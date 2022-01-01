Lucina Eatery & Bar 2245 Kearney St #101
2245 Kearney St #101
Denver, CO 80207
Platos
Patatas Bravas
Crispy Potato with Queso Pimenton, Herb Salad
Mussels & Chorizo
PEI, Spanish Chorizo, Tomato, Wine, Butter, Herbs & Grilled Bread
Mofongo
Zanahoria
Croquetas
Manchego Crispy Potato Mash & Romesco Aioli
Tlacoyo
Lucina Salad
Tender Greens, Green Goddess, Anchovy, Queso, Tarragon & Lemon
Yuca Frita
Fried Cassava Root, Herbs & Peruvian Aji Verde Aioli
Pupusa de Res
Carne Mechada, Queso, Salsa de Tomate & Curtido
Verduras
Papas, Caramelized Onion, EVOO & Manchego on Flatbread
Arroz Congri & Maduros
Black Beans & Rice, Sofrito & Sweet Plantains
Ceviche Agua Chile
Red Snapper, Grilled Citrus, Creamed Habanero & Tajin Chicharron
Lucina Burger
Grilled Wagyu & Black Angus, Provolone, Tomato, Aioli Rico & Fries
Sancocho
Churrasco y Papas
Grilled Flank, Fries & Chimichurri
Grandes
Dulce
Porcion
Happy Hour
HH Olivos Y Queso
HH Papas con Todo
HH Croquetas
HH Boqueron Y Pan
HH Patatas Bravas
HH Choripan
HH Lucina Salad
HH Albondigas
HH Chicharrones
HH Churasco Y Papas
HH Congri Y Maduros
HH Lucina Burger
HH Side Bread
HH Baquerones
HH Tortilla Espanola
HH Sardina Y Pan
*House Cocktails
***Mocktail***
**Buy the Staff a Drink**
Burbujas De Amor
- 1oz Wheatley Vodka - 1oz Hibiscus Cordial - 3oz Sparkling Wine Build in glass, stir, garnish hibiscus, spritz rosewater
Cafe Con Leche
- 1.25oz Flor De Cana 12yr - 1oz Flor De Cana Rumpresso - .75oz Espresso - .5oz Vanilla Lactic Syrup Shake Vigorously, DFS, Coupe, Garnish 3 Espresso Beans
Cantaritos
Enamorada
JungleBird
La Diabla En Hombro
La Limpia
- 1.5oz Rittenhouse Rye - .75oz Dry Vermouth - .38oz Manzanilla Sherry - .38oz Cherry Heering Stir, Dof, lemon expression, garnish sage lea
La Ultima Palabra
Old Fashioned
- 2oz OGD Bonded - barspoon demerera - 2 dash angostura Stir, Big rock, Garnish orange twish
Penicillin
Pico Tinto
Saratoga
- 2oz Rittenhouse Rye - .75oz Amaro - .25oz Sweet V Stir, Coupe, Orange Expression, Garnish Cherry
Suavemente Sour
Tuxedo
Un Tecito
WWLD?
Wines - By the Glass
Charles Heidsieck, Brut Reserve
Langlois, Brut Rose
Vietti Moscato
Floral Alvarinho
Phillip Porter, Quincy, FR, Sauv Blanc
Chateau De Chaintre, Chardonnay
Etude, Rose
Pais, Salvaje, Chile
Imaginador, Cinsault
Et Fille, Pinot
Setti Ponti, Crognolo
Loscano, Malbec
Godina, Garnacha
JC Viscarra, Tempranillo
Bodega Norton, Malbec
Fontanafredda, Langhe, Nebbiolo
Nicolas Potel Chardonnay
Willamette Valley Vineyards, Pinot
La Cabriolle, Chenin
Susano Malbec
Izadi, Tempranillo
Stolpman, Bunches, Rose
Lagar Albarino
Fleur Du Prairie, Languedoc, FR
Bhilar, Rioja
Pecina, Riojo, Reserva '14
Vizcarra, Senda Del Oro
Tinto Pasquera Tempranillo
Victorine De Chastenay, Brut Rose, Cremant de Bourgogne
Valravn, Pinot
La Capuccina, Faren, Nebbiolo
Domaine Plouzeau, Sauvignon Bl
Bhilar, Blanca
Salentein Chardonnay
The Harrison, Pinot Noir
Di Giovanna, Vurria
Tikal Malbec
Piatelli Malbec Reserve
Montaña, Tempranillo
Salentein, Cab
Izadi, Blanco
J. Vincent, Chardonnay
Portal Garnatxa Blanca
Stolpman La Cuadrilla
The Calling, Pinot Noir
Marques De Caceres, Reserva, Rioja, SP
Alexander Valley Vineyards Cab Sauv
Van Zellers, Vin Blanc
Valravn, Chardonnay, Sonoma, CA
Adam Brut Rose
Nino Negri, Nebbiolo
Pfluger, Pinot Noir, Pfalz, DE
Plano, Malagousia, Greece
Carabella PN
Contacto, Alvarinho
Paitin Langhe Nebbiolo
Pol Roger, Champagne, Brut
Pierre Sparr, Brut Rose, Cremant de Alsace
Chateau Ducasse Bordeaux Blanc
Ceretto Moscato Vignaoili
Monteballon, 14 Mesas, Ribera del Duero, Sp
Vina Palaciega, Cava Brut
Pio Cesare, Moscato, IT
La Perruche, Chinon, Cab Franc
CVNE, Verdejo, Rueda, SP
Castellroig Brut Rosat
Mahi, Sauv Blanc, NZ
Tropical Notes. Pineapple, Lemon Grass, Kiwi. Crisp, dry and refreshing.
Champagne Tribaut, Reserve
Chartron La Fleur, Bordeaux Blanc, Sauv Blanc
Bonny Doon, Le Cigare Volante, 2020
Erse Etna Rosso
Chateau Suau Bordeaux Blanc
Diora, Chard, Monterey, CA
Niepoort, Loureiro, Vinho Verde
Vina Bosconia Reserva 2010
Agricolica "Samas" Sardinian White Blend
Bodegas Corimbo
Wines - Bottle List
Vina Palaciega, Cava Rose
Castellroig, Cava, Brut Rosat
Domaine Weck, Cremant d'Alsace, Reve de Bulles
Pol Roger, Champagne, Brut
Pio Cesare Moscato
Ceretto Moscato Vignaoili
Cvne, Rueda, Verdejo
Mahi Sauv Bl
Diora Chardonnay
Fleur De Praire, Rose
Syracco Syrah
Neal Family Vineyards, Cab Sauv
Bodegas Mauro
Montebellon, 14 Mesas, Ribera del Duero, Sp
R. Lopez Heredia, Vina Tondonia, Grand Reserva
Remelluri 2011 Grand Reserva
Vina Sastre, Gran Reserva '14
Concha y Toro, Don Melchor, Cabernet
Terrunyo, Carmenere
Terrunyo, Sauvignon Blanc
GL Cava Poema
GL Bouvet Spark Rosé
GL Garzon Albariño
GL Four Vines Chard
GL Grove Mill Sauv Blnc
GL Sartarelli Verdicchio
GL Jean Luc Rosé
GL Poggio Grillo
GL Casamaro Verdejo
1/2 Cava Poema
1/2 Bouvet Spark Rosé
1/2 Garzon Albariño
1/2 Four Vines Chard
1/2 Grove Mill Sauv Blnc
1/2 Sartarelli Verdicchio
1/2 Jean Luc Rosé
1/2 Poggio Grillo
1/2 Casamaro Verdejo
GL Roaring Meg PN
GL Luberri Rioja
GL Hahn GSM
GL Padrillos Malbec
GL Vina Robles Cab
GL Elio Barbera
GL Faustino V
GL Nieto Malbec
GL La Crema PN
1/2 Roaring Meg PN
1/2 Luberri Rioja
1/2 Hahn GSM
1/2 Padrillos Malbec
1/2 Vina Robles Cab
1/2 Elio Barbera
1/2 Faustino V
1/2 Nieto Malbec
1/2 La Crema PN
BTL Cava Poema
BTL Bouvet Spark Rosé
BTL Garzon Albariño
BTL Four Vines Chard
BTL Grove Mill Sauv Blnc
BTL Sartarelli Verdicchio
BTL Jean Luc Rosé
BTL Poggio Grillo
BTL Casamaro Verdejo
BTL Roaring Meg PN
BTL Luberri Rioja
BTL Hahn GSM
BTL Padrillos Malbec
BTL Vina Robles Cab
BTL Elio Barbera
BTL Faustino V
BTL Nieto Malbec
BTL La Crema PN
Dessert Wine
Alvear - Oloroso
Alvear PC Sherry
Broadbent Madeira - Boal
Broadbent Madeira - Sercial
Ch Roumieu Sauternes
Lustau Sherry Amontillado
Lustau Sherry Deluxe Creme
Lustau Sherry Fino
Lustau Sherry Oloroso
Rare Wine Co, Madeira
Royal Tokaji
Rwc Charleston
Rwc NY
Van Zellers, 20YR
Van Zellers, Ruby
Bottled Beer
N/A Beverage
Non-Alcoholic Spirits
Gin
Grape Spirits
Liqueurs / Cordials
Absinthe
Amaretto
Amaro de Etna
Amaro Montenegro
Amaro Nonino
Aperol
Averna Amaro
Branca Menta
Campari
Carpano Bianco
Carpano Dry
Carpano Rosso
Chareau
Chartruese Green
Chartruese Yellow
Cherry Heering
Cynar 70
Fernet Branca
Flor De Cana Espresso Rum
Grand Marnier
Lillet
Maraschino
St. Germaine
Suze
Rum
Tequila/Mezcal
**Tequila/Mezcal
*La Luna Espadin Mezcal
*Pueblo Vieja Blanco
123 Anejo
123 Blanco
123 Reposado
400 Conejos
Alipus San Andres
Alipus San Baltazar 10yr Anniversary
Cuentacuentos Cuish
Cuentacuentos Espadín
Cuentacuentos Tepeztate
Del Maguey Vida
Dobel Cristalino (1.5oz)
Dobel Diamante
Don Julio
Espolon Blanco
Fortaleza Anejo
Fortaleza Blanco
Fortaleza Reposado
Lalo Blanco
Milagro Blanco
San Dimas Pechuga
San Dimas Tobala
Siete Leguas Anejo
Siete Leguas Blanco
Siete Leguas Reposado
Vodka
Whiskey
*OGD Bonded
*Rittenhouse Rye Bonded
Balvenie 14
Balvenie 15
Blantons
Buffalo Trace
Crown Royal
E H Taylor
Eagle Rare
Elmer T Lee
Famous Grouse
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Jefferson Small Batch
Jeffersons Ocean Rye
Laphroaig 10yr
Laws 4 Grain
Laws Rye
Macallan 12 Sherry Cask
Makers Mark
Redemption High Rye
Redemption Rum Cask
Strannahans Blue Peak
Strannahans Diamond Peak
Strannahans OG
Suntory Toki
Syndicate Blende Scotch
Weller 12yr
Weller Special Reserve
WhistlePig 10yr Rye
Wild Turkey 101
Woodford Reserve
Woody Creek 70/30
Woody Creek Bourbon
Wyoming Rye
Happy Hour Cocktails
Cocktail Recipes
Americano
- 1oz Campari - 1oz Sweet V - Top Soda Build in Dof, Garnish with orange crescent
Aviation
- 2oz Gin - .5oz Maraschino - .25oz Creme De Violette - .75oz Lemon Juice Shake, DFS, Coupe, Garnish cherry
Bijou
Blinker
- 2oz Bourbon - .5oz Grapefruit Juice - .25oz Lemon Juice - .5oz Grenadine or Raspberry Syrup Shake, DFS, Coupe, Garnish cherry or raspberry
Bloody Mary
- 2oz Vodka - Top Bloody Mix Build in collins, Garnish with assortment
Boulevardier
- 1oz Rye Whiskey - 1oz Campari - 1oz Sweet V Stir, Coupe, Garnish orange twist
Bramble
- 2oz Gin - .75oz Lemon Juice - .5oz Berry Coridal - .25oz Simple Syrup Shake w/o Berry Cordial, DFS, DOF, Crushed Ice, Float berry syrup , Garnish berry & mint
Burbujas De Amor
- 1oz Vodka - 1oz Hibiscus Cordial - 1oz Soda Water - 3oz Cava Build in glass, Burgundy glass, Garnish dehy hibiscus & lemon wheel
Cafe Con Leche
Caipirinha
- 2oz Cachaca - 6 Lime Chunks - .5oz Simple Syrup Build in DOF, Muddle, Top crushed ice, Stir to dilute
Cantaritos
Clover Club
- 2oz Gin - .75oz Lemon juice -.5oz Raspberry Syrup - 1 Egg White Shake, DFS, Coupe, Peychaud drops
Corn & Oil
Corpse Reviver
- .75oz Gin - .75oz Lilllet - .75oz Cointreau - .75oz Lemon Shake, DFS, Coupe, Absinthe spritz
Cosmopolitan
- 1.5oz Vodka - .5oz Cointreau - .75oz Lime juice - .75oz Cranberry juice - .5oz Simple Syrup Shake, DFS, Coupe, Garnish Dehy lime
Daquiri
- 2oz Rum - 1oz Lime juice - .75oz Simple Syrup Shake, DFS, Coupe, Garnish dehy lime
Dark N Stormy
- 2oz Dark rum - Ginger beer - 2 dashes bitters Build in collins, Garnish lime wedge
El Diablo
- 1.5oz Tequile - .5oz Cassis - .75oz Lime juice - .5oz Ginger syrup Short shake, Collins, Garnish lime wedge & candied ginger
Espresso Martini
- 1oz Vodka - 1oz Coffee Liqueur - .75oz Espresso - .5oz Vlac Syrup Shake vigorously, DFS, Coupe, Garnish 3 espresso beans
French 75
- 1 oz Gin - .5oz Lemon juice - .5oz Simple syrup - Champagne Shake, DFS, Top champagne, Garnish lemon twist
Gimlet
- 2oz Gin - 1oz Lime Juice - .75oz Simple Syrup Shake, DFS, Coupe, Garnish dehy lime
Gin Fizz
Hanky Panky
- 1oz Gin - 1oz Campari - 1oz Fernet Branca Stir, DOF, Big rock, Garnish orange twist
Irish Coffee
Jungle Bird
- 1.5oz Dark rum - .5oz Campari - 1oz Pineapple juice - .5oz Lime juice - .5oz Simple syrup Whip shake, Dirty dump, Tiki glass, Crushed Ice, Garnish pineapple & lime
La Limpia
- 1.5oz Rittenhouse Rye - .75oz Dry Vermouth - .38oz Cream Sherry - .38oz Cherry Heering Stir, DOF, Big Rock Garnish lemon twist, Sage smudge
La Lora
Last Word
- .75oz Gin - .75oz Green chartruese - .75oz Maraschino - .75oz Lime juice
Long Island
- ,5oz Gin - .5oz Vodka - .5oz Tequila - .5oz Rum - .5oz Curacao - .5oz Lemon juice Whip Shake, Dirty dump, Pint glass, top with coke
Mai Tai
- 1.5oz White rum - .75oz Dark rum - ..5oz Curacao - .5oz Orgeat - .5oz Lime juice
Manhattan
- 2oz Rye - 1oz Sweet V - 2 dashes bitter Stir, Coupe, Garnish cherry
Margarita
- 2oz Tequila - .5oz Curacao - .75oz Lime juice - .5oz Simple syrup - dash saline Shake, DFS, DOF, Rocks, Garnish lime
Martini- Dirty
- 2oz Vodka/Gin - 1oz Olive brine Shake vigorously, DFS, Coupe, Garnish olive
Martini- Dry
- 2.5oz Gin/Vodka - .5oz Dry V Stir, Coupe, Garnish lemon twist
Martini- Up
Mint Julep
Mojito
- 2oz Rum - 1oz Lime juice - .5oz Simple Syrup - 4-8 Mint leaves Build in collins glass, Cushed ice, Swizzle, Garnish mint bouquet
Moscow Mule
- 2oz Vodka - .5oz Lime juice - top ginger beer Build in collins glass, Garnish candied ginger and lime
Naked and Famous
- .75oz Mezcal - .75oz Aperol - .75oz Yellow Chartreuse - .75o Lime Juice Shake, DFS, Coupe, Dehy lime wheel
Negroni
- 1oz Gin - 1oz Campari - 1oz Sweet V Stir, Big Rock, Garnish orange twist
Old Fashioned
- 2oz Bourbon - 2 dashes angostura - barspoon demerera Stir, Big rock, Garnish orange twist
Paloma
Palomita
- 1.5oz Tequila - .5oz Aperol - .5oz GF juice - .25oz Lime juice - .25oz Simple Syrup Whip Shake, Collins, Garnish gf twist
Penicillin
- 2oz Blended Scotch - .75oz Lemon juice - .38oz Honey syrup - .38oz Ginger syrup - barspoon peated scotch Shake, DFS, DOF,Rocks, Garnish candied ginger and dehy lemon
Pina Colada
- 2oz Rum - 1oz Coconut cream - 3oz Pineapple juice Shake, Dirty dump, Tiki, Crushed ice, Garnish pineapple
Pornstar Martini
- 2oz Vodka (vanilla perferred) - .75oz Lime juice - .75oz Passonfruit Syrup - Champagne Shake, DFS, Coupe, Top chapagne, Garnish dehy lime wheel
Queens Park Swizzle
- 2oz Rum - .5oz Simple Syrup - 5-8 MInt Leaves Build in glass, Swizzle, Crushed Iced, Bitters
Ramos Gin Fizz
- 2oz Gin - .5oz Lemon juice - .5oz Lime juice - .5oz Heavy cream - .75oz Simple syrup - 2 dashes Orange flower water - 1 egg white RVD, DFS, Collins, Top soda
Sazerac
- 1oz Bonded Rye - 1oz Cognac - 4 dashes Peychauds - dash Ango - barspoon Demerera - Absinthe rinse Stir, SOF, Garnish lemon twist
Sbagliato
Sidecar
- 2oz Cognac - .75oz Curacao - .75oz Lemon juice Shake, DFS, Coupe, Garnish sugar rim and dehy lemon wheel
Sour
Suavemente Sour
Tom Collins
- 2oz Gin - .75oz Lemon juice - .5oz Simle syrup Whip Shake, Collins, Top soda, Garnish lemon wedge
Toronto
Un Tecito
Uva Sour
- 1.75oz Pisco - .25oz Suze - .75oz Lemon - .75oz Blackberry Thyme - 1 Egg White RVD, Shake, DFS, Coupe, Garnish Peychauds
Vieux Carrre
- .75oz Rye - .75oz Cognac - .75oz Sweet V - .25oz Benedictine - 2 Dashes peychauds - Dash Ango Stir, DOF, Big Rock, Garnish lemon twist
White Lady
- 2oz Gin - .5oz Curacao - .75oz Lemon Juice - 1 Egg white RVD, DFS, Coupe, Garnish bitter decor
WWLD?
Zombie
Private Event Beverage
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Lucina is a melting pot of incredible Latin American, Latin Caribbean, and Coastal Spanish flavors conveniently tucked right into the middle of Denver’s Park Hill. Our food is an experience for the senses within a beautiful backdrop to immerse yourself in our ambience and delicious drinks in the lively heart of the neighborhood.
2245 Kearney St #101, Denver, CO 80207