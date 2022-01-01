Lucioso's Pub imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Pizza
Salad

Lucioso's Pub Plymouth, MA

606 Reviews

$$

6 Spring Ln

Plymouth, MA 02360

Order Again

Popular Items

Small 10" Cheese Pizza
Wings 12pc
Tenders 5pc

Warm-Ups

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$12.99

Cheesy Bread

$10.99

Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla

$11.99

Chili Cheese Nachos

$12.99

French Fries

$4.99

Frickles

$8.99

Garlic Bread

$3.50

Mac & Cheese Bites

$7.99Out of stock

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

Onion Rings

$7.99

Pork Pot Stickers

$8.99

Spicy Fries

$5.49

Stuffed Quahog

$5.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.99

Tater Tots

$5.99

Veggie Platter

$10.99

Warm Pretzels (3)

$8.99

Zucchini Sticks

$8.99

Egg Rolls

Buffalo Chicken Egg Rolls

$12.99

Shredded buffalo chicken, red onions + cheddar cheese served with bleu cheese for dipping.

ITALIAN EGG ROLLS

$12.99

Ham, salami, pepperoni, banana peppers + provolone served with marinara for dipping.

Luciosos Chicken EGG ROLLS

$12.99

Fried chicken, bacon + mozzarella served with ranch for dipping.

Mac Attack EGGROLLS

$12.99

Hamburger, American cheese, pickles + onions served with 1000 island for dipping.

Steak Bomb Egg Rolls

$12.99

Shaved steak, salami, peppers, onions + American cheese served with 1000 island for dipping.

TACO EGG ROLLS

$12.99

Taco meat, cheddar cheese, onions + tomatoes served with sour cream for dipping.

Soups & Salads

Antipasto Salad

$13.99

Garden Salad topped with rolls of ham, provolone and salami, olives + pepperoncini's with your choice of dressing. Served with a pita bread.

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Romaine lettuce with parmesan cheese, croutons + Caesar dressing. Served with a pita bread.

Chef Salad

$12.99

Garden Salad topped with rolls of turkey, ham + American cheese with your choice of dressing. Served with a pita bread.

Chili - Bowl

$6.99

Chili - Cup

$4.99

Clam Chowder - Bowl

$7.99

Clam Chowder - Cup

$5.99

Dressings

$1.49

Garden Salad

$8.99

Mixed lettuce topped with red onions, cucumbers, tomatoes + carrots served with your choice of dressing. Served with a pita bread.

Greek Salad

$11.99

Garden salad topped with feta + olives and served with Greek dressing. Served with a pita bread.

Wedge Salad

$9.99

Wedge of iceburg lettuce topped with bacon crumbles, diced tomatoes, red onions and a side of chunky bleu cheese dressing.

Soup of Day - Cup

$5.99

Soup of Day - Bowl

$7.99

Wings & Tenders

Wings 6pc

$8.99

Wings 12pc

$13.99

Wings 18pc

$19.99

Tenders 5pc

$8.99

Tenders 10pc

$13.99

Plain Jane Wings & Tenders

Burgers

Grilled Chix Sandwich

$10.99

BUILD YOUR OWN - PLEASE CHOOSE TOPPINGS

Hamburger

$10.99

BUILD YOUR OWN - PLEASE CHOOSE TOPPINGS

Turkey Burger

$11.99

BUILD YOUR OWN - PLEASE CHOOSE TOPPINGS

Sandwiches

BBQ Pulled Pork

$13.99

Served on a seeded cross roll.

BLT Sub

$12.99

Bacon, lettuce + tomato with choice of additional toppings. Served on a sub roll. (Specify toasted/not toasted)

Buffalo Chicken Sub

$13.99

Fried medium buffalo tenders, lettuce, tomato, and chunky bleu cheese dressing. Served on a sub roll. (Specify toasted/not toasted)

Buffalo Pulled Pork

$13.99

Served on a seeded cross roll.

Catch Fish Sandwich

$14.99

Fried haddock, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato + tartar sauce served on seeded cross roll.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.99

Grilled chicken with romaine, parmesan + croutons in a plain or wheat wrap. (Dressing inside unless specified)

Chicken Cutlet Sub

$13.99

Plain fried chicken served in a sub roll. Build Your Own - your choice of toppings + sauces.

Chicken Parm Sub

$13.99

Fried chicken with marinara sauce and provolone served on a sub roll. (Specify toasted/not toasted)

Chicken Stir Fry Sub

$14.99

Grilled chicken stir fried with mushrooms, green peppers, and onions with American cheese served on a sub roll. (Specify toasted/not toasted)

Club Sand Wedge's

$14.99

Choice of turkey, ham, grilled chicken, hamburger, or BLT piled high with three pieces of white or wheat bread with bacon, lettuce, tomato + mayo.

Cubano Sandwich

$14.99

Pulled pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles and mustard served on a seeded cross roll.

Eggplant Parm Sub

$13.99

Fried eggplant with marinara sauce and provolone served on a sub roll. (Specify toasted/not toasted)

Fish Reuben

$14.99

Beer battered fried haddock topped with Swiss cheese, coleslaw + 1000 island dressing grilled on marble rye.

French Dip

$15.99

Warm shaved prime rib piled and topped with Swiss cheese and grilled onions on French bread baquette with au ju for dipping.

Grilled Chix Greek Wrap

$15.99

Grilled chicken with mixed lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, red onions, cucumbers, olives, and feta in a plain on a wheat or white wrap. (Dressing inside unless specified)

Grilled Pastrami

$14.99

Lean pastrami, grilled onions + Swiss cheese served on a seeded cross roll. (Mustard inside only on request)

Ham Sub

$12.99

Ham with your choice of toppings + cheese served on a sub roll. (Specify toasted/not toasted)

Italian Sub

$12.99

Ham, mortadella, salami and provolone with your choice of toppings served on a sub roll. (Specify toasted/not toasted)

Meatball Parm Sub

$13.99

Meatballs with marinara and provolone on a sub roll. (Specify toasted/not toasted)

PatsBeatPhilly Steak Sub

$14.99

Lean shaved steak, American cheese, sautéed green peppers, sautéed mushrooms and sautéed onions served on a sub roll. (Specify toasted/not toasted)

Steak & Cheese Sub

$13.99

Lean shaved steak with just American cheese served on a sub roll. (Specify toasted/not toasted)

Steak Tip Caesar Wrap

$15.99

Steak tips with romaine, parmesan + croutons in a plain or wheat wrap. (No temp. requests + dressing inside unless specified)

Steak Tip Sub

$15.99

Marinated steak tips with sautéed onions and American cheese served on a sub roll. (No temp. requests, Specify toasted/not toasted)

The Pilgrim

$14.99

Sliced turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, and mayo served on marble rye.

Turkey Reuben

$14.99

Turkey topped with Swiss cheese, coleslaw + 1000 island dressing grilled on marble rye.

Turkey Sub

$12.99

Turkey with your choice of cheese and toppings served on a sub roll. (Specify toasted/not toasted)

Yawkey Way Sub

$13.99

Sweet Italian sausage, grilled green peppers and onions + mustard served on a sub roll. (Specify toasted/toasted)

Pastrami Reuben

$14.99

Pizzas

Small 10" Cheese Pizza

$8.99

Large 16" Cheese Pizza

$13.99

Gluten Free Pizza

$11.99

Specialty Pizzas

SM Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.99

Hamburger, mustard, ketchup, onions, American cheese, bacon (no sauce)

SM BLT Pizza

$12.99

Bacon and tomato (no sauce), topped with mayo and lettuce.

SM Brazilian

$13.99

Fried chicken, bacon, pineapple.

SM Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$14.99

Grilled chicken, alfredo base, and broccoli.

SM Chicken Cordon Bleu

$13.99

Fried chicken, honey mustard, ham, Swiss cheese (no sauce).

SM Flyin Hawaiian

$13.99

Ham, pineapple, bacon.

SM Gabe The Babe

$15.99

Grilled chicken, jalapenos, salami, garlic + cheddar cheese.

SM Greek

$12.99

Feta, olives, tomatoes (no sauce).

SM HEART ATTACK

$15.99

Every meat we have on one pizza!

SM Hot Pastrami

$14.99

Pastrami, Swiss, cooked onions, honey mustard (no sauce).

SM John's Special

$15.99

Pepperoni, sausage, green pepper, onion and mushrooms

SM Loaded Nacho

$14.99

Hamburger, onions, salsa, cheddar, mozzarella, jalapenos and covered in tortilla chips.

SM Lucioso's Chicken

$13.99

Fried chicken, bacon, ranch, (no sauce).

SM MAC ATTACK

$14.99

Hamburger, pickles, 1000 island base, onions, American cheese and topped with lettuce and more 1000 island dressing.

SM MEATLOVERS

$15.99

Every meat we have on one pizza!

SM Pats Beat Philly

$14.99

Philly steak sautéed with mushrooms, green peppers, and onions with American cheese (no sauce).

SM Potato Skin

$14.99

Mashed potato base with bacon, cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese and topped with scallions.

SM Relax

$13.99

Fried chicken, feta, and jalapenos.

SM Rodeo

$14.99

Hamburger, bacon, American cheese, BBQ sauce, and onion rings.

SM Slow Down

$14.99

Meatball, eggplant, onion, and garlic.

SM "Pizza of the Month"

$16.99

SM Super Veggie

$14.99

Broccoli, mushroom, green pepper, onion, tomato, and black olive.

SM Sweet & Spicy

$14.99

Fried BBQ chicken, jalapenos, bacon.

SM Thai Chicken

$15.99

Fried chicken, Tai Peanut, bacon, pineapple (no sauce).

LG Bacon Cheeseburger

$21.99

Hamburger, mustard, ketchup, onions, American cheese, bacon (no sauce)

LG BLT Pizza

$19.99

Bacon and tomato (no sauce), topped with mayo and lettuce.

LG Brazilian

$20.99

Fried chicken, bacon, pineapple.

LG Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$21.99

Grilled chicken, alfredo base, and broccoli.

LG Chicken Cordon Bleu

$21.99

Fried chicken, honey mustard, ham, Swiss cheese (no sauce).

LG Flyin' Hawaiian

$20.99

Ham, pineapple, bacon.

LG Gabe The Babe

$22.99

Grilled chicken, jalapenos, salami, garlic + cheddar cheese.

LG Greek

$19.99

Feta, olives, tomatoes (no sauce).

LG HEART ATTACK

$22.99

Every meat we have on one pizza!

LG Hot Pastrami

$21.99

Pastrami, Swiss, cooked onions, honey mustard (no sauce).

LG John's Special

$22.99

Pepperoni, sausage, green pepper, onion and mushrooms

LG Loaded Nacho

$21.99

Hamburger, onions, salsa, cheddar, mozzarella, jalapenos and covered in tortilla chips.

LG Luciosos Chicken

$20.99

Fried chicken, bacon, ranch, (no sauce).

LG MAC ATTACK

$21.99

Hamburger, pickles, 1000 island base, onions, American cheese and topped with lettuce and more 1000 island dressing.

LG MEATLOVERS

$22.99

Every meat we have on one pizza!

LG Pats Beat Philly

$21.99

Philly steak sautéed with mushrooms, green peppers, and onions with American cheese (no sauce).

LG Potato Skin

$21.99

Mashed potato base with bacon, cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese and topped with scallions.

LG Relax

$20.99

Fried chicken, feta, and jalapenos.

LG Rodeo

$21.99

Hamburger, bacon, American cheese, BBQ sauce, and onion rings.

LG Slow Down

$21.99

Meatball, eggplant, onion, and garlic.

LG "Pizza of the Month"

$23.99

LG Super Veggie

$21.99

Broccoli, mushroom, green pepper, onion, tomato, and black olive.

LG Sweet & Spicy

$21.99

Fried BBQ chicken, jalapenos, bacon.

LG Thai Chicken

$22.99

Fried chicken, Tai Peanut, bacon, pineapple (no sauce).

Calzones

Build Your Calzone

$10.00

BBQ Chicken Calzone

$13.99

Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$13.99

Chicken Cordon Bleu Calzone

$15.99

Chicken Parm Calzone

$13.99

Chix Broc Alfredo CALZONE

$15.99

Eggplant Parm Calzone

$13.99

Hot Pastrami Calzone

$15.99

Italian Calzone

$15.99

Lucioso's Chix CALZONE

$15.99

Pats Beat Philly Calzone

$15.99

STEAK AND CHEESE CALZONE

$15.99

The Relax Calzone

$15.99

The Rodeo Calzone

$15.99

Entrees

Spaghetti

$11.99

Ziti

$11.99

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo w/Ziti

$17.99

Grist Mill Pasta

$17.99

Buffalo Mac n Cheese

$17.99

Lucioso's Mac n Cheese

$17.99

Prime Rib Mac n Cheese

$19.99

Steak Tips

$19.99

Turkey Tips

$18.99

Teriyaki Chicken Stir Fry

$16.99

Teriyaki Steak Stir Fry

$19.99

Fish n Chips

$18.99

Baked Haddock

$18.99

Kids Meals

Kids Chicken Tenders (2pc)

$6.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Kids Mac 'n' Cheese

$6.99

Kids Ham & Cheese

$6.99

Kids Pasta

$5.99

Gluten Free

Loaded Turkey Tips GLUTEN FREE

$19.99

Chili Cheese Rice Plate

$13.99

Haddock Florentine

$19.99

Sweet Chili Chicken Stir Fry

$17.99

Sides

1 Meatball

$1.00

3oz Marinara

$1.49

8oz Marinara

$2.99

Broccoli

$3.50

Buttered Corn

$3.50

Carrots

$2.99

Carrots & Celery

$2.99

Celery

$2.99

Cole Slaw

$3.99

Mashed Potatoes

$3.99

Popcorn 12#

$3.00

Popcorn 8#

$2.00

Rice Pilaf

$3.99

Side Caesar Salad

$4.99

Side Garden Salad

$3.99

Side Greek Salad

$4.99

Side Pita

$0.99

Tortilla Chips

$2.99

Veg Special

$3.99

White Rice

$3.50

Side Grilled Chicken

$5.00

Sauce Sides

Side Asian BBQ

$1.49

Side BBQ

$1.49

Side Bee Sting

$1.99

Side Blue Cheese

$1.49

Side Bourbon

$1.49

Side Buff B-Q

$1.49

Side Buffalo Dry Rub

$2.49

Side Cajun Remoulade

$1.49

Side Cajun Rub

$2.49

Side Citrus Chipotle BBQ

$1.49

Side Crazy Hot Buffalo

$1.49

Side Fire In The Hole

$2.49

Side Garlic Lemon Pepper

$1.49

Side Garlic Parmesan

$1.49

Side Garlic Romano Buffalo

$1.49

Side Gold Fever

$1.49

Side Honey

$1.99

Side Honey BBQ

$1.49

Side Honey Buffalo

$1.49

Side Honey Mustard

$1.49

Side Honey Mustard BBQ

$1.49

Side Horseradish

$1.49

Side Jamaican Jerk Rub

$2.49

Side Mango Habanero

$1.49

Side Maple Garlic Buffalo

$1.49

Side Maryland Spice

$2.49

Side Medium Buffalo

$1.49

Side Mild Buffalo

$1.49

Side Ranch

$1.49

Side S&S - Red

$1.49

Side S&S - Yellow

$1.49

Side Salsa

$1.49

Side Salt & Vinegar

$2.49

Side Sesame Ginger

$1.49

Side Sour Cream

$1.49

Side Special Flavor

$1.49

Side Sweet Chili

$1.49

Side Taco BBQ

$1.49

Side Taco Seasoning

$2.49

Side Teriyaki

$1.49

Side Teriyaki BBQ

$1.49

Side Thai Peanut

$1.49

Side Tartar

$1.49

3.25oz Side of Au Jus

$1.49

8oz side of Au Jus

$2.99

Dressing Sides

Side 1000 Island

$1.49

Side Balsamic Vinaigrette

$1.49

Side Blue Cheese Dress

$1.49

Side Caesar Dress

$1.49

Side Creamy Italian

$1.49

Side Greek Dress

$1.49

Side Honey Mustard Dress

$1.49

Side Italian Dress

$1.49

Side Parmesan Peppercorn

$1.49

Side Ranch Dress

$1.49

Side Raspberry Vinaigrette

$1.49

Desserts

Choc Lava Divine (GF)

$6.00

Hoodsie Cup

$1.75

Peanut butter Mousse Brownie

$7.00

5 Layer Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Turtle Cheese Cake

$8.00

Salted Caramel Lava

$8.00Out of stock

Donuts

$8.00

Blueberry Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock

Mississippi Mud Pie

$8.00Out of stock

Specials

EGGPLANT STICKS

$11.99

IRISH NACHOS

$11.99

CBR WRAP

$15.99

PORK OSOS BUCO

$18.99

Bottled Beverages

Cream Soda

$2.50

Diet Pepsi Can

$1.25

Mountain Dew Can

$1.25

Orange Soda

$2.50

Pepsi Can

$1.25

Raspberry Lime Rickey

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Schweppes Ginger Ale Can

$1.25

Sierra Mist Can

$1.25

Spring Water

$1.95

Red Bull

$3.25

Ginger Beer Can

$2.00

Kids Juice Box

$1.00
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Lucioso's Pub is located at the historic Jenney Grist Mill in "America's Hometown" of Plymouth, Massachusetts. It is the culmination of a joint business venture of John Luce and Gabriel Daher, two longtime friends who grew up together and worked in the restaurant industry for many years together. John Luce opened a pizza shop named Lucioso's Pizza in 2004 and had always dreamed of opening a full-fledged restaurant and sports bar. When the opportunity came, he sought out Gabriel Daher to partner with and bring the place to fruition. The name Lucioso comes from the Spanish word "osioso," which means lazy, and the last name, Luce. Thus Lucioso, which was the nickname Gabriel called John when they worked together. While the two are definitely not lazy, they encourage a casual and laid-back lifestyle. "Relax," "Calm Down," and "Chill Out" are phrases you'll hear at Lucioso's. Now come out and have some good times!

6 Spring Ln, Plymouth, MA 02360

Lucioso's Pub image

