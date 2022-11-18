Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Chicken
Sandwiches

Lucino's Pizza - Las Vegas

761 Reviews

$$

3421 East Tropicana Ave

Las Vegas, NV 89121

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

BYO 16in Pizza
BYO 14in Pizza
Lucino's Fries

Starters & Sides

Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$4.75

Your choice of either Cheese whiz or Mozzarella baked cheese fries

Old Bay Fries

Old Bay Fries

$3.75

Crispy coated French Fries, tossed with OLD BAY seasoning

Bacon Cheese Fries

Bacon Cheese Fries

$6.00

Bacon topped fries with mozzarella or cheese whiz sauce

Lucino's Fries

Lucino's Fries

$5.75

Crispy Crinkle cut fries tossed in garlic parmesan sauce, topped with parmesan cheese and parsley flakes!

Philly Fries

Philly Fries

$7.00

Crispy coated French Fries, topped with fresh sliced Philly meat, peppers, onion, and cheese wiz

Culture Fries

Culture Fries

$7.00

Tossed in spicy garlic aioli, topped with Caribbean jerk chicken, fried onion, melted mozzarella, bacon, and sliced jalapeno

Pizza Fries

Pizza Fries

$6.00

Pizza sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella, topped with oregano

Godfather Fries

Godfather Fries

$7.00

Pizza sauce, pepperoni, shredded sausage, chopped salami, melted mozzarella

French Fries

French Fries

$3.25

Chi-town crinkle cut fries tossed with house blend seasoning.

Buffalo Cauli-fire

Buffalo Cauli-fire

$7.00Out of stock

Fresh cauliflower florets, battered and breaded, served with spicy buffalo hot sauce

Pino's Poppers

Pino's Poppers

$7.00

Thinly sliced tempura battered jalapenos deep fried until golden served with a side of cheese sauce or make them plant based friendly with vegan ranch just ask!

Garlic Cheese Bread

Garlic Cheese Bread

$5.99

House dough flattened, then layered with fresh garlic herb infused oil, mozzarella cheese and parmigano cheese

Garlic Stix

Garlic Stix

$5.99

Baked fresh to order and brushed with our homemade garlic and olive oil blend,and topped with Parmesan cheese; served with a side of sauce

Mamas Meatballs

Mamas Meatballs

$5.00

Homemade meatballs, served with our homemade sauce

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.00

Served with a side of sauce

Pepperoni Roll

Pepperoni Roll

$7.00

Pepperoni and mozzarella cheese rolled in our homemade dough and baked till golden brown, served with a side of sauce

Vegan Pizza Fry

Vegan Pizza Fry

$7.00

Crispy crinkle cut fries, tossed with fresh garlic topped with marinara sauce, GOOD PLANET vegan mozzarella, and Beyond sausage crumbles

Vegan Mama Meatball

$7.00

Vegan Garlic Cheesy Bread

$7.99

Wrapped Hot Dog

$5.00

*NEW* Chicken Parm Eggroll

$7.00Out of stock

Salad

Antipasto

$11.00

Our garden salad topped with ham, salami, provolone, pepperoncini , roasted red peppers

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$11.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, and-croutons, topped with crispy buffalo chicken strips

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Romaine lettuce, tossed in creamy Caesar dressing, along with Parmesan cheese, and croutons

Chef Salad

$11.00

Mixed Greens, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, olives, croutons, topped with salami & provolone.

House Garden Salad

$8.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, olives, croutons

Chicken Wings

Asian Sesame Wings * NEW *

$9.25+

Mango Habenaro Wings

$9.25+
Fire Cracker Wings

Fire Cracker Wings

$9.25+
Hot Wings

Hot Wings

$9.25+

Spicy BBQ Wings

$9.25+
Hot Honey Garlic Wings

Hot Honey Garlic Wings

$9.25+

Buffalo Garlic Parm Wings

$9.25+
BBQ Wings

BBQ Wings

$9.25+
Garlic Parmesan Wings

Garlic Parmesan Wings

$9.25+

Old Bay Wings

$9.25+
Caribbean Jerk Wings

Caribbean Jerk Wings

$9.25+Out of stock

Mild Wings

$9.25+

Plain Wings

$9.25+
Lemon Pepper Wings

Lemon Pepper Wings

$9.25+

PB&J Wings

$9.25+

Hot Lemon Pepper Wings

$9.25+

Extra Hot Wings

$9.25+

Boneless Chicken

Mango Habenaro Boneless Wings

Mango Habenaro Boneless Wings

$5.99+

Tempura battered boneless chicken nuggets! Fried until golden brown!

Firecracker Boneless Wings

Firecracker Boneless Wings

$5.99+

Tempura battered boneless chicken nuggets! Fried until golden brown!

Hot Boneless Wings

Hot Boneless Wings

$5.99+

Tempura battered boneless chicken nuggets! Fried until golden brown!

Spicy BBQ Boneless Wings

Spicy BBQ Boneless Wings

$5.99+

Tempura battered boneless chicken nuggets! Fried until golden brown!

Hot Honey Garlic Boneless Wings

Hot Honey Garlic Boneless Wings

$5.99+

Tempura battered boneless chicken nuggets! Fried until golden brown!

Mild Boneless Wings

Mild Boneless Wings

$5.99+
Buffalo Garlic Parm Boneless Wings

Buffalo Garlic Parm Boneless Wings

$5.99+

Tempura battered boneless chicken nuggets! Fried until golden brown!

BBQ Boneless Wings

BBQ Boneless Wings

$5.99+

Tempura battered boneless chicken nuggets! Fried until golden brown!

Garlic Parmesan Boneless Wings

Garlic Parmesan Boneless Wings

$5.99+

Tempura battered boneless chicken nuggets! Fried until golden brown!

Caribbean Boneless Jerk Wings

Caribbean Boneless Jerk Wings

$5.99+Out of stock

Tempura battered boneless chicken nuggets! Fried until golden brown!

Lemon Pepper Boneless Wings

Lemon Pepper Boneless Wings

$5.99+

Tempura battered boneless chicken nuggets! Fried until golden brown!

Old Bay Boneless Wings

Old Bay Boneless Wings

$5.99+

Tempura battered boneless chicken nuggets! Fried until golden brown!

Plain Boneless Wings

Plain Boneless Wings

$5.99+

Tempura battered boneless chicken nuggets! Fried until golden brown!

Hot Lemon Pepper Boneless

$5.99+

Extra Hot Boneless

$5.99+

PB&J Boneless

$5.99+

Asian Sesame Boneless * NEW *

$5.99+

Chicken Tenders

6 Pc Joey Chicken Finger

6 Pc Joey Chicken Finger

$9.25

Tempura battered chicken tenderloins! Fried until golden brown served with any house made sauce of your choice, carrot sticks, and dipping sauce

12 Pc Joey Chicken Finger

12 Pc Joey Chicken Finger

$17.50

Tempura battered chicken tenderloins! Fried until golden brown served with any house made sauce of your choice, carrot sticks, and dipping sauce

Strombolis & Calzones

14" Holy Stromboli

14" Holy Stromboli

$15.99

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, peppers,mozzarella cheese

14" Meat Lover Stromboli

14" Meat Lover Stromboli

$15.99

Ham, salami, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, mozzarella cheese

14" Roni Boli

14" Roni Boli

$13.99

Loaded with pepperoni and mozzarella cheese

14" Philly Boli

14" Philly Boli

$15.99

Chopped cheese steak, fried onions, peppers, mozzarella cheese and American cheese

14" Veggie Boli

14" Veggie Boli

$15.99

Fresh Spinach Tomatoes Fresh Garlic Mushrooms Onions Roasted Red Peppers Mozzarella Cheese

14" Original Calzone

14" Original Calzone

$13.99

Mozzarella and ricotta cheese

14" Lucino's Calzone

14" Lucino's Calzone

$15.99

Ham, Mozzarella cheese, ricotta cheese

14" Popeye's Calzone

14" Popeye's Calzone

$15.99

Fresh spinach, garlic, mozzarella cheese, garlic and ricotta cheese

14" Nonna's Calzone

14" Nonna's Calzone

$15.99

Meatballs, onions, mozzarella cheese, garlic and ricotta cheese

14" Veggie Calzone

14" Veggie Calzone

$15.99

Fresh spinach, tomatoes, fresh garlic, mushrooms, onions, roasted red peppers, mozzarella cheese, ricotta cheese

14" Vegan Veggie Boli

14" Vegan Veggie Boli

$16.99

Fresh Spinach, tomatoes, fresh garlic, mushrooms, onions, roasted red peppers vegan cheese

14" Vegan Holy Stromboli *NEW*

$20.00

14" Vegan Roni Boli *NEW*

$18.99

14" Vegan Meatlover Stromboli *NEW*

$22.00
16" Holy Stromboli

16" Holy Stromboli

$18.99

Ham, salami, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, peppers,mozzarella cheese

16" Meat Lover Stromboli

16" Meat Lover Stromboli

$18.99

Ham, salami, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, mozzarella cheese

16" Roni Stromboli

16" Roni Stromboli

$16.99

Loaded with pepperoni and mozzarella cheese

16" Philly Stromboli

16" Philly Stromboli

$18.99

Chopped cheese-steak, fried onions, peppers, mozzarella cheese and American cheese

16" Veggie Stromboli

16" Veggie Stromboli

$18.99

Fresh Spinach Tomatoes Fresh Garlic Mushrooms Onions Roasted Red Peppers Mozzarella Cheese

16" Original Calzone

16" Original Calzone

$15.99

Mozzarella and ricotta cheese

16" Lucino's Calzone

16" Lucino's Calzone

$17.99

Ham, Mozzarella cheese, ricotta cheese

16" Popeye's Calzone

16" Popeye's Calzone

$17.99

Fresh spinach, garlic, mozzarella cheese, garlic and ricotta cheese

16" Nonna's Calzone

16" Nonna's Calzone

$17.99

Meatballs, onions, mozzarella cheese, garlic and ricotta cheese

16" Veggie Calzone

$17.99
16" Vegan Veggie Boli

16" Vegan Veggie Boli

$20.99

Fresh Spinach, tomatoes, fresh garlic, mushrooms, onions, roasted red peppers vegan cheese

16" Vegan Holy Stromboli *NEW*

$27.99

16" Vegan Roni Stromboli *NEW*

$24.00

16" Vegan Meatlover Stromboli *NEW*

$28.99

Cheesesteaks

Classic Philly Cheesesteak

Classic Philly Cheesesteak

$12.00

Chopped Steak, fried onions, cheese sauce

Bird Philly Cheesesteak

Bird Philly Cheesesteak

$13.00

Chopped steak, fried onions, pepper, mushrooms, sauce and cheese

Jawn Cheesesteak

Jawn Cheesesteak

$14.00

Chopped steak, fried onion, American cheese, provolone cheese, cheese whiz

Southstreet Philly Cheesesteak

Southstreet Philly Cheesesteak

$13.00

Chopped steak, fried onions, bacon, jalapenos, cheese sauce

Philly Philly Cheesesteak

$13.00

Chopped steak, lettuce, tomato, raw onion, mayo, American cheese

Swoop Philly Chicken Cheesesteak

$13.00

Chopped Chicken breast, fried onions, sauce, American cheese

Gritty Chicken Cheesesteak

Gritty Chicken Cheesesteak

$13.00

Chopped chicken breast, fried onions, mushrooms, peppers, sauce, and American cheese

Linc Philly Chicken Cheesesteak

$13.00

Chopped chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, raw onion, mayo,American cheese

Rocky Chicken Cheesesteak

Rocky Chicken Cheesesteak

$12.00

Chopped chicken breast, fried onions, buffalo hot sauce, American cheese and blue cheese

Philly Style Hoagies

Italian Hoagie

Italian Hoagie

$11.00

Cooked ham, salami, provolone, lettuce, tomato, lettuce, onion, topped with our house oil and vinegar

Sicilian Hoagie

Sicilian Hoagie

$12.00

Cooked ham, salami, pepperoni, Provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, topped with our house oil and vinegar

The Goodfella

The Goodfella

$14.00

Hot Capicola, Hot Sopressata, Spicy Pepperoni, Salami, chopped pepperoncinis, spicy garlic parm aioli, oil & vinegar

Club Sub

$11.00

Cooked ham, turkey, bacon, provolone, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.00

Choice of grilled or crispy chicken breast, buffalo hot sauce, shredded cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes, onion choose from ranch or blue cheese

Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap

Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap

$11.00

Marinated chicken breast, romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese

Grilled or Crispy Chicken Wrap

Grilled or Crispy Chicken Wrap

$10.50

Classic Philly Style Toasted Boats

Chicken Parmigiana

Chicken Parmigiana

$12.99

Our homemade breaded chicken breast, deep fried until golden brown, then topped with our homemade tomato sauce, and mozzarella cheese; toasted to perfection

Meatball Parmigiana

Meatball Parmigiana

$12.99

Mama's homemade meatballs, baked daily, and simmered in our secret family sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese, then toasted

Eggplant Parmigiana

$12.99

Hand sliced and battered, then fried until golden brown, then topped with our homemade tomato sauce, and mozzarella cheese; toasted to perfection

Vegan Meatball Parm

Vegan Meatball Parm

$16.99

Gardein Brand vegan meatless meatballs topped with house marinara sauce and GOOD PLANET vegan mozzarella!

Vegan Eggplant Parmigiana

$16.99

Vegan Melt

$15.99

Eggplant, fresh tomatoes, spinach, sweet bell peppers, topped with vegan cheese, and toasted until golden brown

Veggie Melt

$12.99

Dessert

Cannoli

Cannoli

$5.00

Famous New Jersey La Rosa cannoli shell shipped from New Jersey stuffed with the very own La Rosa cannoli cream topped with powdered sugar and chocolate drizzle!

Lucino's Dessert

Lucino's Dessert

$8.00

Fried dough stuffed with cannoli cream then topped with chocolate drizzle, and powdered sugar

Vegan Lucino's Dessert

Vegan Lucino's Dessert

$7.00

Fried dough bites tossed in cinnamon sugar, and powdered sugar

Plain Cheesecake

Plain Cheesecake

$7.00

Nutella Bombs *NEW*

$8.99

CT Crunch Bombs *NEW*

$8.99

Build Your Own 12 In Pizza

Build it yourself!
BYO 12 In Pizza

BYO 12 In Pizza

$9.00

Build Your Own 14in Pizza

Build its yourself!
BYO 14in Pizza

BYO 14in Pizza

$12.00

Build Your Own 16in Pizza

Build it yourself!
BYO 16in Pizza

BYO 16in Pizza

$14.00

Build your own 16 inch pizza!

Specialty 14in Pizza

14 Bruschetta Pizza

14 Bruschetta Pizza

$18.99

Garlic and herb oil crust topped with fresh tomatoes, mozzarella cheese , and fresh basil!

14" White Pizza

14" White Pizza

$17.99

Ricotta, mozzarella, fresh garlic

14" Lucino's Supreme

14" Lucino's Supreme

$17.99

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, peppers, black olives.

14" Meat Lovers

14" Meat Lovers

$17.99

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, and salami.

14" Buffalo Chicken

$17.99

Crispy diced chicken tenders, tossed in our Hot Sauce, cheese, mozzarella cheese

14" BBQ Chicken

$17.99

Crispy diced chicken tenders, tossed in our tangy BBQ sauce, mozzarella cheese, glazed onions

14" Ono Ono Aloha

14" Ono Ono Aloha

$17.99

Ham, pineapple, bacon, mozzarella cheese

14" Popeye's

$17.99

Italian sausage, fresh spinach, garlic, tomatoes

14" Philly Cheesesteak

14" Philly Cheesesteak

$17.99

Chopped steak, fried onions, peppers, and cheese whiz.

14" Veggie Lovers

$17.99

Fresh spinach, tomatoes, fresh garlic, mushrooms, onions, roasted red peppers

14" Vegan Veggie Lovers

$19.99

Fresh spinach, tomatoes, fresh garlic, mushrooms, onions, roasted red peppers, vegan cheese

14" Chicken Parm

14" Chicken Parm

$16.99

Topped with hand breaded sliced chicken breast, basil, parm cheese, and mozzarella cheese!

14" Vegan White Pizza

14" Vegan White Pizza

$19.99

Fresh garlic, vegan cream cheese, vegan mozzerella, parsley

14" Wiseguy Pie

14" Wiseguy Pie

$18.99

Spicy soppressata, pepperoni, hot capicola, hot italian sausage, hot cherry peppers

14" Upside Down Pizza

14" Upside Down Pizza

$18.99

Garlic oil crust, first topped with mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, ricotta cheese, dollops of red sauce, parmigiano cheese and basil

14" Vegan Meatizza

$22.99

14" Vegan Lucino's Supreme *NEW*

$22.99

House dough topped with vegan mozzarella, olives, onions, mushrooms, sweet peppers, vegan pepperoni, and vegan sausage!22

14" Vegan Popeye's Pizza *NEW*

$22.99

House dough topped with vegan cheese, spinach, fresh tomatoes, garlic, and vegan sausage

14" Vegan Bruschetta Pizza *NEW*

$22.99

House dough topped with fresh garlic and herb oil, vegan mozzarella, fresh sliced roma tomato, then finished with basil after baking!

14" Vienna Pizza *NEW*

$18.99

Don't let the hot dog topping fool you this is a FAMILY favorite house dough topped with sliced all beef Vienna hot dogs, diced onion, chopped pepperoncini and finished with sprinkled oregano, and pecorino romano cheese!

Specialty 16in PIzza

16" Bruschetta Pizza

16" Bruschetta Pizza

$19.99

Garlic and Herb oil crust topped with fresh tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, and fresh basil!

White Pizza 16"

White Pizza 16"

$19.99

Ricotta, mozzarella, fresh garlic

16 Lucino's Supreme

16 Lucino's Supreme

$19.99

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, peppers, black olives.

16" Meat Lovers

16" Meat Lovers

$19.99

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, and salami.

16" Buffalo Chicken

$19.99

Crispy diced chicken tenders, tossed in our Hot Sauce, blue cheese, mozzarella cheese

16" BBQ Chicken

$19.99

Crispy diced chicken tenders, tossed in our tangy BBQ sauce, mozzarella cheese, glazed onions

16" Ono Ono Aloha

16" Ono Ono Aloha

$19.99

Ham, pineapple, bacon, mozzarella cheese

16" Popeye's

$19.99

Italian sausage, fresh spinach, garlic, peppers, tomatoes

16" Philly Cheesesteak Pizza

16" Philly Cheesesteak Pizza

$19.99

Chopped steak, fried onions, peppers, and cheese whiz.

16" Veggie Lovers

$19.99

Fresh spinach, tomatoes, fresh garlic, mushrooms, onions, roasted red peppers

16" Vegan Veggie Lovers

$21.99

Fresh spinach, tomatoes, fresh garlic, mushrooms, onions, roasted red peppers, vegan cheese

16" Chicken Parm Pizza

16" Chicken Parm Pizza

$18.99

Topped with hand breaded sliced chicken breast, basil, parm cheese, and mozzarella cheese!

16" Vegan White

16" Vegan White

$21.99
16" Wiseguy Pie

16" Wiseguy Pie

$19.99

Spicy sopressata, pepperoni, hot capicola, hot Italian sausage, hot cherry peppers

16" Vegan Meatizza

16" Vegan Meatizza

$25.99

Traditional NY style crust topped with GOOD PLANET vegan mozzarella, vegan pepperoni, vegan sausage, and vegan meatball

16" Upside Down Pizza

16" Upside Down Pizza

$19.99

Garlic oil crust, first topped with mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, ricotta cheese, dollops of red sauce, parmigiano cheese and basil

16" Vegan Lucino's Supreme *NEW*

$25.99

House dough topped with Vegan cheese, olives, onions, mushrooms, sweet peppers, vegan pepperoni, and vegan sausage!

16" Vegan Popeye's Pizza *NEW*

$25.99

House dough topped with Vegan cheese. spinach, garlic, fresh sliced tomato, and vegan sausage!

16" Vegan Bruschetta Pizza *NEW*

$23.99

House dough topped with fresh garlic and herb oil, vegan cheese, fresh sliced roma tomato, and finished with basil!

16" Vienna Pizza *NEW*

$19.99

Don't let the hot dog topping fool you this is a FAMILY favorite house dough topped with sliced all beef Vienna hot dogs, diced onion, chopped pepperoncini and finished with sprinkled oregano, and pecorino romano cheese!

Sicilian 16x16

Sicilian Pizza

Sicilian Pizza

$26.00

[One size 16 x 16] Traditional thick crust pizza, our fresh tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella

The Nonna 16x16

The Nonna 16x16

$26.00

[One size 16x16] Traditional thick crust pizza, topped with mozzarella cheese, blotched on pizza sauce, shredded basil, topped with parmigiana cheese.

Gluten Free Pizza

Gluten Free Pizza

$10.00

2 Liter

2 Liter Diet Pepsi

2 Liter Diet Pepsi

$2.75
2 Liter Sunkist Orange

2 Liter Sunkist Orange

$2.75
2 Liter A&W Root Beer

2 Liter A&W Root Beer

$2.75
2 Liter RC Cola/Coke

2 Liter RC Cola/Coke

$2.75
2 Liter Cactus Cooler

2 Liter Cactus Cooler

$2.75
2 Liter 7 UP

2 Liter 7 UP

$2.75
2 Liter Big Blue

2 Liter Big Blue

$2.75Out of stock
2 Liter Squirt

2 Liter Squirt

$2.75
2 Liter A&W Cream Soda

2 Liter A&W Cream Soda

$2.75

2 Liter Ginger Ale

$2.75

2 Liter Sunkist Grape

$2.75Out of stock

2 Liter Cherry Limeade

$2.75Out of stock

2 Liter Dr.Pepper

$2.75

20 Oz Soda

Big Red 20 oz

Big Red 20 oz

$2.10
RC Cola/Coke 20 oz

RC Cola/Coke 20 oz

$2.10
Sunkist Orange 20 oz

Sunkist Orange 20 oz

$2.10
Sunkist Strawberry Lemonade 20 oz

Sunkist Strawberry Lemonade 20 oz

$2.10
7 Up 20 oz

7 Up 20 oz

$2.10
A&W Cream Soda 20 oz

A&W Cream Soda 20 oz

$2.10
A&W Rootbeer 20 oz

A&W Rootbeer 20 oz

$2.10
Diet Pepsi /Coke 20 oz

Diet Pepsi /Coke 20 oz

$2.10

Please know we carry one or the other and whichever is currently in store is the only diet product we carry at that moment. Thank you for understanding!

Cactus Cooler 20 oz

Cactus Cooler 20 oz

$2.10
Squirt 20 oz

Squirt 20 oz

$2.10

20 Oz Ginger Ale

$2.10

Dr Pepper 20 Oz

$2.10

Can Soda

RC Cola

RC Cola

$1.25

Diet Pepsi

$1.25

Dr. Pepper

$1.25

A&W Root Beer

$1.25

Squirt

$1.25

Sunkist Orange

$1.25

Cactus Cooler

$1.25

Water

$1.50

7UP

$1.25

Ginger Ale

$1.25

A&W Cream Soda

$1.25

Hawaiian Punch

$1.25

Coke

$1.35

Sicilian Soda

A'Siciliana Limonata Soda

$2.25

A'Siciliana Aranciata Soda

$2.25

Snapple

Snapple Peach Tea

Snapple Peach Tea

$2.10
Snapple Mango Madness

Snapple Mango Madness

$2.10
Snapple Raspberry Tea

Snapple Raspberry Tea

$2.10

Snapple Apple

$2.10

Snapple Kiwi Strawberry

$2.10

Snapple Lemon Tea

$2.10

Snapp Half N Half

$2.10Out of stock

Exotic Imported Soda

A-Treat Pumpkin Cream Soda

$10.00

Fanta Egyptian Tropical Soda

$10.00

Chupa Chups Thailand Strawberry Cream Soda

$12.00

Go Bananas Carribean Snapple

$8.00

Dressing

Ranch

$0.65

Vegan Ranch

$0.85

Chunky Bleu Cheese

$0.65

Honey Mustard

$0.65

Italian

$0.65

Caesar

$0.65

Mike's Hot Honey Packet

$1.10

Balsamic

$0.65

Sauce

Hot Sauce

$0.75

Buffalo Mild Sauce

$0.75

Garlic Parm Sauce

$0.75

Mango Habanero

$0.75

Hot Honey Garlic Sauce

$0.75

BBQ

$0.75

Spicy BBQ

$0.75

Marinara Sauce

$1.00

Cheese Whiz

$1.25

Old Bay Seasoning

$0.75

Buffalo Garlic Parm

$0.75

Firecracker

$0.75

XX HOT

$0.50

Hot Lemon Pepper

$0.50

Carribian Jerk

$0.75Out of stock

Mild Sauce

$0.50

Asian Sesame

$0.75

Cheez Whiz

$2.50

Lemon Pepper

$0.75

PB&J Sauce

$0.75

Dressings

16 Oz Ranch Jar

$8.00

16 Oz Bleu Cheese Jar

$8.00Out of stock

Mild Sauce

$8.00Out of stock

Garlic Parm

$9.00Out of stock

16 Oz Marinara

$6.50Out of stock

Dipping Sauces

16 Oz Buffalo Mild Sauce Jar

$8.00Out of stock

16 Oz Buffalo Garlic Parm Jar

$9.00Out of stock

16 Oz Garlic Parm Jar

$9.00

16 Oz Hot Sauce Jar

$8.00Out of stock

16 Oz Spicy BBQ Jar

$8.00Out of stock

16 Oz BBQ Jar

$8.00Out of stock

16 Oz Mango Hab Jar

$9.00Out of stock

16 Oz Fire Cracker Jar

$8.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Family-owned & operated pizzeria that offers fresh, traditional East Coast-style pizza!

Location

3421 East Tropicana Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89121

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Lucino's Pizza image
Lucino's Pizza image
Lucino's Pizza image

Similar restaurants in your area

And Pita - 3342 E Sandhill rd
orange starNo Reviews
3342 E Sandhill rd Las Vegas, NV 89121
View restaurantnext
Amore Taste of Chicago
orange starNo Reviews
4330 E Sunset Road Henderson, NV 89014
View restaurantnext
Fries 'n Pies - Paradise
orange starNo Reviews
4503 Paradise Road Las Vegas, NV 89169
View restaurantnext
Wing & Go - Las Vegas - 4501 PARADISE RD
orange starNo Reviews
4501 PARADISE RD LAS VEGAS, NV 89169
View restaurantnext
Pizza Heroes
orange starNo Reviews
1639 west warm spring road henderson, NV 89014
View restaurantnext
PIZZA BY BIAGGIO - 1690 W Sunset Rd Ste 104
orange starNo Reviews
1690 West Sunset Road Henderson, NV 89014
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Las Vegas

Pure Indian Cuisine
orange star4.5 • 1,665
1405 E Sunset Rd Las Vegas, NV 89119
View restaurantnext
Sunrise Coffee
orange star4.5 • 1,383
3130 E Sunset Rd Las Vegas, NV 89120
View restaurantnext
Smoke & Fire - Russell & Pecos
orange star4.6 • 914
3315 E. Russell Road Suite A-5 Las Vegas, NV 89120
View restaurantnext
Fat Shack - Las Vegas
orange star4.5 • 802
9635 S Bermuda Rd Las Vegas, NV 89123
View restaurantnext
Home Plate Grill & Bar
orange star4.3 • 725
2460 W Warm Springs Rd. Las Vegas, NV 89119
View restaurantnext
L2 Texas BBQ - Warm Springs
orange star4.5 • 228
2250 E. Warm Springs Rd Las Vegas, NV 89119
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Las Vegas
Summerlin
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
South Summerlin
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Westside
review star
Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)
Eastside
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Sunrise
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Centennial
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
The Strip
review star
Avg 4 (33 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)
Northwest
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston