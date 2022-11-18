Lucino's Pizza - Las Vegas
3421 East Tropicana Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89121
Popular Items
Starters & Sides
Cheese Fries
Your choice of either Cheese whiz or Mozzarella baked cheese fries
Old Bay Fries
Crispy coated French Fries, tossed with OLD BAY seasoning
Bacon Cheese Fries
Bacon topped fries with mozzarella or cheese whiz sauce
Lucino's Fries
Crispy Crinkle cut fries tossed in garlic parmesan sauce, topped with parmesan cheese and parsley flakes!
Philly Fries
Crispy coated French Fries, topped with fresh sliced Philly meat, peppers, onion, and cheese wiz
Culture Fries
Tossed in spicy garlic aioli, topped with Caribbean jerk chicken, fried onion, melted mozzarella, bacon, and sliced jalapeno
Pizza Fries
Pizza sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella, topped with oregano
Godfather Fries
Pizza sauce, pepperoni, shredded sausage, chopped salami, melted mozzarella
French Fries
Chi-town crinkle cut fries tossed with house blend seasoning.
Buffalo Cauli-fire
Fresh cauliflower florets, battered and breaded, served with spicy buffalo hot sauce
Pino's Poppers
Thinly sliced tempura battered jalapenos deep fried until golden served with a side of cheese sauce or make them plant based friendly with vegan ranch just ask!
Garlic Cheese Bread
House dough flattened, then layered with fresh garlic herb infused oil, mozzarella cheese and parmigano cheese
Garlic Stix
Baked fresh to order and brushed with our homemade garlic and olive oil blend,and topped with Parmesan cheese; served with a side of sauce
Mamas Meatballs
Homemade meatballs, served with our homemade sauce
Mozzarella Sticks
Served with a side of sauce
Pepperoni Roll
Pepperoni and mozzarella cheese rolled in our homemade dough and baked till golden brown, served with a side of sauce
Vegan Pizza Fry
Crispy crinkle cut fries, tossed with fresh garlic topped with marinara sauce, GOOD PLANET vegan mozzarella, and Beyond sausage crumbles
Vegan Mama Meatball
Vegan Garlic Cheesy Bread
Wrapped Hot Dog
*NEW* Chicken Parm Eggroll
Salad
Antipasto
Our garden salad topped with ham, salami, provolone, pepperoncini , roasted red peppers
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, and-croutons, topped with crispy buffalo chicken strips
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, tossed in creamy Caesar dressing, along with Parmesan cheese, and croutons
Chef Salad
Mixed Greens, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, olives, croutons, topped with salami & provolone.
House Garden Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, olives, croutons
Chicken Wings
Asian Sesame Wings * NEW *
Mango Habenaro Wings
Fire Cracker Wings
Hot Wings
Spicy BBQ Wings
Hot Honey Garlic Wings
Buffalo Garlic Parm Wings
BBQ Wings
Garlic Parmesan Wings
Old Bay Wings
Caribbean Jerk Wings
Mild Wings
Plain Wings
Lemon Pepper Wings
PB&J Wings
Hot Lemon Pepper Wings
Extra Hot Wings
Boneless Chicken
Mango Habenaro Boneless Wings
Tempura battered boneless chicken nuggets! Fried until golden brown!
Firecracker Boneless Wings
Tempura battered boneless chicken nuggets! Fried until golden brown!
Hot Boneless Wings
Tempura battered boneless chicken nuggets! Fried until golden brown!
Spicy BBQ Boneless Wings
Tempura battered boneless chicken nuggets! Fried until golden brown!
Hot Honey Garlic Boneless Wings
Tempura battered boneless chicken nuggets! Fried until golden brown!
Mild Boneless Wings
Buffalo Garlic Parm Boneless Wings
Tempura battered boneless chicken nuggets! Fried until golden brown!
BBQ Boneless Wings
Tempura battered boneless chicken nuggets! Fried until golden brown!
Garlic Parmesan Boneless Wings
Tempura battered boneless chicken nuggets! Fried until golden brown!
Caribbean Boneless Jerk Wings
Tempura battered boneless chicken nuggets! Fried until golden brown!
Lemon Pepper Boneless Wings
Tempura battered boneless chicken nuggets! Fried until golden brown!
Old Bay Boneless Wings
Tempura battered boneless chicken nuggets! Fried until golden brown!
Plain Boneless Wings
Tempura battered boneless chicken nuggets! Fried until golden brown!
Hot Lemon Pepper Boneless
Extra Hot Boneless
PB&J Boneless
Asian Sesame Boneless * NEW *
Chicken Tenders
6 Pc Joey Chicken Finger
Tempura battered chicken tenderloins! Fried until golden brown served with any house made sauce of your choice, carrot sticks, and dipping sauce
12 Pc Joey Chicken Finger
Tempura battered chicken tenderloins! Fried until golden brown served with any house made sauce of your choice, carrot sticks, and dipping sauce
Strombolis & Calzones
14" Holy Stromboli
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, peppers,mozzarella cheese
14" Meat Lover Stromboli
Ham, salami, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, mozzarella cheese
14" Roni Boli
Loaded with pepperoni and mozzarella cheese
14" Philly Boli
Chopped cheese steak, fried onions, peppers, mozzarella cheese and American cheese
14" Veggie Boli
Fresh Spinach Tomatoes Fresh Garlic Mushrooms Onions Roasted Red Peppers Mozzarella Cheese
14" Original Calzone
Mozzarella and ricotta cheese
14" Lucino's Calzone
Ham, Mozzarella cheese, ricotta cheese
14" Popeye's Calzone
Fresh spinach, garlic, mozzarella cheese, garlic and ricotta cheese
14" Nonna's Calzone
Meatballs, onions, mozzarella cheese, garlic and ricotta cheese
14" Veggie Calzone
Fresh spinach, tomatoes, fresh garlic, mushrooms, onions, roasted red peppers, mozzarella cheese, ricotta cheese
14" Vegan Veggie Boli
Fresh Spinach, tomatoes, fresh garlic, mushrooms, onions, roasted red peppers vegan cheese
14" Vegan Holy Stromboli *NEW*
14" Vegan Roni Boli *NEW*
14" Vegan Meatlover Stromboli *NEW*
16" Holy Stromboli
Ham, salami, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, peppers,mozzarella cheese
16" Meat Lover Stromboli
Ham, salami, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, mozzarella cheese
16" Roni Stromboli
Loaded with pepperoni and mozzarella cheese
16" Philly Stromboli
Chopped cheese-steak, fried onions, peppers, mozzarella cheese and American cheese
16" Veggie Stromboli
Fresh Spinach Tomatoes Fresh Garlic Mushrooms Onions Roasted Red Peppers Mozzarella Cheese
16" Original Calzone
Mozzarella and ricotta cheese
16" Lucino's Calzone
Ham, Mozzarella cheese, ricotta cheese
16" Popeye's Calzone
Fresh spinach, garlic, mozzarella cheese, garlic and ricotta cheese
16" Nonna's Calzone
Meatballs, onions, mozzarella cheese, garlic and ricotta cheese
16" Veggie Calzone
16" Vegan Veggie Boli
Fresh Spinach, tomatoes, fresh garlic, mushrooms, onions, roasted red peppers vegan cheese
16" Vegan Holy Stromboli *NEW*
16" Vegan Roni Stromboli *NEW*
16" Vegan Meatlover Stromboli *NEW*
Cheesesteaks
Classic Philly Cheesesteak
Chopped Steak, fried onions, cheese sauce
Bird Philly Cheesesteak
Chopped steak, fried onions, pepper, mushrooms, sauce and cheese
Jawn Cheesesteak
Chopped steak, fried onion, American cheese, provolone cheese, cheese whiz
Southstreet Philly Cheesesteak
Chopped steak, fried onions, bacon, jalapenos, cheese sauce
Philly Philly Cheesesteak
Chopped steak, lettuce, tomato, raw onion, mayo, American cheese
Swoop Philly Chicken Cheesesteak
Chopped Chicken breast, fried onions, sauce, American cheese
Gritty Chicken Cheesesteak
Chopped chicken breast, fried onions, mushrooms, peppers, sauce, and American cheese
Linc Philly Chicken Cheesesteak
Chopped chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, raw onion, mayo,American cheese
Rocky Chicken Cheesesteak
Chopped chicken breast, fried onions, buffalo hot sauce, American cheese and blue cheese
Philly Style Hoagies
Italian Hoagie
Cooked ham, salami, provolone, lettuce, tomato, lettuce, onion, topped with our house oil and vinegar
Sicilian Hoagie
Cooked ham, salami, pepperoni, Provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, topped with our house oil and vinegar
The Goodfella
Hot Capicola, Hot Sopressata, Spicy Pepperoni, Salami, chopped pepperoncinis, spicy garlic parm aioli, oil & vinegar
Club Sub
Cooked ham, turkey, bacon, provolone, lettuce, tomato, mayo
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Choice of grilled or crispy chicken breast, buffalo hot sauce, shredded cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes, onion choose from ranch or blue cheese
Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap
Marinated chicken breast, romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese
Grilled or Crispy Chicken Wrap
Classic Philly Style Toasted Boats
Chicken Parmigiana
Our homemade breaded chicken breast, deep fried until golden brown, then topped with our homemade tomato sauce, and mozzarella cheese; toasted to perfection
Meatball Parmigiana
Mama's homemade meatballs, baked daily, and simmered in our secret family sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese, then toasted
Eggplant Parmigiana
Hand sliced and battered, then fried until golden brown, then topped with our homemade tomato sauce, and mozzarella cheese; toasted to perfection
Vegan Meatball Parm
Gardein Brand vegan meatless meatballs topped with house marinara sauce and GOOD PLANET vegan mozzarella!
Vegan Eggplant Parmigiana
Vegan Melt
Eggplant, fresh tomatoes, spinach, sweet bell peppers, topped with vegan cheese, and toasted until golden brown
Veggie Melt
Dessert
Cannoli
Famous New Jersey La Rosa cannoli shell shipped from New Jersey stuffed with the very own La Rosa cannoli cream topped with powdered sugar and chocolate drizzle!
Lucino's Dessert
Fried dough stuffed with cannoli cream then topped with chocolate drizzle, and powdered sugar
Vegan Lucino's Dessert
Fried dough bites tossed in cinnamon sugar, and powdered sugar
Plain Cheesecake
Nutella Bombs *NEW*
CT Crunch Bombs *NEW*
Build Your Own 12 In Pizza
Build Your Own 14in Pizza
Build Your Own 16in Pizza
Specialty 14in Pizza
14 Bruschetta Pizza
Garlic and herb oil crust topped with fresh tomatoes, mozzarella cheese , and fresh basil!
14" White Pizza
Ricotta, mozzarella, fresh garlic
14" Lucino's Supreme
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, peppers, black olives.
14" Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, and salami.
14" Buffalo Chicken
Crispy diced chicken tenders, tossed in our Hot Sauce, cheese, mozzarella cheese
14" BBQ Chicken
Crispy diced chicken tenders, tossed in our tangy BBQ sauce, mozzarella cheese, glazed onions
14" Ono Ono Aloha
Ham, pineapple, bacon, mozzarella cheese
14" Popeye's
Italian sausage, fresh spinach, garlic, tomatoes
14" Philly Cheesesteak
Chopped steak, fried onions, peppers, and cheese whiz.
14" Veggie Lovers
Fresh spinach, tomatoes, fresh garlic, mushrooms, onions, roasted red peppers
14" Vegan Veggie Lovers
Fresh spinach, tomatoes, fresh garlic, mushrooms, onions, roasted red peppers, vegan cheese
14" Chicken Parm
Topped with hand breaded sliced chicken breast, basil, parm cheese, and mozzarella cheese!
14" Vegan White Pizza
Fresh garlic, vegan cream cheese, vegan mozzerella, parsley
14" Wiseguy Pie
Spicy soppressata, pepperoni, hot capicola, hot italian sausage, hot cherry peppers
14" Upside Down Pizza
Garlic oil crust, first topped with mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, ricotta cheese, dollops of red sauce, parmigiano cheese and basil
14" Vegan Meatizza
14" Vegan Lucino's Supreme *NEW*
House dough topped with vegan mozzarella, olives, onions, mushrooms, sweet peppers, vegan pepperoni, and vegan sausage!22
14" Vegan Popeye's Pizza *NEW*
House dough topped with vegan cheese, spinach, fresh tomatoes, garlic, and vegan sausage
14" Vegan Bruschetta Pizza *NEW*
House dough topped with fresh garlic and herb oil, vegan mozzarella, fresh sliced roma tomato, then finished with basil after baking!
14" Vienna Pizza *NEW*
Don't let the hot dog topping fool you this is a FAMILY favorite house dough topped with sliced all beef Vienna hot dogs, diced onion, chopped pepperoncini and finished with sprinkled oregano, and pecorino romano cheese!
Specialty 16in PIzza
16" Bruschetta Pizza
Garlic and Herb oil crust topped with fresh tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, and fresh basil!
White Pizza 16"
Ricotta, mozzarella, fresh garlic
16 Lucino's Supreme
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, peppers, black olives.
16" Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, and salami.
16" Buffalo Chicken
Crispy diced chicken tenders, tossed in our Hot Sauce, blue cheese, mozzarella cheese
16" BBQ Chicken
Crispy diced chicken tenders, tossed in our tangy BBQ sauce, mozzarella cheese, glazed onions
16" Ono Ono Aloha
Ham, pineapple, bacon, mozzarella cheese
16" Popeye's
Italian sausage, fresh spinach, garlic, peppers, tomatoes
16" Philly Cheesesteak Pizza
Chopped steak, fried onions, peppers, and cheese whiz.
16" Veggie Lovers
Fresh spinach, tomatoes, fresh garlic, mushrooms, onions, roasted red peppers
16" Vegan Veggie Lovers
Fresh spinach, tomatoes, fresh garlic, mushrooms, onions, roasted red peppers, vegan cheese
16" Chicken Parm Pizza
Topped with hand breaded sliced chicken breast, basil, parm cheese, and mozzarella cheese!
16" Vegan White
16" Wiseguy Pie
Spicy sopressata, pepperoni, hot capicola, hot Italian sausage, hot cherry peppers
16" Vegan Meatizza
Traditional NY style crust topped with GOOD PLANET vegan mozzarella, vegan pepperoni, vegan sausage, and vegan meatball
16" Upside Down Pizza
Garlic oil crust, first topped with mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, ricotta cheese, dollops of red sauce, parmigiano cheese and basil
16" Vegan Lucino's Supreme *NEW*
House dough topped with Vegan cheese, olives, onions, mushrooms, sweet peppers, vegan pepperoni, and vegan sausage!
16" Vegan Popeye's Pizza *NEW*
House dough topped with Vegan cheese. spinach, garlic, fresh sliced tomato, and vegan sausage!
16" Vegan Bruschetta Pizza *NEW*
House dough topped with fresh garlic and herb oil, vegan cheese, fresh sliced roma tomato, and finished with basil!
16" Vienna Pizza *NEW*
Don't let the hot dog topping fool you this is a FAMILY favorite house dough topped with sliced all beef Vienna hot dogs, diced onion, chopped pepperoncini and finished with sprinkled oregano, and pecorino romano cheese!
Sicilian 16x16
Gluten Free Pizza
2 Liter
2 Liter Diet Pepsi
2 Liter Sunkist Orange
2 Liter A&W Root Beer
2 Liter RC Cola/Coke
2 Liter Cactus Cooler
2 Liter 7 UP
2 Liter Big Blue
2 Liter Squirt
2 Liter A&W Cream Soda
2 Liter Ginger Ale
2 Liter Sunkist Grape
2 Liter Cherry Limeade
2 Liter Dr.Pepper
20 Oz Soda
Big Red 20 oz
RC Cola/Coke 20 oz
Sunkist Orange 20 oz
Sunkist Strawberry Lemonade 20 oz
7 Up 20 oz
A&W Cream Soda 20 oz
A&W Rootbeer 20 oz
Diet Pepsi /Coke 20 oz
Please know we carry one or the other and whichever is currently in store is the only diet product we carry at that moment. Thank you for understanding!
Cactus Cooler 20 oz
Squirt 20 oz
20 Oz Ginger Ale
Dr Pepper 20 Oz
Can Soda
Snapple
Exotic Imported Soda
Dressing
Sauce
Hot Sauce
Buffalo Mild Sauce
Garlic Parm Sauce
Mango Habanero
Hot Honey Garlic Sauce
BBQ
Spicy BBQ
Marinara Sauce
Cheese Whiz
Old Bay Seasoning
Buffalo Garlic Parm
Firecracker
XX HOT
Hot Lemon Pepper
Carribian Jerk
Mild Sauce
Asian Sesame
Cheez Whiz
Lemon Pepper
PB&J Sauce
Dressings
Dipping Sauces
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Family-owned & operated pizzeria that offers fresh, traditional East Coast-style pizza!
3421 East Tropicana Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89121