv

$11.00+

Van Zellers, Vin Blanc

$14.00+

Valravn, Chardonnay, Sonoma, CA

$7.00+

Adam Brut Rose

$7.50+

Nino Negri, Nebbiolo

$7.00+

Pfluger, Pinot Noir, Pfalz, DE

$8.50+

Plano, Malagousia, Greece

$7.00+

Carabella PN

$8.00+

Contacto, Alvarinho

$7.00+

Paitin Langhe Nebbiolo

$7.50+

Pol Roger, Champagne, Brut

$26.00+

Pierre Sparr, Brut Rose, Cremant de Alsace

$7.50+

Chateau Ducasse Bordeaux Blanc

$6.50+

Ceretto Moscato Vignaoili

$6.50+

Monteballon, 14 Mesas, Ribera del Duero, Sp

$10.50+

Vina Palaciega, Cava Brut

$6.00+

Pio Cesare, Moscato, IT

$5.00+

La Perruche, Chinon, Cab Franc

$9.00+

CVNE, Verdejo, Rueda, SP

$6.50+

Castellroig Brut Rosat

$12.00+

Mahi, Sauv Blanc, NZ

$6.00+

Tropical Notes. Pineapple, Lemon Grass, Kiwi. Crisp, dry and refreshing.

Champagne Tribaut, Reserve

$26.00+

Chartron La Fleur, Bordeaux Blanc, Sauv Blanc

$6.00+

Bonny Doon, Le Cigare Volante, 2020

$6.50+

Erse Etna Rosso

$16.00+Out of stock

Chateau Suau Bordeaux Blanc

$7.00+

Diora, Chard, Monterey, CA

$14.00+

Niepoort, Loureiro, Vinho Verde

$7.00+

Vina Bosconia Reserva 2010

$30.00+

Agricolica "Samas" Sardinian White Blend

$7.00+

Bodegas Corimbo

$12.50+

Wines - Bottle List

Vina Palaciega, Cava Rose

$40.00

Castellroig, Cava, Brut Rosat

$48.00

Domaine Weck, Cremant d'Alsace, Reve de Bulles

$72.00

Pol Roger, Champagne, Brut

$99.00

Pio Cesare Moscato

$40.00

Ceretto Moscato Vignaoili

$52.00

Cvne, Rueda, Verdejo

$40.00

Mahi Sauv Bl

$48.00

Diora Chardonnay

$52.00

Fleur De Praire, Rose

$40.00

Syracco Syrah

$60.00

Neal Family Vineyards, Cab Sauv

$120.00

Bodegas Mauro

$135.00

Montebellon, 14 Mesas, Ribera del Duero, Sp

$80.00

R. Lopez Heredia, Vina Tondonia, Grand Reserva

$160.00

Remelluri 2011 Grand Reserva

$285.00

Vina Sastre, Gran Reserva '14

$315.00

Concha y Toro, Don Melchor, Cabernet

$345.00

Terrunyo, Carmenere

$145.00

Terrunyo, Sauvignon Blanc

$125.00

GL Cava Poema

GL Bouvet Spark Rosé

GL Garzon Albariño

GL Four Vines Chard

GL Grove Mill Sauv Blnc

GL Sartarelli Verdicchio

GL Jean Luc Rosé

GL Poggio Grillo

GL Casamaro Verdejo

1/2 Cava Poema

1/2 Bouvet Spark Rosé

1/2 Garzon Albariño

1/2 Four Vines Chard

1/2 Grove Mill Sauv Blnc

1/2 Sartarelli Verdicchio

1/2 Jean Luc Rosé

1/2 Poggio Grillo

1/2 Casamaro Verdejo

GL Roaring Meg PN

GL Luberri Rioja

GL Hahn GSM

GL Padrillos Malbec

GL Vina Robles Cab

GL Elio Barbera

GL Faustino V

GL Nieto Malbec

GL La Crema PN

1/2 Roaring Meg PN

1/2 Luberri Rioja

1/2 Hahn GSM

1/2 Padrillos Malbec

1/2 Vina Robles Cab

1/2 Elio Barbera

1/2 Faustino V

1/2 Nieto Malbec

1/2 La Crema PN

BTL Cava Poema

BTL Bouvet Spark Rosé

BTL Garzon Albariño

BTL Four Vines Chard

BTL Grove Mill Sauv Blnc

BTL Sartarelli Verdicchio

BTL Jean Luc Rosé

BTL Poggio Grillo

BTL Casamaro Verdejo

BTL Roaring Meg PN

BTL Luberri Rioja

BTL Hahn GSM

BTL Padrillos Malbec

BTL Vina Robles Cab

BTL Elio Barbera

BTL Faustino V

BTL Nieto Malbec

BTL La Crema PN

Dessert Wine

Alvear - Oloroso

$17.00

Alvear PC Sherry

$12.00

Broadbent Madeira - Boal

$15.00

Broadbent Madeira - Sercial

$15.00

Ch Roumieu Sauternes

$12.00

Lustau Sherry Amontillado

$9.00

Lustau Sherry Deluxe Creme

$9.00

Lustau Sherry Fino

$9.00

Lustau Sherry Oloroso

$12.00

Rare Wine Co, Madeira

$28.00

Royal Tokaji

$21.00

Rwc Charleston

$21.00

Rwc NY

$21.00

Van Zellers, 20YR

$20.00

Van Zellers, Ruby

$12.00

Bottled Beer

Black Tooth Brown Ale

$7.00+

Breckenridge Hazy

$7.00+

Coors Light

$6.00+

Estrella Jalisco Pilsner

$7.00+

Odell 90 Schilling

$7.00+

Stem Dry Cider

$7.00+

Trve West Coast IPA

$9.00+

WB&D Coloradan Mexican Lager

$8.00+

N/A Beverage

Coffee

$6.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Limeade

$3.00

Panna

$4.00

Pellegrino

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Soda Water Bitters (Alcohol)

$5.00

Sprite

$3.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

Non-Alcoholic Spirits

Dhos Gin

$11.00

Seedlip Garden

$11.00

Seedlip Grove

$11.00

Seedlip Spice

$11.00

Gin

*Family Jones

$10.00

Barcelona Gin Raw

$12.00

Barr Hill Gin

$11.00

Beefeater

$10.00

Bombay Sapphire

$12.00

Gin Lane

$12.00

Gray Whale

$11.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Leopolds Small Batch

$11.00Out of stock

Sweet Gwendoline

$12.00

Tanqueray

$11.00

Woody Creek Seasonal Gin

$12.00

Grape Spirits

Barsol Pisco

$11.00

Brandy

$10.00

Hennessy

$14.00

Hine Cognac

$12.00

Martell Cognac

$12.00

Piere Ferrand Cognac

$12.00

Liqueurs / Cordials

Absinthe

$10.00

Amaretto

$10.00

Amaro de Etna

$10.00

Amaro Montenegro

$10.00

Amaro Nonino

$12.00

Aperol

$10.00

Averna Amaro

$12.00

Branca Menta

$10.00

Campari

$10.00

Carpano Bianco

$7.00

Carpano Dry

$7.00

Carpano Rosso

$7.00

Chareau

$10.00

Chartruese Green

$15.00

Chartruese Yellow

$15.00

Cherry Heering

$7.00

Cynar 70

$9.00

Fernet Branca

$10.00

Flor De Cana Espresso Rum

$7.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Lillet

$8.00

Maraschino

$7.00

St. Germaine

$10.00

Suze

$8.00

Rum

*Cane Run

$10.00

Avua Prata Cachaca

$12.00

Brugal 1888

$13.00

Brugal Anejo

$12.00

Coruba

$10.00

Dakabend Agricole

$11.00

Diplomatico

$12.00

Flor De Cana 12yr

$14.00

Novo Fogo Calibri

$13.00

Rum Fire

$11.00

Sailor Jerry

$11.00

Santa Teresa 1796

$12.00

Wray & Nephew

$12.00

Tequila/Mezcal

**Tequila/Mezcal

$10.00

*La Luna Espadin Mezcal

$10.00

*Pueblo Vieja Blanco

$10.00

123 Anejo

$16.00

123 Blanco

$14.00

123 Reposado

$16.00

400 Conejos

$11.00

Alipus San Andres

$14.00

Alipus San Baltazar 10yr Anniversary

$20.00

Cuentacuentos Cuish

$16.00

Cuentacuentos Espadín

$14.00

Cuentacuentos Tepeztate

$16.00

Del Maguey Vida

$13.00

Dobel Cristalino (1.5oz)

$24.00

Dobel Diamante

$13.00

Don Julio

$13.00

Espolon Blanco

$11.00

Fortaleza Anejo

$18.00Out of stock

Fortaleza Blanco

$14.00

Fortaleza Reposado

$16.00

Lalo Blanco

$13.00

Milagro Blanco

$12.00

San Dimas Pechuga

$15.00

San Dimas Tobala

$15.00

Siete Leguas Anejo

$16.00

Siete Leguas Blanco

$14.00

Siete Leguas Reposado

$16.00

Vodka

*Wheatley

$10.00

Belvedere

$13.00

Belvedere Pear

$13.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Ketel One

$12.00

The Block Distillery

$12.00

Whiskey

*OGD Bonded

$10.00

*Rittenhouse Rye Bonded

$10.00

Balvenie 14

$18.00

Balvenie 15

$21.00

Blantons

$18.00

Buffalo Trace

$12.00

Crown Royal

$12.00

E H Taylor

$18.00

Eagle Rare

$13.00

Elmer T Lee

$16.00

Famous Grouse

$11.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00Out of stock

Jameson

$12.00

Jefferson Small Batch

$13.00

Jeffersons Ocean Rye

$16.00

Laphroaig 10yr

$16.00

Laws 4 Grain

$15.00

Laws Rye

$15.00

Macallan 12 Sherry Cask

$18.00Out of stock

Makers Mark

$12.00

Redemption High Rye

$14.00

Redemption Rum Cask

$13.00

Strannahans Blue Peak

$12.00

Strannahans Diamond Peak

$15.00

Strannahans OG

$14.00

Suntory Toki

$12.00

Syndicate Blende Scotch

$15.00

Weller 12yr

$18.00

Weller Special Reserve

$14.00

WhistlePig 10yr Rye

$18.00

Wild Turkey 101

$12.00

Woodford Reserve

$13.00

Woody Creek 70/30

$14.00

Woody Creek Bourbon

$13.00

Wyoming Rye

$13.00

Happy Hour Cocktails

HH Catalan

$10.00

HH Cantaritos

$8.00

HH Junglebird

$8.00

HH Old Fashioned

$8.00

HH Pico Tinto

$8.00

HH WWLD

$10.00

Cocktail Recipes

Americano

$11.00

- 1oz Campari - 1oz Sweet V - Top Soda Build in Dof, Garnish with orange crescent

Aviation

$4.00

- 2oz Gin - .5oz Maraschino - .25oz Creme De Violette - .75oz Lemon Juice Shake, DFS, Coupe, Garnish cherry

Bijou

$4.00

Blinker

$4.00

- 2oz Bourbon - .5oz Grapefruit Juice - .25oz Lemon Juice - .5oz Grenadine or Raspberry Syrup Shake, DFS, Coupe, Garnish cherry or raspberry

Bloody Mary

$4.00

- 2oz Vodka - Top Bloody Mix Build in collins, Garnish with assortment

Boulevardier

$4.00

- 1oz Rye Whiskey - 1oz Campari - 1oz Sweet V Stir, Coupe, Garnish orange twist

Bramble

$4.00

- 2oz Gin - .75oz Lemon Juice - .5oz Berry Coridal - .25oz Simple Syrup Shake w/o Berry Cordial, DFS, DOF, Crushed Ice, Float berry syrup , Garnish berry & mint

Burbujas De Amor

$4.00

- 1oz Vodka - 1oz Hibiscus Cordial - 1oz Soda Water - 3oz Cava Build in glass, Burgundy glass, Garnish dehy hibiscus & lemon wheel

Cafe Con Leche

$4.00

Caipirinha

$4.00

- 2oz Cachaca - 6 Lime Chunks - .5oz Simple Syrup Build in DOF, Muddle, Top crushed ice, Stir to dilute

Cantaritos

$4.00

Clover Club

$4.00

- 2oz Gin - .75oz Lemon juice -.5oz Raspberry Syrup - 1 Egg White Shake, DFS, Coupe, Peychaud drops

Corn & Oil

Corpse Reviver

$4.00

- .75oz Gin - .75oz Lilllet - .75oz Cointreau - .75oz Lemon Shake, DFS, Coupe, Absinthe spritz

Cosmopolitan

$4.00

- 1.5oz Vodka - .5oz Cointreau - .75oz Lime juice - .75oz Cranberry juice - .5oz Simple Syrup Shake, DFS, Coupe, Garnish Dehy lime

Daquiri

$4.00

- 2oz Rum - 1oz Lime juice - .75oz Simple Syrup Shake, DFS, Coupe, Garnish dehy lime

Dark N Stormy

$3.00

- 2oz Dark rum - Ginger beer - 2 dashes bitters Build in collins, Garnish lime wedge

El Diablo

$4.00

- 1.5oz Tequile - .5oz Cassis - .75oz Lime juice - .5oz Ginger syrup Short shake, Collins, Garnish lime wedge & candied ginger

Espresso Martini

$5.00

- 1oz Vodka - 1oz Coffee Liqueur - .75oz Espresso - .5oz Vlac Syrup Shake vigorously, DFS, Coupe, Garnish 3 espresso beans

French 75

$4.00

- 1 oz Gin - .5oz Lemon juice - .5oz Simple syrup - Champagne Shake, DFS, Top champagne, Garnish lemon twist

Gimlet

$4.00

- 2oz Gin - 1oz Lime Juice - .75oz Simple Syrup Shake, DFS, Coupe, Garnish dehy lime

Gin Fizz

$4.00

Hanky Panky

$5.00

- 1oz Gin - 1oz Campari - 1oz Fernet Branca Stir, DOF, Big rock, Garnish orange twist

Irish Coffee

$4.00

Jungle Bird

$4.00

- 1.5oz Dark rum - .5oz Campari - 1oz Pineapple juice - .5oz Lime juice - .5oz Simple syrup Whip shake, Dirty dump, Tiki glass, Crushed Ice, Garnish pineapple & lime

La Limpia

$5.00

- 1.5oz Rittenhouse Rye - .75oz Dry Vermouth - .38oz Cream Sherry - .38oz Cherry Heering Stir, DOF, Big Rock Garnish lemon twist, Sage smudge

La Lora

$4.00

Last Word

$4.00

- .75oz Gin - .75oz Green chartruese - .75oz Maraschino - .75oz Lime juice

Long Island

$4.00

- ,5oz Gin - .5oz Vodka - .5oz Tequila - .5oz Rum - .5oz Curacao - .5oz Lemon juice Whip Shake, Dirty dump, Pint glass, top with coke

Mai Tai

$3.00

- 1.5oz White rum - .75oz Dark rum - ..5oz Curacao - .5oz Orgeat - .5oz Lime juice

Manhattan

$4.00

- 2oz Rye - 1oz Sweet V - 2 dashes bitter Stir, Coupe, Garnish cherry

Margarita

$4.00

- 2oz Tequila - .5oz Curacao - .75oz Lime juice - .5oz Simple syrup - dash saline Shake, DFS, DOF, Rocks, Garnish lime

Martini- Dirty

$4.00

- 2oz Vodka/Gin - 1oz Olive brine Shake vigorously, DFS, Coupe, Garnish olive

Martini- Dry

$4.00

- 2.5oz Gin/Vodka - .5oz Dry V Stir, Coupe, Garnish lemon twist

Martini- Up

$5.00

Mint Julep

$4.00

Mojito

$4.00

- 2oz Rum - 1oz Lime juice - .5oz Simple Syrup - 4-8 Mint leaves Build in collins glass, Cushed ice, Swizzle, Garnish mint bouquet

Moscow Mule

$4.00

- 2oz Vodka - .5oz Lime juice - top ginger beer Build in collins glass, Garnish candied ginger and lime

Naked and Famous

$4.00

- .75oz Mezcal - .75oz Aperol - .75oz Yellow Chartreuse - .75o Lime Juice Shake, DFS, Coupe, Dehy lime wheel

Negroni

$4.00

- 1oz Gin - 1oz Campari - 1oz Sweet V Stir, Big Rock, Garnish orange twist

Old Fashioned

$4.00

- 2oz Bourbon - 2 dashes angostura - barspoon demerera Stir, Big rock, Garnish orange twist

Paloma

$4.00

Palomita

$4.00

- 1.5oz Tequila - .5oz Aperol - .5oz GF juice - .25oz Lime juice - .25oz Simple Syrup Whip Shake, Collins, Garnish gf twist

Penicillin

$4.00

- 2oz Blended Scotch - .75oz Lemon juice - .38oz Honey syrup - .38oz Ginger syrup - barspoon peated scotch Shake, DFS, DOF,Rocks, Garnish candied ginger and dehy lemon

Pina Colada

$4.00

- 2oz Rum - 1oz Coconut cream - 3oz Pineapple juice Shake, Dirty dump, Tiki, Crushed ice, Garnish pineapple

Pornstar Martini

$4.00

- 2oz Vodka (vanilla perferred) - .75oz Lime juice - .75oz Passonfruit Syrup - Champagne Shake, DFS, Coupe, Top chapagne, Garnish dehy lime wheel

Queens Park Swizzle

$4.00

- 2oz Rum - .5oz Simple Syrup - 5-8 MInt Leaves Build in glass, Swizzle, Crushed Iced, Bitters

Ramos Gin Fizz

$5.00

- 2oz Gin - .5oz Lemon juice - .5oz Lime juice - .5oz Heavy cream - .75oz Simple syrup - 2 dashes Orange flower water - 1 egg white RVD, DFS, Collins, Top soda

Sazerac

$5.00

- 1oz Bonded Rye - 1oz Cognac - 4 dashes Peychauds - dash Ango - barspoon Demerera - Absinthe rinse Stir, SOF, Garnish lemon twist

Sbagliato

$13.00

Sidecar

$4.00

- 2oz Cognac - .75oz Curacao - .75oz Lemon juice Shake, DFS, Coupe, Garnish sugar rim and dehy lemon wheel

Sour

$4.00

Suavemente Sour

$5.00

Tom Collins

$3.00

- 2oz Gin - .75oz Lemon juice - .5oz Simle syrup Whip Shake, Collins, Top soda, Garnish lemon wedge

Toronto

$4.00

Un Tecito

$4.00

Uva Sour

$5.00

- 1.75oz Pisco - .25oz Suze - .75oz Lemon - .75oz Blackberry Thyme - 1 Egg White RVD, Shake, DFS, Coupe, Garnish Peychauds

Vieux Carrre

$5.00

- .75oz Rye - .75oz Cognac - .75oz Sweet V - .25oz Benedictine - 2 Dashes peychauds - Dash Ango Stir, DOF, Big Rock, Garnish lemon twist

White Lady

$4.00

- 2oz Gin - .5oz Curacao - .75oz Lemon Juice - 1 Egg white RVD, DFS, Coupe, Garnish bitter decor

WWLD?

$4.00

Zombie

$5.00

Private Event Beverage

Salentein Beverage

$45.00
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Lucina is a melting pot of incredible Latin American, Latin Caribbean, and Coastal Spanish flavors conveniently tucked right into the middle of Denver’s Park Hill. Our food is an experience for the senses within a beautiful backdrop to immerse yourself in our ambience and delicious drinks in the lively heart of the neighborhood.

2245 Kearney St #101, Denver, CO 80207

Directions

Lucina Eatery & Bar image
Lucina Eatery & Bar image
Main pic

