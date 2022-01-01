- Home
Luci's at the Grove
7400 N Via Paseo Del Sur Unit 102
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Popular Items
COFFEE & COLD BREW
COFFEE 16 OZ
Choose between our medium or bold roast of coffee
COLD BREW 20 OZ
Our smooth blend of coffee over ice, extrordinarily uplifting in a bold form.
RED EYE 16 OZ
A regular drip coffee with 2 shots of espresso.
ICED RED EYE 20 OZ
Our cold brew blend of coffee with 2 shots of espresso.
DECAF COFFEE 16 OZ
COFFEE 20 OZ
Choose between our medium or bold roast of coffee
COLD BREW 32 OZ
Our smooth blend of coffee over ice, extrordinarily uplifting in a bold form.
RED EYE 20 OZ
A regular drip coffee with 2 shots of espresso.
ICED RED EYE 32 OZ
Our cold brew blend of coffee with 2 shots of espresso.
DECAF COFFEE 20 OZ
BULK COFFEE BEANS
ICED LATTE DRINKS
ICED LATTE 20 OZ
Our dark, rich espresso combined with milk and served over ice. A perfect milk-forward cool down.
ICED MOCHA 20 OZ
Our rich, full bodied espresso combined with mocha sauce, milk and ice.
ICED CAFE CARAMEL 20 OZ
Our rich, full bodied espresso with caramel and vanilla syrup milk and ice.
ICED WHITE MOCHA 20 OZ
Our rich, full bodied espresso combined with white mocha sauce, milk and ice.
ICED CHAI 20 OZ
Black tea infused with cinnamon, clove and other warming spices combined with milk and ice.
ICED LATTE 32 OZ
Our dark, rich espresso combined with milk and served over ice. A perfect milk-forward cool down.
ICED MOCHA 32 OZ
Our rich, full bodied espresso combined with mocha sauce, milk and ice.
ICED CAFE CARAMEL 32 OZ
Our rich, full bodied espresso with caramel and vanilla syrup milk and ice.
ICED WHITE MOCHA 32 OZ
Our rich, full bodied espresso combined with white mocha sauce, milk and ice.
ICED CHAI 32 OZ
Black tea infused with cinnamon, clove and other warming spices combined with milk and ice.
ICED DECAF LATTE 20 OZ
Our dark, rich espresso combined with milk and served over ice. A perfect milk-forward cool down.
ICED DECAF WHITE MOCHA 32 OZ
Our rich, full bodied espresso combined with mocha sauce, milk and ice.
ICED DECAF CAFE CARAMEL 20 OZ
Our rich, full bodied espresso with caramel and vanilla syrup milk and ice.
ICED AMERICANO 20 OZ
Espresso shots topped with cold water and a light layer of crema, served over ice
ICED DIRTY CHAI 20 OZ
Espresso and black tea infused with cinnamon, clove and other warming spices combined with milk and ice.
ICED DECAF LATTE 32 OZ
Our dark, rich espresso combined with milk and served over ice. A perfect milk-forward cool down.
ICED DECAF MOCHA 32 OZ
Our rich, full bodied espresso combined with mocha sauce, milk and ice.
ICED DECAF CAFE CARAMEL 32 OZ
Our rich, full bodied espresso with caramel and vanilla syrup milk and ice.
ICED AMERICANO 32 OZ
Espresso shots topped with cold water and a light layer of crema, served over ice
ICED DIRTY CHAI TEA 32 OZ
Espresso and black tea infused with cinnamon, clove and other warming spices combined with milk and ice.
ICED DECAF AMERICANO 20 OZ
Decaf espresso shots topped with cold water and a light layer of crema, served over ice
ICED DECAF AMERICANO 32 OZ
Decaf espresso shots topped with cold water and a light layer of crema, served over ice
ICED DECAF DIRTY CHAI 20 OZ
Decaf espresso and black tea infused with cinnamon, clove and other warming spices combined with milk and ice.
ICED DECAF DIRTY CHAI 32 OZ
Decaf espresso and black tea infused with cinnamon, clove and other warming spices combined with milk and ice.
HOT LATTE DRINKS
LATTE 16 OZ
Our smooth, rich espresso balanced with steamed milk and a light layer of foam.
MOCHA 16 OZ
Our rich, full bodied espresso combined with mocha sauce and steamed milk.
CAFE CARAMEL 16 OZ
Freshly steamed milk with caramel and vanilla syrup marked with espresso
WHITE MOCHA 16 OZ
Our rich, full bodied espresso combined with white mocha sauce and steamed milk.
CAPPUCCINO 16 OZ
Our smooth, rich espresso balanced with steamed milk and a medium layer of foam.
LATTE 20 OZ
Our smooth, rich espresso balanced with steamed milk and a light layer of foam.
MOCHA 20 OZ
Our rich, full bodied espresso combined with mocha sauce and steamed milk.
CAFE CARAMEL 20 OZ
Freshly steamed milk with caramel and vanilla syrup marked with espresso
WHITE MOCHA 20 OZ
Our rich, full bodied espresso combined with white mocha sauce and steamed milk.
CAPPUCCINO 20 OZ
Our smooth, rich espresso balanced with steamed milk and a medium layer of foam.
CHAI TEA 16 OZ
Black tea infused with cinnamon, clove and other warming spices combined with steamed milk and topped with foam.
DIRTY CHAI TEA 16 OZ
Espresso and black tea infused with cinnamon, clove and other warming spices combined with steamed milk.
CAFE AU LAIT 16 OZ
Choose between our medium or bold roast of coffee steamed with your milk of choice.
AMERICANO 16 OZ
Espresso shots with hot water create a light layer or crema culminating in this woderfully rich cup.
CHAI TEA 20 OZ
Black tea infused with cinnamon, clove and other warming spices combined with steamed milk and topped with foam.
DIRTY CHAI TEA 20 OZ
Espresso and black tea infused with cinnamon, clove and other warming spices combined with steamed milk.
CAFE AU LAIT 20 OZ
Choose between our medium or bold roast of coffee
AMERICANO 20 OZ
Espresso shots with hot water create a light layer or crema culminating in this woderfully rich cup.
DECAF LATTE 16 OZ
Our smooth, rich espresso balanced with steamed milk and a light layer of foam.
DECAF MOCHA 16 OZ
Our rich, full bodied espresso combined with mocha sauce and steamed milk.
DECAF CAFE CARAMEL 16 OZ
Freshly steamed milk with caramel ad vanilla syrup marked with decaf espresso
DECAF AMERICANO 20 OZ
Decaf espresso with hot water create a light layer of crema.
DECAF DIRTY CHAI 16 OZ
Decaf espresso and black tea infused with cinnamon, clove and other warming spices combined with steamed milk.
DECAF LATTE 20 OZ
Our smooth, rich espresso balanced with steamed milk and a light layer of foam.
DECAF MOCHA 20 OZ
Our rich, full bodied espresso combined with mocha sauce and steamed milk.
DECAF CAFE CARAMEL 20 OZ
Freshly steamed milk with caramel and vanilla syrup marked with decaf espresso
DECAF AMERICANO 16 OZ
Decaf espresso with hot water create a light layer of crema.
DECAF DIRTY CHAI 20 OZ
Decaf espresso and black tea infused with cinnamon, clove and other warming spices combined with steamed milk.
DECAF CAPPUCCINO 16 OZ
Our smooth, rich espresso balanced with steamed milk and a medium layer of foam.
DECAF CAFE AU LAIT 16 OZ
Our decaf coffee blend topped with steamed milk.
DECAF CAFE AU LAIT 20 OZ
Choose between our medium or bold roast of coffee
DECAF CAPPUCCINO 20 OZ
Our smooth, rich espresso balanced with steamed milk and a medium layer of foam.
ICE TEA
ICED TEA 20 OZ
Choose from our famous unsweetened Teas.
ICED TEA LEAF 20 OZ
Choose from multiple delicious loose leaf tea flavors served over ice.
ARNOLD PALMER 20 OZ
Classic arnold palmer mixed with your choice of our three amazing tea flavors.
ICED TEA 32 OZ
Choose from our famous unsweetened Teas.
ICED TEA LEAF 32 OZ
Choose from multiple delicious loose leaf tea flavors served over ice.
ARNOLD PALMER 32 OZ
Classic arnold palmer mixed with your choice of our three amazing tea flavors.
HOT TEA
SMOOTHIES
STRAWBERRY BANANA 20 OZ
Strawberry puree blended with banana milk and ice.
VERY BERRY 20 OZ
Strawberry puree, frozen blueberries and lemonade blended
MELLOW YELLOW 20 OZ
Mango puree blended with pineapple.
CHOCOLATE PROTEIN 20 OZ
Plant based chocolate protein, peanut butter, banana and almond milk blended.
MOMENT OF ZEN 20 OZ
Plant based unflavored protein, vanilla, banana and milk blended with ice.
STRAWBERRY BANANA 32 OZ
Strawberry puree blended with banana milk and ice.
VERY BERRY 32 OZ
Strawberry puree, frozen blueberries and lemonade blended
MELLOW YELLOW 32 OZ
Mango puree blended with pineapple.
CHOCOLATE PROTEIN 32 OZ
Plant based chocolate protein, peanut butter, banana and almond milk blended.
MOMENT OF ZEN 32 OZ
Plant based unflavored protein, vanilla, banana and milk blended with ice.
BLENDED LEMONADE 20 OZ
Fresh squeezed lemonade blended with ice.
FRAPPE 20 OZ
Cold brew with your choice of flavor blended with milk.
BLENDED CHAI 20 OZ
Chai syrup, vanilla base, cinnamon and milk blended.
FROZEN HOT CHOCOLATE 20 OZ
Mocha powder with vanilla syrup blended with milk and ice.
GREEN TEA SMOOTHIE 20 OZ
Green tea and vanilla blended with milk and ice.
BLENDED LEMONADE 32 OZ
Fresh squeezed lemonade blended with ice.
FRAPPE 32 OZ
Cold brew with your choice of flavor blended with milk.
BLENDED CHAI 32 OZ
Chai syrup, vanilla base, cinnamon and milk blended.
FROZEN HOT CHOCOLATE 32 OZ
Mocha powder with vanilla syrup blended with milk and ice.
GREEN TEA SMOOTHIE 32 OZ
Green tea and vanilla blended with milk and ice.
JAVA CHIP 20 OZ
Chocolate chips blended with mocha, cold brew, milk and ice.
KONA KICKER 20 OZ
A frappe with a blend of mocha, white mocha, macademia nut, milk and ice.
KONA KICKER 32 OZ
A frappe with a blend of mocha, white mocha, macademia nut, milk and ice.
LUCI'S QUENCHER 20 OZ
Watermelon syrup blended with our fresh squeezed lemonade
LUCI'S QUENCHER 32 OZ
Watermelon syrup blended with our fresh squeezed lemonade
JAVA CHIP 32 OZ
Chocolate chips blended with mocha, cold brew, milk and ice.
FRESH JUICES
ACAI BOWL
A blended cool bowl of Organic Acai berries, filled with powerful antioxidants, topped with hemp granola, bananas and blueberries.
TOXIN BOXIN 20 OZ
Green apple, parsley, lemon, ginger, kale, spinach and agave juiced freshly.
TOXIN BOXIN 32 OZ
Green apple, parsley, lemon, ginger, kale, spinach and agave juiced freshly.
GREENADE 20 OZ
Green apple, parsley, lemon, cucumber, celery, spinach, kale and agave juiced freshly.
GREENADE 32 OZ
Green apple, parsley, lemon, cucumber, celery, spinach, kale and agave juiced freshly.
ORCHARD 20 OZ
Carrots, orange, ginger and lemon juiced freshly.
ORCHARD 32 OZ
Carrots, orange, ginger and lemon juiced freshly.
20 OZ OJ
Locally Squeezed Orange Juice
20 OZ LEMONADE
Locally Squeezed Lemonade
20 OZ APPLE JUICE
LEGIT A MINT 20 OZ
Cucumber, lemon, parsley, mint, kale, spinach and orange.
LEGIT A MINT 32 OZ
Cucumber, lemon, parsley, mint, kale, spinach and orange.
32 OZ OJ
Locally Squeezed Orange Juice
32 OZ LEMONADE
Locally Squeezed Lemonade
32 OZ APPLE JUICE
BUILD YOUR OWN JUICE 20 OZ
Your choice of fresh fruits and veggies.
BUILD YOUR OWN JUICE 32 OZ
Your choice of fresh fruits and veggies.
SODAS
CUP CHARGE
TEA/COFFEE TOTE
Come in and enjoy!
7400 N Via Paseo Del Sur Unit 102, Scottsdale, AZ 85258