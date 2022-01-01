Restaurant header imageView gallery

Luci's at the Grove

7400 N Via Paseo Del Sur Unit 102

Scottsdale, AZ 85258

Popular Items

ICED TEA 32 OZ

COFFEE & COLD BREW

COFFEE 16 OZ

COFFEE 16 OZ

$2.75

Choose between our medium or bold roast of coffee

COLD BREW 20 OZ

COLD BREW 20 OZ

$5.25

Our smooth blend of coffee over ice, extrordinarily uplifting in a bold form.

RED EYE 16 OZ

RED EYE 16 OZ

$4.25

A regular drip coffee with 2 shots of espresso.

ICED RED EYE 20 OZ

$6.25

Our cold brew blend of coffee with 2 shots of espresso.

DECAF COFFEE 16 OZ

DECAF COFFEE 16 OZ

$2.75
COFFEE 20 OZ

COFFEE 20 OZ

$3.00

Choose between our medium or bold roast of coffee

COLD BREW 32 OZ

COLD BREW 32 OZ

$6.00

Our smooth blend of coffee over ice, extrordinarily uplifting in a bold form.

RED EYE 20 OZ

RED EYE 20 OZ

$5.25

A regular drip coffee with 2 shots of espresso.

ICED RED EYE 32 OZ

$6.75

Our cold brew blend of coffee with 2 shots of espresso.

DECAF COFFEE 20 OZ

DECAF COFFEE 20 OZ

$3.00

BULK COFFEE BEANS

$16.99

ICED LATTE DRINKS

ICED LATTE 20 OZ

ICED LATTE 20 OZ

$5.25

Our dark, rich espresso combined with milk and served over ice. A perfect milk-forward cool down.

ICED MOCHA 20 OZ

ICED MOCHA 20 OZ

$6.25

Our rich, full bodied espresso combined with mocha sauce, milk and ice.

ICED CAFE CARAMEL 20 OZ

ICED CAFE CARAMEL 20 OZ

$6.50

Our rich, full bodied espresso with caramel and vanilla syrup milk and ice.

ICED WHITE MOCHA 20 OZ

ICED WHITE MOCHA 20 OZ

$6.25

Our rich, full bodied espresso combined with white mocha sauce, milk and ice.

ICED CHAI 20 OZ

ICED CHAI 20 OZ

$4.75

Black tea infused with cinnamon, clove and other warming spices combined with milk and ice.

ICED LATTE 32 OZ

ICED LATTE 32 OZ

$5.75

Our dark, rich espresso combined with milk and served over ice. A perfect milk-forward cool down.

ICED MOCHA 32 OZ

ICED MOCHA 32 OZ

$6.75

Our rich, full bodied espresso combined with mocha sauce, milk and ice.

ICED CAFE CARAMEL 32 OZ

ICED CAFE CARAMEL 32 OZ

$6.75

Our rich, full bodied espresso with caramel and vanilla syrup milk and ice.

ICED WHITE MOCHA 32 OZ

ICED WHITE MOCHA 32 OZ

$6.75

Our rich, full bodied espresso combined with white mocha sauce, milk and ice.

ICED CHAI 32 OZ

ICED CHAI 32 OZ

$5.75

Black tea infused with cinnamon, clove and other warming spices combined with milk and ice.

ICED DECAF LATTE 20 OZ

ICED DECAF LATTE 20 OZ

$5.25

Our dark, rich espresso combined with milk and served over ice. A perfect milk-forward cool down.

ICED DECAF WHITE MOCHA 32 OZ

ICED DECAF WHITE MOCHA 32 OZ

$6.25

Our rich, full bodied espresso combined with mocha sauce, milk and ice.

ICED DECAF CAFE CARAMEL 20 OZ

$6.50

Our rich, full bodied espresso with caramel and vanilla syrup milk and ice.

ICED AMERICANO 20 OZ

$4.50

Espresso shots topped with cold water and a light layer of crema, served over ice

ICED DIRTY CHAI 20 OZ

ICED DIRTY CHAI 20 OZ

$6.00

Espresso and black tea infused with cinnamon, clove and other warming spices combined with milk and ice.

ICED DECAF LATTE 32 OZ

ICED DECAF LATTE 32 OZ

$5.75

Our dark, rich espresso combined with milk and served over ice. A perfect milk-forward cool down.

ICED DECAF MOCHA 32 OZ

ICED DECAF MOCHA 32 OZ

$6.75

Our rich, full bodied espresso combined with mocha sauce, milk and ice.

ICED DECAF CAFE CARAMEL 32 OZ

$6.75

Our rich, full bodied espresso with caramel and vanilla syrup milk and ice.

ICED AMERICANO 32 OZ

$5.00

Espresso shots topped with cold water and a light layer of crema, served over ice

ICED DIRTY CHAI TEA 32 OZ

ICED DIRTY CHAI TEA 32 OZ

$6.75

Espresso and black tea infused with cinnamon, clove and other warming spices combined with milk and ice.

ICED DECAF AMERICANO 20 OZ

$4.50

Decaf espresso shots topped with cold water and a light layer of crema, served over ice

ICED DECAF AMERICANO 32 OZ

$5.00

Decaf espresso shots topped with cold water and a light layer of crema, served over ice

ICED DECAF DIRTY CHAI 20 OZ

ICED DECAF DIRTY CHAI 20 OZ

$6.00

Decaf espresso and black tea infused with cinnamon, clove and other warming spices combined with milk and ice.

ICED DECAF DIRTY CHAI 32 OZ

ICED DECAF DIRTY CHAI 32 OZ

$6.75

Decaf espresso and black tea infused with cinnamon, clove and other warming spices combined with milk and ice.

HOT LATTE DRINKS

LATTE 16 OZ

LATTE 16 OZ

$4.75

Our smooth, rich espresso balanced with steamed milk and a light layer of foam.

MOCHA 16 OZ

MOCHA 16 OZ

$5.50

Our rich, full bodied espresso combined with mocha sauce and steamed milk.

CAFE CARAMEL 16 OZ

CAFE CARAMEL 16 OZ

$5.50

Freshly steamed milk with caramel and vanilla syrup marked with espresso

WHITE MOCHA 16 OZ

WHITE MOCHA 16 OZ

$5.50

Our rich, full bodied espresso combined with white mocha sauce and steamed milk.

CAPPUCCINO 16 OZ

CAPPUCCINO 16 OZ

$4.75

Our smooth, rich espresso balanced with steamed milk and a medium layer of foam.

LATTE 20 OZ

LATTE 20 OZ

$5.25

Our smooth, rich espresso balanced with steamed milk and a light layer of foam.

MOCHA 20 OZ

MOCHA 20 OZ

$6.25

Our rich, full bodied espresso combined with mocha sauce and steamed milk.

CAFE CARAMEL 20 OZ

CAFE CARAMEL 20 OZ

$6.35

Freshly steamed milk with caramel and vanilla syrup marked with espresso

WHITE MOCHA 20 OZ

WHITE MOCHA 20 OZ

$6.25

Our rich, full bodied espresso combined with white mocha sauce and steamed milk.

CAPPUCCINO 20 OZ

CAPPUCCINO 20 OZ

$5.25

Our smooth, rich espresso balanced with steamed milk and a medium layer of foam.

CHAI TEA 16 OZ

CHAI TEA 16 OZ

$4.25

Black tea infused with cinnamon, clove and other warming spices combined with steamed milk and topped with foam.

DIRTY CHAI TEA 16 OZ

DIRTY CHAI TEA 16 OZ

$5.75

Espresso and black tea infused with cinnamon, clove and other warming spices combined with steamed milk.

CAFE AU LAIT 16 OZ

$3.25

Choose between our medium or bold roast of coffee steamed with your milk of choice.

AMERICANO 16 OZ

$4.25

Espresso shots with hot water create a light layer or crema culminating in this woderfully rich cup.

CHAI TEA 20 OZ

CHAI TEA 20 OZ

$5.00

Black tea infused with cinnamon, clove and other warming spices combined with steamed milk and topped with foam.

DIRTY CHAI TEA 20 OZ

DIRTY CHAI TEA 20 OZ

$5.75

Espresso and black tea infused with cinnamon, clove and other warming spices combined with steamed milk.

CAFE AU LAIT 20 OZ

$3.75

Choose between our medium or bold roast of coffee

AMERICANO 20 OZ

$4.75

Espresso shots with hot water create a light layer or crema culminating in this woderfully rich cup.

DECAF LATTE 16 OZ

DECAF LATTE 16 OZ

$4.75

Our smooth, rich espresso balanced with steamed milk and a light layer of foam.

DECAF MOCHA 16 OZ

DECAF MOCHA 16 OZ

$5.50

Our rich, full bodied espresso combined with mocha sauce and steamed milk.

DECAF CAFE CARAMEL 16 OZ

DECAF CAFE CARAMEL 16 OZ

$5.50

Freshly steamed milk with caramel ad vanilla syrup marked with decaf espresso

DECAF AMERICANO 20 OZ

$4.75

Decaf espresso with hot water create a light layer of crema.

DECAF DIRTY CHAI 16 OZ

DECAF DIRTY CHAI 16 OZ

$5.25

Decaf espresso and black tea infused with cinnamon, clove and other warming spices combined with steamed milk.

DECAF LATTE 20 OZ

DECAF LATTE 20 OZ

$5.25

Our smooth, rich espresso balanced with steamed milk and a light layer of foam.

DECAF MOCHA 20 OZ

DECAF MOCHA 20 OZ

$6.25

Our rich, full bodied espresso combined with mocha sauce and steamed milk.

DECAF CAFE CARAMEL 20 OZ

DECAF CAFE CARAMEL 20 OZ

$6.25

Freshly steamed milk with caramel and vanilla syrup marked with decaf espresso

DECAF AMERICANO 16 OZ

$4.25

Decaf espresso with hot water create a light layer of crema.

DECAF DIRTY CHAI 20 OZ

DECAF DIRTY CHAI 20 OZ

$5.75

Decaf espresso and black tea infused with cinnamon, clove and other warming spices combined with steamed milk.

DECAF CAPPUCCINO 16 OZ

DECAF CAPPUCCINO 16 OZ

$4.75

Our smooth, rich espresso balanced with steamed milk and a medium layer of foam.

DECAF CAFE AU LAIT 16 OZ

$3.25

Our decaf coffee blend topped with steamed milk.

DECAF CAFE AU LAIT 20 OZ

$3.75

Choose between our medium or bold roast of coffee

DECAF CAPPUCCINO 20 OZ

DECAF CAPPUCCINO 20 OZ

$5.25

Our smooth, rich espresso balanced with steamed milk and a medium layer of foam.

ICE TEA

ICED TEA 20 OZ

ICED TEA 20 OZ

$3.35

Choose from our famous unsweetened Teas.

ICED TEA LEAF 20 OZ

ICED TEA LEAF 20 OZ

$3.75

Choose from multiple delicious loose leaf tea flavors served over ice.

ARNOLD PALMER 20 OZ

ARNOLD PALMER 20 OZ

$4.25

Classic arnold palmer mixed with your choice of our three amazing tea flavors.

ICED TEA 32 OZ

ICED TEA 32 OZ

$3.75

Choose from our famous unsweetened Teas.

ICED TEA LEAF 32 OZ

ICED TEA LEAF 32 OZ

$4.25

Choose from multiple delicious loose leaf tea flavors served over ice.

ARNOLD PALMER 32 OZ

ARNOLD PALMER 32 OZ

$5.25

Classic arnold palmer mixed with your choice of our three amazing tea flavors.

HOT TEA

HOT TEA 16 OZ

$3.25

HOT TEA 20 OZ

$3.75

TEA LATTE 16 OZ

$4.00

TEA LATTE 20 OZ

$4.50

BULK TEA 12 OZ

$16.99

SMOOTHIES

STRAWBERRY BANANA 20 OZ

STRAWBERRY BANANA 20 OZ

$7.50

Strawberry puree blended with banana milk and ice.

VERY BERRY 20 OZ

VERY BERRY 20 OZ

$7.50

Strawberry puree, frozen blueberries and lemonade blended

MELLOW YELLOW 20 OZ

MELLOW YELLOW 20 OZ

$7.50

Mango puree blended with pineapple.

CHOCOLATE PROTEIN 20 OZ

CHOCOLATE PROTEIN 20 OZ

$8.75

Plant based chocolate protein, peanut butter, banana and almond milk blended.

MOMENT OF ZEN 20 OZ

MOMENT OF ZEN 20 OZ

$8.75

Plant based unflavored protein, vanilla, banana and milk blended with ice.

STRAWBERRY BANANA 32 OZ

STRAWBERRY BANANA 32 OZ

$10.45

Strawberry puree blended with banana milk and ice.

VERY BERRY 32 OZ

VERY BERRY 32 OZ

$10.45

Strawberry puree, frozen blueberries and lemonade blended

MELLOW YELLOW 32 OZ

MELLOW YELLOW 32 OZ

$10.45

Mango puree blended with pineapple.

CHOCOLATE PROTEIN 32 OZ

CHOCOLATE PROTEIN 32 OZ

$11.83

Plant based chocolate protein, peanut butter, banana and almond milk blended.

MOMENT OF ZEN 32 OZ

MOMENT OF ZEN 32 OZ

$11.83

Plant based unflavored protein, vanilla, banana and milk blended with ice.

BLENDED LEMONADE 20 OZ

BLENDED LEMONADE 20 OZ

$7.50

Fresh squeezed lemonade blended with ice.

FRAPPE 20 OZ

FRAPPE 20 OZ

$7.50

Cold brew with your choice of flavor blended with milk.

BLENDED CHAI 20 OZ

BLENDED CHAI 20 OZ

$7.50

Chai syrup, vanilla base, cinnamon and milk blended.

FROZEN HOT CHOCOLATE 20 OZ

FROZEN HOT CHOCOLATE 20 OZ

$7.50

Mocha powder with vanilla syrup blended with milk and ice.

GREEN TEA SMOOTHIE 20 OZ

GREEN TEA SMOOTHIE 20 OZ

$7.50

Green tea and vanilla blended with milk and ice.

BLENDED LEMONADE 32 OZ

BLENDED LEMONADE 32 OZ

$10.45

Fresh squeezed lemonade blended with ice.

FRAPPE 32 OZ

FRAPPE 32 OZ

$10.45

Cold brew with your choice of flavor blended with milk.

BLENDED CHAI 32 OZ

BLENDED CHAI 32 OZ

$10.45

Chai syrup, vanilla base, cinnamon and milk blended.

FROZEN HOT CHOCOLATE 32 OZ

FROZEN HOT CHOCOLATE 32 OZ

$10.45

Mocha powder with vanilla syrup blended with milk and ice.

GREEN TEA SMOOTHIE 32 OZ

GREEN TEA SMOOTHIE 32 OZ

$11.83

Green tea and vanilla blended with milk and ice.

JAVA CHIP 20 OZ

JAVA CHIP 20 OZ

$7.50

Chocolate chips blended with mocha, cold brew, milk and ice.

KONA KICKER 20 OZ

KONA KICKER 20 OZ

$7.50

A frappe with a blend of mocha, white mocha, macademia nut, milk and ice.

KONA KICKER 32 OZ

KONA KICKER 32 OZ

$10.45

A frappe with a blend of mocha, white mocha, macademia nut, milk and ice.

LUCI'S QUENCHER 20 OZ

LUCI'S QUENCHER 20 OZ

$9.50

Watermelon syrup blended with our fresh squeezed lemonade

LUCI'S QUENCHER 32 OZ

LUCI'S QUENCHER 32 OZ

$10.45

Watermelon syrup blended with our fresh squeezed lemonade

JAVA CHIP 32 OZ

JAVA CHIP 32 OZ

$10.45

Chocolate chips blended with mocha, cold brew, milk and ice.

FRESH JUICES

ACAI BOWL

ACAI BOWL

$12.00

A blended cool bowl of Organic Acai berries, filled with powerful antioxidants, topped with hemp granola, bananas and blueberries.

TOXIN BOXIN 20 OZ

TOXIN BOXIN 20 OZ

$12.00

Green apple, parsley, lemon, ginger, kale, spinach and agave juiced freshly.

TOXIN BOXIN 32 OZ

TOXIN BOXIN 32 OZ

$14.00

Green apple, parsley, lemon, ginger, kale, spinach and agave juiced freshly.

GREENADE 20 OZ

GREENADE 20 OZ

$12.00

Green apple, parsley, lemon, cucumber, celery, spinach, kale and agave juiced freshly.

GREENADE 32 OZ

GREENADE 32 OZ

$14.00

Green apple, parsley, lemon, cucumber, celery, spinach, kale and agave juiced freshly.

ORCHARD 20 OZ

ORCHARD 20 OZ

$12.00

Carrots, orange, ginger and lemon juiced freshly.

ORCHARD 32 OZ

ORCHARD 32 OZ

$14.00

Carrots, orange, ginger and lemon juiced freshly.

20 OZ OJ

20 OZ OJ

$5.00

Locally Squeezed Orange Juice

20 OZ LEMONADE

20 OZ LEMONADE

$4.00

Locally Squeezed Lemonade

20 OZ APPLE JUICE

$4.00
LEGIT A MINT 20 OZ

LEGIT A MINT 20 OZ

$12.00

Cucumber, lemon, parsley, mint, kale, spinach and orange.

LEGIT A MINT 32 OZ

LEGIT A MINT 32 OZ

$14.00

Cucumber, lemon, parsley, mint, kale, spinach and orange.

32 OZ OJ

32 OZ OJ

$6.00

Locally Squeezed Orange Juice

32 OZ LEMONADE

32 OZ LEMONADE

$5.00

Locally Squeezed Lemonade

32 OZ APPLE JUICE

$5.00
BUILD YOUR OWN JUICE 20 OZ

BUILD YOUR OWN JUICE 20 OZ

$12.00

Your choice of fresh fruits and veggies.

BUILD YOUR OWN JUICE 32 OZ

BUILD YOUR OWN JUICE 32 OZ

$14.00

Your choice of fresh fruits and veggies.

SODAS

COKE 20 OZ

$3.00

DIET COKE 20 OZ

$3.00

SPRITE 20 OZ

$3.00

COKE 32 OZ

$3.50

DIET COKE 32 OZ

$3.50

SPRITE 32 OZ

$3.50

DR PEPPER 20 OZ

$3.00

DR PEPPER 32 OZ

$3.50

ROOT BEER 20 OZ

$3.00

ROOT BEER 32 OZ

$3.50

CUP CHARGE

20 OZ CUP

$0.50

32 OZ CUP

$0.75

TEA/COFFEE TOTE

ICED TEA TOTE

$21.99

COFFEE TOTE

$21.99
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
7400 N Via Paseo Del Sur Unit 102, Scottsdale, AZ 85258

