Luciosos pub
6 spring lane
Plymouth, MA 02360
Popular Items
Warm-Ups
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Cheesy Bread
Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla
Chili Cheese Nachos
French Fries
Frickles
Garlic Bread
Mac & Cheese Bites
Mozzarella Sticks
Onion Rings
Pork Pot Stickers
Spicy Fries
Stuffed Quahog
Sweet Potato Fries
Tater Tots
Veggie Platter
Warm Pretzels (3)
Zucchini Sticks
Egg Rolls
Buffalo Chicken Egg Rolls
Shredded buffalo chicken, red onions + cheddar cheese served with bleu cheese for dipping.
ITALIAN EGG ROLLS
Ham, salami, pepperoni, banana peppers + provolone served with marinara for dipping.
Luciosos Chicken EGG ROLLS
Fried chicken, bacon + mozzarella served with ranch for dipping.
Mac Attack EGGROLLS
Hamburger, American cheese, pickles + onions served with 1000 island for dipping.
Steak Bomb Egg Rolls
Shaved steak, salami, peppers, onions + American cheese served with 1000 island for dipping.
TACO EGG ROLLS
Taco meat, cheddar cheese, onions + tomatoes served with sour cream for dipping.
Soups & Salads
Antipasto Salad
Garden Salad topped with rolls of ham, provolone and salami, olives + pepperoncini's with your choice of dressing. Served with a pita bread.
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce with parmesan cheese, croutons + Caesar dressing. Served with a pita bread.
Chef Salad
Garden Salad topped with rolls of turkey, ham + American cheese with your choice of dressing. Served with a pita bread.
Chili - Bowl
Chili - Cup
Clam Chowder - Bowl
Clam Chowder - Cup
Dressings
Garden Salad
Mixed lettuce topped with red onions, cucumbers, tomatoes + carrots served with your choice of dressing. Served with a pita bread.
Greek Salad
Garden salad topped with feta + olives and served with Greek dressing. Served with a pita bread.
Wedge Salad
Wedge of iceburg lettuce topped with bacon crumbles, diced tomatoes, red onions and a side of chunky bleu cheese dressing.
Soup of Day - Cup
Soup of Day - Bowl
Wings & Tenders
Burgers
Sandwiches
BBQ Pulled Pork
Served on a seeded cross roll.
BLT Sub
Bacon, lettuce + tomato with choice of additional toppings. Served on a sub roll. (Specify toasted/not toasted)
Buffalo Chicken Sub
Fried medium buffalo tenders, lettuce, tomato, and chunky bleu cheese dressing. Served on a sub roll. (Specify toasted/not toasted)
Buffalo Pulled Pork
Served on a seeded cross roll.
Catch Fish Sandwich
Fried haddock, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato + tartar sauce served on seeded cross roll.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken with romaine, parmesan + croutons in a plain or wheat wrap. (Dressing inside unless specified)
Chicken Cutlet Sub
Plain fried chicken served in a sub roll. Build Your Own - your choice of toppings + sauces.
Chicken Parm Sub
Fried chicken with marinara sauce and provolone served on a sub roll. (Specify toasted/not toasted)
Chicken Stir Fry Sub
Grilled chicken stir fried with mushrooms, green peppers, and onions with American cheese served on a sub roll. (Specify toasted/not toasted)
Club Sand Wedge's
Choice of turkey, ham, grilled chicken, hamburger, or BLT piled high with three pieces of white or wheat bread with bacon, lettuce, tomato + mayo.
Cubano Sandwich
Pulled pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles and mustard served on a seeded cross roll.
Eggplant Parm Sub
Fried eggplant with marinara sauce and provolone served on a sub roll. (Specify toasted/not toasted)
Fish Reuben
Beer battered fried haddock topped with Swiss cheese, coleslaw + 1000 island dressing grilled on marble rye.
French Dip
Warm shaved prime rib piled and topped with Swiss cheese and grilled onions on French bread baquette with au ju for dipping.
Grilled Chix Greek Wrap
Grilled chicken with mixed lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, red onions, cucumbers, olives, and feta in a plain on a wheat or white wrap. (Dressing inside unless specified)
Grilled Pastrami
Lean pastrami, grilled onions + Swiss cheese served on a seeded cross roll. (Mustard inside only on request)
Ham Sub
Ham with your choice of toppings + cheese served on a sub roll. (Specify toasted/not toasted)
Italian Sub
Ham, mortadella, salami and provolone with your choice of toppings served on a sub roll. (Specify toasted/not toasted)
Meatball Parm Sub
Meatballs with marinara and provolone on a sub roll. (Specify toasted/not toasted)
PatsBeatPhilly Steak Sub
Lean shaved steak, American cheese, sautéed green peppers, sautéed mushrooms and sautéed onions served on a sub roll. (Specify toasted/not toasted)
Steak & Cheese Sub
Lean shaved steak with just American cheese served on a sub roll. (Specify toasted/not toasted)
Steak Tip Caesar Wrap
Steak tips with romaine, parmesan + croutons in a plain or wheat wrap. (No temp. requests + dressing inside unless specified)
Steak Tip Sub
Marinated steak tips with sautéed onions and American cheese served on a sub roll. (No temp. requests, Specify toasted/not toasted)
The Pilgrim
Sliced turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, and mayo served on marble rye.
Turkey Reuben
Turkey topped with Swiss cheese, coleslaw + 1000 island dressing grilled on marble rye.
Turkey Sub
Turkey with your choice of cheese and toppings served on a sub roll. (Specify toasted/not toasted)
Yawkey Way Sub
Sweet Italian sausage, grilled green peppers and onions + mustard served on a sub roll. (Specify toasted/toasted)
Pastrami Reuben
Specialty Pizzas
SM Bacon Cheeseburger
Hamburger, mustard, ketchup, onions, American cheese, bacon (no sauce)
SM BLT Pizza
Bacon and tomato (no sauce), topped with mayo and lettuce.
SM Brazilian
Fried chicken, bacon, pineapple.
SM Chicken Broccoli Alfredo
Grilled chicken, alfredo base, and broccoli.
SM Chicken Cordon Bleu
Fried chicken, honey mustard, ham, Swiss cheese (no sauce).
SM Flyin Hawaiian
Ham, pineapple, bacon.
SM Gabe The Babe
Grilled chicken, jalapenos, salami, garlic + cheddar cheese.
SM Greek
Feta, olives, tomatoes (no sauce).
SM HEART ATTACK
Every meat we have on one pizza!
SM Hot Pastrami
Pastrami, Swiss, cooked onions, honey mustard (no sauce).
SM John's Special
Pepperoni, sausage, green pepper, onion and mushrooms
SM Loaded Nacho
Hamburger, onions, salsa, cheddar, mozzarella, jalapenos and covered in tortilla chips.
SM Lucioso's Chicken
Fried chicken, bacon, ranch, (no sauce).
SM MAC ATTACK
Hamburger, pickles, 1000 island base, onions, American cheese and topped with lettuce and more 1000 island dressing.
SM MEATLOVERS
Every meat we have on one pizza!
SM Pats Beat Philly
Philly steak sautéed with mushrooms, green peppers, and onions with American cheese (no sauce).
SM Potato Skin
Mashed potato base with bacon, cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese and topped with scallions.
SM Relax
Fried chicken, feta, and jalapenos.
SM Rodeo
Hamburger, bacon, American cheese, BBQ sauce, and onion rings.
SM Slow Down
Meatball, eggplant, onion, and garlic.
SM "Pizza of the Month"
SM Super Veggie
Broccoli, mushroom, green pepper, onion, tomato, and black olive.
SM Sweet & Spicy
Fried BBQ chicken, jalapenos, bacon.
SM Thai Chicken
Fried chicken, Tai Peanut, bacon, pineapple (no sauce).
LG Bacon Cheeseburger
Hamburger, mustard, ketchup, onions, American cheese, bacon (no sauce)
LG BLT Pizza
Bacon and tomato (no sauce), topped with mayo and lettuce.
LG Brazilian
Fried chicken, bacon, pineapple.
LG Chicken Broccoli Alfredo
Grilled chicken, alfredo base, and broccoli.
LG Chicken Cordon Bleu
Fried chicken, honey mustard, ham, Swiss cheese (no sauce).
LG Flyin' Hawaiian
Ham, pineapple, bacon.
LG Gabe The Babe
Grilled chicken, jalapenos, salami, garlic + cheddar cheese.
LG Greek
Feta, olives, tomatoes (no sauce).
LG HEART ATTACK
Every meat we have on one pizza!
LG Hot Pastrami
Pastrami, Swiss, cooked onions, honey mustard (no sauce).
LG John's Special
Pepperoni, sausage, green pepper, onion and mushrooms
LG Loaded Nacho
Hamburger, onions, salsa, cheddar, mozzarella, jalapenos and covered in tortilla chips.
LG Luciosos Chicken
Fried chicken, bacon, ranch, (no sauce).
LG MAC ATTACK
Hamburger, pickles, 1000 island base, onions, American cheese and topped with lettuce and more 1000 island dressing.
LG MEATLOVERS
Every meat we have on one pizza!
LG Pats Beat Philly
Philly steak sautéed with mushrooms, green peppers, and onions with American cheese (no sauce).
LG Potato Skin
Mashed potato base with bacon, cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese and topped with scallions.
LG Relax
Fried chicken, feta, and jalapenos.
LG Rodeo
Hamburger, bacon, American cheese, BBQ sauce, and onion rings.
LG Slow Down
Meatball, eggplant, onion, and garlic.
LG "Pizza of the Month"
LG Super Veggie
Broccoli, mushroom, green pepper, onion, tomato, and black olive.
LG Sweet & Spicy
Fried BBQ chicken, jalapenos, bacon.
LG Thai Chicken
Fried chicken, Tai Peanut, bacon, pineapple (no sauce).
Calzones
Build Your Calzone
BBQ Chicken Calzone
Buffalo Chicken Calzone
Chicken Cordon Bleu Calzone
Chicken Parm Calzone
Chix Broc Alfredo CALZONE
Eggplant Parm Calzone
Hot Pastrami Calzone
Italian Calzone
Lucioso's Chix CALZONE
Pats Beat Philly Calzone
STEAK AND CHEESE CALZONE
The Relax Calzone
The Rodeo Calzone
Entrees
Kids Meals
Gluten Free
Sides
1 Meatball
3oz Marinara
8oz Marinara
Broccoli
Buttered Corn
Carrots
Carrots & Celery
Celery
Cole Slaw
Mashed Potatoes
Popcorn 12#
Popcorn 8#
Rice Pilaf
Side Caesar Salad
Side Garden Salad
Side Greek Salad
Side Pita
Tortilla Chips
Veg Special
White Rice
Side Grilled Chicken
Sauce Sides
Side Asian BBQ
Side BBQ
Side Bee Sting
Side Blue Cheese
Side Bourbon
Side Buff B-Q
Side Buffalo Dry Rub
Side Cajun Remoulade
Side Cajun Rub
Side Citrus Chipotle BBQ
Side Crazy Hot Buffalo
Side Fire In The Hole
Side Garlic Lemon Pepper
Side Garlic Parmesan
Side Garlic Romano Buffalo
Side Gold Fever
Side Honey
Side Honey BBQ
Side Honey Buffalo
Side Honey Mustard
Side Honey Mustard BBQ
Side Horseradish
Side Jamaican Jerk Rub
Side Mango Habanero
Side Maple Garlic Buffalo
Side Maryland Spice
Side Medium Buffalo
Side Mild Buffalo
Side Ranch
Side S&S - Red
Side S&S - Yellow
Side Salsa
Side Salt & Vinegar
Side Sesame Ginger
Side Sour Cream
Side Special Flavor
Side Sweet Chili
Side Taco BBQ
Side Taco Seasoning
Side Teriyaki
Side Teriyaki BBQ
Side Thai Peanut
Side Tartar
3.25oz Side of Au Jus
8oz side of Au Jus
Dressing Sides
Desserts
Specials
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
6 spring lane, Plymouth, MA 02360